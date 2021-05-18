Scoutcast Episode 379 – Returning home fans present opportunities for FPL managers

Joe and Seb look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Gameweek 37.

The remaining two Gameweeks are special as home fans return to grounds across the Premier League. But can their reappearance help their teams achieve run-in glory or prove a hindrance?

Armed with the Premium Members Area comparison tools, Joe and Seb look to find out how a crowd alters teams play to see if FPL managers can get an advantage at the tail-end of the campaign.

Could it be that players are keener to shoot from distance with the roar of the crowd to encourage them? Joe and Seb’s research looks at where home strikers shoot from and why Everton, in particularly, are in desparate need of the Goodison faithful.

A common theme over the latter part of the season has been the emergence of strong mid-priced midfielders. Jesse Lingard (£6.6m) and Diogo Jota (£6.9m) had been leading this charge but with form and injury denting their appeal respectively, the Scoutcast crew look at the new guard of value alternatives in the centre of the park. Leeds and Newcastle assets look particularly appealing.

Due to the tight turnaround of fixtures, there is no time for a captaincy video this week. Luckily, the Scoutcast can step in to assess the best candidates for Gameweek 37. The race for the Golden Boot, home advantage and defensive trends among relegated clubs look to be key to their decisions.

Elsewhere, there’s a bumper Rough with the Smooth edition this week thanks to Gameweek 36’s incredible turn of events, particularly among those who brought in the week’s unlikely goalscoring heroes.

Joe and Seb’s own contrasting fortunes in the last set of matches are looked at and the final brace of fixtures are examined in detail.

Seb takes his turn to pick a differential, and captaincy and transfer plans ahead of tonight’s deadline are revealed.

This episode was aired live via YouTube on Monday 18 May. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

The next Scoutcast is scheduled for 5:30pm on Thursday 20 May, when Joe, Seb and Karam will help FPL managers prepare for the final set of fixtures of 2020/21.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT