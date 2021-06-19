7
Dugout Discussion June 19

Ronaldo backers in last chance for Matchday 2 captain haul

All eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.1m) as Portugal face Germany on the last day of EURO Fantasy Matchday 2.

The talismanic forward is owned by 31% of managers at this stage of the competition, many of whom will have turned to him with their captain’s armband.

After blanks for Romelu Lukaku (€11.1m), Harry Kane (€11.5m) and Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m), the scene could be set for Ronaldo to deliver.

However, Ruben Dias (€6.0m) is the most fashionable Fantasy asset in this encounter, currently sat in 36% of squads.

Despite Ronaldo’s role in penalties, 22% of managers have taken Bruno Fernandes (€10.5m) into Matchday 2, the same number who own mid-priced midfielder Joshua Kimmich (€6.0m).

The Germany international appears to be deployed at right wing-back today, on the opposite flank to Robin Gosens (€5.0m), who is classified as a defender.

13% of those playing UEFA’s game appear to be backing Germany to keep things tight with Manuel Neuer (€6.0m) the joint fifth-most-owned player in this fixture. Antonio Rüdiger (€5.5m) is also owned by the same number of managers.

Portugal XI: Rui Patrício; Guerreiro, Dias, Pepe, Semedo; Carvalho, Danilo; Jota, B Fernandes, B Silva; Ronaldo.

Germany XI: Neuer; Rüdiger, Hummels, Ginter; Gosens, Kroos, Gündogan, Kimmich; Gnabry, Havertz; Gnabry.

7 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Joey Tribbiani
      10 mins ago

      Siiii

    • Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      2 points for today. Bad!!!

    • Licky
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gosens! Hopefully it stands.

      1. Licky
        • 8 Years
        just now

        It does not. :/

    • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      English ref in debatable var decision shock

    • Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Gosens looking essential right now

    • Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Ronny cappo fail 🙁

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.