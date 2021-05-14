164
Scout Notes May 14

Hat-trick hero Torres making late-season claim as powerful FPL differential

164 Comments
Newcastle 3-4 Man City

  • Goals: Emil Krafth (£4.2m), Joelinton (£5.7m), Joe Willock (£4.7m) | João Cancelo x2 (£5.8m), Ferran Torres x3 (£6.9m)
  • Assists: Jonjo Shelvey (£5.3m) | Rodrigo (£5.3m), Ilkay Gündogan (£5.6m), Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m)
  • Penalty misses: Willock
  • Penalty saves: Scott Carson (£3.9m)
  • Bonus points: Torres x3, Cancelo x2, Carson x1

ALSO FER-RAN

Ferran Torres (£6.9m) is making a late-season claim as a Fantasy Premier League differential option.

The Manchester City midfielder has now started each of the last three league matches, has found the net in two of them and come away with four goals.

Scoring twice on Friday night, the Spaniard played on the right-hand side of a front-three at Newcastle having operated in more of a central-midfield role against Chelsea.

Torres was also afforded a license to swap with Gabriel Jesus‘ (£9.1m) centre-forward position, which led to his second and third goals and posed a threat from set-pieces, netting an impressive piece of skill in the first half.

“I may have to think of him as a striker. When Jesus and Aguero were out, he played as a striker and always he is there (near the goal). He scored against Leeds, he scored against Crystal Palace. It is so important. He can be a number nine.” – Pep Guardiola

His latest effort helps contribute to admirable figures during his Premier League minutes this season. Torres has now been involved in 41% of Manchester City’s league goals scored while he is on the pitch (11 of 27), the most of any colleague.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) previously topped that particular statistic (40%) while Phil Foden (£6.0m) was only one percentage point ahead of Torres (37%) before Blank Gameweek 36.

With Brighton (away) and Everton (home) the final two matches for Pep Guardiola’s men, Torres could be a shrewd differential considering that, over the last seven league matches, he has missed out on the starting XI only twice.

KNOW YOUR KRAFTH

Despite the absence of Callum Wilson (£6.5m), Newcastle yet again did enough to warrant monitoring their assets for investment in the final two Gameweeks of the campaign.

Steve Bruce’s men face Sheffield United (home) and Fulham (away) in Gameweeks 37 and 38 respectively

After a 4-2 win at Leicester in Triple Gameweek 35 brought the Magpies’ drastically improved form to light, the fact they were able to extend it against even a rotated Manchester City side is worth noting.

Just as we saw at the King Power Stadium, Newcastle primarily threatened on the counter-attack and, although they could have been even more devastating with Wilson in the side, his colleagues still did a good job of stretching Manchester City’s defence on Friday.

In finding the net three times, it was only the second Premier League away match in which Guardiola’s men had given up more than one goal this season, the last coming in the Gameweek 9 defeat at Spurs. Even with largely second-string personnel, that achievement is not to be sniffed at for Newcastle.

Meanwhile, we were able to get something of a fix on who will take Newcastle’s penalties in Wilson’s absence between now and the end of the season.

Joelinton (£5.7m) dispatched the first-half spot-kick he won before Joe Willock (£4.7m) insisted on taking one he was awarded in the second.

The Arsenal loanee did, admittedly, see his effort saved by Scott Carson (£3.9m) although he still managed to convert the rebound.

“I’m always a bit flexible with it. It’s a bit of a south American thing that once they’ve scored one, they don’t want to take another one, so I’m led to believe. It was his choice, yeah. It’s one of those things where Matt Ritchie has been the penalty taker before but I think he missed one the last time he took it. But hey, we’ve scored twice so it didn’t make a difference.” – Steve Bruce

And it is Willock who will perhaps command the biggest interest ahead of Gameweeks 37 and 38. In finding the net on Friday night, he is now joint-top among all midfielders for goals scored across their last six matches, his total of five level with Torres, Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.2m).

LINE-UP LESSONS

After recent flirtations with 4-4-2 and 3-1-4-2, Manchester City were back in 4-3-3 on Friday night.

It was the first time Guardiola had deployed that formation since the Champions League semi-final first-leg against PSG.

In that time they have used 4-4-2 against Crystal Palace and in the semi-final second-leg, both times producing 2-0 wins. Whether Guardiola was seriously considering long-term usage for 3-1-4-2 remains to be seen, of course, considering suggestions he went for that system against Chelsea to cloak Thomas Tuchel’s understanding of how to play against the Citizens’ best team ahead of the Champions League final.

