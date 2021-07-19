84
Scout Notes July 19

Injury updates on Digne and Rashford as Solskjaer discusses Lingard future

84 Comments
The third and final part of our Scout Notes from the weekend’s pre-season matches looks at how Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle United fared – although the key takeaways for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers were less about the action on the pitch.

You can read our other two warm-up game summaries from Friday and Saturday below.

DERBY COUNTY 1-2 MANCHESTER UNITED

  • Goals: Tahith Chong, Facundo Pellistri
  • Assists: Shola Shoretire

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Sunday that no decision had yet been made on whether Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) would undergo surgery on his troublesome shoulder, despite media reports suggesting the England winger was set to have an operation that would rule him out until October.

Rashford is one of a cluster of United players who have yet to report back for pre-season duty, with the Red Devils’ international contingent still on belated breaks following their involvement at EURO 2020 and the Copa America.

Solskjaer said of Rashford’s situation:

No, we’re looking at the best options. Of course, he went away just to reflect on it a little bit. We have to take the best course of action for him and the club. We’re still addressing that with the experts.

The Norwegian wouldn’t be short of options should Rashford need time on the sidelines, with Anthony Martial (£8.0m), Daniel James (£6.0m), Paul Pogba (£7.5m) and incoming signing Jadon Sancho all having spent time out wide on the left flank either for United or other clubs.

Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) may be tentatively awaiting Sancho’s arrival given the direct threat for his place on the opposite wing.

He was one of just two regular starters from 2020/21 – the other being Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m) – who featured in Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Derby.

Greenwood was initially stationed up top in a quiet 45-minute showing against the Rams but drifted wider as the first half went on.

Also involved was Jesse Lingard (£7.0m), whose successful loan spell at West Ham United earlier this calendar year hasn’t so far led to a permanent move away from Old Trafford.

Solskjaer, perhaps prudently given that transfer fees would be involved in any sale, said he expected Lingard to still be at Old Trafford come Gameweek 1:

Jesse has come back, he’s been bright and he wants to fight for his place. There’s nothing better than seeing players willing to fight for their place.

Of course, what he did towards the end of the season, that is the true Jesse. That’s what we know he is capable of.

I think we saw towards the end [of our own season] that we lacked maybe some options at times. He’s still in my plans. I expect him at Man Utd at the start of the season.

James and Scott McTominay (£5.5m) are the only additional first-teamers who have so far returned to training ahead of United’s next friendly at QPR on Saturday, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) and Luke Shaw (£5.5m) still on a leave of absence.

Manchester United XI: Heaton (Grant 46), Wan-Bissaka (Galbraith 46), Tuanzebe (Fish 61), Mengi (Bernard 61), Williams (Telles 46), Garner (Matic 46), Levitt (Andreas 46), Chong (Pellistri 46), Mata (Lingard 46), Elanga (Shoretire 46), Greenwood (Hugill 46, Hannibal 79).

EVERTON 1-0 BLACKBURN ROVERS

Returning Digne can help Everton's attacking assets return to form in Gameweek 20
  • Goal: Jean-Philippe Gbamin
  • Assist: Moise Kean

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Rafael Benitez had positive news about Lucas Digne‘s (£5.5m) fitness after seeing his new Everton side defeat Blackburn Rovers in a training ground friendly at the weekend.

Digne is still on a break after representing France at the European Championship but the left-back also suffered a thigh injury at this summer’s tournament and there had been some initial concern about the possible length of absence.

But facing the media, Benitez suggested the French defender was “nearly ready”:

I had contact with him [on Wednesday morning], he is training well, doing his job and ready to join the team as soon as possible. He is a great professional and I know he is working hard. My exchange of messages with him has been good because he is telling me he is nearly ready.

The former Newcastle, Liverpool and Chelsea boss also commented on Richarlison (£7.5m), who has gone straight from Copa America duties with Brazil to representing his country at the Olympic Games – and is a doubt for Gameweek 1 as a result.

Benitez said:

I was in contact with him, he had the Olympic Games in the back of his head, we needed to sort out his situation and he is fine. He is happy because he can go there… and he knows he has to give us something back because we were supporting him.

