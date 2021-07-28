37
Community July 28

Using Percentages to Check Popular FPL Stats

37 Comments
While most seasoned FPL managers are comfortable using stats like xG and shots in the box, there is one powerful stat that is criminally overlooked: percentages. 

Take the table below. It shows which players created the most chances last season – in other words, which players are most likely to get you 3 assist points in any given gameweek. Not only did Bruno Fernandes create more chances than any other player last season with 95, but a healthy 21% of these chances were deemed to be ‘big’ chances (these have a much higher likelihood of leading to a goal). 

Compare this to Aston Villa’s new signing Emiliano Buendía when he was last in the Premier League with Norwich in the 2019/2020 season. He created 83 chances, which would have placed him a very impressive third for this metric amongst all players last season. At £6.5m compared to Bruno’s £12m price tag, Villa marquee signing appears to offer sensational value. Scratch beneath the surface of the data, however, and the picture is less clear-cut. Only 11% of his 83 chances created were big ones, which is almost half that of Bruno. 

There is obviously a big difference in price between Bruno and Buendía, so let’s take a look at Luke Shaw versus Lucas Digne. Both players are £5.5m and some FPL managers may be trying to decide which of these two popular players to put in their gameweek 1 defence. On the face of it, Shaw looks like the far superior pick – he created 72 chances in 30 starts, while Digne only created 44 chances in the same number of starts. But if you look at the percentages, only 10% of the chances Shaw created were those gilt-edged big ones – for Digne it was 25%. So, when the Everton defender creates a chance for his teammates, it is two and a half times more likely to be a big one than Luke Shaw.

Before we end this segment, a special mention must go to Jarrod Bowen. The West Ham midfielder created 29 chances last season (not enough to make the above table) but 11 of them were big chances created, which works out at a whopping 38% (the highest percentage for any player who created 25 or more chances last season). Contrast this with João Moutinho at Wolves who is at the other end of the spectrum – he created 46 chances last season but 0% were big chances created. Southampton’s well owned James Ward-Prowse didn’t do much better: he created 60 chances but only 5% or 3 were deemed to be big chances. 

Percentages are also useful when applied to the big chances themselves, which is the actual goal attempt that takes place from the aforementioned big chance created. The table below shows players who had 20 or more big chances last season and what percentage of these chances they missed. 

Topping the charts for big chances may seem like a good thing, but if the player fails to score from the vast majority of them, then he may frustrate FPL managers and dodge points on a regular basis. Sadio Mane, Chris Wood and unsurprisingly Timo Werner were especially profligate in front of goal last season. As was Patrick Bamford – he missed over two/thirds (68%) of his big chances and yet he finished as the second highest scoring forward with 194 points. Imagine how many points he would have scored if he had been more clinical and got closer to 50% and missing every other big chance?

Although he didn’t make the table, relegated West Brom striker Mbaye Diagne gets a notable mention. He missed 11 (or 92%) of his 12 big chances. If he returns to the premier league next season and you notice that he is heading to the top of your stats tables for ‘big chances total’, then you’ll do well to remember this 92% figure. Flip this data and Tomas Souček over at West Ham is the polar opposite to Diagne. The Czech defensive midfielder scored 7 of his 8 big chances, missing just 13% of them.  

The third table (shown below) displays the players who had the most goal attempts last season with a few interesting additions in the last few rows. 

Players like Bruno and James Maddison look like great goalscoring options with 121 and 75 shots respectively last season. However, with Bruno, only 40% of his shots were inside the box and just 2% were inside the six-yard box. For Maddison, it was even worse – 28% of his shots were inside the box and none were in the six-yard box. So here the percentages reveal that, when these two players shoot, they are mostly doing it from range where there is less chance of scoring.

Compare this to Ollie Watkins, Callum Wilson and Jamie Vardy – they, too, have a high volume of goal attempts, but remarkedly at least 90% of their shots are inside the 18-yard box. This is the dictionary definition of a “fox in the box”. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Michail Antonio must get a very special mention – 25% and 27% of their total shots respectively take place 6 or less yards from goal. 

