Deciding whether or not to stick or twist with Bruno Fernandes

Even at this stage of the season, the question of which premium assets to trust holds true.

I played my Wildcard in Blank Gameweek 33 and a large part of my thinking and planning was spent on deciding which of the more expensive options to own, and which to ditch.

The fact that Spurs and Manchester City did not play a league fixture this weekend just past made that decision easier as I saw their blank as an opportunity.

I sold Son Heung-min (£9.5m) on the basis that I wasn’t sure which Spurs midfielder would be the right one under Ryan Mason’s managerial spell – especially given Gareth Bale‘s (£9.1m) importance in the Southampton game in Gameweek 32.

Hope that Kane could return in Gameweek 34 as Bale thrives under new manager 1

Selling Son, who was due a price drop, would enable me to make an informed decision on the Bale/Son debate ahead of their match against Sheffield United in Gameweek 34 as well as allowing me to watch them both play in the EFL Cup final.

As part of my Wildcard, I replaced Son with Mohamed Salah (£12.6m). I also held Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) which, if I’m honest, was more through fear than anything else.

Heading into Gameweek 34 I now have some big decisions to make:

  • Do I sell Salah to get Son/Bale?
  • Do I sell Fernandes to Son/Bale?
  • Should I hold Salah and Fernandes and not bring in a Spurs midfielder?
  • Should I sell Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) and Diogo Jota (£7.1m) for Son/Bale and a 5.1m or under defender?

After Salah’s goal in Gameweek 33 he has now returned in three of his last four Premier League matches and seems to be finding form at the perfect moment for the Liverpool fixture swing. Therefore selling Salah is no longer an option.

Selling Fernandes is not something that I ever thought I would do. After the first 16 Gameweeks of the season he was averaging a double-digit haul every other game and was probably the most assured member of my FPL squad. Fast-forward to Gameweek 33 and Fernandes has failed to return in his last three Premier League matches. Indeed he has only registered one goal and one assist since Gameweek 26.

For his price tag, FPL managers would rightly expect Fernandes to be performing better than he has.

However, Fernandes’ ownership is a big concern for those, like myself, who are considering parting company with the Portuguese international. Currently Fernandes is in 56.3% of FPL teams, making him the most owned player in the game.

1

Fernandes is an easy sell based on his form and his current points return per million spent. However, his potential for points is extreme given he is Manchester United’s penalty taker and has some set-piece responsibility and when he scores he nearly always receives bonus points on top. It is this coupled with the ownership that make FPL Managers wary of losing United’s midfield magician.

Couple this with Son’s recent performances and Bale’s minutes and he becomes an FPL asset that I often feel I am holding through fear rather than through desire to own. Son has returned just two goals and one assist in the last eight Gameweeks and his performance in the EFL Cup final was incredibly disappointing. Likewise, Bale who put on a fantastic performance in Gameweek 32, had not returned in the five matches previous and started the EFL Cup final on the bench, thus not exactly inspiring confidence.

Fernandes is yet to score against Gameweek 34 opposition Liverpool in the Premier League, although he did net an outstanding free kick for the Red Devils in the FA Cup.

While on paper selling Fernandes feels like the right thing to do especially considering the gulf in fixtures for Manchester United and Spurs in the next Gameweek, I’m not sure it’s something that I am brave enough to do. Now’s the time for me to decide whether I play the rest of this season with a shield or sword mentality. Keeping Fernandes is a shield, selling him is very much a sword.

  1. Finding Timo
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Have been analysing Bowen v pereira & key points, 1, wolves have higher probability of cleansheet v wba 2, Bowen has higher probability of scoring 3, West Ham fixtures easier. Therefore, does that make Bowen better pick?

      Open Controls
      1. Stejson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Maybe look at the anytime scorer odds on your favourite bookmaker too. Should give you an idea of the likely points

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Bowen 26% v pereira 23% so slightly in favour of Bowen

            Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Pereira in-form and I can't see Wolves keeping a CS. Pereira and Bale would be my 1GW punt

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Ok thanks

              Open Controls
          2. Scholes Out Forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour ago

            Looking at the stats, Bowen is near the top for Big chances and big chances created...

            Im really liking the looks of him

            Open Controls
        3. Daghe Munegu
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Do I need Kane?
          I have only 1ft and 0.2 itb so would require a hit then

          Jota Salah Greenwood Son Bruno
          Vardy Nacho Vydra

          Open Controls
          1. HellasLEAF
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            I think you would be better with Kane yes but maybe not for a hit.

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            What was the actual plan when you decided to take Kane out for Vardy and not have enough funds to reverse the transfer for free?

