What the transfer deadline day deals mean for FPL

CRISTIANO RONALDO

New club : Manchester United

: Manchester United Position : Striker

: Striker FPL position : Forward

: Forward FPL price : £12.5m

: £12.5m Positional rivals: Mason Greenwood (£7.6m), Edinson Cavani (£8.5m), Anthony Martial (£7.8m)

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally completed his transfer from Juventus to Manchester United, penning a two-year deal with an option for a further 12 months.

“He’s evolved as a player, he used to play wide right, wide left, up front. He’s more of a centre-forward for me at the moment, definitely.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Cristiano Ronaldo

We’ve already had an in-depth look at what his arrival could mean for FPL managers and existing assets both at Manchester United and beyond, which you can read below:

NIKOLA VLASIC

New club : West Ham United

: West Ham United Position : Attacking midfielder/right-winger

: Attacking midfielder/right-winger FPL position : TBC

: TBC FPL price : TBC

: TBC Positional rivals: Pablo Fornals (£6.0m), Said Benrahma (£6.4m), Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m)

With a fairly wafer-thin squad and a UEFA Europa League campaign to embark on after the September international break, West Ham United always looked likely to add to their ranks on transfer deadline day.

Kurt Zouma’s (£5.4m) arrival from Chelsea earlier this week likely spells trouble for Craig Dawson (£5.0m) but there is now more competition for places in the attacking midfield spots behind Michail Antonio (£7.9m).

That’s because Nikola Vlasic has signed for the Hammers from CSKA Moscow, with the 23-year-old Croatia international able to play in the no. 10 role or as a winger.

Vlasic, who previously had an unremarkable spell at Everton in 2017/18, scored 28 goals and assisted 16 more in 86 league appearances for the Russian side.

Pablo Fornals (£6.0m), Said Benrahma (£6.4m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m) are the obvious players at risk from Vlasic’s arrival, with Fornals and Benrahma both able to play in the hole or out wide on the left.

Given the attacking swagger that West Ham have displayed in the first three Gameweeks, it seems likelier that Vlasic will have to bide his time in the league and ease himself into the fray via European outings.

Longer-term, with David Moyes having two matches a week to juggle, then perhaps we’ll see Vlasic come into contention.

“I have been watching Nikola improve over recent seasons – he has got a good goals and assists record during that time. He is also a Croatia international with experience and still being only 23, I feel there is more to come from him. “I was really impressed with how determined Nikola was to become a West Ham player. It’s that hunger and ambition that fits with what we are trying to build here at the Club.” – David Moyes on Nikola Vlasic

We’ll have a full Scout Report on the Croatian in the coming days.

MARC CUCURELLA

New club : Brighton and Hove Albion

: Brighton and Hove Albion Position : Left-back/left wing-back/left midfielder

: Left-back/left wing-back/left midfielder FPL position : Defender

: Defender FPL price : £5.0m

: £5.0m Positional rivals: Solly March (£5.5m), Dan Burn (£4.5m)

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Marc Cucurella (£5.0m) from Getafe on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old Spaniard can play at left-back or as a wide midfielder on the same flank, so will add to the current options that Graham Potter has – namely Solly March (£5.5m) and Dan Burn (£4.5m) – in those positions.

Cucurella’s arrival could, in turn, allow March to be deployed further up the pitch.

We’ve already seen Pascal Gross (£6.0m) and Joel Veltman (£4.4m) moonlighting at left-back/wing-back in the first three Gameweeks of the season, such has been Potter’s shortage of options in the position.

“We have been keen to bring Marc to the club, and we are really pleased to finally welcome him here and are excited to begin working with him. “He has had a fantastic education in the youth teams at Barcelona and he has gone onto make a real impression in La Liga and within the national set up. He is a versatile player, and he will add competition and options to the squad.” – Graham Potter on Marc Cucurella

Listed as a defender in FPL, a £5.0m price tag looks on the steep side given the plethora of £4.5m-or-less routes into the Albion backline. Eye-catching attacking stats at Getafe last season (26 shots and 37 key passes) are perhaps the reason for that, although he played mostly as a left-midfielder for the La Liga outfit in 2020/21.

THE REST

Moise Kean has departed Everton for old club Juventus on a two-year loan deal, with the Turin club having the obligation to make the move permnanent.

