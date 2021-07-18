66
Scout Notes July 18

Ziyech hits hat-trick as Tavares scores on debut

66 Comments
Share

Having reported on the latest pre-season friendlies involving Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur – all of whom are under new management – in our first set of Scout Notes from the weekend, we now turn our attention to six more games involving Premier League clubs.

Norwich City, Arsenal, Brentford, Watford (twice) and Chelsea were all in action on Friday or Saturday and we’ll round up the key Fantasy talking points in our article below.

RANGERS 2-2 ARSENAL

Nketiah straight back in Arsenal team after suspension
  • Goals: Nuno Tavares (£4.5m), Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m)
  • Assists: Rob Holding (£4.5m)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.0m) may have been handed a £2m price cut by Fantasy Premier League but he has plenty to do to worm his way back into the thoughts of FPL managers come Gameweek 1.

Aubameyang was at least mostly stationed centrally, rather than out wide on the left, in a 4-2-3-1 in Saturday’s draw with Rangers.

But the Gabon international, who had his worst FPL season for attacking returns in 2020/21, was in profligate form at Ibrox at the weekend.

Aubameyang wasted a succession of chances against the Gers in his hour-long showing, the worst miss being a blocked effort from four yards with only a defender to beat on the line.

Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m), deployed in the hole in Glasgow, continues to impress, while Joe Willock (£6.0m) was thrown on in a deeper role as speculation mounts on a potential loan return to Newcastle.

Ben White‘s (£4.5m) seemingly impending arrival might have negative implications for fellow right-sided centre-half Rob Holding (£4.5m) but the latter defender claimed the cross-field assist for Arsenal’s debutant Nuno Tavares (£4.5m), who despatched the chance with confidence and generally impressed at left-back.

Given Kieran Tierney‘s (£5.0m) injury record, Tavares is one for the long-term watchlist.

Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m) scored the Gunners’ second goal, while Mikel Arteta’s side – who have had a change in dead-ball coach this summer – worryingly conceded their second and third set-piece goals of pre-season.

Arsenal XI: Okonkwo (Hein 46), Cedric (Bellerin 46), Holding (Kolasinac 62), Pablo Mari (Chambers 46), Tavares (Tierney 46), Elneny (Willock 62), Partey (Maitland-Niles 62), Smith Rowe (Willian 62), Pepe (Nelson 62), Balogun (Lacazette 46), Aubameyang (Nketiah 62)

CHELSEA 6-1 PETERBOROUGH

  • Goals: Tammy Abraham (£6.5m), Christian Pulisic (£8.0m) pen, Hakim Ziyech (£7.5m) x3, Armando Broja
  • Assists: Baba Rahman, Armando Broja

Thomas Tuchel gave 45-minute run-outs to his available squad members in a behind-closed-doors win over Peterborough on Saturday.

No footage of the game has been made available, nor were the exact line-ups released.

We do know that Marcos Alonso (£5.5m), Ross Barkley (£5.5m), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.5m), Hakim Ziyech (£7.5m), Christian Pulisic (£8.0m), Tammy Abraham (£6.5m) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.5m) were involved at Cobham, with Ziyech coming off the bench to bag a second-half hat-trick.

Pulisic had earlier won and scored a penalty, with Abraham also on target before the break.

Armando Broja found the net in between Ziyech’s treble, having also assisted one of the Moroccan winger’s strikes.

WIMBLEDON 0-1 BRENTFORD

Who are the most-owned FPL players so far and who is flying under the radar?
  • Goals: Joel Valencia
  • Assists: Fin Stevens

FPL’s most-owned forward got his first taste of pre-season action on Saturday as Brentford edged out Wimbledon by a single goal.

Ivan Toney (£6.5m) sits in more than one in three Fantasy squads and was handed a 45-minute outing at Plough Lane, failing to make much of an impression in front of goal but almost connecting with a Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) inswinging free-kick shortly before being replaced at half-time.

Mbeumo had earlier shot wide from another set-piece situation.

