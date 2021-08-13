751
Scout Notes August 13

‘Out of position’ Mbeumo more of a threat than Toney on Brentford’s FPL debut

751 Comments
Share

BRENTFORD 2-0 ARSENAL

  • Goals: Sergi Canós (£5.5m), Christian Nørgaard (£5.0m)
  • Assists: Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m)
  • Bonus points: Canós x3, Pinnock x2, Raya x1

Newly promoted Brentford enjoyed a dream start to Premier League life as they deservedly beat Arsenal 2-0 to kick off the new season.

Sergi Canós (£5.5m) fired the Bees into the lead via an Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) assist for the opener, before Christian Nørgaard (£5.0m) headed home from close-range in the second half. 

It may be early days for Thomas Frank’s side, but the result and nature of the performance suggest that this season can be more than just a battle against relegation.

MBEUMO V TONEY

Though most of the Fantasy discussion during pre-season was focused around talisman Ivan Toney (£6.5m), it was team-mate and out-of-position midfielder Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) who carried most of Brentford’s attacking threat on the night.

The 22-year-old was the most advanced of all Bees players, often operating on the shoulder of the last defender, and he was unfortunate not to have returned having come close to scoring on a couple of occasions.

Interestingly, it was Toney who found himself deeper in Thomas Frank’s 3-5-2, tasked with bringing others into play. However, we should point out that he was heavily involved and perhaps unfortunate not to pick up an assist during the 90 minutes, though the fact he didn’t register a single goal attempt is perhaps a little concerning for his owners.

Canos actually had a better minutes-per-chance average than the 31-goal striker last season (albeit with many efforts coming from distance) and he topped the shot count for Brentford on Friday, also taking both of the Bees’ corners.

Defensively, the backline did look vulnerable at times, though the performance of David Raya (£4.5m) was encouraging as he made several crucial stops and as a result collected a bonus point.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said:

“I think the players today were amazing, they ran themselves to the ground, played with intensity, they were brave and pressed high constantly. On set-pieces I thought we were better, that’s why we did long throws and at times we could go high and knew that we could win the ball and create chances.

Ivan (Toney) has an unbelievable character and mentality and he has such a presence on the pitch. How many duels he wins… he can link-up and press for the team. He is very important to us. Bryan (Mbuemo) did a good job of stretching them, of going one-v-one and with his pace he is a big threat.”

SMITH ROWE, TIERNEY CATCH EYE

On a frustrating evening for Arsenal in which they looked short of ideas, Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m) and Kieran Tierney (£5.0m) were the only real bright sparks.

The Gunners no. 10 pulled the strings from deeper areas, regularly breaking forward into the final third, while team-mate Tierney (no. 3, below) was one of the Gunners most advanced players and finished the match with 52 final-third touches, 11 crosses and six created chances – all game-high totals.

Arsenal’s average position map vs Brentford

However, no one at Arsenal was able to get on the end of those crosses, which highlighted just how much they missed forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.0m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m), who were both struck down by illness earlier in the day.

On a possible Gameweek 2 return for the duo, Arteta said:

“I can’t change that. We knew that before the game. I don’t know (if they’ll be available for the next game.”

For new signing Ben White (£4.5m), it was a night to forget as he was bullied by Toney throughout, and was part of the failed attempt to defend the throw-in that led to Brentford’s second goal.

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer (Bech Sorensen 71), Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka (Bidstrup 80), Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo (Forss 86), Toney

Arsenal XI: Leno, Chambers (Tavares 81), White, Mari, Tierney, Sambi Lokonga, Xhaka, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Martinelli (Nelson 71), Balogun (Saka 59)

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

751 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 20 hours ago

    Surprised James starting ahead of Sancho

    Open Controls
    1. Arvin-ation
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Better prospect, tbh. Probably a few more years for Sancho.

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        Not sure if serious

        Open Controls
        1. Arvin-ation
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 19 hours ago

          James makes his nation's Euros starting 11. Sancho's clinging onto the bench. You tell me.

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 19 hours ago

            Oh wow you were serious, Dan james a better prospect than Sancho and the reasoning is James starts for Wales while Southgate didn't pick Sancho for England. Gotta love this place

            Open Controls
            1. Arvin-ation
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 day, 19 hours ago

              I'm just messing lad 😆

              Open Controls
              1. mynameisq
                • 7 Years
                1 day, 19 hours ago

                Haha never know on this place!

                Open Controls
      2. thepeen555
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        Lmao

        Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Hasn't trained a lot. He'll be starting from next week. Also fully expect him to come on around 50th or 60th minute

      Open Controls
    3. jia you (The No BS League -…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      bloody annoying, should started him and haul him off after an hour

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      They always start James vs. Leeds.

      Open Controls
  2. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Greenwood on the bench.
    Need some Ronseal.

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      What are the odds of 2 greenwoods

      Open Controls
  3. mynameisq
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    When will the Greenwood bench jokes stop? Half a page more?