Meanwhile, Guardiola’s latest line-up still had plenty of clues to predicting future ones, as hopeful as that sounds.

João Cancelo (£5.8m) remains the Manchester City manager’s favourite defender, having started five of the last six matches in all competitions. Three of those were at left-back, one at right-back and another at right wing-back.

Kyle Walker (£6.1m) missed out on Gameweeks 34 and 35 but has still started four of City’s last six in all competitions at right-back now.

Centre-back is becoming an increasingly unpredictable area of Guardiola’s team. Even though Rúben Dias (£6.0m) has started four of the last six in all competitions, only two of those have come in the Premier League. In fact, three of the last five league matches have seen the previously nailed-on Portuguese international on the bench.

Meanwhile, in De Bruyne’s absence, Ilkay Gündogan (£5.6m) assumed set-piece responsibilities and was in decent form against Newcastle.

He provided the assist for Torres’ opening goal with his excellent delivery and went close to setting up another goal in the 49th minute when he flashed a free-kick across the far post.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Ritchie (Lewis 83′), Dummett, Fernández (Gayle 87′), Krafth, Murphy; Almirón, Shelvey, Willock; Joelinton (S Longstaff 83′), Saint-Maximin.

Manchester City XI: Carson; Cancelo (B Mendy 74′), Ake, Garcia, Walker; Gündogan, Rodrigo, B Silva; Sterling, Jesus, Torres.

  1. Avery
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    52 mins ago

    Zaha & Phillips (upgrading him >TAA) to
    A. TAA & Willock
    B. TAA & Gundo
    C. TAA & Traoré (Villa)
    D. TAA & Soucek
    E. TAA & Someone else under 5.8 can’t be Leeds or Liverpool.

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
        48 mins ago

        I actually quite like the Willock move. Fulham and Sheffield United to go.

        Open Controls
        1. Avery
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          45 mins ago

          Thank you for sharing mate.
          I quite like him too. Most likely whoever go with will be 1st on bench as cover for Jota / Greenwood for last 2 games.

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 mins ago

            Willock seems a sound player for that - could even pick him over those two if you think they'll start on the bench and get a cameo.

            Open Controls
    2. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      47 mins ago

      DCL to Antonio or Zaha to Greenwood next week? Got Lingard and no Utd. Greenwood would mean benching Lingard.

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
          12 mins ago

          In your situation Greenwood is a good move.

          Open Controls
          1. Alcapaul
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Yea i think so. Could potentially do DCL to Cavani instead and still play Lingard.

            Open Controls
        • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          I like Zaha to Greenwood mate!! Everton’s form at home his hit and miss but would want to keep DCL for Wolves

          Open Controls
          1. BeWater
              2 mins ago

              I agree. I have DCL and will definitely keep him for Wolves.

              Open Controls
          2. Big Hands Barry
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Prefer dcl to antonio. Either greenwood or just save

            Open Controls
            1. Alcapaul
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              Thanks everyone. I'll probably get Greenwood, decent chance he plays agaisnt Wolves as well I think.

              Open Controls
        • Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          35 mins ago

          I’m not on Twitter and don’t tend to come on here in the hours leading up to the deadline since I get distracted. All that said, I missed all the warnings about City’s expected lineup and went with Stones, Foden and Mahrez on my FH.

          tldr - is it worth getting on Twitter? Is it really the cesspool that many make it out to be or is it actually useful from a FPL perspective?

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            32 mins ago

            manage your follow list well and it's just fine.
            be liberal with blocking & muting people who are toxic.

            i've found some value in following fpl folks for sure.

            Open Controls
            1. Rasping Drive
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Cheers Rogdog

              Open Controls
          2. fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            28 mins ago

            Same players here mate. I am on Twitter but kick off was the middle of the night here so missed it all. Thought the 1 hour 30 deadline would make it a level playing field but obviously not

            Open Controls
            1. Rasping Drive
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Yeah, I thought the extra 30 mins would make all the so-called leaked lineups irrelevant but it seems they’ve found another way to get out.

              I think part of the problem is you don’t know who to believe. Rockstar was wrong last night apparently. Had I changed Stones, Mahrez and Foden on the basis of a leak and they all ended up starting, I would feel a whole lot worse. So I reckon it’s best to just make your own mind up and take whatever comes on the chin.

              Open Controls
          3. wulfrunian
            • 4 Years
            27 mins ago

            I use twitter only for fun and updates/information.

            Open Controls
            1. Rasping Drive
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              I’m worried I would end up getting sucked in and spend even more time on this stupid game than I do already 😀

              Open Controls
          4. gogs67
              26 mins ago

              I got these 3 in on FH as well, just one of these things none of them played.

