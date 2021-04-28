219
Members April 28

How important are penalty takers in FPL since the handball rule was softened?

219 Comments
Share

The early-season spate in penalty awards didn’t just dominate discussion among spectators, pundits, players and managers but it also had a significant impact on Fantasy Premier League scores and squads.

From Gameweeks 1-3, there were a whopping 20 spot-kicks given and an unprecedented 17.5% of the goals scored in the English top flight came from 12 yards.

Packing FPL teams full of penalty-takers therefore became a short-lived, semi-popular tactic in September.

But the “softening” of the controversial handball rule ahead of Gameweek 4 has unsurprisingly led to fewer such spot-kicks: there were six penalties awarded for handball in Gameweeks 1-3, the same number that there given in Gameweeks 4-17 after the relaxation.

Penalties overall have dropped as a result:

Penalties per game
2020/21 (Gameweeks 1-3)0.71
2020/21 (Gameweeks 4-33)0.29
2019/200.24
2018/190.27
2017/180.21
2016/170.28

The rate of penalties being awarded from Gameweeks 4-33 is still up on previous campaigns but the rise is marginal at best.

VAR hasn’t quite had the seismic impact that some were expecting on the rate of spot-kicks.

In 2019/20, VAR’s first season of use in the Premier League, the rate of penalty awards actually dipped from the previous campaign.

ESPN’s Dale Johnson is a must-follow for those interested in the effect of video assistant referees on the English game.

His miscellany of data from this season shows that almost as many penalties have been overturned (21) by VAR as awarded (25):

WHO TAKES PENALTIES FOR THEIR CLUBS?

Our Set Piece Takers tab details who is on penalty-taking duties for their respective clubs, as well as the players responsible for corners and free-kicks.

Most of the listings above are fairly self-explanatory: for example, we know that Mark Noble (£4.5m) is first in line for penalties at West Ham so long as he is on the pitch.

The situation at Manchester City is a bit more clouded, however.

Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) scored from the spot in the Champions League tie against Porto in October with Riyad Mahrez (£8.0m), Raheem Sterling (£11.1m), Ilkay Gundogan (£5.7m) and Rodri (£5.3m) on the field. He also scored from 12 yards in Gameweek 28 with Rodri present.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) has taken all of Manchester City’s Premier League penalties when he has been fit and available but Mahrez stepped up to take one in the Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund in April, a match that also featured De Bruyne (but not Aguero!).

It’s all a bit of a mess, then, particularly when Rodri, Sterling and Gundogan have previously taken penalties in De Bruyne and Aguero’s absences.

WHAT THREAT DO THE PENALTY TAKERS OFFER FROM ELSEWHERE?

Injury updates on Son, Saka, and Burn ahead of BGW29 and Aubameyang latest

While building a “pen-plate” FPL squad consisting purely of spot-kick takers is hardly an advisable tactic now, being first in line from 12 yards doesn’t do any harm.

Ideally, though, we’d like our penalty-takers to also offer threat from elsewhere.

The table below ranks all Premier League players by their expected goal involvement per 90 minutes but strips away penalties to level the playing field.

Anyone who has racked up fewer than 500 minutes of pitch-time has been removed.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 34

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

219 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    It's annoying that there's no news on the DGW yet. It makes planning a transfer to maximise that opportunity a shot in the dark!

    Open Controls
    1. KAALI_DAAL
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        It increases speculation. FPL is all about that. Someone intelligent is sitting at the FPL Tower.

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          41 mins ago

          It increases speculation, but let's be honest, it's about TV scheduling/numbers rather than FPL 🙂

          Open Controls
      • Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        True that, would be annoying if they announce after deadline again.

        Open Controls
      • Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeah, that's why I rolled the FH in GW33 - with no success. If major DGW/BGW materializes, it will be an opportunity missed

        Open Controls
    2. youneedmorecavaleiro
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Do I save? Team's not looking too hot. No chips left.

      Martinez - Areola
      TAA - Reguilon - Dias - Konsa - Struijk
      Salah - Bale - Lingard - Raphinha - Burke
      Kane - Iheanacho - Bamford

      4.9 ITB, 1 FT

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Maybe Konsa to Digne? That would cover you this week if Raphinha is out, and he's good until gw38 too.

        Open Controls
    3. CAP
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      G2G?

      Martinez
      Dias, Rudiger, Castagne
      Mount, Salah, Bruno, Lingard
      Nacho, Watkins, Kane (C)

      Sanchez, Gundo, Dallas, Shaw
      1FT

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Rock solid. Would be good for a BB even!

