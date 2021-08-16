416
Scout Notes August 16

Watkins injury latest, Ings isolated, Lukaku set for Gameweek 2 bow: FPL notes

416 Comments
Share

WATFORD 3-2 ASTON VILLA

  • Goals: Emmanuel Dennis (£5.0m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.0m), Cucho Hernández (£5.0m) | John McGinn (£6.0m), Danny Ings (£8.0m)
  • Assists: Dennis, Tom Cleverley (£5.0m) | Leon Bailey (£6.5m), Bertrand Traoré (£6.0m)
  • Bonus: Dennis x3, Sarr x2, Cucho x1, Ings x1

Watford marked their Premier League return with a comfortable 3-2 win over an out of sorts Aston Villa.

Emmanuel Dennis (£5.0m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.0m) struck in the first-half before substitute Cucho Hernández (£5.0m) added a third with just over 20 minutes to go.

John McGinn (£6.0m) pulled one back for Villa before Danny Ings (£8.0m) at least made it respectable with a stoppage-time penalty. However, in reality, the 3-2 scoreline made the contest look much closer than it actually was.

DIFFERENTIAL SUPER SARR

As Watford dominated the opening 45 minutes, Villa struggled to cope with the impressive Sarr as Dean Smith’s side were caught out on the counter-attack time and time again, a weakness which was also apparent in their recent pre-season friendly against Salernitana

As a result, Matt Targett (£5.0m) was hooked with Ashley Young (£5.0m) moving to left-back in the second-half, when Villa coped much better.

For Sarr, he created a match-high four chances, was Watford’s most advanced player and posed a constant threat with his 10 penalty area touches (see below). He ended the match with a goal, two bonus and nine FPL points, but it should have been more, which is encouraging for his small army of owners.

Debutant Dennis also deserves a mention, as his physicality and hold-up play impressed, though it’s worth noting that he did come off with a knock on 65 minutes.

VILLA STRUGGLES

Although Villa saw plenty of the ball they struggled to create any real clear-cut chances, which suggests the team needs to evolve quickly without Jack Grealish (£8.0m) around.

Emiliano Buendía (£6.5m), the man signed to replace him, started as a no. 10 but shifted out to the right in the second-half. However, in both roles he struggled to get on the ball and offered very little in the final-third. 

Post-match, Smith was quick to reference the absence of last season’s top-scorer Ollie Watkins (£7.5m), who’s pressing from the front often sets the tone for his team-mates. Without him in the starting XI, Villa only won possession in the final third five times.

“I’m hopeful Ollie will be back for Newcastle [in Gameweek 2]. We missed him on Saturday.

“He naturally plays with an intensity and stretches the backline. He certainly wouldn’t have given the Watford back four as much time on the ball as they had.” – Dean Smith

INGS OFF THE MARK AS SUBS MAKE AN IMPACT

Throughout the match, Ings often looked isolated, though to be fair to him, he was starved of good chances and as a result failed to register a single goal attempt until his late penalty.

However, things did improve in the second-half when Villa switched to a 4-3-3 formation, with Leon Bailey (£6.5m), Bertrand Traoré (£6.0m) and Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m) arriving from the bench.

All three made an impact, though it was Bailey who impressed most as he looked a real threat from the left-wing. Traoré, meanwhile, regularly burst into the box, with his driving runs causing Watford’s backline problems.

The impact of those subs does suggest we might see a shake-up in Villa’s frontline next weekend, with Bailey and Traoré pushing for starts and Watkins set to return.

Watford XI: Bachmann, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Kabasele, Masina, Etebo, Cleverley (Deeney 79), Kucka (Gosling 69), Sarr, Sema, Dennis (Cucho 66)

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett (J Ramsey 45), McGinn, Nakamba, El Ghazi (Bailey 60), Buendía (Traoré 72), Young, Ings

CHELSEA 3-0 CRYSTAL PALACE

  • Goals: Marcus Alonso (£5.5m), Christian Pulisic (£8.0m), Trevoh Chalobah (£5.0m)
  • Assists: Mason Mount (£7.5m), Mateo Kovacic (£5.0m)
  • Bonus: Alonso x3, Chalobah x2, Andreas Christensen (£5.0m) x1

European champions Chelsea opened their 2021/22 Premier League campaign with a routine 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, who underwhelmed in Patrick Vieira’s first match in charge.

