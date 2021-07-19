Set up and customise your own Fantasy draft leagues for free with Fantrax

151
Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to join forces with Fantrax for the 2021/22 season.

Fantrax is a free, draft-style Fantasy platform that offers managers the chance to set up their own mini-leagues with friends, family and work colleagues and completely customise their own league rules and scoring system.

Picture the scene: no tedious ‘template’ teams, no captaincy pot-luck misery, points for the long-overlooked defensive midfielders and not a single mention of effective ownership in sight.

Oh, and only one person can roster each of the premium assets such as Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane and Sadio Mane. Fantasy nirvana.

Sign up to Fantrax for free today and you could be in with a chance of winning a Premier League jersey of your choice, as you’ll be automatically entered into a draw upon registration:

What is ‘Draft’?

You may have played the Fantasy Premier League Draft before or perhaps Original Fantasy League – or neither.

Together with Fantrax, they’re all from the same family and start with the same premise.

At the beginning of the season, each of the managers in your mini-league will draft their 16-man squad from the pool of available players.

Where draft differs from regular FPL is that no two people in the same league can roster the same asset – so there will only be one manager with Mohamed Salah in their squad, one with Kevin De Bruyne, one with Jack Grealish. And so on.

The Draft Process

Above: The Scout team doing their draft preparation in pre-social distancing times

For anyone who hasn’t taken part in a draft before, it is a hugely entertaining and fiercely competitive event.

All the managers in a mini-league (FanTrax suggests 10-12 for optimum enjoyment) gather virtually to assemble their squads, with the draft taking place in a ‘snake’ format.

For example: if you’re drawn second in a 12-team mini-league draft, you’ll get second go in the opening round of picks but will have to go 11th in the next. That pattern repeats until everyone’s squad is filled.

Get your watchlist preparation in order, as your mini-league mates will soon be snaffling up the prized players at terrifying leg speeds. Trent Alexander-Arnold? Gone. Dominic Calvert-Lewin? Taken. Ollie Watkins? Just missed him.

Suddenly, you’ll have to think on your feet and draw upon your Fantasy nous – so you will need to know your Buendias from your Bissoumas on Draft Day to best your competitors.

The intense rivalry doesn’t stop there.

Once the season starts, you’ll be pitting your starting XI against a mini-league friend, family member or workmate every week in a head-to-head format.

And you’ll be able to tap into your potential to spot a differential throughout the campaign by dipping into the free agent pool, as you attempt to enlist the services of the next mid-season wonder like Raphinha or Ilkay Gundogan.

Why Fantrax over the others?

Fantasy Leagues on Fantrax Fantasy Basketball

In one word: customisation. You’re not tied to preset rules or a rigid scoring system with Fantrax and can shape your league in pretty much any way imaginable.

Want points rewarded for aerial duels won? Easy. Longing for successful crosses to be recognised by a Fantasy game? Done. Think successful take-ons should be as important as a clean sheet? Just point and click.

Or do you want to go back to basics with none of the above? Also fine.

Suddenly, the likes of N’Golo Kante and Wilfred Ndidi can become hot property having been a mere footnote in FPL.

The icing on the cake: if you’re coming from another draft service, Fantrax can import any of your current leagues and customise if needed. 

Here are just some of the myriad other selling points for Fantrax over their competitors:

  • You are able to decide everything from roster sizes and how trades/ waiver claims are processed to when line-ups are locked for changes on match days – even which Premier League teams’ players feature in your league!
  • Squad make-ups are customisable: if you want to roster eight midfielders or trade a defender for a forward, the world is your oyster.
  • Live statistical data from Opta, which essentially means that anything that they report on, Fantrax can use. This means that the scoring system can be as complex or as simple as you like.
  • Trustworthy servers and real-time updates on the scores: as soon as a goal goes in, the points are there.

SIGN UP HERE TO REGISTER FOR FANTRAX FOR FREE – AND BE AUTOMATICALLY ENTERED INTO THE PREMIER LEAGUE SHIRT GIVEAWAY DRAW

  1. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Trying to attack fixtures - how does this feel?

