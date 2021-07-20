141
Tips July 20

FPL Masterclass: Our panel’s top tips for Fantasy Premier League beginners

141 Comments
Our new FPL Masterclass series unites three of the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers around: two-time India champion Lateriser, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar and five-time top 1,000 finisher Tom Freeman.

Between them they have 20 overall ranks in the top 10,000, nine of which were within the top 1k.

They’ll be chipping in with round-table Fantasy advice ahead of the start of 2021/22, with opinion on everything from tips for newcomers to their methodical process for captaincy selection.

We’re delighted that all three of these elite managers will also be writing for Fantasy Football Scout every week throughout the new season, with Tom additionally now on board as Deputy Editor.

Only subscribers will be able to read all of their articles in 2021/22; full-year memberships are now available for £20.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

We begin with general advice for FPL managers ahead of the upcoming campaign, particularly those who are relatively new to the game – although there are plenty of helpful takeaways for the rest of us, too.

Tom said…

Giving yourself plenty of time to make decisions is so important in FPL. For example, knee-jerking your £6.5m forward out after he blanks on a Saturday night may not be the smartest move, especially if he has good fixtures to follow. Sleeping on a decision doesn’t necessarily lead to a better outcome but I find it helps, and remember, the player who scored big in the previous Gameweek won’t necessarily do the same in the next.

I’d also suggest building a basic set of custom tables in the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area or use the existing templates if you don’t feel comfortable with that. I always use statistics to back up what I’m seeing on the pitch and this is an easy way of collating all that information in one place. However, the Season Ticker is perhaps the most important tool of all, as you can use it to plan future transfers and captain picks. Captaincy is one of the most important aspects of the game, so ensuring you have a good premium option each week is key.

I also like to spend a bit of time in pre-season researching the newly-promoted clubs. Here you’ll often find under-priced gems like John Lundstram and Patrick Bamford, who started out at £4.0m and £5.5m respectively. In the former’s case, you even got a midfielder who was classified as a defender! Maybe you don’t plan on starting with anyone from Norwich City, Watford or Brentford next season, but get that knowledge in place now, so you’re ready to move quickly once the season kicks off.

Finally, if you have a bad start and find yourself chasing, don’t panic. And if you’re still struggling heading into the final stretch, use calculated gambles rather than going all-in on differentials.

Zophar said…

Fantasy Premier League is, in my opinion, first and foremost a game of patience. It might sound off-putting as a new player but it’s what I’ve learnt over the years. It’s always tempting to be on the lookout for a shiny new toy or the player who banged in a hat-trick in the previous Gameweek but you have to remember that the points from last week are already gone and it’s not necessarily going to happen again in the future.

Faith in the players you pick is important: you picked them for a reason, they’re not going to score or assist every week and swapping them around means you end up chasing last week’s points.

You need to pick players for a longer period than one or two Gameweeks as transfers are precious. ‘Minus four’ for every hit is a lot of points and taking a hit every other week is definitely going to have a detrimental effect on your overall rank.

Fantasy Football Scout’s Season Ticker is one of the most useful tools around as it can rank which club have the best fixture run for a specified period and allows you to plan ahead for when to hop on or hop off a team’s assets. This allows you to plan your transfers in a structured manner rather than make kneejerk decisions.

Lateriser said…

My first suggestion to Fantasy Premier League rookies would be to point them in the direction of the Season Ticker in the Premium Members Area. Have a look at this tool, sort it for six to eight Gameweeks and plan your team for the mid-term.

Make sure that while constructing your team, you have short-term punts only in one to two positions at the most and have at least two premium players in your team. One mistake rookies often make is going for non-premium players as a captain too often. Do this only once in a while and stick to the premium players playing against bottom-half teams as much as possible.

If you can, look at the ‘captainable’ fixtures for the first six to eight Gameweeks and try covering the big hitters from those teams. What happens to me generally is that when I’m looking at the Season Ticker, the loose structure of my squad drops up in my head. Always have the Season Ticker open in another tab when you are building your team.

