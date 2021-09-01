457
Transfers September 1

What the transfer deadline day deals mean for FPL

457 Comments
Share

After a busy Tuesday of transfer activity, we round up all the incomings and outgoings on deadline day and ask what they mean from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

[anon_only id="snack_dex5"]
[/anon_only]

YOUR FINAL CHANCE TO SAVE 20% ON FFS PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP FOR 2021/22

CRISTIANO RONALDO

  • New club: Manchester United
  • Position: Striker
  • FPL position: Forward
  • FPL price: £12.5m
  • Positional rivals: Mason Greenwood (£7.7m), Edinson Cavani (£8.4m), Anthony Martial (£7.8m)

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally completed his transfer from Juventus to Manchester United, penning a two-year deal with an option for a further 12 months.

“He’s evolved as a player, he used to play wide right, wide left, up front. He’s more of a centre-forward for me at the moment, definitely.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Cristiano Ronaldo

We’ve already had an in-depth look at what his arrival could mean for FPL managers and existing assets both at Manchester United and beyond, which you can read below:

What impact will Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival have in FPL?
How to fit Cristiano Ronaldo into an FPL Gameweek 4 Wildcard squad

NIKOLA VLASIC

Image
  • New club: West Ham United
  • Position: Attacking midfielder/right-winger
  • FPL position: Midfielder
  • FPL price: £6.0m
  • Positional rivals: Pablo Fornals (£6.0m), Said Benrahma (£6.4m), Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m)

With a fairly wafer-thin squad and a UEFA Europa League campaign to embark on after the September international break, West Ham United always looked likely to add to their ranks on transfer deadline day.

Kurt Zouma’s (£5.4m) arrival from Chelsea earlier this week likely spells trouble for Craig Dawson (£5.0m) but there is now more competition for places in the attacking midfield spots behind Michail Antonio (£7.9m).

That’s because Nikola Vlasic (£6.0m) has signed for the Hammers from CSKA Moscow, with the 23-year-old Croatia international able to play in the no. 10 role or as a winger.

Vlasic, who previously had an unremarkable spell at Everton in 2017/18, scored 28 goals and assisted 16 more in 86 league appearances for the Russian side.

Pablo Fornals (£6.0m), Said Benrahma (£6.4m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m) are the obvious players at risk from Vlasic’s arrival, with Fornals and Benrahma both able to play in the hole or out wide on the left.

Given the attacking swagger that West Ham have displayed in the first three Gameweeks, it seems likelier that Vlasic will have to bide his time in the league and ease himself into the fray via European outings.

Longer-term, with David Moyes having two matches a week to juggle, then perhaps we’ll see Vlasic come into contention.

“I have been watching Nikola improve over recent seasons – he has got a good goals and assists record during that time. He is also a Croatia international with experience and still being only 23, I feel there is more to come from him. 

“I was really impressed with how determined Nikola was to become a West Ham player. It’s that hunger and ambition that fits with what we are trying to build here at the Club.” – David Moyes on Nikola Vlasic

We’ll have a full Scout Report on the Croatian in the coming days.

The Hammers have also completed the loan signing of Alex Kral (£4.5m), a defensive midfielder who will offer much-needed back-up to Tomas Soucek (£6.0m) and Declan Rice (£5.0m).

MARC CUCURELLA

  • New club: Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Position: Left-back/left wing-back/left midfielder
  • FPL position: Defender
  • FPL price: £5.0m
  • Positional rivals: Solly March (£5.5m), Dan Burn (£4.4m)

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Marc Cucurella (£5.0m) from Getafe on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old Spaniard can play at left-back or as a wide midfielder on the same flank, so will add to the current options that Graham Potter has – namely Solly March (£5.5m) and Dan Burn (£4.4m) – in those positions.

Cucurella’s arrival could, in turn, allow March to be deployed further up the pitch.

We’ve already seen Pascal Gross (£6.0m) and Joel Veltman (£4.4m) moonlighting at left-back/wing-back in the first three Gameweeks of the season, such has been Potter’s shortage of options in the position.

“We have been keen to bring Marc to the club, and we are really pleased to finally welcome him here and are excited to begin working with him.

“He has had a fantastic education in the youth teams at Barcelona and he has gone onto make a real impression in La Liga and within the national set up. He is a versatile player, and he will add competition and options to the squad.” – Graham Potter on Marc Cucurella

Listed as a defender in FPL, a £5.0m price tag looks on the steep side given the plethora of £4.5m-or-less routes into the Albion backline. Eye-catching attacking stats at Getafe last season (26 shots and 37 key passes) are perhaps the reason for that, although he played mostly as a left-midfielder for the La Liga outfit in 2020/21.