    3 x Liverpool
    2 x Man United
    2 x Aston Villa

    1. DIMITRIS
    1. DIMITRIS
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Looks interesting. Whom would you pick from Pool ?

      1. Inazuma X1
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        TAA Salah Jota

        1. DIMITRIS
        1. DIMITRIS
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Fair enough. They could score big against Norwich and Burnley.

          1. Inazuma X1
          1. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Yep just waiting for Jota to start training to finalise on the Pool players

            Open Controls
    2. ivantys
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Robbo and Cavani?

        1. Inazuma X1
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Nah

          Open Controls
      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        I'll do it and WC early if does not work

        1. Inazuma X1
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Who are you picking?

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Will think again later, potentially:

            TAA Robertson Salah
            Targett Traore/Buendia Watkins
            Shaw/AWB Fernandes Cavani

            Haven't checked impact on budget but it seems doable

            1. Inazuma X1
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Yep - triple up on all three teams?

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour ago

                2 at least per team

                Open Controls
            2. MikeyMitz @EPLFantasyGuru
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              I'm nervous Shaw won't play the first game at minimum given Euro involvement. Will be an easy pickup at 5.5 this season but beginning of the season will be interesting

              Open Controls
      • I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Nothing wrong with it. I have two from each of those teams.

        1. Inazuma X1
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Who'd you own?

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Salah + TAA
            Fernandes + Shaw
            Watkins + Buendia

            Open Controls
      • Nomar
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        TAA, Salah, Jota
        Bruno, Shaw
        Buendia, Watkins

        That’s my guess.

        1. Inazuma X1
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          6/7

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • 11 Years
            55 mins ago

            Either Grealish or Martinez instead of Buendia?

            Open Controls
          2. Milkman Bruno
              51 mins ago

              Robertson or Vvd instead of Jota

              Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          2
          2
          3

          Here

          Open Controls
        3. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Obvious risk is that we don't know what sort of form above 3 teams will be in at beginning of the season.

          It's "all in" approach it can either handsomely reward you or put you on the back foot from the start.

          Happy to help 😉

          Open Controls
      • DIMITRIS
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Any thoughts on this bunch?

        Sanchez (Steele)
        TAA - Shaw - Dias - Coufal (Manquillo)
        Salah - Bruno - Maddison - Raphinha (Harrison)
        Watkins - Antonio (Obafemi)

        Open Controls
        1. The Mighty Hippo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Very good. I like the Maddison and Harrison picks, they should both do well and are a bit off-template.

          Open Controls
          1. DIMITRIS
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Cheers!
            I would like to interchange between 4-4-2 and 3-5-2 based on fixtures. That's why I picked Raph and Coufal instead of say Robbo and Gilmour.

            Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          I like the idea of 4-4-2.

          The only thing I’d say is that £6.0m is a lot for a guy that, if you’re going 4-4-2, you will bench every week.

          But go for it, I say.

          Open Controls
          1. DIMITRIS
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Cheers!
            I would switch between 4-4-2 and 3-5-2, based on fixtures. That's the main idea behind this draft. If things go south, there's always possibility of early WC to correct what needs to be corrected.

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Yeah, I figured that was your plan.

              I like 4-4–2 or 4-3-3 as an alternative formation.

              Open Controls
              1. DIMITRIS
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 6 mins ago

                I could do that if I do Coufal, Maddison and Obafemi out to get in Lamptey, ESR and Toney. But I like Maddison and Coufal just a little bit more than those 3.

                Open Controls
        3. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Good. I think Dias is a very good pick.

          Open Controls
          1. DIMITRIS
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Cheers mate! Dias is kinda set and forget pick, the only one besides Ederson and KDB who is nailed in City starting 11.

            Open Controls
      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Pick one as your preference in each bracket for defenders here folks:

        4.5M - Ayling, Coady, Lamptey, Lowton, Fofana, Holding
        5.0M - Targett, Coufal, Tierney, Regulion, Dunk, Keane
        5.5M - Digne, Shaw, Cresswell, Stones, James, AWB

        Open Controls
        1. Milkman Bruno
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            4.5 - Lamptey to begin
            5.0 - Tierney
            5.5 Shaw but Cresswell very close

            Open Controls
          • I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Lamptey
            Coufal
            Shaw

            Open Controls
          • DIMITRIS
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Ayling, Coufal, Shaw

            Open Controls
          • Whiskerz
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Fofana
            Coufal
            Shaw

            Open Controls
          • Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Wow, Coufal and Shaw are popular here ...