Goals from Marcus Alonso (£5.5m), Christian Pulisic (£8.0m) and a memorable strike from debutant Trevoh Chalobah (£5.0m) sealed the win in a one-sided encounter which suggests that Thomas Tuchel’s side have the ability and belief to mount a serious title challenge.

As for Palace, it was a disappointing start to the season, but they should at least have more of an opportunity to show what they are capable of at home to Brentford in Gameweek 2.

CHELSEA’S FRINGE PLAYERS IMPRESS

Defensively, Chelsea continued from where they left off last season, restricting their opponents to just one shot on target throughout the entire 90 minutes.

Alonso and Chalobah added goals and bonus to their clean sheets, and as a result, hauled with 15 and 14 FPL points respectively.

Despite being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for much of the summer, Alonso was handed his second start of the week as he retained the left-sided wing-back role in place of Ben Chilwell (£6.0m).

And as is usually the case when on the pitch, he was heavily involved in the final-third, as evidenced by his touch heatmap:

Above: Marcos Alonso’s touch heatmap v Crystal Palace

At the back, Chalobah performed as a right-sided centre-half in Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 formation with his passing ability standing out from the off.

Further forward, Mason Mount (£7.5m) impressed with everything progressive going through him. He also took all five of the Blues corners and shared direct free-kick duties with Alonso.

Following his 120-minute UEFA Super Cup run-out, Kai Havertz (£8.5m) only featured as a late substitute, though questions remain over his role in the starting XI following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m).

However, Chelsea boss Tuchel has hinted at a possible change of system to accommodate the Belgian, which would perhaps boost the German international’s prospects:

“With the addition of Romelu. We get the number-one striker and we want to have him on the pitch. This is very clear.

I think we have now with Romelu the chance also to play with two strikers, like they did at Inter with him, or to continue with three strikers. We will see now how this works out and we will find a solution for the players around him”

“We expect Romelu to finish quarantine in time to be able to join team training on Tuesday, because Monday is our day off. So we will try to prepare him to play against Arsenal and hopefully he can be on the pitch.”Thomas Tuchel

PALACE UNDERWHELM

After four seasons of Roy Hodgson and a host of new signings arriving during the summer, Vieira’s first match in charge of Palace was always going to be tough ask.

However, the Eagles were completely outplayed and failed to show any real ambition in the final third. 

Palace did not have a single shot in the first-half with Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m), no. 11 below, isolated.

It would be unfair to jump to too many early conclusions after just one match, especially given their Gameweek 1 opponents, but much improvement is needed at home to Brentford next weekend.

Post-match, Patrick Vieira discussed his team’s performance, while emphasising the need to strengthen his squad in the coming weeks:

“My goal was to manage a team in the Premier League and today Crystal Palace gave me that opportunity and that was a big moment for me. Obviously, the result was not what I was expecting but when you play against Chelsea – who I believe is one of the best teams in Europe – it’s quite difficult.

It was a really tough start for us but we have to play them (at some point). Chelsea with the squad they have and the money they spent, they will be there fighting for the titles.

To be honest, I didn’t learn very much because I knew what we were missing. We are short and we will work hard to improve the squad.”

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta (James 67), Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso (Emerson 86), Mount, Pulisic (Havertz 82), Werner

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Kouyate, Mitchell, Riedewald (Rak-Sakyi 76), McArthur, Schlupp (Andersen 57), Ayew, Zaha, Mateta (Benteke 57)

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 1

Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 2? Vote now

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

416 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Are Sanchez and Dier and Thomas nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Thomas was probably covering for Bertrand. Dier and Sanchez are safe though.

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Romero to come in for Spurs.

        Open Controls
      2. cassanata
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        With the signing of Romero I wouldn't be so sure of Dier and Sanchez

        Open Controls
      3. Fiqz Fariss
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        safe is such a strong word.....

        Open Controls
  2. Bartowski
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    A lot going for Sarr and he's a very fine player but who do you really expect Watford to do well against? He's too expensive to put on the bench but I'm not sure if he has the players around him to reach his potential.

    Open Controls
    1. Fiqz Fariss
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      against arsenal..... 😀 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. cassanata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I picked him based on the fact that pretty much everything Watford do goes through him. Like his fixtures but will probably get rid after GW 6

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Which makes me wonder how much more attention he'll be getting from opposition defences, which may open up space for others in the team but just not sure if they're of sufficient quality to exploit it.