            Open Controls
            1. Tired and weary
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              For me it was to watch Vardy’s points roll in against Palace, Kane to drop in price and easy buy back... now 0.1 off but looking at going without given Vardy’s fixtures and Kane’s fitness / form

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                Now that you are priced out and need to take a hit, it is really down to how you want to play the rest of the season. Kane is clearly the favourite for captaincy so it's whether you want to get him in as you think he is the best/safe pick or you want play aggressive and go without him

                Open Controls
                1. Tired and weary
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  I’ve crawled my way back from 4.2m to 126k so pretty happy playing aggressively - thinking Bamford + Son > Kane (c) + Pereira could work

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    I really like those moves.

                    Open Controls
          3. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Same boat . Will probably do Vydra to kane and Salah/Bruno to someone.

            Open Controls
        4. HellasLEAF
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Should have swapped one of Watkins or Bamford out for Nacho but just couldn't bring myself to do it.

          Should one still go? Tough one as still like Bamford and Watkins rest of season..

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Bamford out. Bring him back in 36

            Open Controls
        5. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          RP - Assuming DGW35 and BGW36 goes as planned and I decide to keep Bruno, which player would you bring in and for who? I don't want to burn FT here.

          2FT 0.3ITB FH36
          Mendy
          TAA Rudiger Shaw Dallas
          Son Salah Lingard Bruno
          Kane Nacho
          (Forster Jota Holding Davis)

          Open Controls
          1. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            We have almost the exact team (Vydra instead of Davis).

            Is this the time to take Mendy out?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Why would you take Mendy out and who would you replace him with? Chelsea def is still pretty good and he is the Chelsea #1. Admittedly they have tough fixtures but Chelsea have shown in previous games to grind out CS against top teams

              Open Controls
          2. wulfrunian
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            I like Siggy/Rodriguez for Jota but that Southampton game for Liverpool is really good.I would probably sell Son+Lingard in gw35 and for now maybe Rudiger->Dier/Coleman?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              The annoying thing with Siggy is he is prone to random benching. Rodriguez could easily get injured again. I'm probably looking to sell Son in 35 for Greenwood.

              I quite like Rudiger, he is nailed and BPS magnet. I have look at Coleman. His stats look good in his last 4

              Open Controls
              1. wulfrunian
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Agreed.I think it's worth to sell Lingard for a good midfielder with two games in gw35.

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  That's the problem. That aren't a lot of options. Losing Lingard doesn't seem like a great move

                  Open Controls
                  1. wulfrunian
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 10 mins ago

                    Aye,it's tough to find a decent one.

                    Open Controls
        6. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Will mount be rested this gw? Seems possible.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Still competing for top 4 and one of the first names on the team sheet imo

            Open Controls
            1. Daniel - When to BB?
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              He'll play

              Open Controls
          2. TLF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            It's possible for sure. I'm wondering whether or not to keep hold of Kai, should start v Fulham so I probably will for now.

            Open Controls
          3. Salarrivederci
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            7/7 starts in 20 days. Last 3 within a week with full gametime. Real again in a week. Think he will be benched this GW.

            Open Controls
            1. Salarrivederci
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Really this is the one match which would make perfect sense to rest him.

              He has started 9/10 matches the past month with a match every third or fourth day (except West Brom where he got 45 min).

              Can't see him doing this throughout the season with this to come:

              1. May - Fulham
              5. May - Real Madrid
              8. May - City
              12. May - Arsenal
              15. May - Leicester
              and another one against Leicester (?)
              23. May - Villa

              Open Controls
            2. FPL_Motty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Yeah agreed, I see tuchel giving mount a rest, he's their most important player right now

              Open Controls
        7. dmcnam12
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            A) Shaw -> Dallas
            B) Raphinha -> Harrison

            ??

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Wait and see with Raphinha injury update. Not a fan of both moves

              Open Controls
          • dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            With 1 free transfer is Vardy to Kane and captain best option here or any other transfer you would prioritise? Would leave 2 m in bank

            Leno
            TAA Rüdiger Alonso
            Salah Bruno Lingard Greenwood
            Vardy Iheanacho Vydra

            Forster Jota Holding Fofana

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              If ignoring rank and ML, Kane is the best player to have as captain for GW34. Iheanacho is close but first game of the GW puts me off

              Open Controls
              1. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Thanks- only 9 points off ML lead now and the 2 players above me have Kane so think need to cover him off this week otherwise might lose a lot of ground. Equally going Vardy or Iheanacho captain could pay off handsomely!