            Open Controls
            1. Super Saints
              • 4 Years
              54 mins ago

              Coufal rightly so, Shaw I'm not so sure on

              Open Controls
          • pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Lamptey
            Tierney
            Castagne !!!!!

            Open Controls
            1. Super Saints
              • 4 Years
              53 mins ago

              Castagne should have had a lot more last season but unfortunately for everyone I had him and he hit the inside of the post lol

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                27 mins ago

                Obvs just being difficult by posting him here but if he looks nailed he's defo an option

                Open Controls
        2. Milkman Bruno
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Thoughts on my latest draft?

            Sanchez
            Taa, Robertson, Lamptey
            Salah, Bruno, Barnes, Buendia, Sarr
            Watkins, Antonio

            Steele, Ayling, Fofana, Davis

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              Very nice if Barnes looks fit and ready.

              Open Controls
            2. DIMITRIS
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              Looks very good. I like double Pool defence.

              Open Controls
          • Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            How come I don’t see Son in any draft ?
            Playing under a counter attacking manager, most clinical finisher in the league, costs 2 less than the other premiums.
            I am all over him
            It reminds me the season when KDB cost 9.5 and he bang around 200 pts

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                The uncertainty around Kane is probably causing people to hold off for now until the picture becomes a bit clearer

                Open Controls
              • el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                Toying with the idea of going Son +2 million rather than Bruno Fernandes.
                It may backfire though considering United's playmaker ownership.

                Open Controls
              • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                Owned him from GW1-36 last year, and most of the previous year (where he still had a good go at getting towards 200 points… despite 2 red cards, a missed penalty & a broken arm)

                Love him to bits

                Just can’t fit him in at 10.0 and with all the Kane/Nuno thrash (even though it could actually make him a better asset if he becomes top dog with pens and DFKs to add to corners)

                Maybe later though, the guy is an absolute baller, no doubt

                Open Controls
              • MikeyMitz @EPLFantasyGuru
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                8 mins ago

                I'm on Mahrez to start then shifting to Son after 2-3 weeks

                Open Controls
            2. el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              All these drafts, can't even remember what my first two initial squads were, add to it transfers, injuries and pre season team news - its all going to change so it is pointless exercise.

              Then again, its fun and it's the last few weeks when I can dream big before reality of shite game weeks & bad picks kick in.

              Open Controls
              1. Sanchit
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Remember Vinagre last year?

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Who will be this years Vinagre? I'll go with Fofana.

                  Open Controls
                  1. el polako
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    56 mins ago

                    Fofana will play but identify expect him to be returning consistently.

                    Open Controls
                    1. el polako
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      56 mins ago

                      * I don't expect him

                      Open Controls
              2. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                Still haven’t done one myself mate. Maybe in a couple of weeks.

                Open Controls
                1. el polako
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  55 mins ago

                  Fully understand, enjoy summer.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Thanks. Watching cricket every day is just lovely.

                    Open Controls
              3. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Dealing with this by creating a sequence of "themed" squads with variants. So far I've been covering these

                A triple premium - plus/minus TAA
                B double premium plus Son - plus/minus TAA
                C single premium (no Bruno)

                They have all had something to be said for them. I still have big at the back and bench boost to cover and template I guess. Right now the only certainty I have is Mo - until that is Madrid more for him.

                Way more fun than previous seasons where I've tried to build an actual squad early on.

                Open Controls
                1. el polako
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  53 mins ago

                  Maybe not as structured as your approach but did try few of above set ups and have to say really like one with Salah & Son being my two most expensive players - gives me really balanced squad but the obvious risk is Bruno going mental.

                  Open Controls
                  1. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    45 mins ago

                    Still quite tempted by that one - thing is Bruno is not a natural captain choice early on much at all - think week 4 is the one obvious pick from memory. If he's not a captain then the argument for going without grows. Spread value for better overall returns?