That [not being involved at start of season] could be something we can consider not great in the beginning but will be a massive boost for us in the rest of the season because he will try to deliver.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin was Everton’s goalscorer in the narrow win over Rovers, pouncing on the loose ball after Moise Kean had seen a shot parried away.

James Rodriguez (£7.0m) also featured for the Toffees in this ‘unofficial’ friendly, with formation details thin on the ground – although footage and the line-up information seemed to suggest Benitez had gone with four at the back rather than the wing-back system he favoured towards the end of his tenure with Newcastle.

Everton first-half XI: Virginia, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, John, Iwobi, Gbamin, Gomes, Gordon, Rodriguez, Kean.

Everton second-half XI: Tyrer, Kenny, Gibson, Godfrey, Coleman, Baningime, Allan, Doucoure, Davies, Delph, Whitaker (Broadhead, 83).

YORK CITY 1-0 NEWCASTLE UNITED

FULL MATCH REPLAY

Injury and illness deprived Newcastle United of four goalkeepers as they opened their pre-season campaign in York.

The Magpies had initially planned to split their squad across two friendlies on Sunday, the other being at Harrogate Town, but instead sent all of their first team to the York Community Stadium after a COVID outbreak in the goalkeeping department.

Already without the injured Martin Dubravka (£4.5m), who is a doubt for Gameweek 1, Steve Bruce had to make do without Karl Darlow (£4.5m), Mark Gillespie and Freddie Woodman after the former tested positive for coronavirus and the other two were identified as close contacts.

Bruce stuck with the same 5-3-2/3-5-2 system that he ended the season with.

Callum Wilson (£7.5m) and the newly recategorised Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.5m) both spent time up front as one of the two central strikers, while Jacob Murphy (£5.0m) and Matt Ritchie (£5.0m) were again deployed at wing-back.

Saint-Maximin, Ritchie and early substitute Dwight Gayle (£5.5m) all spurned good chances before the visitors succumbed to a late headed winner.

Joelinton (£6.0m) limped off after 18 minutes and Jonjo Shelvey (£5.5m) was absent altogether, with Bruce offering an update after full-time:

Jonjo hurt himself before pre-season doing running on his own. He hurt his calf, so he’ll not be around for a while just yet.

Joelinton wanted to carry on, which tells me that it’s not that serious, but it’s obviously a concern. We’ll not know until we scan him, and give the results out in the next couple of days.

Newcastle United XI: Langley, Murphy, Fernandez (Dummett 69), Lascelles (Lewis 46), Watts, Ritchie, Hayden, Hendrick (M Longstaff 60), Fraser (S.Longstaff 60), Joelinton (Gayle 18, Muto 80), Wilson (Saint-Maximin 46).

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

84 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Start with Digne or Shaw if fit?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Both

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Digger has the fixture if you mean GW1

      Open Controls
    3. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Shaw

      Open Controls
  2. Vertigo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Newcastle defeated, pre-season friendly... SLAMS kettle down!

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I remember a 6-1 friendly defeat to Leyton Orient the year we first won the Championship. I've extrapolated the data and a 1-0 loss at York equates to a Champions League place this time.

      Open Controls
      1. Vertigo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        40 mins ago

        Fair enough, I'll take that.

        Open Controls
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      The kettle in this heat?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        🙂

        Open Controls
  3. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Thoughts on this draft?

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Reece
    Salah Bruno Raphinha Buendia
    Antonio Wilson Watkins

    (Foster Ayling Brownhill 4.0)

    Reece could be Digne/Stones
    Ayling could be Lamptey

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Looks good. Reece a bit of a punt.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I think he's being was overlooked. He's comfortably first choice and playing wing back for the best defence in the league. Considering others as well but none are inspiring.

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Will he even start GW1?

          Open Controls
          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Why? Is he injured?

            Open Controls
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              All England players return to training on Aug 1 right?

