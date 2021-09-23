Gameweek 6 team news: Bamford out, Alexander-Arnold fit, Raphinha a doubt

Patrick Bamford (ankle) will definitely miss Leeds United’s Gameweek 6 clash with West Ham United but there is uncertainty surrounding the availability of Raphinha (hip) and Luke Ayling (knee).

Marcelo Bielsa was one of five Premier League managers to face the media on Thursday, with the other 15 top-flight bosses set to hold press conferences on Friday.

Jurgen Klopp is among those 15 managers – but we got a bonus update from the Liverpool head coach today, with the German speaking to in-house media about a number of his walking wounded.

We’ll round up the key updates from today’s virtual conference calls so far in the article below. Don’t forget to keep checking our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans tab, which will be gradually updated between now and Saturday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

LEEDS UNITED

There is no timeframe put on Bamford’s recovery just yet but the Leeds striker, along with Robin Koch (pelvis), Diego Llorente (muscle) and Pascal Struijk (suspended), will sit out Gameweek 6.

“Llorente, Koch and Bamford won’t be available. And the rest of them I couldn’t tell you if they will be or if they won’t be.” – Marcelo Bielsa

By the “rest of them”, Bielsa was referring to Jack Harrison (illness/match fitness), Raphinha and Ayling.

“Don’t think I’m holding back information, but the initial response that I gave you: I said that Koch, Llorente and Bamford would not participate. These three cases that you made reference to, they are subject to their evolution on whether that will allow them to participate. If I said that they would definitely play or they weren’t going to play, neither of those things are certain. “With regards to the protocols, [Harrison] would be in condition to play. But just because the rules say he can does not mean he will be ready to play.” – Marcelo Bielsa

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold (ilness) is fit to face Brentford but while Roberto Firmino (hamstring) will be back for next week’s Champions League clash with Porto, he is still not certain to feature against the Bees this weekend – raising hopes for Diogo Jota owners that the Portuguese ‘midfielder’ will again spearhead the Reds’ attack in Gameweek 6.

Klopp gave a number of fitness updates to LiverpoolFC.com, with Naby Keita (unspecified injury), Thiago Alcantara (calf) and James Milner (illness) also discussed.

“Trent was not injured, Trent was a little bit ill. He’s back in training, trained yesterday and will be fine. James [Milner] was a similar thing to Trent, so he should be recovered. I saw him running around here, nobody told me differently – I assume he will be in training today. “Naby [Keita], probably not. It’s not a serious thing but we have to wait until the pain settles, pretty much. We will see about that. Thiago, no chance. “Neco [Williams] made [his] first steps the day before yesterday; yesterday a [recovery] day; will be in training today, if it’s 100 per cent, we will see how he can cope with it.” “Bobby [Firmino] trained already for two or three days, so he is back in contention. We used him a little bit as a ‘joker’ [in training]. But he will be in the normal training and then we have to make a decision if we take him with us or not. Porto, 100 per cent. Brentford, we have to see.” – Jurgen Klopp

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Graham Potter is hopeful that Yves Bissouma (knee) and Alexis Mac Allister (back) will be able to train this weekend and be available for the Crystal Palace match on Monday.

Adam Webster (hamstring) is out until after the international break and Enock Mwepu (groin) is “doubtful” but Tariq Lamptey and Pascal Gross will be in the squad after each getting 45 minutes in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

“Hopefully, Yves Bissouma can train on Saturday. “Webster won’t be Monday, he’ll be probably after the international break. Alexis was just sore, just a knee in the back – so hopefully, he can be training with us again Saturday. Enock we will have give him today and tomorrow to see how it settles down, at the moment probably doubtful but we’ll see. “[Tariq Lamptey] had a long time out. We’re delighted with his 45 mins against Swansea. He looked good, strong, but it’s still another step, I think – so we need to be careful. He will be involved in the squad but we’ll take the decision closer to the game. “[Pascal Gross] played 45 last night, came through no problem. He’s an experienced guy, knows his body, knows his condition. He’ll recover now over the next couple of days. We’ll think about what his involvement will be but he’ll be in the squad.” – Graham Potter

BURNLEY

Sean Dyche’s team news mostly focused on back-up players, with updates on Wayne Hennessey (ankle), Kevin Long (match fitness) and Connor Roberts (match fitness/groin).

“Big Wayne [Hennessey]… turned his ankle, that’s settling down, so we’ve got a bit more hope in that one. Connor Roberts has got a minor thigh situation on his way back from injury, he wouldn’t have figured anyway, needs a bit more game-time – as does Kevin Long. Other than that, just a few knocks and bruises, nothing too major.” – Sean Dyche

Dale Stephens (ankle) remains out.

Josh Brownhill (dead leg) has been back on the grass and Dyche had earlier in the week said that the budget FPL midfielder has “got a chance” of featuring against Leicester City.

WATFORD

The Hornets have confirmed that Daniel Bachmann is a doubt for the Newcastle game with a minor knee problem.

Kiko Femenía (muscle) has returned to full training and is in contention, while João Pedro (match fitness) may also be involved.

BRENTFORD

The Brentford team news is nice and simple: Thomas Frank has no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Liverpool.

Shandon Baptiste will be available after serving his one-match ban in the EFL Cup in midweek.