Percentages can also help us pick our Gameweek 1 goalkeeper for the fast-approaching new season. Having a goalkeeper who makes saves from outside of the box is favourable as by their nature these shots are easier to save, and it makes it easier for the goalkeeper to rack up the save points and to not concede. Looking at the final table below, 40% of Dean Henderson’s saves and 38% of Robert Sanchez’s saves are from shots outside the box, whereas for Emiliano Martínez it is 42% and for Illan Meslier it is 38%. Crucially, though, the percentage figures for the Leeds and Aston Villa goalkeepers stay high even after making over 140 saves. This means that their percentage figures for saves made from shots outside the box is more reliable and statistically significant, as it is happening from a far greater number of saves than the Brighton and Manchester United keepers. Leicester’s attractively priced Kasper Schmeichel sits at the bottom of the table at 22% – more than three-quarters of the shots he saves (78%) are from inside the box. This is asking a lot of him, not to let one of these close-range attempts past him and for the clean sheet to be preserved.

Conclusion

We’ve seen how percentages can either reinforce or discredit some commonly used stats like chances created, big chances, goal attempts and goalkeeper saves. On the face of it, a player can be posting some incredible volume stats, but if the stat in question has a close relation – for example, chances created and big chances created – it is always worth seeing if the stat holds up by putting them side-by-side and working out the percentage. 

  1. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Timo Werner 78%, that's my forward 😎

    In all seriousness, thanks for writing Virg. Great article focusing on something so commonly overlooked, brilliant example of why I love CAs so much.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Thank you so much for all your help with this, R.A.E. I really appreciate it. I would like to see % available in the members area stats tables in the future - they really help to sanity-check some very popular stats!

      1. Smurf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        This was the best article I’ve read on here for a long long time.

        And this stuff (percentages) is the exact type of important information that would upgrade the members area hugely for what I imagine would be fairly simple alterations.

        Percentages would be way more useful than 50%+ of the stats within the members area.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Thanks so much, Smurf.

          Yep, it is just a simple excel formula to work out the percentages. Pretty straightforward for FFS to do.

  2. Fiqz Fariss
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    The best article so far!
    Really want to know current draft from FPL
    Virgin the magician of stats...!!

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      You're too kind! I'm blushing here 😳

  3. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Superb research!

  4. Whazza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Nice one! 😎

  5. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    That's really interesting stuff FV. We need to add to the analysis the unknown factor of transfers. Buendia created plenty for Norwich in the PL but was let down by those on the receiving end - how will he fare with better finishers at Villa? Kane's figures look pretty damn good when he had only Son to service him - how much better will he be surrounded by City midfielders? And goalkeepers - I was intending to hold off on Meslier until my WC, but you're enticing me to start with him after all.

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Meslier and Henderson are really enticing after reading this

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Why? Sure Meslier gets save points, nothing new there. Are you not more interested in clean sheets and overall fpl points first. Stats are useful but keepa thought for what your aim is

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Leeds looked improved defensively second half of the season and Meslier did well for bonus as well as for save points when they kept a clean sheet. Plus he missed three games at the end so he could have finished ahead of Ederson in second place overall.

          I think at 5.0 he will prove to be better value than Sanchez and the other 4.5 GKs come the end of the season but agree the initial fixtures for Leeds look tricky.

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            *caveat - Ederson also missed a couple of games

          2. Seb Wassell
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Just to highlight that our improved number of clean sheets may have been a little fortunate. We overperformed our xGA by quite a bit and the stats suggest it was mostly down to poor opposition finishing.

          3. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            So Meslier got FPL points. You didnt need stats to tell you that 😉

        2. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          With a full-strength defence (in contrast to the beginning of last season), I see Leeds getting plenty clean sheets too. Like Shaw, the number of chances created was unimpressive, but combined with clean sheets, he's still one to own.

  6. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    So your saying Werner and Bamford will get better whilst Bruno regresses? (I'm assuming there was a point to this article)

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I'm saying sanity-check popular stats ... like chances created, goal attempts, big chances total etc

      I'm not sure Werner can get much worse 😉

      Speaking of Chelsea, interestingly, Havertz missed 75% of his big chances as well, only scoring 3 out of 12. Seen him in a lot of drafts!

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Good good Havertz will get better.

        I strongly object to using stats too much as it tends to distort managers from looking at fpl points far too much. But I do agree if using stats you have to understand the context of them

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          100%. I've done it myself - I've poured over every stat in the world and completely forgot to look at the most important stat of all: how many ruddy points a player has got!