Other than that, my other pieces of advice would be that during pre-season, don’t spend your time over-tinkering. Once you are aware of all price points, you are more or less familiar with what kind of a team is possible.

Focus more on gathering information. Try finding out which defences were good last season and which attackers underperformed while paying close attention to manager quotes to give you an idea of player roles at the start of the campaign.

Only in the last seven days before the season starts is when you seriously tinker with your team because at that point, you will have gathered as much information as possible.

Don’t try to imitate any manager’s FPL style while you’re consuming content. Do your own research and over time, you will find your own approach which will be in sync with your temperament and risk appetite.

And most importantly, don’t forget to enjoy the game. Never forget that we are playing it for fun!

141 Comments Post a Comment
  1. rupopo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    "Southampton and England striker Danny Ings, 28, has his mind set on a move to Manchester City or Manchester United, but the south coast club are yet to receive an enquiry for him"

    That's a tad optimistic I'd say

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Ideal for Spurs

      Open Controls
    2. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Basically he's saying "I'm retiring and I want a fat paycheck".

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I'd like him in City.

      Open Controls
    4. sirmorbach
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      He'd score loads of goals at City if you ask me

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        He’d also get massively rotated

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          54 mins ago

          And he'd still get injured just as much

          Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Have we got Jay Eggers permission to use his trademarked "FPL masterclass"?

    Open Controls
  3. No Professionals
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    I know it’s difficult in isolation, but… which 3 do you prefer?

    A) Sanchez, Jota & Wilson
    B) Henderson, Grealish & Toney

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Egregious
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      A.

      Open Controls
    2. Brehmeren
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Darlo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Scheister
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Tough one. Guessing Lamptey and Shaw will play into this decision as well… and Salah.
      Jota good cover, and thinking Wilson out scores Toney. A for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Scheister
        • 8 Years
        1 hour ago

        7.5 a great price point to own at F as well

        Open Controls
    5. Sanchit
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Egregious
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    A

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      ....... field in England?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Egregious
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        In Wales actually

        Open Controls
  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Genuinely great advice from 3 truly elite managers. Good article!

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      Can't tell is you're being sarcastic or honest here.
      Personally got a lot of time for all fpl managers above, over the years they shared some great opinions and plenty of advice.
      This article clearly aimed at newcomers and nothing wrong with that.

      Open Controls
  6. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Covid outbreak in Arsenals camp. Their tour of the USA has been cancelled. Presumably, many first team players will have to isolate now, with the season just 4 weeks away, this could really hamper their start.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      *Transfers Saka in*

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      The start of the new season will coincide with a projected 100,000 to 200,000 covid cases a day. Looks like a strong bench will be needed once again.

      Open Controls
      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        It'll be difficult to manage, your team will liekly be full of players from the same team who have good fixtures.

        Open Controls
      2. Carlton P
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Lamptey/ayling/4.5 mid would suffice

        Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      https://theathletic.com/news/arsenal-withdraw-from-pre-season-tour-to-america-due-to-covid-19-concerns/txFeEMm0LiMW

      Open Controls
  7. Silent Friend
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Do you know any free Season Ticker on other sites? thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Sanchit
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Here on FFS it's free.

      You can also look at:

      https://www.premierfantasytools.com/fpl-fixture-difficulty/

      Open Controls
  8. Scheister
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Who has the better season, Havertz or Foden?

    Both will be rested at times, but I’m having trouble separating the two. If Chelsea sign a striker, will that affect Kai’s output? Can he be trusted this season? As for Foden, will the possibility of a deeper roll and less minutes hamper his xG?

    Would like to know your thoughts on these two please. Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      #TheSpoiler

      Havertz will be an FPL flop. 8.5m is too much.

      Open Controls
      1. Scheister
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Fair enough. 8.5 is too steep for me as well.

        Price aside, think Foden scores more? Both have potentially a very high ceiling.

