8pm BST deadline for £1m FanTeam Premier League Fantasy game – enter now

8pm BST deadline for £1m FanTeam Premier League Fantasy game

The Fantasy Premier League deadline may have sailed past, leaving you with rueful thoughts about the players you overlooked or regretful ones about the unproven quantity you gambled on.

There is still time to right those wrongs with FanTeam’s FPL-style, £1m Premier League Fantasy game, however – as the deadline for Gameweek 1 is not until kick-off in Brentford v Arsenal at 20:00 BST.

There is a whopping £1,000,000 in prize money up for grabs in this tournament, with £200k going to the winner and even the managers down in 5,000th place doubling their entry fee.

Given that just over 26,000 managers have entered a team so far, the odds are fairly favourable.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 1 TEAM FOR 2021/22

There’s more to FanTeam than goals, clean sheets and assists, which partly influenced our team selection.

Lasting 90 minutes is a real boon for midfielders and forwards in this game, hence why we’re risking Ollie Watkins’ (£7.5m) fitness in the knowledge that he was worth 36 extra points last season because of his durability.

Unlike in FPL, Sadio Mane (£10.0m) offers a mammoth saving of £2.5m on his Egyptian club colleague – something that can go a long way elsewhere, even to the point of having a £9.5m-rate luxury substitute in the form of Son Heung-min, whose fixtures improve no end after Gameweek 1.

Kostas Tsimikas (£4.0m) is as cheap and cheerful in FanTeam as he is in FPL, while the fact that save points are awarded for every stop leads us to Illan Meslier (£5.0m), who was kept very busy last season but whose defence in front of him started to tighten up this calendar year.

Gung-ho full-back Nelson Semedo (£4.5m) is in place for Wolves’ fixture swing in Gameweek 4, meanwhile.

  1. Nomar
    • 11 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    No more free transfers now, it was nice chopping and changing my team for free every 5 hours!

    Open Controls
    1. jia you (The No BS League -…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      it was hell...pure hell...abs hell...deadline couldn't arrive quicker lol and I still managed a last gasp transfer minutes before deadline!

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        Mine didn’t go through :-/

        Open Controls
  2. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Anyone here at the fest?

    Open Controls
  3. artvandelay316
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Final squad:

    Bachmann
    TAA, Shaw, White
    Greenwood, Mbeumo, Salah (C), Jota
    Vardy (vc), DCL, Ings

    Subs: Foster, Dallas, Amartey, Livramento

    1m ITB for Vardy to Lukaku.

    Open Controls
  4. Big_Bear
    • 7 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Xhaka owners unite!

    Open Controls
  5. STONEROSES
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Is it normal we can’t see anyone else’s teams yet?

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      You can see them. Click on the player's username in your league, then on the next page click on GW1.

      Open Controls
    2. toerag
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      you on pc?

      Open Controls
      1. toerag
        • 11 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        see above

        Open Controls
    3. Coming Rome
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Maybe because you’re using the app

      Open Controls
      1. Coming Rome
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        Use normal web browser

        Open Controls
    4. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Aye

      You will be able to prev on your minileague rivals after the first update.

      Open Controls
    5. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Press refresh.

      Open Controls
  6. Reeker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Can't like I didn't really want Toney but having him is exciting just for the fact it's the first game of the season

    Open Controls
    1. Brooksy86
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      I haven't got him and he's about to score 15 lookin at the lineups...

      Open Controls
      1. Cark
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        haha

        Open Controls
  7. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Skimmed through most of these pro players teams, four things noticeable:

    1. Picked Benrahma
    2. Picked City players
    3. Seeing less Leeds
    4. Not many own Son

    Son will punish all of them like last season

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Bear
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Hope it's true (regarding Son). Go Sonny!

      Open Controls
    2. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      I know I don’t get not getting son, everyone will be on him about a week or so’s time. Oh well

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        I expect non Son owners have Salah and Bruno.

        I imagine most Son owners don’t have both of the other 2 either, or no TAA. So, we could say not having any one of those 3 is going to burn you too.

