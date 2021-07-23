317
FPL Masterclass July 23

How many ‘proven’ FPL players should I pick in GW1 – and how many gambles?

317 Comments
Our new FPL Masterclass series unites three of the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers around: two-time India champion Lateriser, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar and five-time top 1,000 finisher Tom Freeman.

Between them they have 20 overall ranks in the top 10,000, nine of which were within the top 1k.

They’ll be chipping in with regular Fantasy advice ahead of the start of 2021/22, with opinion on everything from tips for newcomers to bench strength.

Our trio of top managers will also be writing for Fantasy Football Scout every week throughout the new season – and only subscribers will be able to read all of their articles in full.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

Having previously provided general advice for FPL managers ahead of the upcoming campaign, our panel now look at the composition of a Gameweek 1 squad: how many ‘proven’ assets should we be focusing on and is it wise to avoid any gambles?

LATERISER SAID…

I fear that because of what happened with Timo Werner (£9.0m) and Kai Havertz (£8.5m) last season, the running narrative will be to not indulge in new imports into the league. But we must remember that for every Werner and Havertz, there has also been a Diego Costa, Michu, Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) who took the league by storm from the start.

The point I’m trying to make here though is that when it comes to new imports into the league, the case is very subjective and based on your judgement of the player and his role in the team. Based on what happened last season, though, I do have a theory in my head that I’m willing to test out.

I feel like the case with Chelsea was a unique one, with Frank Lampard fielding a largely new team instead of it being the case of adding one attacker to an already settled side. When it comes to these premium clubs and marquee signings, I’d be more willing to roll the dice if it’s just one addition to a tried-and-trusted starting XI – which was not the case with the Blues.

That was my opinion about newer teams. Even when it comes to promoted sides, we have seen that clubs like Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a fast start in the league.

So I’m not completely against gambles in your Gameweek 1 squads but there does need to be a balance and your picks need to be heavily researched.

When it comes to promoted sides, it is a relative shot in the dark when it comes to anticipating how they are going to adapt to the standards of the Premier League. Similarly, when it comes to new managers at clubs, we aren’t exactly sure about player roles under the set up-of the new head coach.

So out of all these three categories, I’d cap ‘risky’ picks at two in my Gameweek 1 team. If you do want to indulge in more punts, I’d definitely not do it with the premium options. One risky heavy hitter (if at all) is the most I’d go with.

I learnt the hard way last year that it is very important to not stray too far from the pack early on as it can lead to you ‘trying things’ too early in the season, which might derail your campaign.

TOM SAID…

I always like to have a couple of proven premiums in my squad, mainly for captaincy. That’s usually Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) plus one other, which has generally served me well in the past and is something I’ll do again next season.

In terms of gambles, balance is key. I certainly wouldn’t load up on them, but don’t have a problem starting with two or three in my initial squad. For every player who takes a little longer to acclimatise to the Premier League, there is always another who will hit the ground running, like Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) and Ollie Watkins (£7.5m).

I suppose the newly-promoted players are classified as gambles, too, but I don’t necessarily see it like this. They are mostly budget picks, and if you adopt a ‘wait and see’ policy like most preach, it’s often too late. Capitalising on these teams is all about ensuring you have them for that first top-flight game in front of the fans, and sometimes before that initial momentum wears off.

I started with Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford (£8.0m) and Luke Ayling (£4.5m) in 2020/21; before that, it was Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson (£5.0m) and John Lundstram in 2019/20. I suspect one or two from Brentford will be making an appearance next season, too.

ZOPHAR SAID…

To answer this question, first I must define what I consider a ‘gamble’. Players from promoted teams fit into this category as we do not know how they and their team as a whole will adapt to the Premier League. The jump in standard is massive and we have seen clubs that topped the Championship finish bottom of the Premier League (Norwich comes to mind) the next season. 

Transfers from foreign leagues are also a ‘wait and watch’ for me as the physical nature of the Premier League can be a challenge for an overseas asset to get used to. This does depend from player to player though. I went early on the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Eden Hazard as I trusted them to be world-class talents who were already playing at a top level and had no doubts about their ability to cut it in the Premier League. 

Thirdly, players from teams under new management would also be classified as a gamble for me. We do not know what sort of philosophy the new manager would like to implement, what his preferred starting line-up would be and who would be their talisman. For example, any Crystal Palace asset would be a massive gamble to start with in my opinion as I simply do not know how they will play under Patrick Vieira after a defence-first approach under Roy Hodgson for many years. 

I did break this rule due to my Chelsea bias last season by going with both Kai Havertz (£8.5m) and Timo Werner (£9.0m) but usually I like to have no more than one ‘gamble’ in my Gameweek 1 squad. My FPL motto is, ‘better to be late to the party than to turn up early and find out there’s no party at all’. I make sure I set up my initial squad in such a way that I can get the ‘gambles’ with one transfer if they hit the ground running.