        Open Controls
        1. Drip Doctor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I think so, but both would be a wait and see for me.

          Open Controls
    2. Sanchit
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Initial thoughts are Foden outscoring Havertz.
      But I think we should just wait and see.
      City and Chelsea neither have attractive fixtures at the start, so it's not a huge risk starting without them and then looking at their positions/form later

      Open Controls
  9. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Have constructed this new team. What do we think?

    Sanchez
    Chilwell Lamptey Fofana
    Salah Sterling Son Mahrez Buendia
    Wilson Toney

    Steele Doherty Tsimikas Obafemi

    Open Controls
    1. Sanchit
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Great midfield! Although not sure I'll have both Mahrez and Sterling.
      Foden Torres and Bilva are mostly utilised on wings as well.

      Shaw over Chilwell? Just because of the fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 4 Years
        52 mins ago

        Cheers. Mahrez I’m keeping regardless. Sterling I’ll monitor. Keep the money in the bank otherwise.

        Shaw is a nice option. Some injury doubts however. Not sure I prefer him over the goal threat of Chilwell however even with bad fixtures; Chelsea very tight against the big teams defensively. Chilwell at 6.0m is a steal, will make a mockery of that price.

        Open Controls
    2. Gingerman
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Interesting but nah

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 4 Years
          52 mins ago

          Why?

          Open Controls
    3. Flynny
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      The makeup of squad depends entirely on of I go 1 lpool defender or 2 (robbo and trent)

      Fixtures could hardly be better - but been burnt before.....what do we think?

      A....just trent

      B...trent and robbo

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Rep Poulette
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Just Trent

        Open Controls
    4. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I know that his came up earlier but seems like everyone moved on quickly.

      Do people not think it's important for a full playing bench in order to accommodate Covid?

      With fans bac in the stands and the Delta Variant cases are spiking everywhere again - and most governments seem to be ignoring science and doing whatever.

      Is there any reason to think that there won't be additional disruptions to the league like last season?

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Probably will be, if it still looks like it closer to the time it’s an easy swap up to a 4.5 defender instead of 4.0

        Presumably at some point double vaccinated people won’t have to isolate or will that just go on forever lol

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          i'm in the states (seattle) and we're at like 80% fully vaccinated for the city. and cases are going up - and the entire city is about to open pretty much. i do not like it at all (we have an 8 month old baby so he can't be vaccinated).

          Open Controls
    5. Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Can’t pass on double liverpool defence(taa+robbo) and can’t lose shaw and lamptey
      And don’t want to lose striker to play 442
      Don’t know what to do

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        Lose one of Salah or Bruno

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          To Son for the extra 2/2.5m, does wonders…..

          Open Controls
        2. Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I have money. But want to play 343

          Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        43 mins ago

        Sanchez, 4.0
        TAA, Robbo, Shaw, Lamptey, 4.5
        Salah, Bruno, Raphinha, ESR, 4.5
        7.5, 7.5, Toney.

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          42 mins ago

          make the 4.5 def a 4.0 - give yourself 0.5 itb for flexibility when transfers start.

          Open Controls
        2. Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          Nice one. Will consider it thanks

          Open Controls
          1. Jacky boy
            • 5 Years
            38 mins ago

            Causes bench headache tho

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              11 mins ago

              you caused the headache by wanting 4 defenders and only wanting to play 3.

              that leaves 7 attackers and a 4.5 on the bench.

              You're setting it up to bench Lamptey every week - of your 7th attacker (ESR in this case)
              Not that much of a headache to me.

              Open Controls
          2. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            35 mins ago

            I might even do 7.5, Toney, Welbeck for the front 3 - and then you'd have 7.5m for the ESR spot.

            7.5 mid + Welbeck vs 7.5 fwd + ESR is an interesting comparison.

            If one of the forwards (Welbeck) doesn't do great you can move to a 4-4-2 easily with Lamptey.