              Open Controls
        2. Cynical
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Tuchel has started playing him CB against certain teams which limits his appeal going forward. But it should mean he plays most games, especially if Zouma is allowed to leave. Reece definitely one I'm considering but reckon Chillwell is worth the 0.5 more.

          Open Controls
  4. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Thoughts on this 3-5-2

    Sanchez
    Fofana Robertson White
    Salah(c) Bruno Harrison Son Buendia
    DCL Watkins

    Steele Coady Davis Manquillo

    Open Controls
  5. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Anyone know why Sigurdsson never made it in the squad? Is he unavailable or out or favour?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      He played in the first warm-up game against Accrington, not sure why he wasn't involved here.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      Saudi club EL Hill are supposed to have offered 8.6m for him.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        El Hilal

        Open Controls
      2. L4 Azzurri
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Fingers crossed then.

        Open Controls
  6. rozzo
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Are all the Sanchez owners expecting Brighton to be keeping 19 clean sheets this season or something?

    Low on shots saved and low on bonus points.

    Isn't it accepted that the highest points scorers in fpl are the ones that save the most shots and get the most bonus? Even with a middling clean sheet record it doesn't matter. The likes of Meisler etc will comfortably outscore Sanchez for just 0.5m more.

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      We have transfers. Play the fixtures. BHA has best first 8 fixtures.

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Very likely to wildcard in the first 8 gameweeks so Sanchez makes sense as they have better fixtures.

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Er, no. What you talking about?

      Open Controls
    4. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Can't believe you're seven years in with an actual grav.

      Open Controls
    5. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      You don't have to keep for long.

      Started last season with McCarthy. Bought Martinez in GW4 and the rest is history.

      Open Controls
  7. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Will Chelsea sign a striker? Or are they content with Broja?

    Open Controls
    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      They're chasing Haaland and Lukaku, but there hasn't been much positive news on that for a while. Expect we'll see stories about Ings, Kalajdzic and maybe eventually the likes of Vlahovic gaining traction as the weeks tick by.

      Still reasonably likely it will just be Havertz and Werner again. Havertz in particular could be really interested, good stats post Tuchel arrival

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I mean they don't really need a striker. Havertz can do the job. I think it's Roman who wants to sign a world class striker to try to win the league.

        Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Chelsea really just after Coman - just to ensure they win the league. The lad has an unreal record.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        That would Pulisic out of the picture, and leave Werner uncertain.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Puli is a right puzzle.

          Outrage over his pricing last preseason and then a manager coming in who knew about him but he's just been anonymous really. If Tuchel can get him fit and working then that would be possibly bigger than Haaland for me

          Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      They badly need one tbf

      Goal scoring regressed quite significantly under Tuchel (25 in 19) compared to Lamps (33 in 19)

      I’d worry for them based on their last 10 league games or so to be honest, the new manager bounce quickly wore off & they were 5th in the table over the last 10 games with a goal difference of just +4 (15 scored/11 conceded)…despite fighting for their lives to qualify for the CL

      One to watch - could be trouble in paradise very on imo

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        40 mins ago

        Don't understand your take on Tuchel at all. He's a top manager. Completely reshaped the team and made them incredibly hard to beat. Made light work of Real Madrid and beat City three times. Was quite clear his priority was fixing Lampard's horrific defence. The attack gelling is only a matter of time.

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          30 mins ago

          They lost to West Brom, Villa, Arsenal, Leicester & Porto under Tuchel… i don’t think that’s exactly “incredibly hard to beat”

          I think he landed on the right side of fortune in the champs lge, aided & abetted by an almighty new manager bounce and about a billion pounds worth of talent

          At this stage he’s managed to match Roberto Di Matteo by winning the CL - I wouldn’t be suprised to see him meet the same fate tbh, league form was a bit iffy imo after the new manager bounce wore off

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            If you watched them play and thought that was a new manager bounce and not a complete tactical overhaul then there's really no point discussing it.

