66
FPL August 31

How to fit Cristiano Ronaldo into an FPL Gameweek 4 Wildcard squad

66 Comments
Share

An hour after Cristiano Ronaldo had been priced up by Fantasy Premier League (FPL) as a £12.5m forward, the Portuguese veteran had been transferred in by over 120,000 managers.

The almost unprecedented levels of demand suggests that not only will many among us be building our squads around the former Juventus striker but that there are huge numbers of Wildcards being deployed over the international break.

How to squeeze the premium forward and one or two other big-money assets into a well-balanced team is the £100m question, so we’ve asked the Scout Squad panel of Sam, Az, Tom and Neale, plus our social media manager FPL Partridge, for their own hypothetical Wildcard drafts ahead of Gameweek 4.

TOM’S GAMEWEEK 4 WILDCARD TEAM: 4-3-3

How to fit Cristiano Ronaldo into an FPL Gameweek 4 Wildcard squad

Firstly, I’m not Wildcarding this week, but if I was tempted to press the button, here’s a 4-3-3 draft I’ve put together.

This set-up enables a front-three of Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m) – providing he is fit of course – and Michail Antonio (£7.9m), with an idea to bring in Patrick Bamford (£7.9m) for the West Ham man once the Hammers’ UEFA Europa League commitments kick-in.

In midfield, Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) is joined by Mason Mount (£7.5m) and Raphinha (£6.5m), but you could essentially slot in any number of mid-price midfielders here. Perhaps Diogo Jota (£7.6m) if team-mate Roberto Firmino (£8.9m) is confirmed out for a few weeks, or Francisco Trincao (£5.9m) if you think Wolverhampton Wanderers can kick on.

At the back, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Antonio Rudiger (£5.5m), Luke Shaw (£5.5m) and Nelson Semedo (£4.9m) are all week-in, week-out starters. Lucas Digne (£5.4m) is another nice alternative here, or maybe Kieran Tierney (£4.9m), who should benefit from the return of Ben White (£4.4m), Gabriel (£5.0m) and Thomas Partey (£5.0m) to Arsenal’s starting XI.

As you are Wildcarding early, your goalkeeper will realistically have to see you through right up until the New Year, probably even longer, so I’m backing a defence here rather than focusing on immediate fixtures. Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) and Brighton and Hove Albion have kept 10 clean sheets since the turn of the year, have conceded just 24 goals and rank fourth for expected goals conceded (xGC) from open-play over the opening three rounds of 2021/22.

The bench is made up of Jason Steele (£4.0m), Tino Livramento (£4.1m), Billy Gilmour and James McArthur (£4.5m). Admittedly, it’s not particularly inspiring, but the outfield players should at least offer a couple of appearance points each week, maybe even the odd assist or clean sheet.

AZ’S GAMEWEEK 4 WILDCARD TEAM: TRIPLE LIVERPOOL, TWO £4.0M DEFENDERS

It’s always a dangerous game building a “here’s what I could have” team, but I’ve given it a go.

As I’ve mentioned a few times on different streams, I’m not sure Robert Sanchéz is going to be the standout £4.5m goalkeeper that we dreamed of, as he’s unlikely to make a lot of saves and Albion are still suffering from conceding sloppy goals. The £4.5m ‘keepers aren’t exactly awe inspiring but Daniel Bachmann‘s (£4.5m) seven saves against Spurs and great fixture run at least suggest that if Watford can keep a clean sheet, he should end up with a decent haul. Jose Sá (£5.0m) of Wolves is also a great option if you can find that little bit extra.

My defence actually wouldn’t change that much, with 3/5 of my existing players staying where they are: Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Vladimir Coufal (£5.0m) and Tino Livramento (£4.1m). With a couple of £4.0m defenders now emerging, Brandon Williams (£4.0m) looks a good enabler to pair with Livramento, especially with concerns over the long-term prospects of Shane Duffy (£4.1m). Nelson Semedo looks a steal at £4.9m and, while I doubt his overall quality, he has the underlying stats and fixtures to be a good long-term option.