                    If he goes mental then he will be more so but then he's only ever a minus 4 away.

                    Open Controls
            3. Sanchit
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Who do you think will be the Vinagre this year?
              In loads of teams right now, but none once the season is about to begin? ( Could be due to a transfer)

              Open Controls
              1. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                Wouldn't be a surprise if Lamptey's hamstring goes again.

                Open Controls
              2. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                We need to all get someone in because of preseason first. You are weeks early

                Open Controls
              3. Lindelol
                • 3 Years
                50 mins ago

                Could be fofana

                Open Controls
            4. xiMoxiee
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Which hauls do you remember most from last season? I remember the Mahrez hat trick vs Burnley and the Bale hat trick vs Sheff.

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Pukki hattrick vs Newc

                Open Controls
                1. Ginkapo FPL
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  That wasnt last year

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour ago

                    Haha.. true. My last season was so abysmal.

                    Open Controls
              2. Little Red Lacazette
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                21 pointer from Stones.

                Open Controls
                1. xiMoxiee
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  Oh yes. That was a beaut!

                  Open Controls
              3. xiMoxiee
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                How about Gundo's hot streak when he couldn't stop scoring.

                Open Controls
              4. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                Gundo 19 pointer - captain save fail

                Open Controls
              5. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                Dallas grabbing 2 at The Etihad.

                Open Controls
                1. xiMoxiee
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  That one hurt. So many had him coming off the bench that week.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                    I started him. Probably my best signing of the season.

                    Open Controls
              6. Herman Toothrot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Mane and Bale. Final game week.

                Won me my ML

                Open Controls
              7. Pjanić! at the Džeko
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Bale on the last day. I had been in second place in my ML all season until my Aguero moment thanks to Bale's brace in the last ten minutes or so of the final match.

                Open Controls
            5. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Martinez sits at 10th for overall points last season and is 5.5m.
              Will you have him? If not, what is your reasoning?

              Open Controls
              1. Herman Toothrot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                48 mins ago

                Lightning doesn't strike twice.

                Open Controls
                1. el polako
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  He had a good Copa America, looks like real deal not a 1 season wonder only reason I'm not getting him is that I like my goalies cheap as chips so going for Watford double up.

                  Open Controls
              2. AuFeld
                • 4 Years
                48 mins ago

                Nope. I can not recall a time when a GK accrued back to back seasons with over 160 points.

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Fair point. Not too hard to get him in I suppose.

                  Open Controls
              3. Bobby Digital
                • 3 Years
                46 mins ago

                I'm going with him, will reassess in GW4.

                Open Controls
              4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                44 mins ago

                Will (hopefully) be starting with Meslier instead, more affordable, same amount of saves in slightly less minutes and I think he now plays in a better defence than Villa

                At only 21 I think Meslier can also go up a gear or two, whereas Martinez probably hit the absolute top of his performance range last season, I wouldn’t be suprised to see him come down by 15-20-ish points and big Ilan go up by 10-15-ish

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 3 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Would you go Ayling over Lamptey?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Wouldn’t work for me personally with Raphinha & Bamford on board

                    But White’s sale isn’t going to help Lamptey, and Ayling was in the top 10 defenders for XGi last season so he’s a great pick

                    So is Harrison

                    Need to be able to pick about 5 from Leeds this season 😆

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 3 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Going with Shaw Digne and TAA (343) plus a 4.5m def on the bench. Just trying to decide which one.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Good point on Lamptey.

                      Open Controls
              5. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                44 mins ago

                De Gea

                172 points 2017/18
                120 points 2018/19

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  True. But I don’t see Martinez falling back to the the extent DDG did.

                  Open Controls
              6. Croaker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                43 mins ago

                Currently have him. The big plus is how easy he is to downgrade if necessary

                Open Controls
            6. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Neale's team reveal video today was so frustrating. Really wanted to hear the reasoning his picks, but the cackling on his audio was unbearable and I had no choice but to give up watching.

              Jonty said they couldn't order a new computer in 3 minutes, but why didn't they stop the video for 1 minute so Neale could get his external mic from the other room?

