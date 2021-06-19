Ronaldo backers in last chance for Matchday 2 captain haul

All eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.1m) as Portugal face Germany on the last day of EURO Fantasy Matchday 2.

The talismanic forward is owned by 31% of managers at this stage of the competition, many of whom will have turned to him with their captain’s armband.

After blanks for Romelu Lukaku (€11.1m), Harry Kane (€11.5m) and Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m), the scene could be set for Ronaldo to deliver.

However, Ruben Dias (€6.0m) is the most fashionable Fantasy asset in this encounter, currently sat in 36% of squads.

Despite Ronaldo’s role in penalties, 22% of managers have taken Bruno Fernandes (€10.5m) into Matchday 2, the same number who own mid-priced midfielder Joshua Kimmich (€6.0m).

The Germany international appears to be deployed at right wing-back today, on the opposite flank to Robin Gosens (€5.0m), who is classified as a defender.

13% of those playing UEFA’s game appear to be backing Germany to keep things tight with Manuel Neuer (€6.0m) the joint fifth-most-owned player in this fixture. Antonio Rüdiger (€5.5m) is also owned by the same number of managers.

Portugal XI: Rui Patrício; Guerreiro, Dias, Pepe, Semedo; Carvalho, Danilo; Jota, B Fernandes, B Silva; Ronaldo.

Germany XI: Neuer; Rüdiger, Hummels, Ginter; Gosens, Kroos, Gündogan, Kimmich; Gnabry, Havertz; Gnabry.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available, as are monthly subscriptions. A FREE trial is now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT