1745
Fantasy Bundesliga September 10

The best Fantasy Bundesliga players for Matchday 4

1,745 Comments
Fantasy Bundesliga is back after the international break and we’ve all got our Wildcards in play, so here are some of the best picks ahead of Matchday 4.

GOALKEEPERS

Manuel Riemann (5.4m), Phillip Pentke (1.0m)

Maneul Riemann has done a solid job so far this season and fixtures don’t come much better than a home tie against rock-bottom Hertha Berlin. Bochum have been solid at the back so far and will know how important these three points are. Riemann is currently the third highest-scoring goalkeeper in the game with 27 points, while his 14 saves ranks third.

Phillip Pentke is the 1.0m fodder of choice so far this season and holds his place after another solid week on the subs bench.

DEFENDERS 

Alphonso Davies (13.7m), Kevin Mbabu (10.8m), Anderson Lucoqui (6.2m), Niko Giesselmann (3.7m), Joe Scally (2.2m)

Four of the top five highest-scoring defenders so far this season make this squad thanks to good fixtures and great underlying stats.

Niko Giesselemann has secured the left-wing back spot vacated by Christopher Lenz (9.3m) and has scored in his last two games. Union’s home fixture against 17th placed Augsburg, who’ve looked chaotic at the back and clueless going forward so far this season, is a prime fixture to rack up a third double-digit haul in a row. At just 3.7m, you really can’t go too far wrong with this pick. 

Anderson Lucoqui racked up 23 points on his Bundesliga debut, picking up six points for winning at least 15 duels and four points for two goal attempts. Lucoqui was everywhere for Mainz on Matchday 3 and is well-placed to add to this against a Hoffenheim side who’ve conceded lots of chances so far and looked unconvincing at best at the back. 

The highest-scoring defender in the game so far this season, Kevin Mbabu, has scored 35 points without yet registering a goal contribution. He’s grabbed 16 points for duels won, managed 10 open play crosses and Wolfsburg visit a Fürth side who’ve looked very poor at both ends of the pitch. The Swiss right-back was one of the first names on this team sheet.

Alphonso Davies is something of a risky pick after he went off injured against the USA on international duty, but he’s back in training and Julian Nagelsmann really needs him ready for their visit to RB Leizpig. Jesse Marsch’s Leipzig side have failed to impress so far this season and Davies has been one of Bayern’s best players through the opening three Matchdays. I looked at bringing in Raphael Guerreiro (14.1m) for this spot, but Davies being a captaincy option on the Sunday swings the decision in his favour.

Gladbach’s Joe Scally is still in their starting XI due to injury and they have a great defensive fixture at home to Arminia Bielefeld. Despite quite how bad Gladbach have been at points this season, Scally has been one of their strongest players, picking up eight points for goal attempts and 12 points for duels. Whilst he may not be a long term pick, he’s a great option this week at just 2.2m. 

MIDFIELDERS

Leon Goretzka (14.3m), Jonas Hofmann (12.5m), Jude Bellingham (11.6m), Jens Petter Hauge (11.4m), Wooyeong Jeong (4.4m)

This is the first time four out of five of these midfielders have made my picks.

Wooyeong Jeong has been playing up front for Freiburg and got two goals against Stuttgart last time out. Freiburg have been solid so far this season and 4.4m for a midfielder playing OOP, Jeong is a risk that’s worth taking.

Despite interest from Bayern, Jonas Hofmann is still at Gladbach and, along with Scally, has been among their best performers in a terrible start to the season. His last-minute goal in their loss to Union last time out gave him 16 points in Matchday 3 and he’s managed seven shots in just two starts. A visit to Arminia Bielefeld will give Adi Hütter’s new side a much-needed opportunity to get three points. 

Leon Goretzka has managed 10 shots without a goal so far this season and looks set for an explosion at some point. He’s clearly working well under Julian Nagelsmann and is a great option for this week’s visit to an underperforming RBL side. 

Jens Petter Hauge has been arguably the only shining light in a poor Eintracht Frankfurt side so far under Oliver Glasner. The young Norwegian has scored two of his side’s three goals this season and has also managed seven shots. Hosting a defensively-poor Stuttgart side presents a great opportunity for him to add to that tally.

With Giovanni Reyna (12.5m) out injured, Jude Bellingham should have even more license to go forward and continue his brilliant start to the season for Dortmund. He’s fresh from back-to-back double-digit hauls ahead of the visit to Bayer Leverkusen, and his six shots so far this season show he’s becoming a more and more important part of this Dortmund attack.