317 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lovren an elevator
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Trincao or Dele?
    (I want 1 punt haha)

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Alli

      Open Controls
    2. Scheister
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Ya Dele. Hoping he has a fast start

      Open Controls
  2. Nimby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    A team based on covering all televised games for the first two weeks:

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Tierney
    Salah Sancho Mahrez Smith Rowe
    Toney Antonio Wilson

    Foster Coufal Bissouma Manquilo

    I think too much about this. This team leaves you plenty in the bank for when it goes badly wrong. But it looks a decent team to me!

    Open Controls
  3. Scheister
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Why does the possibility of Kane moving to City all of a sudden boost his prospects so much?
    The guy just lead the entire league for goals and assists, what more can he do? 300 fantasy points?
    Whether he stays or goes, I recon Kane will be a solid option, and will battle Salah for golden boot.

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      300 certainly not out of the question.

      Open Controls
    2. FrankNET
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      23 mins ago

      City had 51 xg from open play without a striker and Tot had 39, with similar xg from set pieces. There could be more juice to squeeze from Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Scheister
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Touché.
        Let me ask you this. Who is the better option: Salah or Kane at City?

        Open Controls
        1. FrankNET
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          I still think it's Salah

          Open Controls
    3. Ooh Ah Cantona
        8 mins ago

        I don't buy this. If Kane became Citizen Kane, he'd get rotated like all the rest. Man City are in Europe, so he'd get rested for the PL games before those games too.
        At Spurs, we saw at the end of last season he was playing even when he was clearly injured, because Spurs didn't have the squad to replace him. Man City won't have that problem, they could stick anyone in that false 9 thing they've got going on. In short, at Man City, less minutes = less g/a

        Open Controls
        1. Scheister
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yes definitely less minutes.
          So who scored more this season, Salah or Kane?

          Open Controls
          1. Scheister
            • 8 Years
            just now

            *who will score more

            Open Controls
      • Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        they are buying him to win the CL to be fair.

        Open Controls
    4. FrankNET
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      32 mins ago

      Based on the prospect of Kane moving to City, I've come up with this:

      Bachmann Foster
      Coufal Shaw Fofana Targett 4.0
      Harrison Son Sancho Salah 4.5
      Bamford Kane 4.5

      I think it's a solid squad if Kane goes, my question is:
      A. Harrison + Coufal
      B. Raphinha + 4.5 def.

      Thoughts? Thanks community!

      Open Controls
      1. Scheister
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Kane not a good option if he stays at Spurs?

        Open Controls
        1. FrankNET
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          11 mins ago

          I think he is I think he's essential at city and if staying a Tot I think that money can be spread around a bit more effectively for TAA and bolstering defense

          Open Controls
        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          just now

          He is, but more than likely better at City. Day 1, I don't know, but when/if that City team comes together GWx you have to imagine he'll bang a few in, confidence grows, a few more, then the inevitable ankle injury. How many goals so far?

          Open Controls
      2. Scheister
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Solid lineup to be fair. Think I’d go B with Lamptey or Kiko

        Open Controls
        1. FrankNET
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 mins ago

          Thanks, that's what I was thinking. I like Kiko but not sure I want to put so much emphasis on a newly promoted Watford defense with Bachmann. I can always make the switch but I am concerned rotation with Lamprey after others performed well he was injured

          Open Controls
      3. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        Solid. I actually think I like this better than my below :), lol.

        Open Controls
    5. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Craked it.....................pehaps??

      Steele, Sanchez

      Ayling, Fofana, Trent-Alexander-Arnold, Lamptey,,Ait Nouri

      E Smith Rowe, Buendia, Salah, Fernandes, Harrison

      Toney, Davis (4.5), Kane

      Go on, rip it apart if you will.

      Open Controls
      1. Og
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        Fofana and ait nouri not nailed, lamptey made of glass. You could have a week where you only have 2 playing defenders and no playing 4.5

        Open Controls
      2. Ooh Ah Cantona
          just now

          I'd say ait nouris about 90 % nailed this season, and Fofana about 75%
          If this was me, I'd probably think about doing Trent to Robbo and Fofana to one of the great many 5.0's on offer. But I'd probably end of sticking with what you've got.

          Open Controls
      3. Og
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Having a little tinker...

        A) Bruno, Grealish, Wilson

        B) Sancho, ESR, Kane

        Open Controls
        1. Original Pirate Material
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      4. thepeen555
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        Does Dallas as a mid make it not as a good choice as last year?

        Open Controls
        1. Z
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Nope.....Lundstram #2

          Open Controls
          1. thepeen555
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            Yeah fair point

            Open Controls
          2. Rhinos
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            completely different to Lundstram. Dallas a far superior player in a far superior team. He could well be good value at 5.5 but as if we don't try to stretch to Harrison if not Raphinha

            Open Controls
      5. Z
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        What do we think about Greenwood (Matrial and Rashy are injured)?

        Open Controls
      6. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Thoughts on this draft if get Sancho over Bruno ( assuming of course impresses pre season)

        Bachmann
        TAA Coufal Digne
        Salah Son Sancho Raphinha Gundogan
        Watkins Toney

        Foster Lamptey Ayling Obafemi

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Looks nice
          ...the sancho saving over bruno is v tempting.....hard to know what to do...