        Open Controls
    3. jia you (The No BS League -…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      The thing about Son is...City...he plays them and then they play Norwich! I was harping on about it weeks ago how the so called experts will be panicking when they realise closer to deadline that City hav Norwich in GW2 lol. I'm the opposite of expert and I was 50/50 whether I'd go Cityless or not until wildcard but also caved and ended up with two in my team!
      Son is one of my favorite FPL assets also so it hurts that I ended up throwing him onto the FPL streets 🙁

      Open Controls
  8. Brooksy86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Do arsenal still think it's pre season?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      If the players aren’t ready you play what you’ve got

      Open Controls
      1. Brooksy86
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        Not much by the looks of it...

        Didn't realise Toney would be playin the under 13's or he'd have been nailed into my team day 1... And Mbeumo...

        Open Controls
  9. Vertigo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Surprising amount of Tsimikas benchings in the mini leagues - yet with money left in the kitty.

    Bet the party never stops round their houses.

    Open Controls
    1. Brooksy86
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Brilliant

      Open Controls
  10. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Brentford putting ten up for corners. Love it

    Open Controls
  11. Nomar
    • 11 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Find it hard to believe that only 4.3% of owners have Meslier.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Will be very popular on first wildcard I reckon after Sanchez's string of 2-pointers

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        Yup bad fixtures broken defense in front of him to statt

        Open Controls
      2. Brooksy86
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        3 pointer incoming...

        Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Guaita is only 4.5! Criminally overlooked

      Open Controls
      1. Cark
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        Hes a fantastic keeper to be fair, but that palace defence isn't great

        Open Controls
  12. Fintroy
    • 1 Year
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Am I missing something, why would people transfer in/out players for GW2 within 20 minutes of GW1 updating ?!?!?!?

    Open Controls
    1. toerag
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      insanity??

      Open Controls
    2. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      maybe they don't realize it updated and think theyre still free

      Open Controls
      1. 1zverGGadeM
        • 4 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        Or just many troll accounts to just pump the prices on their favourite players early on.. Speculating, me think ;}

        Open Controls
    3. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Probably people who had a planned transfer, or noobs who think you get unlimited transfers every week

      Open Controls
    4. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Snooze you lose

      Open Controls
    5. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 22 hours ago

      7 million players, odds are there will be several thousand who are clinically insane.

      Open Controls
  13. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Magnus Carlsen team:

    Sanchez (Gunn)
    TAA Tsimi Shaw (Omo Livramento)
    Raphinha Salah(C) Bruno Mahrez (Brownhill)
    Ings Toney Antonio

    id - 132645

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      3 4.0s hmm

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        Considered it, but Scarlett/Perica/Obafemi forced a .5 for Ayling

        Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 2 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Won’t get far with a bench like that

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        He's gambling on Tsimi not losing his place quicker than expected.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 9 Years
          2 days, 11 hours ago

          Even Tsimi doesn't have a place yet. All conjecture at this stage.

          Open Controls
    3. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      3 cheap defenders screams upside chasing and early wildcard to fix the structure to me - but then the rest of the team is 100% template?? Idgi, but who am I to question Magnus lol

      Open Controls
  14. SINGH
    • 3 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Guys got 15 mins before deadline so I can sort my team out

    Toney or Antonio?

    Open Controls
    1. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Antonio.

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Nah u got more than a week. Don't worry

      Open Controls
    3. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      I hope you're joking, deadline is now 90 minutes before first fixture of the gameweek

      Open Controls
  15. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Template rating: 78%

    Check yours here -> https://www.livefpl.net/rank

    What % is it?

    Open Controls
    1. GreenAmberRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      85% :s

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        91%

        Sanchez
        Trent, Tsimikas, Shaw
        Bruno, Salah, Barnes, Greenwood
        Ings, Antonio, Toni

        Steele, White, Amartey, Gilmour.

        .5 bank

        Open Controls
        1. toerag
          • 11 Years
          2 days, 11 hours ago

          same as you apart from barnes>raphina and gilmour>brownhill

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 days, 11 hours ago

            Nice

            Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      61%

      Open Controls
    3. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      70%

      Open Controls
    4. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      90% seems I'm a sheep

      Open Controls
    5. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      13%/very differential

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        Squad?