FORWARDS 

Robert Lewandowski (18.1m), Erling Haaland (17.0m), Wout Weghorst (14.7m)

Three premium forwards make it into the squad this week.

Wout Weghorst scored in the opening day win over Bochum, is on penalties and has managed 11 shots across the first three Matchdays. A visit to Fürth should give him plenty of opportunities to build on a decent start to the 2021/22 season.

The next two forwards are Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.

They’ve scored nearly 20 points more than any other player this season and have also taken the most shots (16 and 18 respectively). It doesn’t matter who they’re playing. Just buy them.

  1. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Leno looks like such a good set and forget option. Just a shame there is the slight nagging doubt Ramsdale could take his spot.

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Very real threat with Leno bot signing a new contract

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        *not

    2. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Wouldn’t you get Ramsdale in as back up if it’s ‘set and forget’? I don’t really think it’s ‘set and forget’ if you don’t have the back up to the keeper yourself starting. You can’t really ‘forget’ otherwise…

    3. Bobby_Baggio
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      dont get arsenal love par fixtures. Form is awful

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        50 mins ago

        Well tbf Norwich is likely the first chance to play the first team.

    4. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I can tell you Leno doesn't do clean sheets. He will be dropped for Ramsdale soon enough.

      1. Malcolm Tucker for England …
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        who is looking for his relegation hat-trick!

  2. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC draft?

    Raya (Gunn)
    TAA - Semedo - Christensen (White, Livramento)
    Salah - Jota - Torres - Benrahma (Sissoko)
    Antonio - Ronaldo - Jimenez

    £0.5 ITB to do Benny -> Raphinha next week.

    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Why Raya with those fixtures?

      1. Tinfoil Deathstar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Not certain on Raya tbh. May revert to Sanchez or go Bachman.

  3. Bobby_Baggio
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Evening all. Which one please?

    Sanchez
    Coufal - TAA - Shaw
    Salah - Fernandes - Raph - Benrahma
    Toney - Ings - Antonio

    (Steele) - White - Livramento - Brownhill

    A) Save
    B) Bruno + Ings > Jota/Greenwood + Ronaldo -4
    C) Bruno + Toney > Torres + Ronaldo -4.

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      B with J

    2. Khark
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Defo BJ

    3. Your Man With The Hair
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Always go for the BJ when it's presented as an option.

      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        haha its a sign for sure

  4. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    bottomed.

    after so much headache i had to wc

    sanchez
    trent, shaw, white
    salah, jota, benrahma, raphinha
    ronaldo, DCL, antonio

    gw7 plan : shaw+ ronaldo> rudiger+ lukaku or jota+dcl>lukaku+allan

    good to go or am i missing anything ?

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Who’s first on your bench for possible non playing Raph?

    2. Khark
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Love the 11. Whats the bench?

      1. jackruet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        ayling, glimour, livra

    3. Salah’s Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      love it, and the plan, hard to prod any holes of note in it

    4. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Bachmann Duffy over Sanchez Ayling saves you some dollar?

      1. jackruet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        isnt duffy rotation risk ?

  5. neerdesh
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    On wildcard:

    Sanchez/Steele
    TAA Shawberto Williams Dier Marcal
    Mount McArthur Salah Torres Rashica
    DCL Antonio CR7

    Please provide feedback. Thanks.

    1. Khark
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Some nice differentials

      1. neerdesh
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Would you suggest any changes? For GW7 I plan to have Shaw & Ronaldo out for Rudiger/James and Lukaku.

  6. fricky_
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Gtg?
    Sanchez
    TAA-Rudiger-Semedo
    Benrahma-Salah-Torres-Jota
    Lukaku-Antonio-DCL
    Bench: Mcgovern - Allan - Duffy - Willams
    Cheers

    1. Wally711
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      looks good but duffy first sub imo

    2. Your Man With The Hair
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Looks good. Similar to what I have in mind. Why Rudiger over Christensen out of interest?

      1. fricky_
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I just think he's more likely to score on a corner or free kick, as he did with Germany during internationals. Strong in the air

  7. Wally711
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Hey guys

    Just a quick question was wondering if Ronaldo goals count more than goals from Toney.

    1. fricky_
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      No?

    2. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Ha ha ha.

