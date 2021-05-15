How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Blank Gameweek 36

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) returns to the summit of influence among the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers for Blank Gameweek 36.
Two goals and one assist in his last three matches and a Sunday afternoon trip to West Bromwich Albion were enough to help him become this weekend’s most popular captain at that level.
The armband debate proved to be rather one-sided in the end as 77.3% of the top 10k handed it to Salah for Blank Gameweek 36.
As you can see from the chart above, that made for a huge majority against the second-placed Harry Kane (£11.8m); 63.4 percentage points.
Outside of those two premium assets, there was mostly pocket-change handed out to the other captain options.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s (£7.6m) Sunday-evening meeting with basement boys Sheffield United was enough for 2.8% of the top 10k to take a calculated risk with their captain’s armband.
Meanwhile, Salah and Kane’s respective colleagues Son Heung-min (1.5%) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (0.8%) completed the top five armbandees.
Salah is some way clear in the effective ownership department as well, offering a figure of 170.7% in the top 10k.
Kane sits in second place with 96.5% effective ownership while Alexander-Arnold (76.9%), Jesse Lingard (74.2%) and Son (67.2%) complete the top five.
Chip season is very much in its closing stages as we approach the end of the 2020/21 campaign.
The Free Hit was the most deployed for Blank Gameweek 36 but attracted just 2.4% interest among the top 10k.
Just under 2.0% of them went for a Wildcard while 0.1% used the Triple Captain and just 200 managers at this level Bench Boosted.
With two Gameweeks left of the season, 94.9% of the top 10k have exhausted their chip supply.
Salah is now the most-owned asset in the top 10k, sat in 93.4% squads at that level after an increase of roughly 10 percentage points between the two most-recent deadlines.
Bruno Fernandes‘ (£11.5m) backing has dropped off considerably. His 88.8% top-10k ownership for Triple Gameweek 35 was perhaps influenced by Free Hit chips and he comes into the latest round owned by just 56.6% in the upper echelons.
Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m) has also seen his ownership drop off a cliff. He was the top 10k’s favourite player for Triple Gameweek 35 (95.1%) but is no longer among the top three most popular forwards.
Calvert-Lewin (51.2%) and Patrick Bamford (39.3%) have replaced the Leicester man and Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) in that regard.