Losing Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) means I can grab a couple of options who looked a bit risky at the start of the season, but are starting to come into their own. With Man City not signing a striker and Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m) moving over to the right, the prospects for Ferran Torres (£7.1m) looks good (sorry Mark!) and I’d prefer him over Jack Grealish (£8.0m) even without the £0.9m price difference.

I’m waiting to hear some news on Roberto Firmino’s (£8.9m) injury and Diogo Jota (£7.6m) would be a lock on my WC team if he’s out for a little while – otherwise I still think Mason Greenwood (£7.6m) can deliver good returns.

Up front, I’ve moved straight for Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m), who – lets be honest – is the main person I’d be playing this Wildcard for. A total of 29 goals in 33 appearances for Juventus last season and the joint-Golden Boot winner at the Euros, he’s heading back to the club that “made” him and it will take a brave person to go without. Alongside him, I’ve gone for two mid-priced strikers who’ve started the season in great form. I don’t see a huge amount of weaknesses with this Wildcard team.

I could move for Ronaldo and Ferran Torres (£7.1m) for a -4 in my current set-up, which means I’ll probably refrain from pulling the trigger, but I have to say its tempting. When Gameweek 7 comes around, though, and we are all suddenly coveting Chelsea assets, we may be wishing we had held off pulling the trigger…

SAM’S GAMEWEEK 4 WILDCARD TEAM: 4-4-2/4-3-3 ALTERNATING

The international break is always a good time for a Wildcard but it’s made even better this time with the closing of the transfer window as well as some huge additions to the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) has the better fixtures of the premium forwards at the moment and therefore he is my priority. I am likely to rotate forwards this year to buy into the favourable fixture runs that the players have at different times, so Ronaldo gets the nod for now and then Harry Kane (£12.3m) and Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) will wait in the wings for the fixture swings: Lukaku from Gameweek 7 and Kane from Gameweek 13.

Ferran Torres (£7.1m) looks like the perfect City asset. With no forward currently signed by City and Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m) wanting to play out wide, Torres will likely play the number nine role at least until the January window. With the creative players in that team, his returns could be huge for a £7.1m asset.

Mason Mount (£7.5m) and a post-ban Reece James (£5.6m) will offer great value for the quality that they have. Their returns will be big this season in a Chelsea team who will surely be title contenders. I want to be trebled up on them for Gameweek 7 so having these two in now makes sense.

The West Ham boys stay, at least until their fixture shift and playing in the Europa League starts to bite: at that stage, I will look to move Said Benramha (£6.4m) to Norwich’s Milot Rashica (£5.4m) to free up budget and to benefit from Norwich’s favourable fixtures. Rashica has gone under the radar but looked especially attacking in Gameweek 1 against Liverpool.

With no Spurs forwards, Sergio Reguilon (£5.1m) comes in. Spurs have looked so solid defensively and he has the most attacking threat of that back line. 

FPL PARTRIDGE’S GAMEWEEK 4 WILDCARD TEAM: 3-5-2, DOUBLE WOLVES

How to fit Cristiano Ronaldo into an FPL Gameweek 4 Wildcard squad 3

I was ready to move away from Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) in goal but with Brighton’s upcoming fixtures, he’d probably be a ‘hold’.

In defence, Tino Livramento (£4.1m) is vital to help free up funds elsewhere. I’d be tempted to go with two £4.0m defenders and Shane Duffy (£4.1m) is someone I’d consider but for longer-term assurance as well as excellent fixtures, I’d perhaps lean towards one of the £4.5m Wolves defenders. Marcal and Max Kilman are fairly well matched for goal threat and chance creation so far, but the more advanced position of Marcal might be the deciding factor. Aymeric Laporte (£5.5m) would be a placeholder for Reece James (£5.6m) over the next couple of games, but he may actually be a player we want long term if he continues to play regularly and show attacking threat.

In midfield, I would take a calculated punt on Adama Traore (£6.0m), who has posted incredible numbers recently and now has great fixtures to match. Raphinha (£6.5m) makes the cut for Leeds’ great run from Gameweek 5-10 and Ferran Torres at £7.1m seems too good to pass up on. Man City’s fixtures could be better but they are capable of scoring against anyone and with 43% goal involvement so far, Torres still has potential.