      1. Wally711
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I'm glad you got the joke lol

    3. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Ronaldo goal gets 3 points. 4 for the goal and -1 for the shirt booking

      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        haha good point actually!

        1. Ser Davos
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          No oun intended

  8. sentz05
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    1FT and only way to get Ronaldo is by taking a hit. Am I crazy to hold and get him in next week? I have Son who is an injury concern.

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Take a -4, captain him, get in Jota/Sarr/Raphina depending on cash

  9. Your Man With The Hair
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Pogba or Greenwood?

    Have both, want to shift one for Jota.

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Kick Pogba

    2. Wally711
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Tough one but I would transfer out pogba probably.

    3. Your Man With The Hair
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Thanks. I was actually leaning towards keeping Pogba. I have concerns about Greenwood's game time.

      1. Rocket Raccoon
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Which is fair.

  10. CAPA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Which one to leave out this week from White NOR, Dier CP, Ings CHEL - help appreciated? Thanks

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Ings, White, Dier

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Ings given he has the worst fixture of the 3

      1. CAPA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thanks.
        That’s my instinct, just doubted playing 2 defenders ahead of Ings

  11. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    So, is Ronaldo starting tmr?

    1. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      No Cavani spotted so it seems so

      1. Arvin-ation
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        what do you mean?

  12. Kyle2210
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    There doesn't seem to be much love for Kane, is anyone else going Kane captain tomorrow?

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I’m tempted….I must admit

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        And to answer your question, the masses are volatile, they see he blanked last game and are blinded by Ronaldo/Lukaku forgetting Kane’s consistently explosive class

      2. Kyle2210
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Glad it's not just me! I get the Ronaldo hype but I doubt he will play a full game so then it's down to a full game for Kane scoring vs say a half for Ronaldo. Plus I have 3 United already so I would need 2 subs to get CR7

  13. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Tempting….0ITB too

    4.5
    4.5 | 4.5 | 4.5
    Salah | Jota | Torres | Sarr
    Ronaldo | Kane | Antonio

    4.0 | Livramento | Williams | Scarlett

    1. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Wolves treble ftw

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Haha 2 of them will probably be Ayling and a Wolves.
        Third one in thinking Henry at Brentford, who have looked quite solid and he’s quite attacking too

        1. Ser Davos
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Brentford's fix is poor for a defender (think Raya could still do relatively well with saves)

          Coady Kilman Marcal

    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Drop one of the premiums and you can get a really strong defence with TAA

      I'm on

      Bachmann
      TAA Shaw White
      Salah Greenwood Jota Torres Gray
      Ronaldo Antonio
      Foster Duffy Livramento Scarlett

    3. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      1.2m ITB too

      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Good team. Must have decent team value

        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Thank you, what would you do with the spare 1.2m? Was very tempted on a Chelsea defender but two horrible fixtures after this week.

    4. Khark
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Reminds me of the days when all out attack was a chip

      1. Your Man With The Hair
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Haha! What a nonsense that was!

    5. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Won't work as you can't play the 4 forwards chip and the Wildcard chip at the same time

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        What do you mean?

        1. dabber7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Think he's referring to the fact that you've got four forwards in your squad.

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Oops, Scarlett is a 4.5 mid

            1. Bobby_Baggio
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Scarlett is 4.5 fwd

              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                57 mins ago

                What I mean is, instead of Scarlett it’s a 4.5 mid in my team with this WC draft

  14. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    On wildcard. What is best option?

    A) Coady + DCL
    B) Semedo + Jimenez

    B also gives me £0.5 ITB to move Benrahma to Raphinha the following week.

    1. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      A

    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      A

  15. Wally711
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Any official news on Son other than what Nuno said earlier?

    1. mcpoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Not really. I think the hint was that he was injured but they don't know for how long.

      1. Wally711
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Why does it feel like this gw decides how the rest of the season will go.

  16. King Kun Ta
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Livramento or Williams? Thanks!

    1. Wally711
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      liva

  17. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Utd have scored 11 in their last 3 vs Newcastle.

    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      And scored 5 in their last home league game...

      Against a much better team than Newcastle...

      Without Ronaldo...

      ...

    2. Wally711
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Safe to say bruno's career is over in fpl. Everyone aboard the CR7 train.

    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Bruno (C) brace incoming

      1. Wally711
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Sounds like FPL.

  18. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Mings and Konsa the kinds of defenders who could handle Lukaku

    1. Gingerman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Maybe

    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Both available?

  19. FPL Kaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    I’m going a bit cold on Torres

    Is he just going to get majorly Pepped now Foden and KDB are back?

    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Pep can only start 5 of:

      KDB, Foden, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus, Torres, Grealish, Bilva, Gundo

      Look at the state of that list of players 😆

      1. Rocket Raccoon
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I don’t know how Pep does it

  20. sentz05
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Both -4

    A Ings and Son out for Ron and Gray
    B Ings and Bruno out for Ron and Jota

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Prob A due to injuries

    2. Wally711
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A

    3. Gingerman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A

  21. 0james0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    I've got a feeling Ronaldo might just make a bench cameo, which is drawing me towards Lukaku instead.

    So torn though.

    Ron/ Jota/ Ayling
    Ron/ Allan/ TAA
    Luk/ Gray/ TAA

    Been going round in circles for days on this

    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      3 looks the most consistent flow of points

  22. Rocket Raccoon
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    A) Shaw l Sarr l Ronaldo
    B) Robbo l Sissoko l Lukaku

    B leaves me no United and triple Chelsea & Pool

  23. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    #mufc squad to face Newcastle: De Gea, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelöf, Bailly, Shaw, Matić, Van de Beek, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Bruno Fernandes, Martial, Sancho, Greenwood, Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo #mulive [men]

    https://twitter.com/utdreport/status/1436411561980141590

    no cavani

    1. 0james0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      In reading this post I've gone from Ronaldo cameo, to Ronaldo starts

    2. Wally711
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Thanks...removing TC off cavani.

    3. Gunneryank
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I don't know much about the team news twitter accounts...is this a legit source?

  24. Gingerman
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    A: Bruno and DCL, No Hit (Salah C)
    B:Lukaku and Jota -4 (Lukaku C)

    Still scratching my head on this.???
    Cheers

  25. Lallana
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Would you get rid of Son?

    1. Wally711
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      In the same boat, what if he plays against palace.

    2. RUN DCL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      He’s out so yes

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Not confirmed

  26. Finding Timo
    58 mins ago

    thinking transferring out Raphinha as risk can’t field 11 so to a) gray b) sarr c) troare d) benrahma e) someone else?! Thanks

    1. Your Man With The Hair
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sarr but would keep if you can. Fixtures look good after this GW

      1. Finding Timo
        1 min ago

        Yeh I don’t really want to lose but other option is to sell ESr but not many good picks under 5.4?

  27. Your Man With The Hair
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    WC... anything stupid stand out?

    Sanchez
    TAA | Laporte | White
    Salah | Jota | Pogba | Raphinha
    Lukaku | DCL | Antonio

    Steele | Duffy | Williams | Bissouma

    1. fricky_
      10 mins ago

      Maybe Torres instead of Pogba, if anything? Otherwise looks good

      1. Your Man With The Hair
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks. Don't trust the game time he'll get. Especially with Foden & KDB on the way back.

  28. Sacked in the Morning
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    This is hurting my head! Any help appreciated
    Still can't quite decide on the spots in midfield - chose Gundo and Barnes over Ben/Jota/Raph at the start.....
    Wilson being out has mademy decision for me on Ronaldo this week.

    Bruno + Wilson --> Ronaldo + Jota
    But i'm 0.5 out so need to fund with Barnes or Gundo going for -4.

    Barnes to max 6.3 and play Gundo (LEI)...

    A. Saka
    B. Gray
    C. Sarr
    D. other

    Or Gundo to max 6.8 and play Barnes (MCI)....

    A. Benrahma
    B. Dele
    C. Raphinha
    D. other

  29. Mutter's Munters
    56 mins ago

    Wildcarding. Had Bissouma from gw1 and he has risen to 4.6m. Keep or are there better 4.5 mid options? Sisoko?

    1. Your Man With The Hair
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      keep

      1. fricky_
        11 mins ago

        The only other one to consider would be Allan (4.5), but Bissouma is a good option if you don't have .1 dilemma somewhere

        1. Mutter's Munters
          4 mins ago

          Cheers people. I'd only get 4.5 if i sold him anyway

  30. ads7680
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Curious what you think.

    A. Pogba + Ings > CR7 + Allan/Gilmour for -4
    or
    B. Bruno + Ings > CR7 + Jota for -4
    or
    C. Ings > DCL for free