        Open Controls
    3. Neves say Neves
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      he's cheap enough to bench for sure

      Open Controls
  3. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Is Hoever nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      No one knows yet.

      Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      No, he could get some games but he's not nailed for sure

      Open Controls
    3. Neves say Neves
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      nope

      Open Controls
  4. Pacer.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Why is it taking a site that sells subscriptions for fantasy football info 2 hours to not amend an article with 'Ings Isolated' in the title

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Nothing wrong with it. Not the editor's fault if people have comprehension problems.

      Open Controls
      1. Pacer.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        That's a fairly odd and unnecessarily contrary opinion as there very obviously is something wrong with it in a climate where players being isolated is a hot hot topic

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          'Isolated' and 'isolating' are different concepts. No one who writes English accurately writes 'players are being isolated'.

          Open Controls
          1. Pacer.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            They didn't write that, they wrote Ings Isolated. It's a headline, basically, it's job isn't to be grammatically flawless and assumed at a certain level of comprehension, it's job is to be clear and unambiguous. The number of people who interpreted it that way says in the current context, that's rubbish or deliberately clicky wording

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              No, YOU wrote 'players being isolated'. THAT makes no sense. It isn't the editor's fault that you can't tell the difference. If your argument is that writers should dumb down their language and syntax so that any idiot can understand it, you're basically asking them to sink to the level of The S*n.

              Open Controls
              1. Manguito
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Andy, the headline is ambiguous. "Subject + Adjective". Isolated is not only a past tense verb, it is also an adjective. "Ings Injured" would imply he is currently injured, not that he has returned from injury, agreed?

                Open Controls
                1. Pacer.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  the omission of the verb and tense makes it ambiguous.

                  anyway, it isn't a massive deal and I don't want continued discussion to make it seem like I think it is. It's obviously best avoided as plenty of people read it that way.

                  Open Controls
    2. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Have to say I did briefly assume it meant Ings isolated himself and immediately opened and scrolled to clarify. Was secretly glad I could get DCL in for a few short seconds 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Pacer.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Did exactly same thing. Thought urgh here we go, DCL incoming!

        Open Controls
    3. LT10
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I agree. We don't want 'click-bait' nonsense headlines here.

      Open Controls
    4. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      The cameraman kept on filming

      Open Controls
    5. Bucky Barnes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I actually thought it was quite clever if the link to 'isolating' was intentional, but as said above by others its not misleading.

      Once you've read the content in the article its not remotely related to 'isolating', so unless you only read headlines before commenting, I don't think it has negative impact

      Open Controls
    6. Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Agree... Had a mini heart attack for a second

      Open Controls
    7. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      There’s nothing to amend, the title is absolutely fine

      Open Controls
    8. Steinburg FC
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      +1 for understanding that ings didn't get any service during the game

      Open Controls
  5. Spg76
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Thinking of benching Antonio and Soucek against the Foxes. Playing Harrison against Everton and Mbeumo against Palace instead. Any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      It's their first game in front of their fans for eons, I wouldn't bench either.

      Open Controls
    2. Life is a Fantasy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I'd start Antonio & Harrison imo

      Open Controls
    3. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Bench Soucek maybe but not Antonio

      Open Controls
    4. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      play antonio, highest xGI from GW1 i believe

      Open Controls
    5. Pacer.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      You have too much money on your bench

      Open Controls
      1. Spg76
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        I played bench boost first game. I will scale down now

        Open Controls
    6. Fiqz Fariss
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      bench soucek sound about right

      Open Controls
  6. linkafu
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Do Veltman is confirmed CoVid positive or It was just precaution?

    Open Controls
    1. Neves say Neves
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      precaution I think

      Open Controls
  7. devoncop
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Absolutely nothing inaccurate in the headline.

    It does not say self isolating it says isolated.

    It is not the responsibility of a headline writer to take responsibility for erroneous assumptions from folk who dont take the time to read the context.

    Open Controls
    1. Life is a Fantasy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      You can't deny that it's clickbait tho right? No one was saying it was a lie.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        I deny that's it's clickbait as that's to presume the editor is deliberately preying on the weak syntactical skills of posters. It's a very odd accusation to make. Why can't posters just admit to themselves that their reading skills aren't all that they could be?

        Open Controls
        1. Life is a Fantasy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Fair point, I never really thought it was deliberate, which I guess rules out it being clickbait. Just a poor choice of words in the current climate you must admit.

          Open Controls
          1. Pacer.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            It kind of becomes deliberate at the point that people who have an average or above average comprehension post in numbers to say it's misleading. Usually that's when you'd accept that you've failed to consider context and done a bad job of writing a headline. Or your mods would leave it there, because it's clicks

            Open Controls
    2. Pacer.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      No it's their job to communicate effectively. And they haven't. No amount of saying 'you should be more clever' changes that. It's not a massive deal, but it's dumb and should be amended

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    3. Bucky Barnes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Stuff like this makes me laugh, even if it is clickbaity, which I'm not sure why it would be they aren't linking you through to another site or anything, you're already here.

      But the presumption that because you don't agree with something, it should be changed is laughable

      if you don't agree with something that's ok, be a very boring world if everybody agreed with everything wouldn't it

      Open Controls
      1. devoncop
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Exactly.

        Though those who spend all day looking for something to be outraged about have had a good day so if anything they should be thanking the headline writer for making their life complete 🙂

        Some day I hope that article writers stop having to take into account the lowest common denominator and are able to assume some modicum of intelligence on the part of readers. Reactions to a totally accurate article and headline such of this makes me feel that day has yet to arrive ......

        Open Controls
        1. Pacer.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          And yet plenty of people totally acceptable comprehension had mild heart attacks! It's just a rubbish headline

          Open Controls
          1. just a man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Yeah I don’t find it clickbait-y or inaccurate grammatically, just an odd choice of vocab given context.

            Open Controls
            1. Pacer.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Yeh divorce it of current context and it will be read entirely correctly. Calling Grammar! ignores that it's obvious care should be taken given that context. And rattling on about Sun level writing and comprehension just seems silly when this site

              Open Controls
              1. Pacer.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                ... attracts an audience from around the world. It just a rubbish headline. No biggy, just avoid using isolated next to players names if you don't want to give people a coronary

                Open Controls
  8. 4Rsenal_1886
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Pepe could well drop tonight, who to replace him with, 1.5m ITB:

    A) Mahrez
    B) Grealish
    C) Benrahma
    D) Raphinha
    E) Roll the FT

    Current GW2 XI:

    Sanchez
    Cancelo Shaw Cash Tsimikas
    Salah Son Greenwood
    Ings Antonio Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. Fiqz Fariss
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      A or B take your pick

      Open Controls
    2. Neves say Neves
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      what was the pepe plan going into GW1? was he a punt for GW1 or someone whose stats end of last year made you think there is longer term value? I'd stick with whatever you plan was from GW1

      Open Controls
      1. 4Rsenal_1886
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Was a GW1 punt, him or Havertz, both failed miserably!

        Open Controls
    4. Minerva-03
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I honestly don't see grealish getting any FF returns, too many options and rotational issues for him to be consistent.... I'd roll the transfer, and think about benrahma and someone else next week

      Open Controls
    5. LSK
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    6. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. Neves say Neves
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    any news on gundo?

    Open Controls
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      His doctor wouldn’t give me any info when I called. Almost like they don’t care about my FPL team.

      Open Controls
      1. Neves say Neves
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        psshhh. when will people realise the personal privacy is trumped by fpl planning!

        Open Controls
        1. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          #FPL matters!

          Open Controls
  10. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    With the uncertainty about Raphinha / Brazil situation and a potential price drop, and with Sarr looking like a potential price hike, worth subbing now, or roll til next week, regardless of potentially 'losing' 0.2m?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Think through why you got Raphinha. It wasn't to haul against United. The only game he MAY miss is against Liverpool when you'd either bench him of have no expectations anyway.

      Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      What is it about Brazil players missing GW3? Have they got a qualifier game or something?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        The situation isn't entirely clear at the moment. We await news.

        Open Controls
    3. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Raph only -17.9 on fplstatistics atm.
      Not really drop territory.

      Open Controls
  11. olly:)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    bench who next week?

    A) Shaw
    B) Tsimikas
    C) Antonio
    D) Toney

    currently leaning towards Shaw but feels wrong....

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Did you BB in GW1? How come you have this benching headache?

      Open Controls
      1. olly:)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        nah no bench boost GW1, just a balanced squad only really have this problem because Tsimikas has such a strong GW2 fixture, can't rely on him to start past maybe this game.