        Open Controls
        1. CAP
          • 8 Years
          1 hour ago

          Cheers! Shame I used my BB a few weeks ago for a total of 2 points

          Open Controls
    4. JY84
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Martinez
      Veltman Dias Dallas
      Salah Fernandes Lingard Gundogan
      Kane Nacho Watkins

      Forster Coufal Jota Targett

      (A) Son for Salah (no funds to do a straight swap for Son... E onli way i can afford without -4 is to take out Salah)
      (B) Rudiger/Reguilon for Veltman
      (C) Moura for Gundogan/Jota

      Open Controls
      1. CAP
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        B) with Rudi out of those

        Open Controls
      2. JJeyy
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I would roll. Veltman is fine this week

        Open Controls
    5. Boss Hogg
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      How likely is it we will here about a possible dgw in 35 before this Friday's deadline?
      I've got 2 FTs and would FH in 35 if there is a significant double.

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        52 mins ago

        Same boat. All you can do is monitor Ben Crellin. Worse case scenario, just make 1 transfer based on his educated guess.

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          The problem is we don't know if the blank will precede the double or not. That weakens positions for strategic transfers & chips left to play.

          Open Controls
      2. FPL_Motty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        37 mins ago

        If theres no news still go with a Villa / Everton player because whatever happens they are guaranteed to have a double because they are 1 fixture behind. (Same with palace but I dont see any options there really)

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          25 mins ago

          Zaha! 🙂 There's no way I'd be choosing him without a guaranteed double & signed contract in hand.

          Open Controls
      3. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        27 mins ago

        The last double was announced directly following the deadline. That means nothing though, although it was amazing there were no leaks coming up to the deadline 😉

        Open Controls
    6. Hryszko
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Bottomed on last page:

      Would you say I'm good to go for this week? Sitting at 13k OR and would love to hit the top 10k.

      Mendy
      Trent - Coady - Rudiger
      Son - Lingard - Bruno - Salah - Maddison
      Kane (c) - Nacho

      Bench order: Forster - Coufal - Veltman - Vydra

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Maybe Coady out? Wolves looking poor right now.

        Open Controls
        1. Hryszko
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          I have 0m in the bank and it would be for a -4, so could take a hit to bring in a max 4.9m defender?

          Or, just play Veltman/Coufal?

          Open Controls
          1. Boss Hogg
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            Maybe Evans or Coleman?

            If saving, then I'd play Coufal.

            Open Controls
          2. Pompel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            I'd play one of those two ahead of Coady at this stage. Save FT, team looks excellent

            Open Controls
            1. Hryszko
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Ace thanks mate. Appreciate the comments.

              Open Controls
      2. Mweene
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        I'm playing Coufal over Coady due to assist potential.

        Open Controls
    7. xiMoxiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Play Jota or Greenwood?

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Greenwood. Pool defence is still ropey.

        Open Controls
      2. Lemongrab
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Greenwood

        Open Controls
    8. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Need to sell Stones. With Everton likely to have four decent fixtures over next 3 GWs (assuming DGW), including SHU in GW36, getting one Everton defender seems a decent replacement choice. If money no object Digne would be the obvious pick, but as I might need to look at budget I have to consider the other choices. But need reasonably nailed on player to take advantage of the DGW. So who out of the following would you expect to have a reasonable chance of playing all four matches GW34-GW36:

      a) Colleman
      B) Godfrey
      C) Digne
      D) Holgate
      E) Digne
      F) Keane (if fit)

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 11 Years
        57 mins ago

        B, C and E are all nailed 100%.

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          53 mins ago

          txs,
          who would you pick between C and E ( 😳 -) )

          Open Controls
          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            It's a toss up 🙂

            Open Controls
      2. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        48 mins ago

        C. Their central defenders might get shuffled around.

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          So that could apply to Godfrey as well (ref Boss Hogg above) ?
          Would need to downgrade big hitter to squeeze in Digne though, or to forgo TAA (who is next priority to get in from GW35)

          Open Controls
      3. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        45 mins ago

        Wouldn’t touch any of them

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Why? Next five should be AVL, whu, avl, SHU, WOL. Surely good chances of a couple of clean sheets + baps in there, no ?

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Can’t see a CS until gw37 tbh. No one except Digne is nailed on and Digne is way overpriced

            Open Controls
            1. Pompel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Agree he is overpriced, but could be worth it as a differential for the run-in, depending ofc who makes way to accomodate him

              Open Controls
      4. TB303
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        Holgate should be nailed for the majority

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Looking at minutes across season, seems like both him and Godfrey should start most. But if Keane and Mina come back from injuries I guess rotation risk increases

          Open Controls
    9. JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      See a lot of people starting shaw but just can't see why?
      Liverpool need to go for it and united play on Thursday full strength, can see pool scoring at least once, not like previous years when a draw has been fine result

      Open Controls
      1. Limbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        52 mins ago

        Shaw has most attacking potential in Utd backline. If I had him I'd probably play him.