Two Bees assets without FPL prices combined for the only goal of the game, with Joel Valencia reacting quickest to nod home after a Fin Stevens shot struck the crossbar.

Head coach Thomas Frank, who sent his troops out in his usual 4-3-3 after a late-season dalliance with a wing-back system, confirmed that Vitaly Janelt’s (£5.0m) hamstring injury wasn’t serious when interviewed after the game.

Brentford first-half XI: Raya, Roerslev, Russell, Pinnock, Gordon, Ghoddos, Janelt (Stevens 13), Gilbert; Mbeumo, Toney, Valencia.

Brentford second-half XI: Gunnarsson, Stevens, Goode, Racic, Thompson, Baptiste, Oksanen, Haygarth, Fosu, Mogensen (Gordon 87), Canós.

KING’S LYNN TOWN 1-3 NORWICH CITY

  • Goals: Kieran Dowell (£5.5m) x2, Adam Idah (£5.0m)
  • Assists: Jordan Hugill (£5.5m), Todd Cantwell (£5.5m)

Norwich City opened their pre-season account with a 3-1 at nearby King’s Lynn.

With first-team regulars such as Teemu Pukki (£6.0m), Grant Hanley (£4.5m), Tim Krul (£4.5m), Max Aarons (£4.5m) and Ben Gibson (£4.5m) missing either through injury or because of a post-EURO 2020 break, there was an experimental feel to the Norwich side.

That started with the formation, with Daniel Farke moving away from his usual 4-2-3-1 and trialling a wing-back system involving both budget FPL defender Andrew Omobamidele (£4.0m) and utility man Jacob Sorensen (£4.5m) at centre-half.

One of the most popular bargain-bin Fantasy midfielders, Billy Gilmour (£4.5m), made his debut and saw a lot of the ball in the middle of the park, with goalkeeper Angus Gunn (£4.0m) and trigger-happy new winger Milot Rashica (£5.5m) also making their Norwich bows.

Todd Cantwell (£5.5m) stood out in a second-half appearance and assisted Adam Idah‘s (£5.0m) late strike, while Kieran Dowell (£5.5m) – who ended last season with five goals in 10 Championship appearances after a stop-start, injury-hit campaign – struck twice from an attacking midfield role.

Farke confirmed after full-time that Aarons missed the game with “a minor knock”, while left-back Dimitris Giannoulis (£4.5m) has sprained his hamstring and is expected to be out for “12 to 14 days”. 

Norwich City XI: Gunn (McGovern 45), Zimmermann, Omobamidele, Sørensen, Mumba (Giurgi 88), Gilmour (Cantwell 45), Rupp (Nizet 62), Placheta (Tomkinson 62), Rashica (Idah 45), Hugill (Dickson-Peters 76), Dowell (Adshead 76). 

WATFORD 2-1 COLCHESTER UNITED
WATFORD 2-0 COLCHESTER UNITED

Assessing Ismaila Sarr and Watford’s midfielders and forwards upon FPL return
  • Goals: Ismaila Sarr (£6.0m) pen, Dapo Mebude (£4.5m) | Cucho Hernández (£5.0m), Dan Gosling (£5.0m)

Watford beat Colchester United in two 60-minute friendlies on Saturday, with both games played behind closed doors and no line-up or assist information available.

The Hornets’ four goals were shared across the two fixtures, with Ismaila Sarr (£6.0m) on target from the spot in the first game.

Sarr was one of two Watford players to win and score a penalty in the closing stages of the promotion-winning Championship campaign, with regular taker Troy Deeney (£5.5m) off the field in both instances.

Dapo Mebude (£4.5m), Cucho Hernández (£5.0m) and Dan Gosling (£5.0m) also found the back of the net against the Us this weekend.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

66 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    James Rodriguez is looking good in pre-season. Worth a punt?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      28 mins ago

      I think if he’s fit that his price is awesome.
      Points per game was super good for him I think - now his price reflects his injury risk.
      Fixtures good too

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Could be, but it’ll take a braver manager than me to go there

      Open Controls
    3. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Worth monitoring. His points per minute played is very respectable.

