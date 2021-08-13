8pm BST deadline for £1m FanTeam Premier League Fantasy game – enter now

Sponsored by FanTeam

The Fantasy Premier League deadline may have sailed past, leaving you with rueful thoughts about the players you overlooked or regretful ones about the unproven quantity you gambled on.

There is still time to right those wrongs with FanTeam’s FPL-style, £1m Premier League Fantasy game, however – as the deadline for Gameweek 1 is not until kick-off in Brentford v Arsenal at 20:00 BST.

Not only that, you can get entry to FanTeam’s £1m Fantasy game with an annual Scout Membership – click here or below to find out more about this offer and all of the terms and conditions.

There is a whopping £1,000,000 in prize money up for grabs in this tournament, with £200k going to the winner and even the managers down in 5,000th place doubling their entry fee.

Given that just over 26,000 managers have entered a team so far, the odds are fairly favourable.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 1 TEAM FOR 2021/22

There’s more to FanTeam than goals, clean sheets and assists, which partly influenced our team selection.

Lasting 90 minutes is a real boon for midfielders and forwards in this game, hence why we’re risking Ollie Watkins’ (£7.5m) fitness in the knowledge that he was worth 36 extra points last season because of his durability.

Unlike in FPL, Sadio Mane (£10.0m) offers a mammoth saving of £2.5m on his Egyptian club colleague – something that can go a long way elsewhere, even to the point of having a £9.5m-rate luxury substitute in the form of Son Heung-min, whose fixtures improve no end after Gameweek 1.

Kostas Tsimikas (£4.0m) is as cheap and cheerful in FanTeam as he is in FPL, while the fact that save points are awarded for every stop leads us to Illan Meslier (£5.0m), who was kept very busy last season but whose defence in front of him started to tighten up this calendar year.

Gung-ho full-back Nelson Semedo (£4.5m) is in place for Wolves’ fixture swing in Gameweek 4, meanwhile.

18+ #ad begambleaware.org

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT