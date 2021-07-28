358
FPL Masterclass July 28

How important is a strong substitutes’ bench early in the FPL season?

Our new FPL Masterclass series unites three of the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers around: two-time India champion Lateriser, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar and five-time top 1,000 finisher Tom Freeman.

Between them they have 20 overall ranks in the top 10,000, nine of which were within the top 1k.

They’ll be chipping in with regular Fantasy advice ahead of the start of 2021/22, with opinion on everything from tips for newcomers to captaincy picks.

Our trio of top managers will also be writing for Fantasy Football Scout every week throughout the new season – and only subscribers will be able to read all of their articles in full.

Having previously provided general advice for FPL managers ahead of the upcoming campaign and discussed proven assets v Fantasy gambles, our panel now ponder: how important is having a strong bench early in the season?

ZOPHAR SAID…

The answer to this depends on how many punts you are taking and how many rotation-prone players are in your squad. The likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) are nailed-on to play every game but if you are going to go with the likes of Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m), Joao Cancelo (£6.0m) etc then you probably need some reliable back-ups.

Rotation isn’t as rife early on in the season as players are still fresh after their summer breaks and fixture congestion due to European competitions hasn’t kicked in yet.

If, like me, you go with more nailed players, then I think a bench with three £4.5m outfielders and a £4.0m goalkeeper is enough. Ideally, I would like two of them to be £4.5m defenders as you actually get some decent point potential there, much more than you would from a £4.5m midfielder.

However, there is always the temptation to go with one £4.0m defender to invest more money in attack and I think this can be done for the first few weeks until you use your first Wildcard. You really need to be confident in the minutes of the players you are picking with this strategy though.

LATERISER SAID…

I’m all for spending your pounds on the pitch and that has always been the case for me. This becomes a lot easier at the start of the season: if you are going in with players who are nailed-on, you don’t really need to worry about having a strong bench.

So the depth of your bench invariably depends on whether you are going in with assets who are susceptible to rotation. If you are opting for Manchester City midfielders or Diogo Jota (£7.5m) then I’d make sure to have to playing outfielders on my bench.

The pool of £4.5m defenders looks really strong this season which is why it shouldn’t be really difficult to have two bench players at that price who are capable of returning something as an auto-substitute. Outside of that, I’ve never spent more than £4.0m on my second goalkeeper (some of the best ‘keeper hauls come against good opposition because of the saves accumulated).

There is no European commitment for teams at the start of the season either and they are very fresh, as well, which is why they’d be less prone to rotation in my opinion. So I’d definitely go with a £4.5m defender and attacker in my squad and then you take a call for your fifth defender based on how secure the rest of your squad is and decide whether you want to spend £4.5m or £4.0m there.

TOM SAID…

At the beginning of the season, not so much. I generally like to keep it cheap as I want my money on the pitch. However, I do like to have a couple of options who can at least bag you some appearance points if needed. So, playing time is key, but anything else feels like a bonus.

As your team value builds, you can then look to beef your bench up ahead of the busy winter schedule when rotation is rife. In the last couple of seasons, I’ve spent around £17.5m of my budget on substitutes in Gameweek 1, which feels about right.

I do think it depends on which type of FPL manager you are, though.

For example, if you like making early transfers at the beginning of the week in an attempt to build team value, getting a good £5.0m option sat first on your bench, like Tomáš Souček (now £6.0m) in 2020/21, is a good idea, just in case your new signing picks up a knock in training before his first outing. A similar strategy could also be useful if you have one or two rotation risks in your starting XI, like Riyad Mahrez or Diogo Jota, or perhaps if COVID-19 is still impacting teams during the season.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

  1. interpolnyc
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      thoughts:

      Sanchez
      Shaw / Robertson / Coufal
      Sancho / Buendia / Salah / Havertz
      Toney / Watkins / Antonio

      Bachmann / White / Coady / Gilmour

      1.5 ITB for havertz to son week 2. Chelsea fixture list is not kind for a couple of months

      1. Fiqz Fariss
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        I rather get Son than waiting gw2

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Just get Son rather than booking in a transfer. It's not like he can't score vs Man City

      3. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        I like your plan tbh

    • TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Close to 1000 enter in LMS

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/07/24/the-last-man-standing-competition-2021-2022/ for details.