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  Probably not the right time to go away from the popular cap pick with the slim lead

                  Open Controls
          • HellasLEAF
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Castagne or Evans

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Not much in it price wise. I actually think Castagne will move back to LWB and Pereira or Albrighton RWB. Thomas struggled in the last game and Castagne is not that effective on the left from an attacking POV. I would probably go with Evans

              Open Controls
            2. BOATIES FC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Castagne

              Open Controls
          • Slitherene
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Shaw, Bruno -> Digne, Son

            For a hit?

            Open Controls
            1. FPL_Motty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              Selling 2x doubles for 1 double and a saw. For -4. Not for me

              Open Controls
              1. FPL_Motty
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                Sgw*

                Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              No

              Open Controls
            3. BOATIES FC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Not firr a hit. Just do one

              Open Controls
          • Bobby
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Which two to bench from jota, dunk and holding?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Two defs

              Open Controls
          • DangerFC
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            Nat phillips to marcus alonso for free? Good differential

            Open Controls
            1. FPL_Motty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Surely phillips can stay unless you need a Liverpool slot. He's 4m and plays. Get alonso in for someone else if you want. Not for me though, clearly no.2. Might play this wkend and thats it

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Nope

              Open Controls
          • Daniel - When to BB?
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            First dub Jota or Veltman?

            Play Jota or Cancelo?

            Open Controls
            1. Daniel - When to BB?
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              *first sub

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Play Jota

              Open Controls
              1. Daniel - When to BB?
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Cancelo is against CPL

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  Probably won't play

                  Open Controls
          • Tmel
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Bench one:

            a) Castagne (sou)
            b) Shaw (LIV)
            c) Trent (mun)
            d) Greenwood (LIV)
            e) Bamford (bha)

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Depends on how you see the Liverpool and Utd game going. I can see it 0-0. Toss up between D and E. If Raphinha is out then bench Bamford.

              Open Controls
            2. wulfrunian
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              You can't bench Shaw and Taa.Greenwood is on fire.Between Castagne and Bamford imo.If Ings is out then Bamford imo.

              Open Controls
            3. Scholes Out Forever
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Greenwood easy.

              Ole will set up for a 0-0 again

              Open Controls
          • las90855
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Need help with my team

            Allison,
            TAA, Semedo, James,
            Mane, Son, Maddison, Lingard,
            Kane, Iheanacho, Watkins
            (Forster, ESR, Dallas, Amartey)

            2.4 itb
            -Should I save my transfer?
            -I have three liv against MU this week, if I decide to change liv player, who should it be and to whom?
            -Anywhere else I need to fix?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              You have spurs players and Iheanacho for this GW, save FT

              Open Controls
            2. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Defense is the the clear weakness for me.

              Semedo - don't trust wolves, and he was subbed early
              James - rotation risk - clearly second preference at wing back
              Amartey - eh, what does he give you?

              Dallas & TAA can stay - I'd move off the other 3.

              8 attackers are great, ESR a perfectly fine bench player

              Open Controls
          • Daniel - When to BB?
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            If you are Chelsea would you swap Timo for Pukki?

            Open Controls
            1. seanie3
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I’m Chelsea fan and I would swap Timo for Dion Dublin. Werner has no brain and is a headless chicken. His open goal kiss against West Ham was bad enough but his 3 yard miss tonight was a joke bearing in mind how big this game was

              Open Controls
          • BigBillyBass
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Best keeper between now and the end of the season?

            Price not an issue

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              I'd be tempted by Pickford

              Open Controls
            2. drughi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              meslier has good price, good fixtures and gets alot of save points

              Open Controls
          • Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Mount to siggy for free ?

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. FPL_Motty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Nah

              Open Controls
          • Dybala10
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Any idea what to do here? Really happy with my team but have 2 FTs and need to prep for DGW. Haven’t been keeping check so not sure who plays and who doesn’t?

            Mendy
            TAA, Saiss, Rudiger, Fofana
            Lingard, Fernandes, Son, Salah
            Iheanacho, Kane

            Forster, Shaw, Jota, Davies

            1.1 ITB

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Yeah v nice team. I'd swap a keeper for a keeper who has a dgw maybe ?
              Or possibly lose Jota ?

              Open Controls
              1. Dybala10
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                My thoughts too, probably Mendy.

                Who’s got the doubles?

                Open Controls
                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  I think villa and Everton have extra games. Not sure about others. Safer to check Ben crellin spreadsheet.

                  Open Controls
                2. FPL_Motty
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Why would lose mendy, he has a double.

                  Lose saiss to a villa or Everton defender. Wolves won't keep clean against West brom and they don't double. Everton have a double and sheff utd after

                  Open Controls
          • In a Rush
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Not sure who start and bench this week, currently set up like this...