DANIEL JAMES

  • New club: Leeds United
  • Position: Left-wing/right-wing
  • FPL position: Midfielder
  • FPL price: £6.0m
  • Positional rivals: Raphinha (£6.5m), Jack Harrison (£5.9m)

The knock-on effect of Ronaldo’s arrival at Manchester United always looked like bad news for Daniel James (£6.0m) and, after a surprise Gameweek 3 start, the Wales international has departed Old Trafford and signed for a club he nearly joined two years ago.

Leeds have snapped up the 23-year-old winger for an undisclosed fee, with James – adept at playing on either flank but having previously expressed a preference for a left-sided role – set to provide competition to Raphinha (£6.5m) and, more likely, Jack Harrison (£5.9m).

“The [Leeds] football department have been monitoring Daniel for a number of years and every member of my team has worked hard to get this deal over the line. It is no secret that Daniel is a player we have been keen to acquire for a number of years and today we achieved our goal.

“As a player we feel Daniel is an excellent fit for a Marcelo Bielsa team, he is quick, direct and works hard – we look forward to him joining up with the squad, finally!” – Victor Orta, Leeds’ Director of Football, on Daniel James

There is a possibility of all three players starting in Bielsa’s line-up, with Harrison and James on the flanks and Raphinha in the ‘problem’ number 10 position, where the likes of Rodrigo (£6.4m), Mateusz Klich (£5.5m) and Tyler Roberts (£5.0m) haven’t really convinced ever since the Whites came up from the Championship.

But Bielsa has previously gone on record as saying that he sees Raphinha as more at home out wide:

“Fundamentally, he plays on either wing. He is a player who is naturally very attacking, with ability to get in behind, with dribbling skills. They are virtues to attack and these are skills applicable out wide as well as in the centre. “I won’t say that I won’t use him in any other position but fundamentally I see him as player to play on either wing. He has played in the centre as a striker and attacking midfield but he arrived in our team to be an alternative or option on the wing.” – Marcelo Bielsa on Raphinha

The arrival of James has seen Helder Costa (£5.4m) leave Leeds on loan for the season.

EMERSON ROYAL

Emerson Royal's FPL price reveal
  • New club: Tottenham Hotspur
  • Position: Right-back
  • FPL position: £5.0m
  • FPL price: Defender
  • Positional rivals: Japhet Tanganga (£4.5m), Matt Doherty (£4.9m)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of Emerson Royal (£5.0m) from Barcelona, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

The Brazilian right-back scored four goals and assisted a further 10 in 76 La Liga appearances, mostly for Real Betis.

Japhet Tanganga (£4.5m) has started all three Premier League matches at right-back for the Lilywhites in 2021/22, with Matt Doherty (£4.9m) now shunted further down the pecking order and Serge Aurier (£4.9m) leaving the club by mutual consent on deadline day.

Royal will be coming into the division’s in-form defence, who have banked three successive clean sheets.

The Brazil international is a darn sight more attacking than Tanganga, with Jordi Alba (16) the only full-back to be involved in more La Liga goals than Royal (14) since the start of 2019/20.

The new Spurs signing racked up an eye-catching 37 shots and 62 key passes in his last two seasons with Betis.

ODSONNE EDOUARD

Image
  • New club: Crystal Palace
  • Position: Striker
  • FPL position: Forward
  • FPL price: £6.5m
  • Positional rivals: Christian Benteke (£6.4m), Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.4m)

Patrick Vieira has added some much-needed firepower to his attack with the capture of Odsonne Edoaurd (£6.5m).

Bar the odd patch of form, Christian Benteke (£6.4m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.4m) haven’t really laid down convincing claims to be their side’s spearhead over the last year.

Edouard arrives in the Premier League with an impressive track record, having scored 59 goals and assisted a further 26 strikes in 107 league appearances for Celtic.

And whilst there has to be a big asterisk next to any stat from north of the border considering the calibre of opposition, he’s also a proven performer on the junior international stage: the Frenchman has notched 43 goals in 51 appearances for his country’s various youth sides, all the way up to under-21 level.

A taker of penalties and direct free-kicks for the Glasgow club, it’ll be interesting to see whether he similarly factors into the thinking from dead-ball situations for Palace.

“I’m very happy to be here today. I can’t [wait] start to train with the team and to play for this club… Scoring goals in the Premier League may be the biggest challenge in my career. But I’m confident in myself and my teammates to be successful.” – Odsonne Edouard

The Eagles’ fixtures aren’t particularly appealing right now but Gameweeks 9 or 17 might be the time to consider the mid-price forward should he catch the eye, with more favourable runs starting from those points.

Takehiro Tomiyasu

  • New club: Arsenal
  • Position: Right-back/centre-half
  • FPL position: Defender
  • FPL price: £4.5m
  • Positional rivals: Calum Chambers (£4.4m), Cedric Soares (£4.4m)

With Hector Bellerin (£4.8m) departing for Real Betis on a season-long loan, Arsenal have reinforced their options at right-back with the capture of Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.5m) from Serie A side Bologna.

Tomiyasu has played a large chunk of his games at centre-half, including in half of his appearances in the Italian top flight last season.

If the Gunners are to use him predominantly at full-back, we can perhaps looks to his stats in the 2019/20 campaign – when he was mostly in that position – for guidance.

Tomiyasu registered one goal and three assists in that season, registering a respectable 19 shots and 18 key passes in 29 Serie A run-outs.

“Takehiro is a strong defender with good experience in Serie A and at international level. He’s a versatile defender with great defensive qualities, high technical ability and composure on the ball. He will be an important member of our squad. We look forward to Takehiro joining up with us when he returns from international duty.” – Mikel Arteta on Takehiro Tomiyasu

Alex Runarsson (£4.0m) has departed north London on loan, meanwhile, and Willian (£6.3m) has left the club by mutual consent to join Corinthians.

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN

  • New club: Leicester City
  • Position: Left-wing
  • FPL position: Midfielder
  • FPL price: £6.0m
  • Positional rivals: Harvey Barnes (£6.9m)

Ademola Lookman (£6.0m) has joined Leicester City on loan from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Predominantly a left-winger, and ergo competition for Harvey Barnes (£6.9m), Lookman scored four goals and assisted as many in FPL last season.

He was also among the top 10 midfielders for goal attempts and chances created, although his goal conversion rate of 5.9% was fairly dismal.

Above: FPL midfielders sorted by goal attempts in 2020/21 (from the Premium Members Area)

SALOMON RONDON

  • New club: Everton
  • Position: Striker
  • FPL position: Forward
  • FPL price: £6.0m
  • Positional rivals: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m), Richarlison (£7.6m)

Salomon Rondon (£6.0m) will reunite with Rafael Benitez for the third time, following spells under the current Everton boss at Newcastle United and Dalian Professional.

Likely to play back-up to Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m) and Richarlison (£7.6m), he’s nevertheless one of the many unheralded players that Benitez has been able to get the best out of in the past – Newcastle-era Andros Townsend (£5.5m), who will now be a teammate of Rondon’s, being a prime example.

In his one season at Newcastle under Benitez, Rondon scored 11 goals and provided seven assists from 32 Premier League appearances.

Moise Kean (£6.0m) has departed Everton for old club Juventus on a two-year loan deal, meanwhile, with the Turin club having the obligation to make the move permanent.

SAUL NIGUEZ

  • New club: Chelsea
  • Position: Central midfielder
  • FPL position: Midfielder
  • FPL price: £5.5m
  • Positional rivals: N’Golo Kante (£4.9m), Jorginho (£6.0m), Mateo Kovacic (£5.0m)

Saul Niguez (£5.5m) will add to Thomas Tuchel’s options in the middle of the park and provide competition for N’Golo Kante (£4.9m), Jorginho (£6.0m) and Mateo Kovacic (£5.0m).

The Spain international has joined from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal with an option for a permanent transfer at the end of the campaign.

According to the Chelsea website…

Under Simeone, rather than concentrating on being a goalscoring midfielder, he has mostly been deployed as a versatile, industrious player with good positional play to cover, pressure and win the ball, as well as serving the strikers with quick possession.

He brings left-footed balance to a midfield and retains a goal threat with runs into the box, ability to shoot from distance and an aerial presence in open play and at set pieces.

Averaging nearly four goals per season over the last seven years, Saul does, as the Blues state above, carry a little bit more of a goal threat than his three new aforementioned teammates, if we ignore Jorginho’s penalty-taking duties.

The Spaniard has averaged at least one shot per league appearance in each of the previous six campaigns, with 124 of his 474 career efforts in all competitions coming from his head – underscoring that aerial threat.

THE REST

Burnley have confirmed the signing of Swansea City and Wales international defender Connor Roberts, who has signed a four-year-deal at Turf Moor after arriving from the Championship club for an undisclosed fee.

Roberts is a right-back and will provide competition for Matthew Lowton (£4.5m) when he has fully recovered from a groin injury, with veteran Phil Bardsley (£4.0m) presumably falling further down the pecking order.

In terms of outgoings, Leicester’s Dennis Praet (£4.9m) and budget FPL midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White (£4.5m) were among the more notable names heading out on loan.