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              17 mins ago

              I almost vomited watching them play, several times

              A billion pounds worth of talent playing like George Graham’s Arsenal for the majority of the league games

              Was good fun as a Rudiger owner (until he started rotating him too) but man they were negative

              Open Controls
              1. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                10 mins ago

                Yeah I can tell we just won't see eye to eye on many things football. They completely controlled most games with their shape, pressing and passing. Negative is trying to defend a lead for an entire game like England did against Italy in the Euro final.

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Did they completely control West Brom, Arsenal, Villa, Wolves, Southampton, Brighton, Porto, Leeds, Man Utd with their shape pressing, and tactics too?

                  Open Controls
                  1. I Member
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    The West Brom game was a freak result with a red card in there and most of those other games yes they controlled. The Porto game for example is such a strange example for you to repeatedly bring up. They coasted through that game and lost it at the death to a bicycle kick goal of the season contender.

                    Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        Correct me if I'm wrong the form table for the last 8 was

        Liverpool
        Arsenal
        Leeds
        Chelsea
        Newcastle
        City
        United
        Spurs

        Meaningless. Newcastle as ever will start as a relegation candidate but likely escape on an unlikely run of form. Spurs and Arsenal will do what they do. City I expect to finish above 6th.

        This is from soccer stats.com .

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          33 mins ago

          Yep - fifth over the last 10 games with a goal difference of plus 4 (15 scored, 11 conceded)

          If Lamps had managed that he’d have been slaughtered

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            30 mins ago

            Part of the equation there was getting to the CL final, sewing up top 4 and winning the cup to boot. Think Frank might have been forgiven a dip towards the end.

            Agree there was a dip but they won the ones that mattered - ruthlessly.

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 11 Years
              18 mins ago

              Ruthlessly is a bit subjective… Leciester dealt with them when the pressure was on…

              Man City handed them the CL by benching Rodri & Fernandinho…

              If Pep had picked a half sane team they’d probably have dealt with them easily enough too

              We need to see what he’s like now the honeymoon period is over - my hunch is people will be a bit suprised

              Open Controls
              1. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                17 mins ago

                Nonsense. Pep tried three different teams against Tuchel and lost all three times.

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  The league win was a bit iffy - City had already won the league at that stage & Chelsea were trying to qualify for the CL so I don’t read into that one too much

                  Pep shot himself in the foot big time with no DM in the final though

                  Open Controls
              2. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                15 mins ago

                You could be in the right of It of course and I'm not so very bullish on Chelsea. Jus dubious about statting. .

                I certainly expect defensive regression. But also expect attacking progression with a full preseason. Tuchel took over a complete mess tactically,

                Also looking at Puli for one and thinking there is an awful lot of potential there that wasn't even slightly tapped last season.

                Open Controls
                1. I Member
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Yep. Chelsea were a shambles under Lampard. Had no idea how to defend. Tuchel managed to rectify that almost immediately. With time I'd expect him to get them clicking going forward too as he's always been an attack minded manager.

                  Open Controls
            2. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              18 mins ago

              Exactly. He's pretending as though they weren't fighting on three different fronts. Surely making it to two cup finals had something to do with their shaky league form at the end.

              Open Controls
          2. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            23 mins ago

            I just find it strange how you conveniently throw out numbers to fit your agenda and try to drive them home repeatedly. Chelsea had the 3rd best xG in the league behind only City and Liverpool in the games Tuchel managed.

            Open Controls
            1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              Some people just aren't worth arguing with - trust me 😆

              Open Controls
            2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Their XG barely moved from Lampard (30 in 19) to Tuchel though (33 in 19), their goalscoring got worse under Tuchel alright, and they were *much* less clinical under Tuchel

              I just think he’s getting an incredibly easy time from folks - when he (narrowly) landed on the right side with the CL, as did Roberto Di Mattel before him

              Let’s see how he does with the bread & butter of the league this season, hopefully it’s better than his last 10 league games anyways (where they were fifth in the table, with a goal difference of plus 4)

              Open Controls
  8. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    New Community Article

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/07/19/a-deeper-look-at-price-points-and-defining-a-flexibility-rating/

    Major League Shocker ditches the specifics of value or exact price tags and instead focuses on price points, giving each bracket it's own token value. What formations offer the most flexibility, and can we start to think about creating a rough flexibility rating to work from?