            Open Controls
            1. Jacky boy
              • 5 Years
              16 mins ago

              This is my team:

              Sanchez
              TAA Robbo Sanchez
              Salah bruno grealish buendia
              Watkins antonio welbeck

              Downgrading robbo to shaw allows to upgrade grealish to sancho(if 9.5)
              Not sure it’s the best move tho

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                With Lamptey and a 4.5 midfielder on the bench I think this is a nice structure.

                Grealish & Buendia & Watkins is a big commitment to Villa.

                Open Controls
    6. Flynny
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      This works I think

      4.5m 4m
      Trent robbo shaw 4.5m 4m
      Salah bruno raphinha esr 4.5m
      Antonio watkins toney

      Alternatively go for a 5.5m defender and have 2 x 4.5m mids

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        lol - the exact team i built!

        Open Controls
      2. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Sorry....reply fail to jacky boy

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Relies on esr tho.....

          Arsenal linked with madison which would spell the end of esr as an option

          Open Controls
      3. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Guessing 4.5 is lamptey, when to play him? Who to bench ?
        Who would you bench for gw 2?

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Haven't looked that closely.... I know I won't be double Brighton defence....

          So could be bachmann and lamptey. Or sanchez and ayling / white / fofana

          Open Controls
      4. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Much prefer Castagne Cresswell Digne etc to ESR but Robbo to Dias allows both, three from one team is a bad idea, COVID

        Open Controls
    7. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      It’s amazing how quickly an idea catches on here. A week ago no one was contemplating Trent and Robertson as a pair and now it’s growing more popular by the hour.

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        And it will dissappear just as quickly when people realise three players from one team is a bad idea in the current environment

        Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        did it last year - won't do it again.

        surprised i haven't seen more Brownhill talk today - but maybe i just missed that.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          45 mins ago

          There was some earlier

          Open Controls
      3. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        FPL General posted this yesterday: https://twitter.com/FPLGeneral/status/1417152778380644352

        I wouldn't be surprised if that was the reason. Influencers have a big impact in modern FPL.

        Open Controls
    8. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      It's OK to have a small one.

      Open Controls
    9. Lebowski85
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Whats the consensus on this as a setup and a plan.

      Bachman
      TAA Shaw Digne Dunk Coufal
      Salah Bruno Havertz
      Richarlison Watkins

      Foster / Bissouma / Brownhill / 4.5
      1.5 ITB

      The idea is touse Havertz in GW1 and then upgrade to Son for GW2. Ill look to swap Watkins to Antonio GW4. My main concern is how to get in a leeds attacker. I guess that would really mean Son becoming someone like Barnes/Maddison and using the cash to upgrade one of my 4.5 mids to Raphina. Richarlison is dependent on form and if hes back but I actually think he could start the season in blistering form, having already played quite competitively all summer.

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Richardson is playing for Brasil at Olympics so will miss start of the season.

        Open Controls
        1. Lebowski85
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Ah. I assumed he would be back for the start and it would be a question of being rested. Does it properly overlap?

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            maybe they cancel the whole thing....they should.

            but i'd guess with the Copa and then Olympics straight away he'll need a week or two to rest regardless of if he's back. Those tournaments tend to play games on short turn-arounds - not like a weekly game.

            Open Controls
            1. Lebowski85
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              yeah, cancelling certainly seems possible. Maybe even planned? We will know soon enough eh

              Open Controls
          2. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Semis on 2nd of August you'd expect Brasil to reach this stage easily.
            If you add to it just gone Copa America your boy Richarlison didn't have any rest cue pretty certain late return to Godison Park.

            Open Controls
            1. Lebowski85
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              yeah fair point. Ill wait and see.

              Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        nice to see a new structure for me.

        Not tempted to try 2x 4.5s at the back instead of Dunk/Coufal and invest that 1.0 into upgrading Bissouma?
        3x 4.5 attackers is really new for me - i'd be scared personally.

