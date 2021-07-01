71
Community July 1

Your chance to get involved in the FFS Scout Network

Want to join the Scout Network or work for Fantasy Football Scout in the 2021/22 season? Now is your chance!

We have been the leading voice in all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for over 13 years, working with an engaged community of fans, addicts and pioneers to create the best content.

We were the first to create in-depth professional editorial pieces and share innovative tools like Fixture Tickers; the first to provide a definitive injuries and bans list and resources like set-piece takers; the first to utilise Opta stats to take analysis to the next level and the first to build a Members Area to allow others to study that data themselves.

Our leagues have dominated FPL for years, many of the top players (including four of the last eight winners) were FFS members, most were users and our tools are utilised by many of the games themselves.

But we didn’t do this alone. It has always been a team game, working with and serving the wider community. Which is why, unlike most Fantasy channels, we make so much content available for free.

It’s also why we want to hear from you now if you’d like to get involved and join the Scout Network.

Building on the work we’ve done over the last year with our Scout Network, Scout Academy and FFS International programmes, we want to reach even wider for the 2021/22 season.

These enterprises support upcoming creators to grow and monetise their social or video channels, allow tool-makers to promote their genius to a wider audience and give opinionated Fantasy managers everywhere a better chance to be heard.

So if you have a cool tool you’d like to share with the world, a social or video channel that you’d like to work with FFS to grow and monetise, some amazing tech skills you’d like to contribute or just some great insight that you need to share, we want to hear from you!

Just fill out this simple form with some relevant info and we’ll guarantee to check it out and come back to you.

If you have more pressing questions about Scout that aren’t related to above, please use support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk and if you’d like to work for us jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Read more about these ventures via the links below:

  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 hours, 28 mins ago

    I got great insight 😉

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 56 mins ago

      I haven't and I still got hired

  2. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    8 hours, 25 mins ago

    On WC here.

    Any suggestions?
    Will Chiesa start over Berardi?

    Pickford/Donna
    Shaw/Azpi/Spin/Mahle/Meunier
    Sterling/Sarabia/Chiesa/Damsgard/FTorres
    Kane/Morata/Lukaku

    1. Flaming Flamingo
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 29 mins ago

      Could go either way. Go with your gut I guess, unless you are wanting to upgrade/downgrade someone else.

    2. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      I think the x4 Spain and x4 England is nice but risky, we've already seen what x4 Netherlands and France has done to people in the last round

  3. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    8 hours, 23 mins ago

    Best 4.5 attacking def in FPL?

    (Not Lamptey)

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 49 mins ago

      Potentially Ayling, with his big fat zero attacking returns in 2020/21? Over 50 chances created + shots attempted combined last season, was unlucky to draw a blank.

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 42 mins ago

        There may be a dormant Fantasy gem lying in Masuaku but so injury prone and the obvious fall guy if they play with a back four. Plus he rarely seems to actually deliver the goods despite his high position.

        1. Milkman Bruno
            7 hours, 5 mins ago

            Masuaku is interesting but it depends on the formation I guess. Won’t get the spot ahead of Cresswell in a back 4 but in a back 3 with wing backs possibly.

        2. colby_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 hours, 19 mins ago

          Ayling was so frustrating to own last year, mainly because I made the misguided decision of selecting him over Dallas. It only took about 30 gameweeks for me to correct my mistake.

      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        7 hours, 32 mins ago

        Ayling had a similar XGi to Dallas and I'm pretty sure it was in the top 10 defenders last year.. yet he managed 0G 0A which is almost impressive in its own backwards way

        He's like the roulette wheel that's gone black 15 spins in a row at this stage... Has to be a few reds in the pipeline if you have the patience (and the pockets) to back him for a while!

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 43 mins ago

          If a roulette keeps hitting blacks, isnt it wise to recognise the potential fix and bet on black?

          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 58 mins ago

            No

      3. Zen Arcade
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 23 mins ago

        I believe Ayling rotates well with Lamptey, but no one ever mentions rotation after GW1.