    An interesting take on formations, different from the normal pieces on value per million and such. Really appreciate people taking the time to create unique content like this, after so many years of FPL it's the type of thing that really gets me thinking.

    Open Controls
  9. 03farmboy
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Anybody considering Yarmolenko is he starts only 5.5m could be a right bargain ?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      If Lingard doesn't move, then sure...

      Open Controls
      1. 03farmboy
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Will have to keep an eye on that

        Open Controls
    2. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Too risky, injured too often

      Open Controls
    3. Soto Ayam
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Nah. I can't see him being a regular starter. Moyes ain't a fan.

      Open Controls
  10. Scheister
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Predictions for most goals and assists this season?

    I’m guessing Kane for golden boot again, and KDB for most assist.

    Open Controls
  11. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    @ Admin.

    I'm in a bit of a pickle. I cancelled my membership renewal (reasons that don't need to be discussed on open forum) but I've had a change of heart and would like to continue my renewal at the pre-season discount.

    Having been a member for 10 years I'm old enough to remember when it were all trees and Mark around here.
    However...

    1. My profile tells me my membership expires on 12Aug.
    2. If I attempt to register a new pre-season discount membership... I'm told I'm already a member.

    Can someone just flick a switch behind the scenes and reverse my decision?

    If you need any authority from me you have my personal email contact.

    It would also be cool if someone could acknowledge this post.

    Thanks in advance.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

      Open Controls
      1. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks Gink. On it.

        Open Controls
  12. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    A) Martinez + Coufal (or other 5.0m def)
    B) Sanchez + Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      I've gone A at the moment as I'm WCing after GW3.

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      A with another def

      Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  13. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Any good?

    Sanchez
    Robertson, Shaw, Fofana
    Salah, Fernandes, Son, Buendia, Harrison
    Watkins, Toney

    (4.0, White/Lamptey, Coady, Davis)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      It's mostly good, for me, but you might regret skimping 0.5 on TAA and Raphinha.

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Yeah definitely a risk although hopefully there's not too much between them. Not really a fan of any other midfielders in 5.5/6.0 bracket.

        Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'd economise on Shaw not TAA.

      Shaw is all puff right now. TAA has a FPL record. Some 5.0s there who could be real value.

      Keane
      Coufal
      Tierney
      Dunk

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        True, quite like the look of Tierney although tough fixtures after Brentford. I'm swayed towards Shaw and Robertson over TAA and 5.0 albeit for the wrong reasons (United fan and going to Leeds game). Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          🙂

          Not sold on either Shaw or TAA myself - but guess I'll end up with at least one of them. If I avoid TAA I might well go VVD and save the full million.

          cs value the same of course and not sure Robbo returns that much better than VVD and the extra 0.5 goes further,

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers and yeah good shout, assuming he's fit he should be raring to go

            Open Controls
          2. Catastrophe
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Would also allow Robertson, Davis & Coady -> VVD, Barnes & Manquilo which is probably stronger.

            Open Controls
  14. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Most selected team at the moment (ignoring budget, but factoring in a valid formation) is a 4-3-3:

    Martinez
    Shaw TAA Fofana Dias
    Salah Fernandes Grealish
    Toney Watkins DCL

    The least selected is Dias and it is tight between him and Raphinha as the last pick.

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      How many (and who) do you think we need to own from this lot to avoid a terrible OR in GW1?

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        I have 6 out of that lot. Should be good enough I hope.

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Don't know if you need any of em, but I have 8 atm.

        Open Controls
  15. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    So Rashford is not getting the surgery? Back to the drawing board...

    Open Controls
  16. LangerznMash
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    My experimental 'If Origi moves to West Ham' 541 team.

    Sanchez
    TAA, Robbo, VVD, Digne, Shaw
    Bruno, KdB, Pepe, Raphinha
    Watkins
    (Foster / Poveda / Obafemi / Origi)

    Treble Liverpool defence... someone had to post one!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.