        Open Controls
        1. Lebowski85
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          cheers. i have dabbled in the 2 x 4.5 combo of Ayling/Lamptey. I ended up with ESR in my team starting every week. Which isnt the worst tbh, but isnt ideal. I dont see ESR out scoring either Dunk or Coufal this season, really...so opted for them.

          the other issue with ESR is i dont see any other value at that price point, so i'd inevitably have to find another 0.5-1mil to get him up to a 6 or 6.5. At 5.0 in defence there may well be other value picks that emerge.

          I guess with a weak bench the players have to be stone cold starters without injury problems.

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            59 mins ago

            agree on the 5.0-5.5 price point being tough - i think you might be right about the defenders being where that value is.

            certainly an extra 0.5 seems to make a bigger difference in defense than in the attacking spots.

            Open Controls
    10. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      This person on twitter has been doing some interesting statistical stuff - Brendon Fourie

      https://twitter.com/Rent_Fourie/status/1417571593262452744

      This thread is about GK combinations - and expected price per million for different combinations at price points.

      Big takeaway based on this is that Sanchez is far and away the best expected value no matter who he is paired with (using this projection).

      Open Controls
      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        The big takeaway form this is what a nerd.

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          lolol.
          i like seeing people thinking about things - as long as i don't have to do the maths.

          Open Controls
      2. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Goalkeppers in fpl ?
        Easy.
        You want them set & forget, cheap as chips and playing.
        Rotation over the years have been the source of misery where often benched goalie outscored the 1st choice one.

        Bachmann and Foster for me.

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          57 mins ago

          I think I agree with rotation being fraught.

          This data suggests that Sanchez is worth an extra 1.0pts per week over any other 4.5 goalkeeper, which is a lot.

          Open Controls
        2. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 4 Years
          54 mins ago

          Yes this. Only exception is when a season brings about teams very predictable - e.g. Watford could be really strong at home this year for clean sheets as the data suggests. Pair that with a goalkeeper reliable for clean sheets and it should work well

          Open Controls
    11. Doctor Zhivago
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      Please RMT with some differentials:
      Sanchez
      TAA Coufal Targett
      Salah KDB Raphinha ESR
      Watkins Wilson Cavani

      Bachmann Lamptey AitNouri Brownhill

      Thanx!!

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        38 mins ago

        two 4.5 gks might be too much - how often will you rotate?

        and maybe downgrade the 5th defender to a 4.0?

        gives you an extra 1.0 to play with - or keep itb for transfers.

        Open Controls
        1. Doctor Zhivago
          • 5 Years
          30 mins ago

          The 2nd GK is a sort of "escape" in case the Brighton strategy will fail (we don't know, maybe they lose 0-3 against Burnley...)

          I've been tinkering with my team a lot, especially midfielders and forwards. Would like to know what's the opinion about Cavani.

          Open Controls
          1. Blueberg
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I've started thinking for the extra 0.5 it might be worth having the extra playing keeper too. Covid being the main reason, in case a game is cancelled, but also as back up for blanks and doubles. To me it is 0.5m well spent.

            Open Controls
    12. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      I wish to do a job involving collecting live data such as shots on target, corners etc Can someone refer me to somewhere where I can start hunting for the same opportunity?

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        39 mins ago

        https://www.google.com/search?q=jobs+at+opta&oq=jobs+at+opt&aqs=chrome.2.69i57j0l4.9863j0j4&client=ms-android-samsung-ga-rev1&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=spexp&htiq=jobs%20at%20opta

        Open Controls
      2. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        38 mins ago

        Not sure if the link worked but just Google "jobs at opta".

        Open Controls
    13. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      I’m really looking forward to being on here the first time a highly owned asset misses a sitter or gets sent off

      The rage, the abuse, the anger

      Open Controls
      1. LangerznMash
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        My money is on Toney being that player.

        Open Controls
      2. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        I really like this site, lots of knowledgeable folks and good banter despite repetitive and boring a or b questions.
        However on match day this place is toxic and tend to avoid it whilst games are being played.