    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      I’m on the tri fectar of 7.5 forwards at the moment watkins nacho Antonio

      Just know Wilson is going to get a brace gw1

      1. Zen Arcade
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        If you like West Ham and Wilson you could get Bowen and Wilson and ditch Ant.

        1. Bocaginge
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          I’m hovering over this option too

        2. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          Have looked at this actually zen but it would mean dropping Raph and when comparing him and Bowen he’s obviously the better pick stats wise

          Could do buendia to Bowen

          1. Zen Arcade
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 6 mins ago

            I prefer Bowen to Buendia myself. Not that my opinion should be the deciding factor, but I think he's more likely to score a couple then Buen.

            1. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              Fair mate, Bowen is always really good on the eye just lacks a bit of end product

              Only 24 though playing in a decent side off the back of a solid season, could be a break out year for him

    • Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      SOU lee bha BUR avl NOR

      Screw it - I'm having both DCL & Digne.

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Their fixtures are immense will know this, how they will play we don't

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          We all*

          1. Whazza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 32 mins ago

            New manager effect hopefully. Will prolly wildcard after that run anyways if it goes horribly wrong

      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Leeds and villa are potentially bad fixtures for most this season to be fair, defensively at least

        1. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Agreed, defensively. Still 4/6 good for Digne and 5/6 for DCL imo.
          What is tempting as well is DCL usually scores headers and Digne whips in crosses and some set pieces. Combo goals are so satisfying 😀

      3. Dogs Of War
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Get on both. We’ll see a lot of Digne getting forward and getting crosses in. Guess who’ll be in the end of them…..DCL.

      4. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        I'm annoyed DCL isn't on pens. He will get so many 2 pointers this season because he doesn't get those cheap 8 or 9 pointers with a pen.

        1. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          Bummer for sure but not as bad as you make it sound. He got 6 fantasy assists (him fouled for set piece goal). Most of all forwards fwiw

    • Bocaginge
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      I’m planning on a 3-4-3 and going for a 4.5m midfield option. What’s the consensus for best 4.5m midfield option?

      1. Bocaginge
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        It’ll be 4.5m bench fodder obviously

      2. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Brownhill my pick. Gilmour is also popular.

      3. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Brownhill

      4. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Bissouma/Brownhill/Happy Gilmore seem to be the ones.

      5. Werner Bros
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        I think the options are:

        Brownhill
        Gilmour
        Bissouma

        not sure about any others

        1. Bocaginge
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          Yeah Bissouma and Gilmore have high ownership but neither have a massive goal threat. I’m trying not to focus too much on ownership for my bench fodder because when they start getting moved on then that 4.5 will soon become 4.4. Brow hill does look a good option, is Allan at Everton a potential under Rafa’s new system?

          Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Gibbs-White as he's rumoured to play CAM but sssshhh.

        1. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          this.

    • Werner Bros
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Sanchez Steele
      TAA Shaw Fofana XXX XXX
      Salah Bruno Buendia ESR XXX
      Watkins Antonio XXX

      A: DCL Brownhill Digne White
      B: Toney Raphinha Digne Manquillo
      C: Toney Raphinha Coufal White

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        B

        1. Werner Bros
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Who would you bench then in GW1 out of Toney, Raph and ESR?

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 59 mins ago

            ESR relucantly

            1. Werner Bros
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              I was on this initially and was also reluctant.

      2. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        A with Raphinha over Buendia. 4.0 instead of White (3rd sub).

        1. Werner Bros
          • 6 Years
          3 hours ago

          I think I prefer Buendia to Raph for the start. Would you just keep the extra 0.5 ITB or spend it anywhere?

          1. Whazza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            You could keep and make the switch when Buendia's fixures turn for the worse and Raphinha's for the better. IF prices remain the same.

            1. Whazza
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 48 mins ago

              My bad, Buendia is 6.5..

              1. Werner Bros
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 42 mins ago

                Yep. I've gone with B anyways so now I have both. Will have a scary benching in GW1 but a strong bench is probably needed anyways.

                1. Whazza
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 36 mins ago

                  I love the idea of having ESR first sub. Can't help but think I could have Shaw/Digne for the same money though with a formation change.

      3. Fiqz Fariss
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Steele will surely not becoming second Brighton keeper right? I prefer Foster or Begovic.

        B

        1. Werner Bros
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Thanks, I didn't know about the keeper situation at Brighton. Changed to Foster, had him in an earlier draft.