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Tribbiani
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      LOL @ greenwood owners

      Open Controls
    2. Bartowski
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Nope they'll gonna keep going every time the two clubs have their line ups released at the same time. As it should be.

      Open Controls
      1. Brooksy86
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        As written in the scriptures

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 19 hours ago

          Haha don't mind the joke itself tbf

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 day, 19 hours ago

            Rodrigues/ Rodriguez and a lot Pereiras/Pereyras too once..

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 day, 19 hours ago

              And we can't forget James either 🙂

              Open Controls
  4. jia you (The No BS League -…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Back to fecking McFred...great, Leeds to win 1-2 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Arvin-ation
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Would love to see Donny and Matic start

      Open Controls
      1. jia you (The No BS League -…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        Yup...Ole back to a scared line up...very frustrating!

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      3-4 please

      Open Controls
    3. Giggs Boson
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      McFred has energy and workrate, perfect for a Leeds game.

      They aren't good at unlocking buses, but they don't need to here.

      Open Controls
      1. jia you (The No BS League -…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        I knew he'd go with them and James, if we win fair enough but just hope McFred doesn't become a permanent arrangement again this season!

        Open Controls
  5. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Avatar check

    Open Controls
  6. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    1-1. Dallas and Maguire. Red arrows for everyone.

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      I have Maguire (and Shaw)

      Open Controls
  7. Lightning Bolt
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Maybe replace greenwood with martinelli in last minute, my 1st regret in this season..

    Open Controls
    1. shiraz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Serious? But why?

      Open Controls
      1. Lightning Bolt
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        Just get information that martinelli start vs brentford, and give an extra cash to get dias..

        Martinelli > mbeumo
        Do u think it's good decision?

        Open Controls
        1. shiraz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 day, 19 hours ago

          Getting dias long term wise is a sound move. Although not much attacking returns, but he is nailed and city's doesn't leak goals.

          As for getting mbeumo, i would rather wait for one more gw and find funds to upgrade to harrison/raphinha

          Open Controls
  8. shiraz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Greenwood playing on top, is why i decided to get him for that first few gw. Hopefully he play for full 60min before coming off for martial (every points count)

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      He's actually not that good with his back towards goal (yet), which is why he has been more effective playing off the right till now.

      Not to say he won't get better.

      However a plus for him today is that Leeds let up most chances through the middle last season.

      Open Controls
      1. shiraz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        Agree with your point. He is always exciting to watch, when he takes on defender and cuts in to shoot.

        Open Controls
  9. jia you (The No BS League -…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Greenwood ownership only 7.7%, hopefully he hauls now!

    Open Controls
    1. shiraz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      This

      Open Controls
    2. dshv
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Yes please

      Open Controls
  10. Timmy Trumpet
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Greenwood up top.. how good

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Very...

      I hope!

      Open Controls
  11. thepeen555
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    I think if they (man United) are not planning on signing a striker its cause he wants to push Mason for that spot

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Would need to lose Martial first. Many in the squad already

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        I hope they get him off the wage bill this window. Doesn't look promising though...

        Open Controls
        1. thepeen555
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 19 hours ago

          I would like to think we not selling him is like a football manager tactic to get more money rather than set to unrequired

          Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      OGS says he's the most natural striker of the ball at the club (well last season at least!).

      Cavani will be back to rotate that position so Mason will shift wide too.

      Open Controls
      1. out for a goalkick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        He’ll switch out to the left when Cavani is available - at least until Rashford returns, with Sancho playing on the right? I think Martial still has a role to play this season otherwise they’d have moved him on already.

        Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Like they won't push for Haaland next year anyway...

      Open Controls
    4. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      As good as I think Greenwood will be, he is still young and has a lot to learn. Great prospect but can United win things if he's upfront all season? Not right now for me, and I'm Greenwoods biggest fan

      Open Controls
      1. thepeen555
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        I just think it will be him and cavani as he isn't going to play every game.

        I don't see martial working still though

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 19 hours ago

          I hope so, highly rate Mason he can do it all, left foot right foot head, dribble, can create space, can place it, has power. Needs to keep his head down and work hard and he can be an elite world striker, that's how high I rate him

          Open Controls
          1. thepeen555
            • 5 Years
            1 day, 19 hours ago

            Yeah I agree he could be an awesome finisher. And if OGS thinks he got it and wants to develop him more upfront now is the time to start pushing it

            Open Controls
          2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 day, 19 hours ago

            You’re not wrong - Greenwood is an incredible prospect, hope he fulfills the potential

            Open Controls
    5. Giggs Boson
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Cavani against the low blocks, Mason against the high lines probably.

      ... then Haaland in for Cavani next year 😉

      Open Controls
      1. thepeen555
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        Yes this wouldnt surprise me

        Open Controls
  12. AC/DC AFC
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Brilliant...

    Greenwood is in position!!

    Open Controls
  13. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Greenwood will probably finish me off GW1. Well… always next year.