        Open Controls
        1. Lebowski85
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Agreed. GW1 has always been bleak

          Open Controls
    14. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      My latest one
      Triple Brighton at the back
      Double Leeds attack

      Sanchez
      Trent Digne Dunk Lamptey
      Salah Bruno Son Raphinha
      Bamford Toney

      (4 Lamptey Brownhill Obafemi)

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        39 mins ago

        Quadruple Brighton, even worse!

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          28 mins ago

          Ayling on the bench *

          Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        37 mins ago

        if you trust Brighton then playing Lamptey twice is worth it!

        (this team looks fun - assuming 2nd Lamptey is a different 4.5 def)

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          27 mins ago

          Big gamble but could work. See above mate.

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            makes sense.

            if Brighton are no good you can always transfer some folks around.
            i like seeing folks make a decision and stick to it.

            Open Controls
      3. LangerznMash
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        Chris Wood says "hi".

        Open Controls
      4. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        You’ve effectively got to play double Brighton every week, good look with that

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          I'm aware. High risk! My style of play.

          Open Controls
    15. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      How’s the drafting going then lads?

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        Nothing beats good draught (ale) on warm evening.

        Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        32 mins ago

        me, an architect - i hardly get to do much drafting nowadays - just emails and phone calls.

        Open Controls
      3. Rep Poulette
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        29 mins ago

        Bachmann
        TAA Coufal Digne
        Raphinha Salah Fernandes Mount
        Watkins Iheanacho Toney

        Foster Brownhill Ayling White

        Open Controls
    16. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      42 mins ago

      I have gone off going with Toney from the start.

      - His very high ownership should protect from a price rise even if he scores against Arsenal
      - Can easily downgrade from the 3*7.5mil strikers i currently have
      - If he blanks week 1 he will be v close to a drop by week 2 as people jump to whoever scored that week

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        34 mins ago

        I want to go without but could use the extra 1m to get a full playing bench

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          I have a full bench and excluded him, although my draft is changing week to week. Trying a risk free one now which targets weeks 1-6

          Sanchez
          Dunk Taa Shaw Tierney
          Sarr Bruno Salah
          Antonio Watkins Wilson
          4mil Lamptey Raphina Gilmor

          Tierney and Sarr will be benched weeks 2-3

          Open Controls
      2. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        It's a fair observation.

        Given his first fixture i do think you can go without him.

        Open Controls
      3. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        A 6.5m striker in a team that has scored 70+ goals in the last two years in the championship and who got nearly 40 goal involvements. Arsenal, Palace, Villa, Brighton, Wolves first 5 aswell!

        If there were good options in the 6.5-7.0 I’d understand looking somewhere else but there is. Even Pukki at 6 has awful fixtures.

        No brainier imo.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          The caveat is two fold ( i indeed had him at many points and im not for sure going without him yet)

          1. That free scoring Brentford team was a higher scoring team the season before last, and indeed before January this year, they have changed alot of attacking players since :

          Since then they have lost Benrahma and Watkins (Toney replaced him). So its not an exact comparison but indeed they are high scoring

          2. Their opening fixtures are abit meh. Cry away is the only standout decent one. Arsenal, Villa, Brighton are all mid to very good defensive teams. It could go either way for them early doors.

          Open Controls
      4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        But he will score goals!

        Open Controls
      5. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Nailed, on pens, 6.5m and playing for offensive minded team - that's all I need to know in order to include him in my GW1 team and keep for several weeks.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 mins ago

          On paper

          - In reality its this:
          ARS cry vila BRI (three teams with better than average defences)
          - then he plays
          wol LIV west ham CHE
          Once again nothing jumps out there and these will scream sell to most unless he scores alot.

          There are a load of other options within 1million so with 40% ownership he will have 2mill + owners. If he doesnt score week 1 he will be 6.4mil by week 2

          If he blanks week 2 it will be mass sales and 6.3 million.

          His fixtures will mean nobody keeps him if he blanks, even more so with so many other options.

          Waktins has 3 decent fixtures and history, people will not be put off with a blank in week 1.

