57
Pro Pundits - Zophar August 16

Pogba’s creativity, Antonio’s xG, DCL’s threat: The key FPL stats for Gameweek 2

57 Comments
Share

Football is back and we could hardly have asked for a better start from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

Goals were flying in all over the place, so I figured I’d start the week with a good stats dive into the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area.

WHICH PLAYERS CAUGHT THE EYE?

In terms of expected goal involvement (xGI), Michail Antonio (£7.5m) was the stand-out performer of the round with a 0.58 higher total than second-placed Christian Norgaard (£5.0m).

However, it is worth noting that Antonio’s non-penalty expected goals (non-pen xG) total was just 0.70, and as a result, he ranks eighth in that specific metric.

No player was afforded more big chances (three) than the Hammers’ frontman, but having missed his penalty he may no longer be the designated taker moving forward.

A popular target when the game launched, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) ranks third for non-pen xG (0.94) and no player across all positions took more shots in the box than the Toffees’ striker in Gameweek 1 (five).

Only Kieran Tierney (£5.0m) created more chances than Paul Pogba‘s (£7.6m) five. However, just one of the Frenchman’s five attempted assists was a big chance created and he also fluffed a golden opportunity when put through on goal in the first half. 

Adama Traore (£6.0m) really should have got on the scoresheet, too. The pacy winger took four shots in the box and was the biggest xG underperformer (0.81) of the Gameweek. He’s certainly one to monitor if he is going to be used in a similar role by Bruno Lage going forward.

Said Benrahma (6.0m) was a popular pick on the Fantasy Football Scout boards and the Algerian notched an xGI total of 0.51, which does not rank in the top 25 across all positions. He scored from his only shot on target, while the sole chance he created was converted, so he is one to monitor as well. 

WHICH PLAYERS NUMBERS ARE CONCERNING?

That’s all for now! We will be delving deeper into this data and more on The FPL Wire tomorrow. All my custom stats tables used in the article can be accessed in the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, and I’ve linked them below for convenience:

ATTACKING METRICS ACROSS ALL POSITIONS:

https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/my-stats-tables/view/39538/

TEAM ATTACK AND DEFENSIVE METRICS:

https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/my-stats-tables/view/39536/

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 1

Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 2? Vote now

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

57 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Play up ?

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Ahhh, beat me to it! 😀

      Open Controls
    2. Pacer.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Get in

      Open Controls
  2. Stormbringer22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    Play up Pompey! 😀

    Some of the lads from the previous article will get it 😉

    Open Controls
    1. That Posh Bloke
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Article flashback. Cute.

      Open Controls
  3. Alisson WondHaaland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    So many people on here thinking of taking out Raphinha while Im thinking he's my perfect replacement for Gundo, am I going crazy?

    Imagine selling him before their first prem home game in front of a full crowd in almost 20 years!

    Open Controls
    1. That Posh Bloke
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Main reason I’m captaining Salah: first game back at a packed Anfield and those fans never even got to celebrate the title. It’s gonna be INTENSE.

      Open Controls
      1. Alisson WondHaaland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Fully agree. Also the added bitterness that Liverpool lost their home streak to Burnley last season. Will be a big one imo

        Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      It is odd. I'm not sure if people were expecting him to haul at Old Trafford or what?

      Open Controls
      1. OneArseneWenger32
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Mahrez captain differential

        Open Controls
    3. Joey Tribbiani
      18 mins ago

      I want to get him, but not if hes gonna miss gw4

      Open Controls
      1. Alisson WondHaaland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Thing is GW4 is Liverpool anyway + some popular bench defenders have great fixtures in GW4: White vs Norwich, Veltman vs Brentford. Id be very happy to bench Raph in GW 4 and shift to a 442 for one week. Fixtures other than that are incredible

        Open Controls
        1. Joey Tribbiani
          just now

          you make a good point

          Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        FFS why is he missing GW4?