Budget FPL forward Michael Obafemi (£4.5m) is one a handful of players who have left permanently, along with Watford’s Nathaniel Chalobah (£5.0m).

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

457 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Shawcus
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Slightly different wildcard team. Apart from TAA, is it missing anything obvious?

    De Gea
    Tierney Reguilon Coady
    Salah Greenwood Torres Gray
    Antonio Ronaldo (vc) Lukaku (c)

    Subs: Steele Bissouma Livramento Williams

    The only spot that I'm unsure about is the Coady option, but with Wolves fixtures, I think he's the best 4.5 option over the next few games. Any other ideas would be much appreciated.

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Semedo?

      Open Controls
      1. Shawcus
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        Sorry, should have said, 0.0m in the bank. Would like Semedo but he's 0.4 too much. I could downgrade Tierney to White but I really think Tierney could do well over Arsenal's next fixture's.

        Open Controls
        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I'm like you and can't afford Semedo, just not sure if it's better to go with the more attacking Marcal or the 'safer' Coady

          Open Controls
    2. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      I just don't think greenwood will be good for a wildcard team

      Open Controls
      1. Shawcus
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Can't see him being dropped before the Newcastle game and Utd could run riot! If it looks like he's going to be dropped, nothing stopping me transferring him to Benrahma or Raphina.

        Open Controls
        1. caldracula
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          Good shout on the Raph move if/when greenwood starts loosing his minutes and the games get tougher.

          Open Controls
  2. FPL Kaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    What is the soonest PL game Firmino is likley to be back fit for?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Injury level not disclosed yet

      Open Controls
  3. THE KING CANTONA
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Order of overall essential FPL assets on WC, do you agree with below order?
    A) Salah
    B) Ronaldo
    C) TAA
    D) Lukaku
    E) Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. V.i.V
      27 mins ago

      Open Controls
    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      A,C,E,B,D

      Open Controls
    3. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      22 mins ago

      Overall, for me ADBCE

      Open Controls
    4. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      A,D,C,E,B.

      Reason leaving Ronaldo last is that I think you need salah and one premium forward. I think that forward should be Lukaku until GW 14.

      Open Controls
  4. Sterling Archer
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Think its time to just sit back and reassess in a week!

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Agreed but that's no fun

      Open Controls
  5. The Bad Seed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Schmeichel
    Ayling - Shaw - TAA - Dier - Livramento
    Benrahma-Bruno-Salah-Son-ESR
    Toney - Perica - Ings
    0.0 ITB , 2 FT
    willing to do up to 3 transfers.
    Any ideas????

    Open Controls
    1. The Bad Seed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      For reference - that's my cousin's team. (he's posting).

      Mine is on WC as I've mentioned.

      I suggest fixing that Arsenal standard frontline you have.

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bruno Ings to Torres CR7

      Open Controls
  6. C_G
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    thoughts on WC draft?

    Sanchez Steele

    TAA Rudiger Christensen Williams Duffy

    Torres Raphina Salah Jota Gilmour

    DCL Lukaku Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Best WC draft I've seen so far. I like Lukaku teams more than CR7 ones generally.

      Only concern is no MUN for NEW and also Christensen being a potential rotation risk with weak backups.

      Open Controls
      1. The Bad Seed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Very similar to mine - im currently on:

        Meslier/Raya

        TAA Rudiger Semedo Tierney Livra

        Salah Jota Raph Doucoure Gilmour

        DCL Lukaku Antonio

        Open Controls
    2. The Bad Seed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Torres and Jota are transfers waiting to happen. I'd drop Torres.

      Xtensen is also not fully nailed. Nor is Duffy. Would upgrade either/or from the torres downgrade.

      Otherwise looks good.

      Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Lukaku, Torres & Christensen to CR7, Gray & Shaw and that's my wildcard draft but I'm not using it.

      Like it but not sure if Christensen is nailed long term. City have Pool & Chelsea and the rotation risk puts me off Torres.

      Open Controls
    4. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not keen on the defence tbh. I think Rudiger, Chris, Williams + Duffy > Coleman, Semedo/Kilman, Ayling and Livramento. Then look to get Chelsea DEF in GW 7 probably Chilwell/James if not both.

      Open Controls
  7. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Really nice team. Balanced and gives you price point flexibility

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Reply fail- meant for CG

      Open Controls
  8. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    How does this WC look? (Other than template-y!)

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA, Christensen, Dier (Livramento, Duffy)
    Salah, Jota, Torres, Raphinha (Gilmour)
    Ronaldo, DCL, Antonio

    Open Controls
  9. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Ronnie will be benched for the first four or five games. Ole will want to shows who’s in charge and that he’s still at the wheel.

