Podcast May 18

Scoutcast Episode 379 – Returning home fans present opportunities for FPL managers

Joe and Seb look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Gameweek 37.

The remaining two Gameweeks are special as home fans return to grounds across the Premier League. But can their reappearance help their teams achieve run-in glory or prove a hindrance?

Armed with the Premium Members Area comparison tools, Joe and Seb look to find out how a crowd alters teams play to see if FPL managers can get an advantage at the tail-end of the campaign.

Could it be that players are keener to shoot from distance with the roar of the crowd to encourage them? Joe and Seb’s research looks at where home strikers shoot from and why Everton, in particularly, are in desparate need of the Goodison faithful.

A common theme over the latter part of the season has been the emergence of strong mid-priced midfielders. Jesse Lingard (£6.6m) and Diogo Jota (£6.9m) had been leading this charge but with form and injury denting their appeal respectively, the Scoutcast crew look at the new guard of value alternatives in the centre of the park. Leeds and Newcastle assets look particularly appealing.

Due to the tight turnaround of fixtures, there is no time for a captaincy video this week. Luckily, the Scoutcast can step in to assess the best candidates for Gameweek 37. The race for the Golden Boot, home advantage and defensive trends among relegated clubs look to be key to their decisions.

Elsewhere, there’s a bumper Rough with the Smooth edition this week thanks to Gameweek 36’s incredible turn of events, particularly among those who brought in the week’s unlikely goalscoring heroes.

Joe and Seb’s own contrasting fortunes in the last set of matches are looked at and the final brace of fixtures are examined in detail.

Seb takes his turn to pick a differential, and captaincy and transfer plans ahead of tonight’s deadline are revealed.

This episode was aired live via YouTube on Monday 18 May. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

The next Scoutcast is scheduled for 5:30pm on Thursday 20 May, when Joe, Seb and Karam will help FPL managers prepare for the final set of fixtures of 2020/21.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 37

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Captain who?

    A) Bruno
    B) Salah
    C) Kane.

    Currently on Bruno.

    1. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Salah

    2. ILOVEBAPS
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      C

  2. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Who will score more over last two GWs from each set

    A) Vardy
    B) Antonio (-4)

    1) Nacho
    2) Firmino (-4)
    3) Any other fwd (-4, no Kane)

  3. Burger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Who is most nailed Newcastle defender?

  4. bazhef
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    3 point lead in H2H and playing rival

    Worth -4 to sell Son and bring in Salah to cover him having Salah?

    1. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Only if C

      1. bazhef
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        yeah i'd be captaining Salah as i think he will as well.

        Thing is, he has Son as well....

    2. bazhef
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      PS would also need to sell Lingard for Willock which is why it is -4

    3. Jeremy Corbyn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Depends on the teams.

      1. bazhef
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        he has Son Salah and Bruno

        I have Son Greenwood and Bruno

        both have Kane

  5. gonzalocampos
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Play Martinez (TOT) or Guaita (ARS)?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Martinez

  6. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Any Twitter accounts to look out for for leaked man utd line ups? Bringing in greenwood unless hear he's benched

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      He will start

    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I hope he starts - brought him in seeing as he was rested v Liverpool.

      Utd have to field out a team v Fulham, and he may as well put Greenwood out.

    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Oddsonfpl

  7. FCRS1991
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Does Foden start?

    Would Foden > Greenwood be a safer bet (no Bruno in team)

  8. FantasyClub
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Quick question lads...

      Cavani or Firmino?

      1. FCRS1991
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Cavani

        1. FantasyClub
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            I’ve already got Salah and TAA but only Shaw so yeah Cavani balances it out I guess...

        2. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Cavani may not play last gameweek so bobby.

          1. FantasyClub
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              Good point...aaaarrrgh...maybe I’ll just go from Cavani to bobby

              1. FCRS1991
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                Bobby scores once a year...if you dont have him in the team already go with someone else

        3. Sterling Archer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Im looking at Antonio but would be surprised if west ham dont even win the game!

          1. Sterling Archer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            wouldnt*

          2. BeWater
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              I have him so if he scores 4 in a 5-4 defeat I'm good with it.

          3. FantasyClub
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Is De Gea a rotation risk?

              1. ILOVEBAPS
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                Not if you’re playing season 19/20

            • Totti
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              reposting

              any suggestions guys

              henderson sanchez
              laporte rudiger coleman coady phillips
              salah mane lingard raphinha siggy
              kane calvert iheanacho

              1 FT 0.2 itb

              1. BeWater
                  2 hours, 18 mins ago

                  What about Laporte to Dallas.

                  1. Totti
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 13 mins ago

                    and who to bench

                    1. BeWater
                        2 hours, 4 mins ago

                        Iheanacho.

                        1. Totti
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 2 mins ago

                          and rudiger?

                        2. Totti
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 2 mins ago

                          i'm playing now coleman phillips rudiger

                • Haimdog
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 19 mins ago

                  Bench which 2 of these 7?

                  Coufal
                  Willock
                  Pogba
                  Greenwood
                  Lingard
                  Bamford
                  DCL

                  1. BeWater
                      2 hours, 17 mins ago

                      Pogba and Coufal.

                  2. Dirty_Harry
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 16 mins ago

                    Worth holding Siggy or bring in Raph (and bench Lingard)

                  3. TheBigDogg
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 hour, 59 mins ago

                    Willock or Saint-Maximin for Lingard?

                  4. Nay08
                      1 hour, 48 mins ago

                      1) thoughts on Mane captain instead of Salah?
                      I'm chasing 40 pts and my rival also has Salah

                      2) my list to transfer out right now are Iheanacho, Castagne, and Keane(next week bad fixture vs MCI). any suggestion on what to do?
                      already use this week's FT so only one FT for next week. I'm chasing 40 pts but willing to take one -4 next week depending on the situation.

                      team right now:
                      Leno/Foster
                      Dallas, Keane, Coufal, Castagne, Philips
                      Salah, Mane, Son, Lingard, Raphinha
                      Kane, Bamford, Iheanacho

                    • Stupendous
                      • 8 Years
                      59 mins ago

                      Gtg?

                      Meslier
                      Dallas Rudiger Taa
                      Pereira Son Salah(v) Harrison
                      Firmino Kane(c) DCL

                      Forster Lingard Holding Targett

                    • Six Season Wonder
                      • 7 Years
                      37 mins ago

                      Worried about Man U resting players in GW38 . So I don't know whether to triple up on them (Shaw, Greenwood, Bruno)