        Open Controls
        1. Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 days, 11 hours ago

          Sánchez
          Cash-Tsimikas-Cresswell
          Mané(C)-Dele Alli-Jota-Pogba
          Jiménez-Antonio(V)-Martail

          Steele-White-Ayling-Gilmour

          £7.0 in the bank.

          Open Controls
      2. jia you (The No BS League -…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        calling BS on that!

        Open Controls
        1. Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 days, 11 hours ago

          I **** you not my friend.

          Open Controls
          1. jia you (The No BS League -…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 days, 11 hours ago

            Wow...I hope you entered my 'The No BS League'?
            (No Bruno/Salah)

            Open Controls
    6. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      91%

      Open Controls
    7. William.gallant
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      89%

      Open Controls
    8. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      58%

      Open Controls
    9. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      71%

      Open Controls
    10. Milkman Bruno
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      76-%

      Open Controls
    11. jia you (The No BS League -…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      37% thought it'd be far worse than that!

      Open Controls
    12. fantasyfog
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      90% that's bad right

      Open Controls
  16. pundit of punts
    • 8 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Went with this lot 🙂

    Sanchez
    TAA - Cash - Tsimikas
    Salah - Bruno - Greenwood - Gundogan - Barnes
    Ings - Antonio

    Foster - White - Scarlet - Livramento

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
  17. Nikolai Volkoff
    • 5 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    How to get City player(s) for GW2:
    A - Jota / Greenwood > Gundog
    B - Mane / Bruno > Mahrez
    C - Wildcard
    D - Get behind a sofa

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Did you not have a plan when you submitted your GW1 team? 😀

      Open Controls
    2. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      GW2 wildcard when you've had ages to plan how to get a City player in?!

      Open Controls
      1. Nikolai Volkoff
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        So you're saying D

        Open Controls
  18. Pukki Blinders
    • 2 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    If Toney scores today I’ll be packing my bags and calling it a season.

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      It’s one game

      Open Controls
    2. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Rofl

      Open Controls
    3. toerag
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      hatty incoming

      Open Controls
  19. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    I am worried about Mbuemo. Had him in before Buendia news. He's not nailed I think but he's playing OOP

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      We all had half a league in our drafts, no point thinking about it now.

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        Yeah but this one was close to deadline xD

        Open Controls
    2. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Played with those two over that slot too

      Open Controls
    3. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      I looked at him rather than toney but settled for benrahma in the end

      Open Controls
    4. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Did you not know he was OOP?

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        I knew

        Open Controls
  20. Agger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Mbuemo plays it to Toneyyyyyy ohhhhhh what a goallllll Brentford beat the Premier League goal record it's 13-0 to the newly promoted side and it's the 13th goal of the season for Ivan Toneyyy

    Open Controls
    1. Coming Rome
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 2 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      About as likely as Daniel Agger winning the golden boot

      Open Controls
      1. Agger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        xD

        Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      forgot to say against a team that is 13 time league champions of England

      Open Controls
  21. toerag
    • 11 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    forgotten how to link my team to my name - anyone help???

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/wp-admin/profile.php

      Open Controls
      1. toerag
        • 11 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        thanks sorted it

        Open Controls
  22. kerles
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Hi all. 5th year man here. I decided to be careful and only have two Spurs players. Son and Moura. I think we will have a smashing season of football. good luck everyone. Kane will stay.

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Hell yeah!

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 2 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Careful? That’s reckless!

      Open Controls
  23. Joey Tribbiani
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Toney is gonna punish me...

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      He was playing in League One just over a year ago, I wouldn't worry too much.

      Open Controls
      1. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 22 hours ago

        Fuzzy logic

        Open Controls
  24. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    Everyone ranked No 1 in the world for about 2 more minutes

    Open Controls
    1. Podge
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Also last 🙁

      Open Controls
  25. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    New Brentford stadium!

    Open Controls
  26. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 11 hours ago

    0 points from 2 ...

    Season Over

    Open Controls