            Patricio
            Taa Dallas reguilon
            Salah lingard periera son(v)
            Dcl kane(C) Nacho

            Forster greenwood shaw veltman

            Any thoughts?

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Looks good, Shaw first bench - could be 0-0

              Open Controls
              1. In a Rush
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Cheers,Yeah it could be one of those but do feel there could be a couple of goals.

                Open Controls
          • Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            I'm leading my cash league by 38pts and have WC FH and TC left vs 2nd place only has bench boost. Any ideas when to use the chips. Pretty happy with team atm

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Wait for more details on dgw35.

              Open Controls
          • Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Any better transfers than Bruno Bamford > Foden Kane [C] folks? FH35.

            Lloris
            TAA Azpi Dallas
            Son Greenwood Bruno Lingard
            Vardy Bamford Nacho

            Martinez Jota Konsa Cresswell

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              22 mins ago

              🙂

              Been toying with idea of Foden - be great if he did start but dubious given CL. The pain is that he cameos quite frequently.

              Personally I'd ditch Vardy for Kane first - fixtures or no. He just isn't the finisher he was and you're likely looking at assists not goals if he does return. Think Bruno has more threat.

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Thx matey

                Open Controls
          • POTATO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            What to do with this lot?

            Martinez
            AWB Dallas Veltman
            Salah Lingard Bruno Son
            Kane Iheanacho Bamford
            [Forster Jota Coady Phillips*]

            1FT £1.4M

            a) Play Bamford(bha) or Jota(mun)
            b) Play Veltman(LEE) or Coady(wba)
            c) Sell Coady > up to £6.3M defender?
            d) Sell Jota > ?

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              9 mins ago

              Play Bamford and Coady and safe FT

              Open Controls
              1. POTATO
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                Thanks. Last option would otherwise have been:
                e) Coady, Jota > TAA, M.Pereira -4pt

                Open Controls
            2. FPL_Motty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 mins ago

              Coady to digne

              Open Controls
              1. POTATO
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                Everton extra fixture - I can see the sense of getting an Everton defender, thanks.

                Open Controls
          • JurgenRodgers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Who to bench?

            (A) Saiss
            (B) Fofana
            (C) Lowton

            Open Controls
          • Spg76
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            58 mins ago

            I’m 88 points with bb left ahead of 2nd place(no chips left) in my mini league. I think it would be crazy for me to sell Bruno. That’s for the chasers to consider surely? I only want to win the Muni league. Kane captain too?

            Open Controls
            1. Spg76
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              57 mins ago

              88 points ahead

              Open Controls
            2. Major League Shocker
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              42 mins ago

              Yeah, if you want to make it interesting, you'll have to take a 24 point hit or something.

              Open Controls
            3. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              You've won. Do whatever. That lead is too big to overcome in just 5 weeks if you have a head on your shoulders.

              Open Controls
          • Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            47 mins ago

            Thinking 35 and 36 best for WC and FH I still have left. That leaves TC and Kane vs Sheffield seems as good a time as any?

            Open Controls
          • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
            • 1 Year
            40 mins ago

            So which teams are likely to have still DGWs?

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 7 Years
              26 mins ago

              Not sure

              Open Controls
            2. Wild Rover
              • 10 Years
              20 mins ago

              From Crellin's twitter

              Everton, Villa, Palace & Saints are guaranteed a Double GW (look at the 'games played' column on the PL table).

              Man Utd, Leicester, Chelsea & Arsenal will get a Double GW in GW35 and a Blank GW in GW36 if the GW36 and GW37 fixtures and deadlines are pushed back by half a week.

              Open Controls
              1. seanie3
                • 9 Years
                7 mins ago

                Well if Crellin says it is so it must be, been wrong a couple times this season hasn’t he

                Open Controls
                1. Wild Rover
                  • 10 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Well the first line is certainly true because the four teams have a game still to be rearranged. The second seems fairly likely too.

                  Open Controls
            3. Aster
                4 mins ago

                -

                Open Controls
              • Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Everton, Villa, Palace and Southampton definitely have doubles coming up.

                The rest is subject to scheduling. But GW35 is basically guaranteed to be a DGW. The question is how many teams.

                Open Controls
            4. Thia6o
              • 7 Years
              16 mins ago

              G2g? Many thanks in advance.

              Leno
              Azpilicueta Dallas Coleman
              Salah Lingard Bruno Son
              Bamford Kane Iheanacho

              Martinez/Gundo/Shaw/ Phillips

              W/C and BB left with 1.6 itb.

              Open Controls