The biggest downside to 3-5-2 for me is the non-playing £4.5m forward, which is why I’ve instead opted for the slightly more expensive Emmanuel Dennis (£5.2m). At that price he is benchable but also can happily play when needed, especially in any of Watford’s next four.

I‘ve had Michail Antonio (£7.9m) since day one and he is as nailed on as anyone now in my FPL team. Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) would take the final forward spot and is captain-able in any of the next four games. I’d also have £1.5m in the bank with this team, which may seem a lot, but it allows me flexibility to move to Chelsea players in Gameweek 7 or upgrade Traore or Raphinha to Diogo Jota (£7.6m) if the Roberto Firmino (£8.9m) injury keeps him out for any length of time.

NEALE’S GAMEWEEK 4 WILDCARD TEAM: 4-3-3, NO RONALDO…

Just to play the party-pooping Devil’s advocate, here’s my Wildcard squad that omits a certain veteran Portuguese.

It’s built on a rock-solid, fixture-proof backline plus Kieran Tierney (£4.9m), who I’m convinced will come good over this next eight Gameweeks despite Arsenal’s ongoing woes. Nelson Semedo (£4.9m) is another option at this price point who has the potential to compensate clean sheet losses with attacking returns, although Wolves do look like they could be this year’s Brighton with regards to ‘xG’ underachievement.

Portugal are away in Azerbaijan on the Tuesday before Manchester United take on Newcastle United in Gameweek 4 and I wonder whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will factor this into his thinking regarding Cristiano Ronaldo‘s (£12.5) start against the miserable Magpies, along with a lack of training time with his new teammates. The gradual integration of Raphael Varane (£5.5m) and Jadon Sancho (£9.3m) into the United starting XI is another thing at the back of my mind but then again, football’s Dorian Gray is a unique case.

Besides, the captaincy could be covered without Ronaldo up until United’s fixtures tail off in Gameweek 7: Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) against an understrength Villa in Gameweek 4, Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) at home to Palace in Gameweek 5 and perhaps Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m) at home to Norwich in Gameweek 6. Saving two transfers from now till then would at least allow me the chance to swap Lukaku for Ronaldo for one week if I caved (downgrading Greenwood to a cheaper midfielder), reversing the move in Gameweek 7.

The bench is the weakness but I won’t be alone in that, and at least the likes of Allan (£4.5m) will contribute appearance points as a minimum if called upon.

READ MORE ON RONALDO IN FPL:

What impact will Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival have in FPL?

AZ’S RONALDO REACTION:

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY COVERAGE:

What the transfer deadline day deals mean for FPL

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

66 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    Bruno dropping already Lol

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeto__Bandito
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Penandes is done

      Open Controls
    2. Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Faaaaaast wow

      Open Controls
    3. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah he will drop 3 times this week

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        from 55% ownership quite he could drop twice for sure

        Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A lot of people are going to be unhappy after the Newcastle game.

      Open Controls
    5. Hiiler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      One other thing that makes my getting rid of him early a good choice. Still long way to go to the end of GW4, so it might turn out to be a bad choice by that time. 🙂

      Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    No FT!

    Possible -8

    Bruno & Ings > Ronnie &

    A Jota
    B Torres

    Sanchez
    Trent, Shaw, Dier
    Bruno, Salah, Benny, Greenwood
    Ings, Antonio, Bamford

    Steele, Gilmour, Amartey, Williams.

    .1

    Open Controls
    1. Fly Emirates
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Same potential transfers as mine, although I have one FT. Currently leaning towards Jota as I'm WCing GW7 and LIV fixtures are better short term and Jota surely gets more minutes if Firmino is out for a few weeks.

      Open Controls
  3. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    If you’re planning a wildcard for game week 7 or so like me then it’s really hard to look past dcl

    Doesn’t get much better than BUR avl NOR

    I think he can score very well i those

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Decent fixtures after too, tbf.

      Open Controls
  4. NateDog
    32 mins ago

    Step 1: Add Ronaldo
    Step 2: Auto-fill

    Open Controls
  5. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    A little help here please, lads?

