284
FanTeam August 11

Get entry to FanTeam’s £1m Fantasy game with annual Scout Membership

284 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

Sign up for a Fantasy Football Scout annual Premium Membership for the 2021/22 season and a FanTeam £1m Premier League game ticket worth £20 and get a refund or extension on your FFS Membership.

This offer is for new FanTeam customers only but we do have a separate offer for existing FanTeam users (see below).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FANTEAM TICKET/SCOUT MEMBERSHIP OFFER

As part of our affiliation with FanTeam, we are delighted to offer new and existing members to Fantasy Football Scout a chance to win big in the season-long FanTeam Premier League tournament, where there is a £1m prize pool and a guaranteed £200,000 for the winner.

It’s easy to play and there are strong similarities with the FPL scoring system and rules – which you can read more on below:

How to play FanTeam’s £1m season-long Premier League Fantasy game

The process is super-easy and means that not only will you get a chance to win big in the FanTeam season-long £1m game, but, as you’ll also get your fees refunded on the best Fantasy Membership package in the world for the next 12 months (including full Opta player data for the Premier League, Comparison Tools, Transfer Planners, expert Team Reveals and plenty more besides – see here), you’ll be getting two awesome deals for the price of one!

For existing FanTeam customers we have an alternative offering: if you sign up multiple teams (two or more) on the same account for the FanTeam Premier League competition then you will also be eligible for an extension (or refund) of your FFS Premium Membership.

For those who still have time remaining on their FFS annual Premium Membership and would like to take advantage of this deal, at the point of your next FFS subscription renewal, we will either refund the subscription fee (as above) or extend your Membership without cost for a further year.

This offer can only be used once per account holder and cannot be used in conjunction with previous FanTeam offers (ie if you have already taken advantage of our FanTeam Euro 2020 offer this summer, you cannot also take up the FanTeam Premier League 2021/22 offer).

The full terms and conditions of the offer and details of how to apply are available by CLICKING THIS LINK HERE.

18+. BeGambleAware.org #ad

Please Play responsibly. If you or someone you know have trouble with gambling please visit begambleaware.org to seek additional help and information.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

284 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lethargio Alcantara
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    so many outstanding midfield options and not enough slots

    Benrahma, Barnes, Maddison, Jota, Raphinha, Sarr, Greenwood, Ziyech, Havertz, Buendia ... want to have them all.

    Open Controls
    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I only have one of those

      Open Controls
      1. Brooksy86
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Not got any over here...

        Open Controls
        1. You've got red on you.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          My mid is Bruno, Salah, Son and Raph

          Open Controls
          1. Brooksy86
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Bruno, Salah, Mahrez & Bowen...

            May change Bowen...

            Open Controls
    2. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Outstanding prospects but not necessarily great picks.
      Half of them aren't nailed but I agree.
      Don't forget Harrison, Bowen, Grealish, Gundo.

      Wish we could play 2 7 1

      Open Controls
  2. Lion-O
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    GW1 Bench Boost, who's with me?

    Sanchez, Bachmann
    TAA, Shaw, Digne, Tsimikas, Coufal
    Salah, Bruno, Benrahma, Smith-Rowe, Gray
    Toney, Ings, Antonio

    Open Controls
  3. Freund88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Best 5.5m or below forward likely to regularly play?

    Watford: Deeney / King / Gray
    Burnley: Ashley Barnes / Vydra
    Brighton: Connolly
    Southampton: Broja?

    Or better to just have a 4.5 non player

    Open Controls
    1. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Go 4.5 or stretch to 6 with Armstrong

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Watford is an interesting watch.
        Yes, I would try and stretch to 6.

        Open Controls
    2. Jdpz
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Jay Rodriguez?

      Open Controls
  4. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    How's it looking? I'm 95% set on this, just debating between Harrison, Willock, Benrahma or Sarr. Also potential to do Ings > Wilson & Have Raphina instead of Harrison, thoughts?

    Sanchez
    Shaw - Trent - Tsim
    Salah (c) - Bruno - Harrison - Mahrez
    Toney - Ings - Antonio

    Bench: Foster - Gilmour - Ayling - Amartey

    Open Controls
  5. Bartowski
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Havetz or Mahrez? Is pretty much my only decision left.

    Open Controls
    1. Brooksy86
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      M

      Open Controls
    2. adstomko
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Havertz for first fixture

      Open Controls
    3. Lethargio Alcantara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I personally hate to line up City players. You never know what will happen. Most of the time they just won't play.

      Open Controls
    4. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Mavetz

      Open Controls
  6. adstomko
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Good? Bad? Meh?

    Martinez
    TAA, Shaw, Coufal, Tsimikas
    Salah, Fernandes, Havertz, Barnes
    Ings, Antonio
    (Gunn, Amartey, Gilmour, Obafemi)

    Open Controls
    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      As good as the rest 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. adstomko
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Ok I'm done

        Open Controls
  7. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Last 3 slots to fill...max 22.5m

    A: Raphinha + Gundogon/Jota/Gwood + Ings
    B: Raphinha + Mahrez + Barnes
    C: Benrahma + Mahrez + Gundog/Jota/Gwood

    Open Controls
    1. Lethargio Alcantara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A:
      Raphinha - Jota - Ings

      Open Controls
    2. Bartowski
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Can't you do C with Barnes at the end and use the 0.5 somewhere else?

      Open Controls
    3. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A with Gundo

      Open Controls
    4. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      B tor me

      Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Is it safe picking Foster or he will drop due to a high ownership?

    Open Controls
    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Only if lots of people drop him...which I doubt they will. He'll just sit on everyone's bench.

      Open Controls
  9. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Villa only have two keepers on the books?

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      They sold Heaton to MU

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Martinez Steele looks a good combo then

        Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Their squad is over full anyway - product of their binge buying over last 3 seasons. Might be planning to use a youth keeper as number 3 who won't take up a squad slot?

      Open Controls
  10. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Think I'm done!

    Bachmann
    Taa White Kostas Dias
    Mahrez Salah Bruno Barnes
    Antonio Ings

    4.m Brownhill Anderson Obafemi

    Open Controls
  11. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    A. Martinez Toney
    B. Sanchez Wilsonnnnnnnnnn

    Open Controls
    1. Lethargio Alcantara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A because of Martinez and Toney

      Open Controls
  12. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/11/which-fpl-players-are-the-best-bets-for-hitting-form-at-the-start-of-the-season/#comments

    New Post

    Open Controls
  13. james 101
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Sanchez
    Shaw Coufal Tsimikas
    Bruno(vc) Salah(c) Son Buendia Jotter
    Antonio Ings

    (Foster White Amartey Obafemi)

    I’m sticking with Buendia as I’m thinking he will Miss at most one game, hopefully none. Please burst that bubble if you know better!!

    Open Controls
  14. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Mahrez or Grealish?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.