          Open Controls
        2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          His goal involvement is a massive draw too

          Just over 50% involvement in Brentford’s 79 goals (with 31 goals & 10 assists)

          Basically every second goal Brentford score, Toney is going to be involved in it

          I’m going to be a Brentford fanboy to start the season 🙂

          And THAT penalty technique

          Bruno & Jorginho eat you heart out - Toney has the best, and most daring penalty technique I’ve ever seen

          And he never misses them either 😆

          But look, he’s a championship striker, we have to be ready for the scenario where he flops too, if that happens, we’ll just have to take it on the chin

          I think he’ll be ok though

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_trail_runner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            I agree pretty much all you say, i think he will get double digits or possible a Watkins like season

            Its just maybe not the best idea to start with him, with the fixtures also not great

            If he is firing its easy to move down from any of the 7.5mil , e.g waktins who has poor fixtures after week 3.

            With Toney on 40% ownership already he wont be likely to rise much at all.

            Open Controls
    17. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      In what order would you rank the 7.5m strikers (for first 6 games).

      A) Antonio
      B) Watkins
      C) Iheanacho
      D) Wilson

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 mins ago

        It varies, modeling data has (its all over twitter based on projects just search) like this:
        Watkins (up to game 3 then ship him)
        Wilson
        Antonio
        Iheanacho

        Open Controls
      2. LangerznMash
        • 4 Years
        just now

        1) Watkins > Jimi @ GW4
        2) 'nacho
        3) Wilson
        4) AntoniNOhamstrings.

        Open Controls
    18. Silecro
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Evening guys, good to go with this draft?

      Bachmann
      Robbo, Coufal, Lamptey
      Salah, Bruno, Son, Harrison
      Watkins, Toney, Antonio

      Foster, Ayling, Brownhill, 4.0

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        just now

        In my opinion, salah, Bruno and son works better in a 3-5-2

        Open Controls
      2. Spoox777
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Don't know about the GK but looks fine.
        Personally i'd downgrade Son & use the spare cash elsewhere.

        Open Controls
    19. Spoox777
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Cancelo or Dias ?
      Which one please? Is Dias more nailed but Cancelo more attacking threat?

      Open Controls
    20. Cometh The Aouar...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      So SSN reporting that Fabian Delph is not travelling to Florida as he has been in close contact with someone with Corona. A coincidence on the day a 31-year old man was arrested by police?

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 mins ago

        isn't that confirmed to be gylfi sigurdsson?

        or is this a second arrest?

        Open Controls
        1. Cometh The Aouar...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Well either him or Sigurdsson

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 mins ago

            a quick search shows up multiple news articles in the uk and iceland saying it's sigurdsson.

            Open Controls
            1. Cometh The Aouar...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Oh my

              Open Controls
    21. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      How's she looking?

      Sanchez
      Robertson, Shaw, Fofana
      Salah, Fernandes, Son, Buendia, Harrison
      Watkins, Toney

      (4.0, White (if ARS), Lamptey, Davis)

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I like it, but I would do

        Harrison, Buendia and Roberson to Raphinha, smith-Rowe and Trent

        Open Controls
    22. DavidKent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Jack Harrison a good shout? He seems really overlooked; 5th highest scorer last year, out scoring all Man City mids and is a cheap price. Why hasn’t he received more attention? Is there a trap there that I’m not seeing?

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        In plenty of teams, mine included. Fair amount would go with Raphinha instead I guess

        Open Controls
        1. Spoox777
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Correct.
          Gone with Raphinha. Don't want Leeds double up in MID

          Open Controls
    23. komodosam
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Why is Son popular all of a sudden? Spurs have tough opening fixtures and their new manager is known to be defensive-minded.

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        He scores a lot of points. And I guess as every day goes by, Kane staying at Spurs becomes more likely...

        Open Controls
      2. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        They have a tough first game, but wolves away is decent, and he’s a great captaincy shout in gw3.

        Open Controls