    Meslier (4.0)
    TAA / Shaw / Coufal (Livramento, Omobamidele)
    Salah / Bruno / Raphinha / Barnes / Benrahma
    Bamford / Ings (Obafemi)

    0.5 in the bank, 2 free transfers

    A. Barnes, Ings - Torres, Antonio
    B. Barnes, Bruno, Ings - Son, Gray, Lukaku (- 4)
    C. Barnes, Bruno, Ings - Son, Bissouma, Ronaldo (- 4)
    D. Something else / WC / Just Ings to Antonio and wait

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I REALLY don't know what to do here. Any thoughts appreciated

      Open Controls
  6. M00N
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Anyone worked out what Ronaldos previous season points would have been if you convert him from a mid to a forward? His last season 08/09 looks like it would have been around 170 points give or take bonus changes. Even his amazing 31 goal season converts to around 230.

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      that was 10 years ago when he was a flair winger rather than an out and out CF.
      the right comparison is to use his Serie A numbers, and adjust them for the premier league i think.

      in which case his total returns were a bit lower than Lukaku's but Lukaku has likely lose pens and plays for a better team. they should be broadly similar I think which makes Lukaku the better value pick, over the season. short term there will be high variance.

      Open Controls
      1. M00N
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I agree I think there's a good chance Ronaldo will get around 200 points or less. Amazing Bamford nearly hit 200 points and started at 5.5.

        Open Controls
  7. Joey Tribbiani
    26 mins ago

    These wildcards trying to cover Lukaku with Mount xD

    Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Kaku, Ings & Bruno dropping fast!

    Open Controls
  9. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Who will Kabak replace at Norwich?

    Open Controls
  10. Redranger
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Which one?
    Barnes, Bruno & Ings >

    A) Gray, Torres & Ronaldo
    B) Sissoko, Son & Ronaldo

    Open Controls
  11. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    What's the point of waiting to WC in GW7? Can't see too many player changes needed if you use the WC now.

    Open Controls
    1. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Reason i’ve moved. Easy enough to hop on Lukaku and chelsea with 2FT’s. I’ve activated the WC button, extremely happy with my team so far.

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I have Greenwood, Jota, Torres & Pogba - I think they've all got a couple of weeks left in them, but there's no way I'd want any of them on a WC, so happy to wait

      Open Controls
  12. Tosa86
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    active WC, first draft:

    Lloris 4.0
    Jansson Alonso Williams varane TAA/VIRGIL
    Mount allan salah benrhama JOTA/GRAY
    Antonio Ronaldo DENNIS/DCL

    1) any feedback or idea
    2) Jota+Dennis+Taa or Gray+DCL+VIRGIL?
    3) mount or torres?

    Open Controls
  13. Avery
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Got 9.5 Mill for 2 defenders can you help me fill in the gaps please?

    TAA | ___?___ | ___?___ | Amartey | Williams

    Open Controls
    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      There are 5 defences in the article above if you're stuck for ideas.

      Open Controls
    2. Souj
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Tierney + Coady

      Open Controls
  14. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Any reason to go Trincao over Traore on WC? 0.1 cheaper but Traore’s stats are good. Trincao looked great against Man Utd, but didnt see him against Leicester or Spurs. Will be doubling up with Semedo.

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      is Trincao on any set pieces?

      Open Controls
  15. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    I just can't get myself to buy Wolves players.

    Open Controls
  16. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Kinda wanna WC but feels wrong given I have 2FT…. 1.2m ITB

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA Digne Tierney Livramento Tsimikas
    Salah Bruno Barnes Raphinha Benrahma
    Antonio Ings Obafemi

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      15 mins ago

      You're in good shape, move Bruno + Ings I guess is what a lot are doing?

      Open Controls
      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate. Yeah thinking that, though annoyingly am 0.1 off of Bruno Ings Barnes to Gray CR7 Son…

        Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Similar situation here, 2 FT but feeling like I should WC.