        1. Carlton P
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 30 mins ago

          He does and I’m very much on that. Potentially in a 4-4-2 as I want TAA, Robbo and shaw

      4. Marmalade Forest
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 21 mins ago

        Max Aarons?

      5. colby_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 14 mins ago

        He may not be the most exciting attacking option, but I'd think Llorente at Leeds is pretty much nailed on. The first few fixtures are rough, but he'd be a nice choice by GW7.

        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 43 mins ago

          Yeah he look's good but not sure if I can trust Leeds defence

      6. FPL Notebook (John)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 36 mins ago

        I'm being really intrigued by Ayling this season. Genuinely thought he'd come in at 5.0, and he was rather unlucky not to get any returns last season.

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 55 mins ago

          Thought he’d be 5.0 as well, thought Coufal would be 5.5, thought Cresswell would be 6.0, that Shaw would be 6.0…

          Seems they’ve taken almost every defender and shaved 0.5 off their price, which in a way almost makes the Liverpool trio more like 7.0, 7.5 and 8.0

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            No mention of Fofana? Surprising. I'd go for Lorente over Ayling. Can see baps in him. White is value whether he stays at Brighton or goes to Arsenal.

            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Sorry, missed ATTACKING defender. Right, it's only Lamptey and Ayling for me.

    2. BOATIES FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 17 mins ago

      CR7 Benzema Depay Wijnaldum >>>>Kane Sterling Morata Immobile -4

      Gets me 11 players, even if I'm not sure Beradi and Alba start.

    3. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 43 mins ago

      For GW 1-4

      1. Tierney + Raphinha
      or
      2. Digne + Sarr

      1. Carlton P
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 21 mins ago

        Shaw + Harrison?

        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          7 hours, 18 mins ago

          Uh no, no Harrison. Shaw maybe. Digne fixtures > Shaw fixtures?

      2. Skorr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 hours, 17 mins ago

        2 for me

    4. Carlton P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 32 mins ago

      A) Bowen + Watkins
      B) beundia + Antonio

      1. Soto Ayam
        • 1 Year
        7 hours, 15 mins ago

        B) not sold on Bowen as a regular starter, if lingard signs.

      2. Chilli Heatwave
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 8 mins ago

        Tough one, I want to say A) but think B) more secure

    5. Chilli Heatwave
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 26 mins ago

      Can only field 7 and have no forwards, reckon just use the 3 subs and 1 hit and have a starting 11 or more hits and have subs

    6. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      The application form only allows me to select one option from "How would you like to get involved? (tick all that apply) *" I'm going to apply as a QA 😛

    7. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 15 mins ago

      What's everyone's Cap choice for tomorrow?

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 56 mins ago

        Morata

      2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 10 mins ago

        Sarabia it Morata for me!!

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 10 mins ago

          *or

    8. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      Oh good lord, my team sucks

      Donnaruma | Stekelenberg
      Spinazzola | Stones Shaw Kjaer Maehle
      KDB* T.Hazard Sarabia(c) Berardi | Sterling
      Immobile | Kane Dolberg

      0.8 ITB. And that's after -12 too :/

      1. Zilla
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 23 mins ago

        Which players do you want?

    9. jay01
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 48 mins ago

      RMT?

      Sanchez Steele
      TAA, Robbo, Fofana, Ayling, BWilliams
      Salah, Bruno, Gundogan, Raphina, Buendia
      DCL, Toney, Davis

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 hours, 7 mins ago

        Think Gundog is a trap this year - but there could be some movement in the City midfield/attack so maybe he's ok.

      2. POTATO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 4 mins ago

        Not much bench cover, if you are okay with that.

    10. Lovren an elevator
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      Is Bertrand likely to be nailed for Leicester?

      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 54 mins ago

        No

    11. bigshlong
        6 hours, 15 mins ago

        Struggling to decide between Lukaku, Immobile and Schick.

        Who do we reckon is the best shout for this matchday?

        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 hours, 56 mins ago

          I have Immobile - and am likely to get Schick and either Kane/Morata - happy to switch to Lukaku if they get through.