        Open Controls
        1. Stormbringer22
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Got you, makes sense 🙂 Out of those 4 - probably bench Shaw, but reluctantly so

          Open Controls
          1. olly:)
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            yeah is a bit of a headache. suppose having Shaw sub1 isnt the end of the world incase someone doesn't feature (due to covid or otherwise)

            Open Controls
    2. Life is a Fantasy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yeah I think I'd have to bench Shaw, tough one.

      Open Controls
      1. olly:)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        yeah is a bit of a headache. suppose having Shaw sub1 isnt the end of the world incase someone doesn't feature (due to covid or otherwise) although would ideally start him.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          I'm in the same boat. My back 4 is TAA, Tsimi, Shaw and Maguire. I have 6 mids/fwds who either have easy fixtures or are Benrahma and Antonio. I'm reluctantly benching Maguire as of now but will probably change it. Could do with someone getting a minor injury to take my decision away from me!

          Open Controls
          1. olly:)
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            yeah, its tough tbh.

            Sanchez
            TAA Dias Dunk Tsimi
            Salah(c) Bruno Mahrez Raph
            Antonio Toney

            Shaw

            I think in ur boat I would have to bench Maguire and im leaning towards benching Shaw but I hate it...

            Open Controls
            1. Firminoooo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              Bench Dunk over Shaw.

              Open Controls
              1. olly:)
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                what makes u think that? watford at home is a prime fixture

                Open Controls
                1. Firminoooo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  Watford looked solid and its Brighton not Barcelona. Shaw vs Southampton surely bigger upside.

                  Open Controls
            2. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              Oh, I have Veltman on my bench - for yours I'd drop Dunk before Shaw. Watford were pretty deadly on Saturday.

              Open Controls
  12. linkafu
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Best player from City for GW2?

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Kev

      Open Controls
    2. Minerva-03
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Mahrez

      Open Controls
    3. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      No one knows. Probably KDB, but that is an unrealistic transfer in.

      Open Controls
    4. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      torres,good off the ball runs ,i think torres at no 9 is a pep project and will instruct his team to pass the bloody thing to him far more,also playing sterling and grealish is a non starter so he should have a bit more space ,are you listening cancelo you overrated person

      Open Controls
    5. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I went for Mahrez...

      Open Controls
  13. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Cash Tsimikas
    Salah(c) Bruno Son Barnes Benrahma
    Antonio Toney
    [Foster Ayling Veltman* Perica]

    What to do?

    Open Controls
    1. shiraz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Do nothing. Although cash is the less appealing one, but against newcastle at home i will stick with him. But switch him out for a better 4.5 or 5.0 thereafter

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      You're well set up for GW2. Stick.

      Open Controls
  14. Minerva-03
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Will Greenwoods minutes be less GW2... Or are the likes of cavani and martial not ready to start yet.

    Open Controls
    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Tbh, think he’s making the spot his own.

      Open Controls
      1. Minerva-03
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        That's fair enough, The ManU Vs Leeds game I haven't paid much attention to post match. I just saw the result, and have both greenwood and Bruno in my team. So was just potentially concerned with doubling up from the off.

        Open Controls
    2. shiraz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      He should start for gw 2. With him on top or on the flank, since martial is still lacking match fitness. If martial do start, pogba could take fred's spot, with sancho on the left, and greenwood on the right is another option. Ole have many options and benching greenwood is not one. Unless cavani is fit and rashford back from injury, will he then be benched.

      Open Controls
  15. AubameBLOODCLAATyang
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Thoughts on ferran torres for GW2?

    Open Controls
    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Ask Mark

      Open Controls
    2. olly:)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      think he will play and do well, but wouldn't bring him in as with more and more city players becoming available he becomes less and less nailed...

      Open Controls
    3. shiraz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Seem terrible as a false 9. And pep still have jesus and rodri to play around with on his roulette.

      Open Controls
    4. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      He was so poor yesterday. I can see him losing his place to KDB.

      Open Controls
  16. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Those playing the sky game, when can you start picking captains for GW2? It still seems stuck on GW1 not letting me make any captain changes.

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      They'll fix that soon. Hopefully for you boys before the deadline!!!

      Open Controls
    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      just now

      New rules apparently...
      https://twitter.com/ismyCAPplaying/status/1427240675058360324?s=19

      Open Controls
  17. New Article
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/16/4-0m-defenders-traore-bright-and-richarlisons-possible-absence-fpl-notes/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.