      Open Controls
    4. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Not going anywhere near Everton, think that Ancellotti got absolute max out of this group of players and not expecting much from them this coming season.

      Open Controls
    5. Coys96
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Is he?

      Been in a few of my drafts but not sure the fixtures is as good as they look.

      Open Controls
    6. Milkman Bruno
        21 mins ago

        How’s he done?

        Open Controls
        1. Milkman Bruno
            21 mins ago

            As in any attacking returns?

            Open Controls
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              15 mins ago

              No but loads of shots on target and getting in the attacking spaces/areas

              Open Controls
            2. L4 Azzurri
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 mins ago

              He scored in a friendly against Blackburn the other day

              Open Controls
              1. Inazuma X1
                • 3 Years
                5 mins ago

                No he didn't. Gbamin scored

                Open Controls
                1. L4 Azzurri
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  Yes you’re right. I’m sure I saw him score sometime, probably in training 😀

                  Open Controls
        2. farmerfat
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          Rafa likes to set up his team with a number 10 who plays almost as a 2nd forward. If he nails that spot and stays fit could be a great shout

          Open Controls
      • el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Heard somewhere fpl content creator(also Brentford fan) who were advocating getting in midfilder Mbuemo instead of Toney.
        Only 5.5m, nailed and most likely OOP as a forward.

        Any takers ?

        Open Controls
        1. Coys96
          • 4 Years
          32 mins ago

          Yes in my side

          Open Controls
        2. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          32 mins ago

          Ooh ok, thanks. Will take a look

          Open Controls
        3. OneMan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          28 mins ago

          Good shout. Not certain he will play CF as happened only on rare occasion last season. But he looks V good at 5.5m.

          Open Controls
        4. farmerfat
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          I think Brentford are over rated. I dont see them staying up. I prefer ESR at that price

          Open Controls
        5. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          Dallas | Cantwell | Mbuemo | ESR | Bruno/Salah

          Now there’s a midfield!

          Open Controls
          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 4 Years
            15 mins ago

            Dallas > Buendia

            If a big striker such as Haaland comes in that could be a good midfield

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              12 mins ago

              That's the thing, at the moment most is on Salah, Bruno, TAA and 3 x mid priced forwards but should Kane go to City and\or Haaland\Lewandowski move to PL everyone will be locking at moving thing around, that's when players like mentioned Mbuemo might be useful.

              Open Controls
              1. Nomar
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Bruno then becomes a very interesting differential if that happens.

                Open Controls
        6. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yes it was Brentford correspondent talking on Planet FPL

          Open Controls
      • Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        Thinking of changing Raphinha to Buendia (Villa double up) to capitalise on the first 3 GWs

        Good move or better not to plan transfers?

        Open Controls
        1. Coys96
          • 4 Years
          55 mins ago

          Absolutely! No brainer for me

          Open Controls
          1. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            50 mins ago

            Can you tell me your reasoning?

            Open Controls
            1. Coys96
              • 4 Years
              47 mins ago

              You can barely get a better set of three fixtures. Everton won't be easy & neither will United for Raph

              Open Controls
              1. Inazuma X1
                • 3 Years
                39 mins ago

                Thanks - I'll think it over

                Open Controls
              2. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                We will have to do tranfers anyway. With those fixtures Buendia should be quite likely (>50%) to beat Raphinha with more than 4 pts imho. If and when that happens even taking -4 is justified. And anyway, Buendia has mucher higher ceiling with those fixtures.

                Open Controls
        2. OneMan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          40 mins ago

          Prob a good move. But Buendia may not just walk into the Villa team from GW1. That would be my only concern.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            I believe he will. He has full pre season and it should be enough.

            Open Controls
      • The Royal Robin
        • 6 Years
        55 mins ago

        Any Arsenal fans know if Smith Rowe is going to be more of a nailed on option this season?