    Open Controls
    1. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Maybe the 1st game. Not more than that.

      Open Controls
      1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Nah. Ole needs to show him who's the boss. Ole is the new Sir Alex. No one gets in his way

        Open Controls
    2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Agreed. I think he'll make him come on for the last 2 mins

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Maybe even force him to train with the U21’s for a couple weeks.

        Open Controls
    3. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      And Ole start himself as striker…

      Open Controls
  10. internal error
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    I cant get DCL if I go Ronaldo, unless I WC.....

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      This + jota

      Open Controls
    2. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      If you're wildcarding just for CR, then don't do it. If your teams in decent shape just get DCL and watch everyone else waste their wildcards and rip up there teams.

      Open Controls
  11. farmerfat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Why are so many people losing Shaw on WC? Man Uniteds fixtures are decent up until gw7, dont see Rudiger or Christensen getting any attacking returns.

    Open Controls
    1. ExpressoMySonny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Maybe bc he is 5.5? I still rate him and would keep for a WC

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Cause he ain't scoring points

      Open Controls
    3. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      GW7 wildcarders have been playing mind games with current wildcarders, noting that in GW7 a WC can easily get you triple Chelsea. Some have responded by getting triple Chelsea now.

      Open Controls
  12. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    who is better for CS assists and score goals ?
    Dias or Alonso

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Alonso won't be first choice moving forward. If you're looking for attacking threat then get Cancelo.

      Open Controls
  13. Finding Timo
    12 mins ago

    Jota over Torres for GW5?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      If Firmino injured

      Open Controls
  14. ExpressoMySonny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    Are we expecting Brazil players to get suspended for GW4 by fifa?

    Open Controls
  15. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Current Wildcard team;

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Rudiger
    Salah Raphinha Greenwood Benrahama
    Ronaldo Jimenez Antonio

    (Steer Coady Livramento Gilmour)

    Greenwood could be Jota.

    Thoughts?
    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. ExpressoMySonny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Nice team. With benrahama play time being a risk can you do Ben and Jimi to Armstrong and Jota

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Be tempted to go rudi coady to Dias Williams. Jota over green if Firmino our for months.

      Open Controls
  16. Saint & Reevesy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which scores most from now until Christmas?

    A - TAA, Duffy, Raphinha Gray

    B- Matip, Christensen, Raphinha, Torres

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      It's tight. A.

      Open Controls
      1. Saint & Reevesy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        What’s your thinking?

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Its really TAA vs Torres and TAA looks like a 200+ season.

          Open Controls
    2. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not sure why you've compared Raph against Raph. I prefer A but Duffy will need to be someone else.

      Open Controls
    3. The Bad Seed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely the option with Raphinha!

      Open Controls
    4. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  17. monya
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Folks,
    Who you think will make biggest impact (not named CR7) from all new signings?
    Im playing in draft league and I need some hidden jams.
    Thank you all

    Open Controls
    1. ExpressoMySonny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Cucurella

      Open Controls
  18. internal error
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    How nailed do you think Christensen is?

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      2nd after Rudiger.

      Open Controls
    2. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      That's taking into account Azpi covering RB, I would say he's 2nd after Rudiger and before Silva.

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Interesting

        Open Controls
  19. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Do you think ings will double drop to 7.9 before the deadline ?

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Probably not, if he does it will be right before the deadline so plenty of time to asses the replacements.

      Open Controls
  20. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    would you stick or twist with Grealish on wildcard?

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Tough one, I wouldn't have picked him in the first place. What was your thinking and how long are you planning on keeping him if you do. Also what are the other option you're looking at?

      Open Controls
  21. Tcheco
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Chances of Ronaldo starting vs. Newcastle?

    Hasn’t trained with his new teammates & straight in from international break. Can see him being benched.

    Lukaku as a placeholder vs. Villa for 1 GW?

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No one knows.

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Straight in.

      Open Controls
  22. C_G
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Im a little out of the loop on Benrahma, why is his playing time at risk?

    Open Controls
  23. farmerfat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Sarr or Traore ?

    Open Controls
  24. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Please pick one from each question:

    If I go for Ronaldo, then 2nd should be... (7.0m limit)

    A: Traore (Wol)
    B: Bergwijn
    C: Sarr
    D: Barnes (Lei)
    E: Someone else, who?

    If I go for Lukaku, then 2nd should be... (8.0m limit)

    A: Grealish
    B: Greenwood
    C: Mount
    D: Torres

    (Jota is not an option atm due to already having 3 of Liverpool, effing Tsimikas)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.