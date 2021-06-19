Ronaldo backers in last chance for Matchday 2 captain haul

All eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.1m) as Portugal face Germany on the last day of EURO Fantasy Matchday 2.
The talismanic forward is owned by 31% of managers at this stage of the competition, many of whom will have turned to him with their captain’s armband.
After blanks for Romelu Lukaku (€11.1m), Harry Kane (€11.5m) and Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m), the scene could be set for Ronaldo to deliver.
However, Ruben Dias (€6.0m) is the most fashionable Fantasy asset in this encounter, currently sat in 36% of squads.
Despite Ronaldo’s role in penalties, 22% of managers have taken Bruno Fernandes (€10.5m) into Matchday 2, the same number who own mid-priced midfielder Joshua Kimmich (€6.0m).
The Germany international appears to be deployed at right wing-back today, on the opposite flank to Robin Gosens (€5.0m), who is classified as a defender.
13% of those playing UEFA’s game appear to be backing Germany to keep things tight with Manuel Neuer (€6.0m) the joint fifth-most-owned player in this fixture. Antonio Rüdiger (€5.5m) is also owned by the same number of managers.
Portugal XI: Rui Patrício; Guerreiro, Dias, Pepe, Semedo; Carvalho, Danilo; Jota, B Fernandes, B Silva; Ronaldo.
Germany XI: Neuer; Rüdiger, Hummels, Ginter; Gosens, Kroos, Gündogan, Kimmich; Gnabry, Havertz; Gnabry.
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available, as are monthly subscriptions. A FREE trial is now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
10 mins ago
Siiii