        Open Controls
        1. Gomolon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Been called up to international duty with Brazil. Brazil's last game is only 48hrs before the Leeds Liverpool game in gw4 so I expected to miss out

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Thank you

            Open Controls
          2. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            That's not the reason. Quarantine issues was the reason. Which would affect every called up Brazilian player not just Raphinha

            Open Controls
    4. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      He nearly scored v United too

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Should have, horrible miss

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          just now

          They'll be a lot of that while I own him I'm afraid

          Open Controls
  4. That Posh Bloke
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Thoughts on Barnes to Torres? No City otherwise.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Did you watch the City game? Torres was dreadful. I doubt he'll start the next game.

      Open Controls
      1. That Posh Bloke
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        That’s exactly what I needed to know. Thanks, mate.

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        just now

        One thing I've noticed on here is that hardly anyone watches any of the games

        Open Controls
  5. Invincibles
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Raphinha/Barnes > Benrahma
    Toney > Ings

    Either worth doing for free?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Can you afford the latter?

      Open Controls
    2. Alisson WondHaaland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
  6. Coming Rome
    28 mins ago

    Newcastle had better field the same defence vs Villa

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Would be smashing, that.

      Open Controls
  7. Ramana Maharshi
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    As a former top 10k player who is the go to guy amongst many friends and colleagues fantasy football related I have great respect for Utkarash. Great to be amongst one of my own sir.

    Open Controls
  8. Parsnips
    17 mins ago

    Balogun > Dennis??

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      See how Dennis' injury is first.

      Open Controls
  9. Zalk
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Maybe OT but is anyone else boycotting the WC? Would love to watch it but the whole thing just feels so absurd. Won't be watching it, guess that's all you can do really...

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Can't say I will, but I sure as heck won't be parting with any money for the experience.

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Tribbiani
      8 mins ago

      Why? Something happened?

      Open Controls
    3. I am become Marvin
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'll watch it but I will tut and shake my head while I do. That's the British way.

      Open Controls
    4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah, it’s the pinnacle of everything FIFA stands for, a monstrosity and the least interesting edition of tournament (yet).

      Open Controls
    5. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's coming home

      Open Controls
    6. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Thirty years of hurt

      Open Controls
  10. EL tridente
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Sanchez, Steele
    TAA, Ayling, Tstisimakas, Tierney, Omabamidele
    Salah, Bruno, Son, Raphinha, ESW
    Ings, Antonio, Perica

    Any moves to do or just save? Planning to have 2 free transfer going into the international break

    Open Controls
    1. Karhumies
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Save

      Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Barnes owners holding or swapping?

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Probably holding until gw 4.

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      He's played one game!

      Open Controls
    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Undecided atm!! Did I read something about Leicester switching to 3-5-2? When Maddison went off?? I worry they would favour the selection of Nacho is Maddison is out, and he got a brace against West Ham in the same fixture last season! Worth keeping an eye on Any Maddison news maybe.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        *that would favour

        Open Controls
      2. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Or Barnes starts Out of Position and then it's just made him a better option

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          That would be delicious mate!!! Let’s hope that’s the case!!!

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I am hoping!

            Open Controls
        2. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          He tends to do worse in a 352

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Does he really? He's played in that formation before? I thought it only came about when he got injured last year.

            Open Controls
            1. Super Saints
              • 5 Years
              just now

              That's what I've read, I just hope he starts

              Open Controls
    4. Karhumies
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Holding until after the Norwich match. Only worthwhile transfer IMO would be to upgrade to Greenwood without taking a hit. Southampton looks shaky at the back and Bruno is on fire.

      Open Controls
    5. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      I still remember Spurs being horrible game week 1 last year and then becoming World beaters after that. I'm gonna hold for now.

      Open Controls
  12. Alexis Nonsense
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Prob a stupid question BUT:

    Antonio xG = 1.49 and non pen xG 0.7

    So it was more likely they would get a pen than him scoring from open play then?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      No it just basically means he had a good chance to score from the spot so it increased his expected goal overall

      Open Controls
      1. Alexis Nonsense
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Ok thanks

        Open Controls
  13. Netters2018
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Can anyone help me with what players could miss gw4 after the international break? Had a feeling one was raphina?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.