  7. Club-De-Belon
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Hi, I've had an idea of looking for the cheapest defence possible, focusing only on teams being likely to get clean sheets, excl. offensive return potential. So there are no OOP defenders. This defender rotation (in 3-5-2 or 3-4-3) could give you in the ideal scenario cost of only 23.5 mil (after using 9.5 for GKs + 4.5 for one fodder you are left with 62.5 for 7 players in MID+FWD). Then it's easy to have heavy machinery in the MID+FWD. I am not saying I will go for it, but it's interesting at least. It does not have to deliver. Link : https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/comments/ot83e3/goal_find_the_cheapest_playing_defence_with/

      1. Club-De-Belon
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          This is until GW11, when international break happens (thanks Ben Crellin for info), when you could use wildcard. Possible heavy MID/FWD I mentioned would be e.g. : Salah KDB Bruno ESR Watkins Wilson Toney, or e.g. : Kane Antonio Toney Salah Sancho Grealish Mount. If you save additional 1 mil on GKs (8.5), then it's just better for you!

        • Club-De-Belon
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            E.g. my 23.5 + 8.5 + fodder gives you:
            Salah KDB Sancho Raphina DCL Watkins Antonio

          • Club-De-Belon
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Or e.g. 2 Bamford DCL Watkins Salah Bruno Son ESR. Now I will leave it up to you 🙂

              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                You need to point out which 4.5 defenders rotate best up to GW11.

                1. Club-De-Belon
                    1 hour, 48 mins ago

                    It's in the reddit link also showing who should play which week against whom (if they get into line-ups). It's Konate, Fofana, Veltman, Ayling, Dier. The reddit post suggested Bednarek (SOU) first, but if Leeds start defensively sound, Ayling is actually better option in multiple weeks. You can see one draft here: https://i.imgur.com/9Q3TQt5.png

                    1. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 19 mins ago

                      Oh right, I got ya. Konate probably won't start right away. Have you looked at an alternative to Liverpool?

                      1. Club-De-Belon
                          13 mins ago

                          Honestly not yet. I am not commited to this team, but I am having quite fun preparing this strategy. Also Dier and Fofana could be an issue.

              2. CMB
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                Interesting article FPL Virgin! Thank you for the good read.
                Though I question if calculating percentages is necessary, because you have the same (even more detailed) information in xG and xA.
                Can you help me and explain where you see the differences :)?

                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                  That's a good point. I'm a big fan of expected data and I would use percentages to compliment the xG data, not replace it. xA data is a bit more of a grey area, as a lot of people say it is erratic and the actual assist data rarely correlates with it. Looking at chances created and big chances created in this specific instance may be better than xA.

                  1. CMB
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                    Personally, I am also a bit sceptical abuot xA. It's just not factoring in the receiving player of the pass, so yeah some uncontrollable variable there. I am also not sure if there ever will be a reliable stat for predicting assists. Let me know if you find one 🙂

                  2. Bad Kompany
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    A problem with expected stats is that they require a shot. If someone is in on goal and tries to dribble the keeper or if someone passes it across the face of goal but the other player whiffs or can’t quite reach it, their expected stats won’t increase even though they had a great opportunity to score. This is why it is much better to try and combine them with other stats such as chances and big chances.

              3. Weeb Kakashi
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 3 mins ago

                A lot of effort put into this article. Sensational stuff.

                Bakar calls himself the man of stats. Now we have the man of percentages. Keep it up fpl Virg

              4. Chelsea91
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                Schmeichel
                Taa,Shaw,Dias
                Raph,Bowen,Salah,Buendia,Bruno
                Dcl,Toney

                Forster White,Ayling,Perica

                Thoughts?? 0.00 itb

              5. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                YES!! Official we have now signed Joachim Andersen, great news living over here in Denmark we will get lots more live 15:00 kick offs 🙂

                Really impressed with what I saw of him at Fulham, with Marc Guehi from Chelsea our average age in the squad dropping really well!

                https://www.cpfc.co.uk/news/announcement/joachim-andersen-signs-for-crystal-palace/2021-07-28/

              6. Bad Kompany
                • 3 Years
                44 mins ago

                Well done FPL Virgin! One of my favorite and most insightful articles that I’ve read in a long long time.

                % of saves from shots outside the box is one of my favorite stats to use for choosing my keeper. Antonio’s stats are always unbelievable when he plays. Hopefully he is able to stay fit for most of this season

              7. Wetdream
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                It doesn't matter how many big chances a player makes if they all fall to Timo Werner....