    Open Controls
  14. out for a goalkick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    As poor as Arsenal were last night - anyone else taking it as an outlier? No Gabriel, Partey, Saka, Auba or Lacazette surely means things can only get better?
    White completely outmuscled by Toney all night though - which points to Lukaku having a big game next week IF he’s available???

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Definitely, not an arsenal fan by any means and I feel their fans on here are way too optimistic and biased but yesterday was unique in that they were in total dissaray with injuries, illness, new players, young players having to step in, players that have never played together etc etc the list goes on

      Open Controls
      1. out for a goalkick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        I’m a Spurs fan so no allegiance by any means - but Arsenal will certainly improve.

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Like the idea of buying discounted Arsenal players for GW4
      Tierney looked great

      Open Controls
      1. out for a goalkick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        I expect a price drop for White given his high ownership and the Chelsea & City games to follow - I’ll hold for now and hope for bounce back after the Norwich game….

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 19 hours ago

          Same position for me, only thing might be the improvement I'm expecting might come later in the season so still 50/50 on what to do with white, will assess after next week

          Open Controls
    3. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Got my eye on Tierney

      Open Controls
    4. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      No, not an outlier. They have been execrable for a while now.

      Open Controls
      1. out for a goalkick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        If you take the 4 best players out of any team in the league they would struggle (with the exception of Chelsea & City)

        Open Controls
      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        I love that word - execrable - thank you Sir!

        Open Controls
    5. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Well nobody in their right mind is going to get in an Arsenal player for the next two games, so we have the luxury of sitting back and assessing up to the end of the transfer window and first Inty Break.

      Open Controls
  15. Zlatan approves
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Bamford brace for sure

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Similar teams to the 6-2 last year, and Leeds had so many chances that game so we should be in for a treat here hopefully

      Open Controls
      1. Timmy Trumpet
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        Leeds tightened up defensively late last season and aren’t as nearly open. I expect a low scoring result.

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 19 hours ago

          Pre season they've been back to normal, probably because of the injuries

          Open Controls
  16. Chandler Bing
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Greenwood to end my season today.

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      You must be the proverbial "glass half empty" guy I hear about....

      Open Controls
    2. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      I know. 50-50 call and went Gundogan. Waiting for my punishment.

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Cheer up Chandler, you're young, good looking, in a very popular sitcom. Things couldn't be better .........oh dear.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        Or just a fat alcoholic has been who pines for his youth while he cries in to his bottle.

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 19 hours ago

          The two aren't mutually exclusive, innit

          Open Controls
    4. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      You must have other United players?

      Open Controls
    5. Giggs Boson
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      His owners have booked in a transfer down the line. So as long as your alternative pick keeps pace you'll gain tempo at some point. Play the patient long game 😉

      Open Controls
  17. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    First Jota FOMO
    Now Greenwood FOMO

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Wouldn't u get fomo for the person u currently have if u replace them with one of jota or Greenwood?

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        Hey, no clever retorts allowed on game day.... Tsk, tsk, tsk

        Open Controls
  18. HippY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Greenwood and Jota are the two who are gonna fill me with regret for GW1, I can feel it in my bones!

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      I've got Jota still got a sneaky feeling he might not start, but I back him to do damage off the bench

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      If they play the first 3 I'll have regrets. I didn't swerve them because they might miss GW1, but due to uncertainty over their minutes over 3 GWs.

      Open Controls
    3. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Thinking about 5£ On Greenwood and Jota scoring.

      Open Controls
    4. Timmy Trumpet
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Both were locks in my team. I think people try to build a team for the entire season rather than looking at an early block of fixtures to take advantage of before deploying wildcard. A fast start should mean a strong finish.

      Open Controls
    5. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Is that Tugay?

      Open Controls
      1. HippY
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        Surely is!

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 19 hours ago

          I saw Tugay at Istanbul airport in 2003. He was accompanied by two fair maidens and many bags of luggage. They had a special line for him ans his entourage.

          Open Controls
    6. out for a goalkick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      taking Demarai Gray already has me questioning my thought process….

      Open Controls
    7. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Surely you had a rough idea why you went with Barnes, or Son, or Mahrez, or Gundo....

      That hasn't changed.....

      Open Controls
      1. HippY
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        Barnes and.... HAVERTZ. Not sure why, but it's done now 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 19 hours ago

          You never know, that's what I mean - Kai could score a brace.

          Sit back, relax and enjoy the games. Save the self pity for Monday back at work.

          Open Controls
  19. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Terrible tactical shape chosen by OGS...

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Mine favourite shape is trapazoid!

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 19 hours ago

        I like a rhombus

        Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Pogba is tracking Ayling and Raphina, he loves giving a pen away too!

      Open Controls
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      4-2-3-1?

      Open Controls
  20. New Article
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/14/sancho-benched-as-shaw-goes-into-leeds-clash-as-fpls-most-owned-player

    Open Controls
  21. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Ayling G

    Open Controls
  22. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Great goal there Ayling.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.