        Open Controls
      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        Shaw is an attacker that gets CS points. Simple as that

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_Motty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          39 mins ago

          This. It won't be a high scoring game and Shaw can still pick up an assist and maximum bonus. One of the first names in my first 11

          Open Controls
          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Agree. Most people would play TAA in this game. You play Shaw for the same reasoning.

            Open Controls
      3. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        47 mins ago

        Its between him and Coady. Going with Shaw.

        Open Controls
        1. JJeyy
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I'd start him over coady yes, but seen some odd benchings on here for Shaw

          Open Controls
      4. Rains of Castamere
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Man Utd 0-0 Man City
        Man City 0-2 Man Utd
        Arsenal 0-0 Man Utd
        Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea
        Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd
        Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

        Open Controls
        1. JJeyy
          • 5 Years
          27 mins ago

          Liverpool 2-3 Man Utd

          Open Controls
          1. Rains of Castamere
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Up to you if you want to base your judgements on exceptions rather than rules.

            Open Controls
      5. Black Knights
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        They needed to go for it vs Newcastle too and Newcastle created most of their chances for them. Not even Maguire is as ropey as Dummett, Clark et al.

        Open Controls
      6. Runaway
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        benched him against City for similar reasons and he scored 14 and Pool defence is not even close City's.

        Open Controls
    10. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      Any word/inkling on the DGW/BGW yet folks? Got a WC and BB chips burning a hole in my pocket

      Open Controls
      1. Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        45 mins ago

        Ben Crellin's tweets are the best guesstimate we have atm. Expect PL to announce the fixtures after this week's deadline. If I were you, I'd WC this week.

        Open Controls
        1. Limbo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          37 mins ago

          Ta. Will be patient 🙂

          I prefer to WC when I know the doubles so I can load up for the final BB week - go all out at end.

          Open Controls
          1. AntiTorres
            • 6 Years
            31 mins ago

            Looks like the best move due to uncertainty...I assume you don’t plan on using BB in the DGW

            Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Better to know the facts rather than bet on assumptions, correct.

            Open Controls
    11. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      Chasing 50 points in my money mini league, who's the best differential out of these for the rest of the season? Have a FH so don't need DGW players.

      A. Bale (Have Son and Kane)
      B. KdB
      C. Siggy
      D. Pereira
      E. Harrison
      F. Bowen (Have J Lingz)

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        43 mins ago

        B or C

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          add Bowen to these two. Possibly Pereira too

          Open Controls
      2. FPL_Motty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        40 mins ago

        The best differential is getting your caps right, not making any rash moves and getting the best players with the best fixtures in. Don't go for someone different for differents sake, I can't imagine you have identical teams to rivals. Don't really like any of those, only bale but not to triple up on spurs. Siggy might do OK but he needs to be someone that fits in with your plans rather than just to be different. If you lose another good double gw player for him then thats not a good move.

        Open Controls
      3. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      4. Bad Kompany
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      5. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I'd add Wood over E & F if you want a performing on-form attacker

        Open Controls
    12. TB303
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Afternoon

      So who joins Villa and Leicester for the DGW?

      Everton and Palace?

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Villa, Everton, Southampton and Palace are certain to get a double. Leicester, Chelsea, Manchester Utd and Arsenal will get them if the GW35 fixtures are moved to the following weekend.

        Open Controls
      2. TB303
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks !!!

        Open Controls
    13. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Play 1;

      A) Jota - away to United
      B) Watkins - away to Everton

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Lemongrab
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        I'm playing Watkins.

        Open Controls
      2. Bad Kompany
        • 3 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    14. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      I'm certain I want to get Kane but how.
      A.Vydra and Bruno to Kane and 5.5 .
      B.Vydra and Salah to Kane and 6.8
      Would be for a hit.

      Open Controls
      1. TB303
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Would 100% have Salah over Bruno

        Open Controls
      2. Lemongrab
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Any other way? Salah has brilliant fixtures until the end of the season. Bruno is likely to have a DGW coming up and you're going to want him for that.

        Open Controls
        1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Not really. Have Vardy but keeping him.
          Could do Vydra Trent and Jota to Kane Rudiger and Burke for a minus 8.
          Would give me
          Mendy
          Rudiger Shaw Holding
          Son Salah Bruno Lingard
          Vardy Nacho Kane

          Veltman Coady Burke Forster.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_Motty
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Vardy Kane Salah and Bruno looks nice but losing Trent / Jota for Rudiger / Burke looks an awful move, for -8.