      • POTATO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 44 mins ago

        I'm contemplating having a Manchester City and Chelsea defender, but given rotation risks would like two regular 4.5M defenders to provide bench cover for the first half of the season.

        Pick two:

        Holding, Coady, Ayling, or ...... , ............

      • DV8R
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        What is the distribution of players you own per team? For me it's

        Spain: 3
        Italy: 3
        England: 3
        Belgium: 2
        Denmark: 2
        Czech: 2
        Ukraine: 0
        Switzerland: 0

        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 hours, 4 mins ago

          Current plan is

          3x Italy
          3x Spain
          1x England
          2x Denmark
          2x Czech
          (maybe 1x Belgium or an extra England)

          1. xuwei
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 39 mins ago

            Not confident in England? Seems low

            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 5 mins ago

              I really don’t think they’ll score many so getting in attackers is a bit of a lottery. Already have Maguire.
              Not feeling great about using a xfer to bring in a defender with limited upside.

              Could end up with Sterling and/or Kane. But feel like I’m just doing it because everyone else is.

      • Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Chiellini expected to start?

      • Coolbean
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Just gonna throw this out there, pretty amazing that Brownhill (4.5 mid) got worse attacking stats when he was playing as an AM or on the wing vs when he was playing DM! 😀

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          At 4.5 you ain't gonna start him and can't be too fussed. Bissouma is your go-to man at 4.5 and he didn't actually get much in the way of returns either.

          1. Coolbean
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Haha was looking for a bargain, found a fake AM instead!

      • Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        Digne and Doherty are the first players that come into my mind after Rafa and Nuno appointments. Pretty good value with nice fixtures.

        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          29 mins ago

          75:25 on Digne after Rafa appointment since he prefers 4-2-3-1 iirc. Rodriguez has to leave.

          1. Weeb Kakashi
            • 5 Years
            24 mins ago

            Potentially Siggy could be the pick of the attacking lot if he plays 10.

            1. Nanoelektronicar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              Not the level of Gerrard, but Sigurdson could be good as a 10 under Rafa. Gerrard was in his peak playing there in 2009.

          2. Weeb Kakashi
            • 5 Years
            21 mins ago

            Thoughts on Doherty?

            1. Nanoelektronicar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              They need to play 3-5-2 for Doherty to get back in the mix, imo.

              1. Weeb Kakashi
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Its a bigger job for Nuno. He always got good results with a 352/343. He tried a back 4 with Wolves but it failed. Dont see why he wouldn't go with a 3 at the back formation at Spurs.

              2. Weeb Kakashi
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                But i could be wrong. Spurs do have a lot of attacking options upfront to go with 4 at the back. Knowing Nuno it is unlikely at this point.

      • 03farmboy
        • 1 Year
        39 mins ago

        F.torres or Sarabia??

        1. No Salah
          • 3 Years
          31 mins ago

          Torres

        2. No Salah
          • 3 Years
          31 mins ago

          I went both

        3. EmreCan Hustle
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Torres if money not an issue

      • No Salah
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        QF WC team

        Lukaku Morata Schik
        Sterling Sarabia Torres Insigne Damsgard
        Spinna Maehle Meunièr stones Maguire
        Simon Pickford

        have 4 Eng, 4 SP, 2 Bel, 2 Ita, 2 Bel, 1Cze

        Gone with Lukaku over Kane to spread the risk a bit

        Thoughts?

        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          I like the gamble on Schick, he seems to have a determination that gets him points.

      • PLerix
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Not seeing Wood get mentioned? Why is that?

        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Antonio, Wilson and Watkins seem like better options. Nacho also had a strong finish to the season.
          Wood is a good pick if you hold him throughout the season, but its hard to find his purple patches.

      • EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        WC active.

        Sacrificing a keeper this round to ensure I have one in the next.

        Thought of going with Maguire and Coufal over Stones and Azpi, but they are on a suspension tightrope.

        Lukaku Morata
        Insigne Sarabia Damsgaard Zuber
        Spinazzola Azpi Laporte Maehle
        Pickford
        ----------------------------------------------------
        Bushchan Kane Sterling Stones

        0.3M itb.

        Thoughts?

        Thanks.