              Why didn't they conduct a simple 30 second test of the audio before going live? 😡

              This never happens on hub videos. You hear them clear as day every time.

              Open Controls
              1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                You only rated it 4 stars then?

                Open Controls
                1. Ginkapo FPL
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  Wasnt that bad 5/5

                  Open Controls
              2. St Pauli Walnuts
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                19 mins ago

                You don't half get your knickers in a twist sometimes Virg.

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  It's not the first time this has happened. Andy used to mute the guest on every scout episode he did for the first 5 minutes. It really grinds my gears all this incompetence.

                  Open Controls
              3. el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                11 mins ago

                If I ever needed an example of 1st world problem...

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Yeah because as paying members we should expect the audio on a fantasy football video to be like Chinese water torture down your earphones.

                  Open Controls
                  1. el polako
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    It's free on YouTube isn't it ?
                    Neal apologised and explained what happened, get over it.

                    Open Controls
              4. The 12th Man
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                Then go to Hub then.
                Man, you have no tolerance at all. Things can go wrong at times you know.

                Open Controls
            7. FPL Pillars
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Sanchez
              TAA Shaw Tierney
              Salah Bruno Ralph Jota
              DCL Watkins Toney

              Steele Alying Gilmour 4mil

              Anyone want to pick this apart?
              🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Super Saints
                • 4 Years
                24 mins ago

                Looks very good

                Prefer Robbo over Jota for third Pool spot
                Also prefer Wilson and Nacho over DCL too which means you could have Digne over Tierney....

                Open Controls
            8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Evening all!!! Think I’m pretty set on Salah, Bruno, Raphinha, Antonio and Watkins to start them it comes down too these options below!! Best option here????

              A- DCL and Barnes or Maddison
              Or
              B- Nacho and Jota or Greenwood

              Thoughts welcomed thankyou!!

              Open Controls
              1. Freshy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                41 mins ago

                Nacho and Jota

                Open Controls
              2. Super Saints
                • 4 Years
                28 mins ago

                Nacho Robertson

                Open Controls
            9. xiMoxiee
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Are there any players you think will make an absolute mockery of their price tags?

              Open Controls
              1. Inazuma X1
                • 3 Years
                1 hour ago

                Firmino

                Open Controls
                1. xiMoxiee
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  Ahaha wrong sort of mockery.

                  Open Controls
              2. S.Kuqi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                52 mins ago

                Havertz, Alli, Jimenez and King

                Open Controls
                1. S.Kuqi
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  Buendia also. Could be huge baps magnet

                  Open Controls
              3. el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                43 mins ago

                Foden

                Open Controls
              4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                8 mins ago

                Raphinha, Bamford, Buendia

                Open Controls
              5. AuFeld
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Willock.

                Open Controls
            10. S.Kuqi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Wss thinking of having Mane instead of Bruno and doubling up Liverpool attack with Salah.

              Thoughts about it?

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 3 Years
                38 mins ago

                Risky

                Open Controls
              2. Milkman Bruno
                  37 mins ago

                  Could work for sure. Something I considered myself but I do want United cover for their opening 7-8 fixtures.

                  Open Controls
                • I Member
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  I don't think it's the worst idea in the world. Could even just do it for the first 2 GWs and then switch to Bruno.

                  Open Controls
                • Calculated Risks
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Worked for me at the end of last season. Was chasing rank tho

                  Open Controls
              3. No Professionals
                • 4 Years
                59 mins ago

                Which pair do you prefer to start with

                A) Son & Smith-Rowe (352)
                B) Jota and Calvert-Lewin (343)

                Open Controls
                1. S.Kuqi
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                2. Rep Poulette
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  24 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                3. Super Saints
                  • 4 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  C) Robertson and Wilson

                  Open Controls
              4. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                56 mins ago

                Better combo?

                A) Robbo & Toney
                B) Shaw/Digne & Wilson/Watkins/Bamford

                Have TAA, DCL & Antonio

                Open Controls
                1. Rep Poulette
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  24 mins ago

                  B with Digne and Watkins

                  Open Controls
                  1. Super Saints
                    • 4 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Agree with this

                    Open Controls
                  2. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Should have mentioned I have Buendia too.