    • Silecro
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Still on this draft after 2 weeks:

      Bachmann
      Robbo, Coufal, Veltman
      Salah, Son, Bruno, Harrison
      Watkins, Toney, Antonio

      Foster, Ayling, Brownhill, 4.0

    • Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      New Community Article

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/07/28/using-percentages-to-check-popular-fpl-stats/

      New one from FPL Virgin - looking more into the context of key stats like chances created by considering percentages and effectiveness. Great read, I'm sure Virg would love some feedback on it as well if you have time 🙂

    • FPL Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      I was pretty set with my team about a couple of hours ago. Someone mentioned I wouldn't changed it, I laughed at them.

      I've now changed it, so they ought to laugh at me.

      RMT;

      Martinez
      TAA - Robertson - Veltman
      Salah - Bruno - Soucek - Buendia
      Watkins - Antonio - Toney

      Bench: Foster - Ayling - Brownhill - Manquillo

    • cjhewitt92
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Looking for honest feedback on this squad.

      Pickford Sanchez
      White Fofana Ayling TAA Doherty
      Mane Zaha Raphinha Salah Brownhill
      Joao Pedro Aubameyang Rodrigo

    • PikeyMikey
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      RMT

      Sanchez
      AAT Coufal Mendy
      Bruno Salah Soucek Mahrez
      Deeney Watkins Toney

      Fofana White Brownhill - bench all expect to be starters

      I like the idea of having Mendy and Mahrez both are extremely low ownership and could haul massive points at any point. I will monitor preaseason and see when Zinchecko is back can easily swap if seems to get more mins.

      1. PikeyMikey
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Also like the idea of captaining Mahrez gw2 at 4% ownership scorers a hattrick and you can give me the FPL title now.

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Mendy is a colossal fail of a pick. He's behind both Zinchenko and Cancelo.

        If you want a high potential defender with a bit of risk, Chilwell is your guy.

        Deeney and Soucek aren't high potential picks either. If you're gonna gamble, try someone like Torres, Mbuemo or Sarr in midfield. Upfront, you can always try Pukki or Iheanacho who are lesser owned than the more popular Watkins and Toney.

        I like Mahrez as a differential though. Solid option with high upside paired with more risk.

    • DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Hi

      I am not sure who to start with, any suggestions welcomed!

      A. Son
      B. Mahrez

      Thanks

    • Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Liking my new draft.

      Sanchez
      TAA Robbo Cancelo Shaw Digne
      Salah Mahrez
      Watkins Wilson Antonio

      Harrison Brownhill Gilmour
      1M ITB for Mahrez> Son upgrade.

      -Harrison covers City rotation as well as Shaw's unavailability in GW1.

      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        2 hours ago

        Also will play him in GW2 and GW3 over Digne and Robbo respectively.

      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Woah, I didn't think anyone would pour money into their Back 5 than me, but you have! Brave, and you need Cancelo to start.

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          When are you switching Mahrez to Son, exactly? Before Mahrez home to Norwich? If you do it after, Son may have risen in price if he started well.

          1. Weeb Kakashi
            • 5 Years
            just now

            No i need Mahrez for the Norwich game. Its not a set transfer as yet. If Mahrez gets going and Son hasnt done anything then i might hold up.

            In Gw3 with 2 transfers i dont think Son rising would be a problem. Can make a downgrade somewhere else.

        2. Weeb Kakashi
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes. See the value there over the 6.5/7 mids. If they start well then i can downgrade a 5.5 or 6 and upgrade my 4.5 mid to have a 343 .

      3. Kingy109
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Very interesting
          Would you consider Cancelo -> 5.5 DEF (e.g. Stones, James, Cresswell etc.) to save 0.5 mill (or Robbo -> VVD)
          then Harrison + Gilmour - > Dallas & ESR
          ESR as a first sub with the safety of a 100% nailed Dallas as a second sub?

      4. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Hi

        Not sure who to start here? What do you guys think

        A. Mahrez
        B. Son

        Should I just get Son in now as Mahrez was only going to be temporary due to Pep Roulette and don't fancy another season dealing with that!

        Thanks

      5. CaptainPrice
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Any BuLi fantasy manager here?

          Would like to see your draft as my bench is empty. Players are too expensive

        • FPL Kaka
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Which combo is better?

          A) Sancho and Son

          B) Bruno and Maddison