      Open Controls
  17. NateDog
    17 mins ago

    Fabrizio:

    "PSG are leading the race to sign Nuno Mendes! Talks to find the solution - Pablo Sarabia could be included in the deal with Sporting CP. Man City are not intentioned to pay full €40m. #PSG #DeadlineDay"

    Poor City can't catch a break can they? Only just managed to spent £100m on Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      16 mins ago

      *spend

      Open Controls
  18. FlockofSeagulls
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Did Lukaku take pens at inter?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      13 mins ago

      Yeah, scored 15/15

      Open Controls
      1. FlockofSeagulls
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Do you think takes pens off Jorginho?

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          9 mins ago

          Hmmm I don't know. Jorginho is great at them, but Lukaku has scored his last 19 in a row, he's brimming with confidence and if he's going for the golden boot he'll want them for sure. But Tuchel might want Jorginho to keep them. Guess it's just a wait and see whenever they get their next one

          Open Controls
          1. FlockofSeagulls
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Great info. Thanks.

            Open Controls
  19. Goonsquad245
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    People flocking from Lukaku to CR7 is funny.

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Terrible timing to do that.

      Open Controls
  20. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is it true that wildcard transfers don't count towards price rises and drops?

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Good to know. Bruno won't fall more than 0.1M then and Ronaldo should stay on 12.5M.

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          you'd be surprised. Bruno + Ings --> Ronaldo + 7M is pretty easy

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Ronaldo on a price freeze until GW5 though?

            Open Controls
        2. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Does affect Bruno, he will fall twice or thrice

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 2 Years
            just now

            I'd be very surprised to see that happen.

            Open Controls
  21. noahzark22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Vardy to Ronaldo and Pogba to Doucore for free?

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Vardy has two nice games coming up too - wouldn't even surprise me if he beats Ronaldo over the next 3

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        7 mins ago

        Leicester were pretty poor against Norwich and not great against West Ham before the sending off. I'd go for it if it were me, I'm a bit worried for Leicester with the way they've started in spite of them only losing one game.

        Open Controls
  22. R_R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hi All

    Ings & Bruno for:

    A) CR7 & Son
    B) CR7 & Grealish

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  23. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Like AZs wildcard the most.

    Bruno(c) for me.

    Open Controls
  24. tangtastic
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Daniel James confirmed to Leeds.

    Any thoughts on impact on Raphina?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Positive... Raph might move centrally.

      Open Controls
    2. Hryszko
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yep Harrison/Raph won't be getting dropped, assume Raph will move centrally and then James out right with Harrison to the left.

      Open Controls
  25. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best midfielder between 7-10m? Why, in your opinion?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      If Firmino is out, Jota. Otherwise you can take a punt on Havertz.

      Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      For this week: Greenwood - goals in 3 games in a row, and facing Newcastle.
      After this week: Raphinha - Huge bargain at 6.5, and great fixtures coming up.
      If Firmino is seriously hurt: Jota - self explanatory
      If you fancy Pep roulette: Torres - highest upside of the bunch when starting, but who knows when he'll start.

      Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Greenwood or Jota

      Open Controls
  26. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Current team:
    Sanchez 4.0
    TAA Shaw Livramento White Tsimikas
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Benrahma Brownhill
    Antonio Ings Toney

    Thinking of doing a baby wildcard (-8 hit) next week and then saving my wild card well into the first half of the season.

    This week: Ings -> DCL
    Next week: Bruno/Toney/Tsimikas -> Raphinha/Ronaldo/Ayling

    Gives me:
    Sanchez 4.0
    TAA Shaw Ayling White Livramento
    Salah Greenwood Raphinha Benrahma Brownhill
    Ronaldo DCL Antonio

    Pretty close to what I'd want to wildcard to, but for only -8. Then I can use FTs to go Shaw/Ronaldo to James/Lukaku when the Man U and Chelsea Fixtures turn. Sound reasonable?

    Open Controls
  27. Werner Bremen
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Has Duffy lost his place, now that Brighton got another defender in?

    Open Controls
  28. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who thinks Greenwood will be dropped soon?

    Personally I don't see it for next 3 games atleast. Seeing so many wildcards omitting him is surprising to say the least with such good fixtures and form.

    Open Controls
    1. HODGE
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He won't play upfront now that's for certain

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He will go out wide right imo

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.