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Dont think so - they are trying to sign a CAM

          Open Controls
        2. farmerfat
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          He will be nailed. Unless they sign another number 10

          Open Controls
      • Arvin-ation
        • 7 Years
        53 mins ago

        Thinking of BB GW 1 with this team. Thoughts?

        Sanchez (Steele)
        TAA Digne Fofana (Lamptey, Ait Nouri)
        Salah Greenwood Havertz Raphina (B.Traore)
        DCL Cavani Iheanacho

        Would love any suggestions/opinions. Never used BB before lmao but probably will have Traore either way so thought why not

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
        1. Coys96
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Get a GK that plays & a better defender for the GW than Ait Nouri (maybe Holding?)

          Open Controls
          1. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            White might play instead of Holding. But I think Mari will start.

            Open Controls
            1. Arvin-ation
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Been considering White instead of Ait Nouri too!

              Downgrade TAA to Robertson to afford another playing keeper?

              Open Controls
        2. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Raphinha to Buendia
          B.Traore to ESR
          Steele to Bachmann

          Open Controls
          1. Coys96
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            This & Ait-Nouri to Targett

            Open Controls
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              Or he could just get one more Brighton def v/s Burnley instead

              Open Controls
              1. Coys96
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                Yeah could do

                Open Controls
              2. Arvin-ation
                • 7 Years
                just now

                I'd have 3 Brighton defs then! AHAH

                Open Controls
          2. Arvin-ation
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Ooh this is actly pretty nice...

            Thank you!

            Open Controls
      • It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        49 mins ago

        Why did Arsenal get Saliba?

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          37 mins ago

          Can almost ask the same about any of their recruitments

          Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • 11 Years
          37 mins ago

          Beats me.

          Maybe they have decided he’s not going to make the grade as far as they’re concerned?

          Open Controls
          1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 7 Years
            34 mins ago

            Isn’t that why you have scouts?

            Open Controls
        3. Squeazy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          22 mins ago

          Rumour has it he was caught taking the p*ss out of Arteta and then frozen out.

          Open Controls
      • Inter Me Gran
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        Any chance of Tammy to Villa? Surely a threat to Watkins who could easily be changed to another £7.5

        Open Controls
        1. Brehmeren
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          If he can easily be changed and the deal hasn't even happened yet, why ask the question?

          Open Controls
          1. Inter Me Gran
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Why not just answer the question?

            Open Controls
      • Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        36 mins ago

        Any potential 4.0 defender who will start/get minutes?

        Open Controls
        1. tomasjj
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          Wondering about the same thing.
          Perhaps in some of the promoted teams?

          Open Controls
        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Williams should get a move

          Open Controls
        3. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Omobamidele if does not go out on loan

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            He'd only start if they changed formation is what I've read.

            Open Controls
      • anish10
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        Draft number 3, gone for 3 up top now.

        Pickford - (Virginia)
        TAA - Creswell - Targett - (Ayling) - Bardsley
        Salah - Greenwood - Harrison - Willock - (Brownhill)
        Kane - Watkins - Bamford

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 7 Years
          25 mins ago

          Talk me through Greenwood pick?

          Open Controls
        2. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Bergovic over Virginia.

          Open Controls
        3. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          I can see something like this being the winning team.

          Why you ask? Because it has only one of Salah/Bruno

          Open Controls
          1. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            Yeh probably, having both just covers all the bases for captaincy.

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              I went through (c) picks , I (c) Bruno in 1 out of 1st ten weeks

              Open Controls
      • The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        0.5m spare. Bank it or upgrade something?

        Sanchez
        TAA,Coufal,Targett,Dunk
        Salah, Fernandes,Buendia
        DCL, Watkins,Iheanacho

        Foster,Mbembo,Gilmour,Ayling

        Downgrade Dunk > Lamptey and bench for Mbembo?
        Leaving 1m itb.

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Mbueno -> 4.5 gives another mil to upgrade those 5.0 defenders to 5.5

          Open Controls
          1. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            I like Coufal and Targett.

            Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.