              Open Controls
              1. Rasping Drive
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                What’s your bench like?

                Open Controls
            • BeWater
                25 mins ago

                I only joined about 3 months ago and find it useful. I only follow about 40 accounts and all are FPL related.

                Open Controls
                1. Rasping Drive
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Do you find you get a broader range of info and opinions than you do on here, Bewater?

                  Open Controls
                  1. BeWater
                      2 mins ago

                      I wouldn't say a broader range of opinions. It's just a different source of information. It's useful for potential line up rumours and links to stats.

                      Open Controls
                2. dabber7
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  18 mins ago

                  I'm not on Twitter either (and to be fair the warnings today were coming from Sam Lee in a chat room on The Athletic) Andy's deadline show acts as a real good filter of all the different sources as they happen. Today's show from about 1hr 39min in.
                  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPSAmRRlJJo

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rasping Drive
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Cheers Dabber, will have a gander

                    Open Controls
              • KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                34 mins ago

                Gotta feel for Sterling and ASM owners, 7 goals and not one return between them - doesn’t even seem possible, probably crazy odds too!

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  31 mins ago

                  having owned sterling a couple of times this season it seems spot on to me.

                  asm was in my week 1 team - have loved the look of him healthy - maybe next year he'll pop a bit more. super fun to watch play.

                  Open Controls
              • wulfrunian
                • 4 Years
                32 mins ago

                Fellow unlucky Mahrez owners...

                Open Controls
              • Stand By Mee
                • 4 Years
                25 mins ago

                I am starting to think we should sell Jota. What is the point of owning him if we don't know he is going to play?

                Jota -> Torres ?

                Open Controls
                1. El Fenomeno R9
                  • 5 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Only if you get Torres points from today

                  Open Controls
                2. BeWater
                    22 mins ago

                    Think I'm going Jota to Greenwood.

                    Open Controls
                  • KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    How will you know Torres will play?
                    Out of the frying pan and into the fire

                    Open Controls
                    1. CBonci
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      This

                      Open Controls
                  • RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    13 mins ago

                    i'm ready for either Jota or Lingard > Greenwood for next week.
                    but Jota scored and hit the post against United.
                    He's not expensive.
                    So I'm not rushing him out the door - Liverpool have awesome fixtures.

                    Open Controls
                  • Guba
                    • 5 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    So you want to sell a player because of uncertain game time, to buy a player with exactly the same issue?

                    Open Controls
                3. Danno - Emre Canada
                  • 6 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  So the question is, does Mahrez and Foden start against Brighton and rested for last game at home to the Toffees. Or is it anyone’s guess?

                  Open Controls
                  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Doubt if even Pep knows.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Danno - Emre Canada
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Haha yep so this. Lucky dip eh

                      Open Controls
                  2. Guba
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    No one knows. If I had to guess I would say yes he’ll go strong against Brighton then give them the week off to rest for CL final but pep loves the roulette.

                    Open Controls
                4. Bobby Digital
                  • 3 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Antonio cap next GW? Afraid that Utd will rotate again...

                  Open Controls
                  1. CBonci
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    I think he fields a first choice side in front of fans for that game. He’ll rotate for GW38 with the Europa final only 3 days later I would imagine.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Guba
                    • 5 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    If Antonio starts he’s a great captain shout I think

                    Open Controls
                5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                  • 7 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Considering Willock for the run in. Someone talk me out of it.

                  Open Controls
                  1. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    5 mins ago

                    not me. (as in i won't talk you out of it)

                    Open Controls
                6. Deanamo Jammy
                  • 6 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Why would anyone take a chance with Pep's rotation? Having said that, it seems likely to me that Aguero will start GW38 (if fit). He'll be on penalties and there will be an all-out effort to make his final MC appearance a memorable one. Monster (C) punt.

                  Open Controls
                  1. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    6 mins ago

                    lol - why would anyone do this thing! (except this one time...it has to work out this one time...)

                    Open Controls
                  2. Rasping Drive
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    That’s an emotional decision, albeit quite a fitting send off for one of the greatest FPL assets of the last 10 years. But Salah or one of the Leeds boys are better options imo

                    Open Controls
                    1. KAPTAIN KANE
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Oh yes, used to love an early goal in his prime - lost count the amount of times he used to settle captain nerves by grabbing a goal in the first 5 minutes

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rasping Drive
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        Yeah, absolutely. Often followed by a missed penalty 😀

                        Open Controls