          Open Controls
      7. ZEZIMA
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        Good evening everyone. I am very excited for the new season

        Open Controls
        1. Original Pirate Material
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Good evening.

          Open Controls
      8. TheComRED-YNWA
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Bottomed.

        Currently on this 3-5-2 but unsure a 4.5 fwd enabler is worth the money I'm not convinced by any of the other fwds so Robbo seems a safe bet for the first few weeks. Thoughts?

        Sanchez
        TAA - Robbo - Digne
        Salah - Bruno - Raphinha - Buendia - ESR
        Watkins - Toney

        Steele - Ayling - Lamptey - Obafemi

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          I have 2 drafts on the go, both wirh robbo and taa

          A 343 and a 352

          This is almost identical to my 352....

          Question us if to go sancho over bruno tho...

          Open Controls
          1. TheComRED-YNWA
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            I can drop Bruno after a few gws if necessary but I'd rather pick up Cavani than Sancho. He hasn't justified his price as an FPL asset yet. I'd rather punt on experience.

            Open Controls
            1. TheComRED-YNWA
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Clarification: I'd rather double up Cavani w/Bruno than drop Bruno altogether.

              If Kane goes to City, then I'd think about it.

              Open Controls
      9. King Kohli
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Thoughts on rotating 3x4.5 defs and ESR for 2 spots each week?

        Does the idea have merit or is it not worth it

        Open Controls
        1. TheComRED-YNWA
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I've considered it but I think I might start with premium defenders and scout the 4.5s for a few weeks. Rotation requires more data.

          Open Controls
      10. RUUD!
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        Thoughts on starting with Jota? I’ve never considered him but just seen that he’s bizarrely joint 4th favourite with the bookies to be top goal scorer next season. Any Liverpool fans, will he play?

        Open Controls
        1. TheComRED-YNWA
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I think he'll start the first two gws then become a super sub for both Firmino and Mané until december so he's fresh by then. He'll score plenty even playing 30mins per game.

          Open Controls
      11. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        Slight aside from the RMT: A good story - don't know if it's true or not

        Sam Bartram GK: Charlton Athletic v Chelsea

        On Christmas Day 1937, Bartram was in the papers once more after a bizarre incident in a match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. With the score at 1-1, the game had to be called off on 61 minutes due to thick fog. Unfortunately for Bartram, he was the last to be made aware. "Soon after the kick-off, [fog] began to thicken rapidly at the far end, travelling past Vic Woodley in the Chelsea goal and rolling steadily towards me," he wrote in his autobiography. "The referee stopped the game, and then, as visibility became clearer, restarted it. We were on top at this time, and I saw fewer and fewer figures as we attacked steadily.

        "I paced up and down my goal-line, happy in the knowledge that Chelsea were being pinned in their own half. 'The boys must be giving the Pensioners the hammer,' I thought smugly, as I stamped my feet for warmth. Quite obviously, however, we were not getting the ball into the net. For no players were coming back to line up, as they would have done following a goal. Time passed, and I made several advances towards the edge of the penalty area, peering through the murk, which was getting thicker every minute. Still I could see nothing. The Chelsea defence was clearly being run off its feet.

        "After a long time a figure loomed out of the curtain of fog in front of me. It was a policeman, and he gaped at me incredulously. 'What on earth are you doing here?' he gasped. 'The game was stopped a quarter of an hour ago. The field's completely empty'. And when I groped my way to the dressing-room, the rest of the Charlton team, already out of the bath and in their civvies, were convulsed with laughter."

        Open Controls
      12. Zoostation
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Would appreciate a RMT:

        Sanchez (Steele)

        TAA Coufal Coady Ayling Lawton

        Salah Fernandes Havertz Raphinha Gilmour

        Antonio Watkins Toney

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Lovely

          Open Controls
      13. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Is it worth starting with sancho over bruno and saving 2.5m?

        I genuinely don't know much about sancho....hardly seem him play

        Thanks

        Open Controls
      14. Milkman Bruno
          9 mins ago

          Kane off pens at city I’d say! Would be harsh if Pep to kick De Bruyne off them. Or maybe they will alternate.

          Open Controls
          1. Rondon9
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            Didn't Mahrez take pens for City after KDB missed?

            Open Controls
            1. Major League Shocker
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Yes, KDB didn't even want them. Infuriating as a KDB owner.

              Open Controls
          2. BOATIES FC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            Kane will be on pens.

            Open Controls
          3. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 mins ago

            Surely Kane gets pens. You don’t pay £100m+ on a striker and not give them pens if they historically have taken them.

            Open Controls
        • Rondon9
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Any thoughts on Raph v Buendia?

          Open Controls
          1. Original Pirate Material
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Got both.

            Open Controls
        • Whiskerz
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Playing around with a sancho & kane combo draft. How does this look?

          Sanchez. 4.0
          Shaw. Castagne. Tierney. Ayling. 4.0
          Salah. Sancho. Raph. Buendia. Biss
          Kane. Nacho. Watkins

          Obvious other omission is TAA.

          Open Controls