            Open Controls
      3. JJeyy
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Not worth a hit with Bruno double next

        Open Controls
      4. FPL_Motty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        The answer is Vardy > Kane. If not then just roll with your decision to sell Kane for Vardy, wasn't that the whole point?

        Open Controls
    15. altomfredrik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      What to do???
      I have 2ft and 0.1 itb.

      Martinez
      Azpi - Dallas - Holding
      Lingard - Salah - Bruno - Son
      Watkins - Kane - Nacho

      Forster - Jota - Veltman - Konsa

      Open Controls
    16. The Mandalorian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Anyone think the Premier League could release the DGW news after the deadline like last time?

      Open Controls
      1. BigBillyBass
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        It doesn’t really matter, there’s only 5 gameweeks left and we all know that 4 teams will have a double in one of those weeks

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          That's a very bad take

          Open Controls
    17. BigBillyBass
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      WC activated - currently on this.

      Using BB in gw35 to take advantage of the double. How’s she looking?

      Pickford (Guaita)
      TAA Digne Dallas Coufal (Targett)
      Salah Son Siggy Lingard (Zaha)
      Kane Iheanacho (Watkins)

      Open Controls
    18. Blandiblub
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      25 mins ago

      I'm finding myself benching either Shaw or Dallas - currently got Dallas in the bus team but Shaw 1st bench?

      (TAA, Dallas, Azpi / Salah, Lingard, Son, Maddison, Greenwood / Kane, Iheanacho).

      Open Controls
    19. Bad Kompany
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Start TAA or Shaw?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_Motty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        18 mins ago

        Both. But you can't really have Trent on your bench

        Open Controls
        1. Bad Kompany
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Other defenders are castagne and Alonso. It doesn’t make any sense to bench one of them. I currently have TAA starting over Shaw

          Open Controls
          1. Blandiblub
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            13 mins ago

            I'm in almost the same situation (but benching Shaw). I guess it depends on the rest of the team, if there are any questionable mids or fwds?

            Open Controls
            1. Bad Kompany
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              Other than my 8th attacker vydra, jota would be the only other attacker I’d bench with the only reason being if I think he’s unlikely to start

              Open Controls
              1. g40steve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                6 mins ago

                Last time I benched Shaw against City he got 14 points, lesson learned!

                Open Controls
                1. Bad Kompany
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  I did the same. Doesn’t mean it will happen again though

                  Open Controls
    20. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      23 mins ago

      Who do we think scores the most points between now and the end of the season. Son, Bale or Bruno?

      Open Controls
      1. TB303
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Bruno with the DGW

        Open Controls
    21. tissae
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Play one:

      A) Jota (mun)
      B) Fofana (SOU)

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        i'm starting Jota with Fofana first sub (which might slide to 2nd sub behind Holding).
        i fancy Liverpool against MU.

        Open Controls
    22. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Bale or Son?

      Open Controls
    23. gonzalocampos
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      If we have the double on 35, this BB sounds good to you? Rank 8.8K.

      Leno - Holding (WB & Chelsea) - Coleman/Godfrey (WH & AV) - Zaha (Sheffield & Southampton)

      Team:
      Martinez
      Rudiger - Shaw - Castagne
      Bruno - Salah - Son - Lingard
      Bamford - Kane - Nacho

      Open Controls
      1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Awesomeness

        Open Controls
    24. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Bale or Son

      Open Controls
    25. goblin140
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Any thoughtson this team please? No chips, 1 FT, 4.2m ITB.

      Martinez
      Alonso Dias Dallas
      Bruno Son Raphinha Gundogan
      Kane Iheanacho Watkins

      Jota Coufal Veltman

      A) Gundo > Lingard
      B) Gundo > Siggy (has a DGW)
      C) Save & potentially use 2 FTs for DGW

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Rolling is probably good - can assume worst case that Jota & Coufal come on for Alonso and Gundo.
        That 4.2itb + 2ft before doubles will be really valuable. Vardy, Salah, KDB...lots of big hitter options you can get to if you want.

        Open Controls
    26. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Martinez
      Rüdiger, #Pereira, Trent, Shaw
      Lingz, Bruno, Son, Salah
      Nacho, Kane

      Button, Watkins, Jota, Veltman

      Pereira to who or play, missed a few games recently?
      Any glaring changes, toying with Jota > Mahrez but could back fire!

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        Start Watkins or Jota and roll the transfer.
        If you have one to burn then I'd do Periera > Dallas.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Cheers, typically sold Dallas to get Trent & Dallas out scores him again!

          Open Controls
    27. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Bale or Son? Please help.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.