                    Open Controls
              5. mattyb09
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                46 mins ago

                Draft #1...Thoughts appreciated!

                Pickford Foster
                VVD Cancelo Digne Lamptey Duffy
                Salah Foden Jota Gundogan Saka
                Antonio Richarlison Watkins

                Open Controls
              6. Rep Poulette
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                36 mins ago

                Draft N7663883...
                Can't wait for the new season...

                Bachmann
                TAA Coufal Digne
                Raphinha Salah Fernandes Mount
                Watkins Iheanacho Toney

                Foster Brownhill Ayling White

                Open Controls
                1. NIKO.
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Brilliant Grav 😆

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rep Poulette
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    😀

                    Open Controls
              7. Scheister
                • 8 Years
                27 mins ago

                Entering my 8th season as commissioner of a FANTRAX league. Can’t say enough about this site. Quality!
                Tweaked and customized all of our rules and preferences over the years, so it’s pretty honed in now.

                Open Controls
              8. Sterling Morse
                  26 mins ago

                  The wife has taken interest in FPL and would value opinions on her team
                  Sanchez
                  Shaw coufal fofana targett
                  Salah Bruno jota Dallas
                  Kane dcl
                  Foster bissouma ayling percia
                  I never thought I’d see the day

                  Open Controls
                  1. el polako
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Just say " Yes darling" - trust me.

                    Open Controls
                  2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                    • 6 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Does she not trust your opinion?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Sterling Morse
                        just now

                        Of course but your opinion would be good

                        Open Controls
                    2. The 12th Man
                      • 7 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Don’t!
                      My wife has played for 6 years.
                      Any FPL advice that I give her that goes wrong, I get the blame.
                      Any advice that I give her that goes right, was her idea. Lol

                      Needless to say she beats me most seasons.

                      Open Controls
                    3. The 12th Man
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Looks ok for a triple premium squad.

                      Open Controls
                  3. pagat
                    • 9 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Off topic,
                    if somebody is interesting to join private head2head league you welcome.

                    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/vs2bco

                    Open Controls
                  4. dunas_dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Thoughts on this draft with TAA Robertson- 4 at the back when Arsenal have tough fixtures in week 2 and 3. If Shaw not back for week 1 Lamptey can come in

                    Sanchez
                    TAA Shaw Robertson
                    Salah Bruno Raphinha ESR
                    Antonio Watkins Toney

                    Foster Lamptey Ayling Gilmour

                    Open Controls
                    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Brill

                      Open Controls
                    2. The 12th Man
                      • 7 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Very nice.

                      Open Controls
                  5. klipp klopp
                    • 2 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Who will score more points
                    A) ruben dias
                    B) buendia
                    C) toney

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rep Poulette
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      7 mins ago

                      Sorry, lost my crystal ball

                      Open Controls
                    2. The 12th Man
                      • 7 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Over what period?
                      You probably won’t have any of those all season.

                      Open Controls
                  6. The 12th Man
                    • 7 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Made a 3-5-2 draft with no Bruno.
                    Bachman
                    TAA,Digne,Lamptey
                    Salah,Son,Mahrez,Havertz,Buendia
                    Watkins,Toney

                    Foster,White,Ayling,Davis.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Milkman Bruno
                        3 mins ago

                        It’s a nice squad

                        Open Controls
                    2. The Royal Robin
                      • 6 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Toney, Wilson or Antonio?

                      Open Controls
                      1. The 12th Man
                        • 7 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        All decent picks.
                        I’d go Toney,Antonio then Wilson.

                        Open Controls
                      2. el polako
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        What ? Score most ? Best value ? Most likely to pull hammy gw1 ?

                        Open Controls
                      3. AuFeld
                        • 4 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Wilson. Track record of success in the prem and on pens.

                        Open Controls
                    3. Milkman Bruno
                        4 mins ago

                        Just trying something different? Cheap cheap defence!

                        Sanchez
                        Lamptey, Fodana, White
                        Salah, Bruno, Manè, Barnes, Sarr
                        Watkins, Antonio

                        Steele, Sierralta, Ayling, Davis

                        Open Controls

