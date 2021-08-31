Cristiano Ronaldo’s FPL price and position revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally been priced up by Fantasy Premier League (FPL) following the completion of his transfer from Juventus to Manchester United.

The 36-year-old striker has been listed as a forward in FPL and comes in at £12.5m, making him the joint-most expensive player in the game alongside Mohamed Salah.

Ronaldo is £1.0m pricier than Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) and some £400k dearer than Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m), who many Fantasy managers are seemingly offloading in order to fund a move for his incoming compatriot.

Fernandes remains, for now, the most-owned player in the game despite the 100,000+ sales since the Gameweek 3 deadline.

READ MORE ON RONALDO IN FPL:

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY COVERAGE:

