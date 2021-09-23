502
Team News September 23

Gameweek 6 team news: Bamford out, Alexander-Arnold fit, Raphinha a doubt

Patrick Bamford (ankle) will definitely miss Leeds United’s Gameweek 6 clash with West Ham United but there is uncertainty surrounding the availability of Raphinha (hip) and Luke Ayling (knee).

Marcelo Bielsa was one of five Premier League managers to face the media on Thursday, with the other 15 top-flight bosses set to hold press conferences on Friday.

Jurgen Klopp is among those 15 managers – but we got a bonus update from the Liverpool head coach today, with the German speaking to in-house media about a number of his walking wounded.

We’ll round up the key updates from today’s virtual conference calls so far in the article below. Don’t forget to keep checking our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans tab, which will be gradually updated between now and Saturday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

LEEDS UNITED

There is no timeframe put on Bamford’s recovery just yet but the Leeds striker, along with Robin Koch (pelvis), Diego Llorente (muscle) and Pascal Struijk (suspended), will sit out Gameweek 6.

“Llorente, Koch and Bamford won’t be available. And the rest of them I couldn’t tell you if they will be or if they won’t be.” – Marcelo Bielsa

By the “rest of them”, Bielsa was referring to Jack Harrison (illness/match fitness), Raphinha and Ayling.

“Don’t think I’m holding back information, but the initial response that I gave you: I said that Koch, Llorente and Bamford would not participate. These three cases that you made reference to, they are subject to their evolution on whether that will allow them to participate. If I said that they would definitely play or they weren’t going to play, neither of those things are certain.

“With regards to the protocols, [Harrison] would be in condition to play. But just because the rules say he can does not mean he will be ready to play.” – Marcelo Bielsa

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold (ilness) is fit to face Brentford but while Roberto Firmino (hamstring) will be back for next week’s Champions League clash with Porto, he is still not certain to feature against the Bees this weekend – raising hopes for Diogo Jota owners that the Portuguese ‘midfielder’ will again spearhead the Reds’ attack in Gameweek 6.

Klopp gave a number of fitness updates to LiverpoolFC.com, with Naby Keita (unspecified injury), Thiago Alcantara (calf) and James Milner (illness) also discussed.

“Trent was not injured, Trent was a little bit ill. He’s back in training, trained yesterday and will be fine. James [Milner] was a similar thing to Trent, so he should be recovered. I saw him running around here, nobody told me differently – I assume he will be in training today.

“Naby [Keita], probably not. It’s not a serious thing but we have to wait until the pain settles, pretty much. We will see about that. Thiago, no chance.

“Neco [Williams] made [his] first steps the day before yesterday; yesterday a [recovery] day; will be in training today, if it’s 100 per cent, we will see how he can cope with it.”

“Bobby [Firmino] trained already for two or three days, so he is back in contention. We used him a little bit as a ‘joker’ [in training]. But he will be in the normal training and then we have to make a decision if we take him with us or not. Porto, 100 per cent. Brentford, we have to see.” – Jurgen Klopp

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Graham Potter is hopeful that Yves Bissouma (knee) and Alexis Mac Allister (back) will be able to train this weekend and be available for the Crystal Palace match on Monday.

Adam Webster (hamstring) is out until after the international break and Enock Mwepu (groin) is “doubtful” but Tariq Lamptey and Pascal Gross will be in the squad after each getting 45 minutes in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

“Hopefully, Yves Bissouma can train on Saturday.

“Webster won’t be Monday, he’ll be probably after the international break. Alexis was just sore, just a knee in the back – so hopefully, he can be training with us again Saturday. Enock we will have give him today and tomorrow to see how it settles down, at the moment probably doubtful but we’ll see.

“[Tariq Lamptey] had a long time out. We’re delighted with his 45 mins against Swansea. He looked good, strong, but it’s still another step, I think – so we need to be careful. He will be involved in the squad but we’ll take the decision closer to the game.

“[Pascal Gross] played 45 last night, came through no problem. He’s an experienced guy, knows his body, knows his condition. He’ll recover now over the next couple of days. We’ll think about what his involvement will be but he’ll be in the squad.” – Graham Potter

BURNLEY

Sean Dyche’s team news mostly focused on back-up players, with updates on Wayne Hennessey (ankle), Kevin Long (match fitness) and Connor Roberts (match fitness/groin).

“Big Wayne [Hennessey]… turned his ankle, that’s settling down, so we’ve got a bit more hope in that one. Connor Roberts has got a minor thigh situation on his way back from injury, he wouldn’t have figured anyway, needs a bit more game-time – as does Kevin Long.

Other than that, just a few knocks and bruises, nothing too major.” – Sean Dyche

Dale Stephens (ankle) remains out.

Josh Brownhill (dead leg) has been back on the grass and Dyche had earlier in the week said that the budget FPL midfielder has “got a chance” of featuring against Leicester City.

WATFORD

The Hornets have confirmed that Daniel Bachmann is a doubt for the Newcastle game with a minor knee problem.

Kiko Femenía (muscle) has returned to full training and is in contention, while João Pedro (match fitness) may also be involved.

BRENTFORD

The Brentford team news is nice and simple: Thomas Frank has no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Liverpool.

Shandon Baptiste will be available after serving his one-match ban in the EFL Cup in midweek.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 6: Tips, captains, team news and best players

502 Comments
  1. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Who gets more

    A) Sissoko (New home)
    B) Gray (Norwich home)

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Gray (-4) it should be

      Open Controls
      1. Jimbo-Jones
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Gray this week, but personally wouldn't fancy the hit - particularly because he has united next, although good fixtures after that.
        For me if you're taking a hit, it has to be for a player you want for 3-6 weeks. One-week-wonder hits are quite rare.

        Open Controls
  2. jimmy.floyd
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Jota Bamford to Vardy Gallagher (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Jimbo-Jones
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Feel Jota sellers will be punished soon enough (non-owner).
        But Bamford out is priority, and Vardy could be a great diff.
        Anyone else you can sell to get the funds?

        Open Controls
        1. jimmy.floyd
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Not really

          Open Controls
  3. FF Dirtbag
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Who the hell to get to replace Bamford? 1Ft and 0.1m ITB.

    Sanchez
    TAA James Livra
    Salah Jota Greenwood Gray
    Antonio Ronaldo Bamford*

    Steele, Sissoko, Marcal, Williams

    Open Controls
    1. Jimbo-Jones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Tempted to go 2 up top, and take -4?
      Bamford to 4.5 gives you decent money to seriously upgrade Sissoko or Williams.

      Open Controls
      1. FF Dirtbag
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        I just wc'ed and feel like taking a hit straight after is a sin. But options in that area are better...

        Open Controls
    2. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      1 ASM,
      2 Armstrong,
      3 Jim

      I'd say

      Open Controls
      1. FF Dirtbag
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Cheers klopp. AsM was in my thoughts.

        Open Controls
    3. HIAFL (Howe to Train your D…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Play marcal and save I reckon to do something creative next gw with 2 fts

      Open Controls
  4. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Looks like Bamford > Antonio is the only option,
    Anyone recommend hitting in CR7 or another striker or hold?

    2.6m, 1FT

    Sanchez
    TAA | Shaw | Livra
    Salah | Bruno | Jota | Raph | Benrahma
    Bamford* | Toney

    Gunn | White | Scarlett | Hoever

    Open Controls
    1. Jimbo-Jones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Can you get Lukaku by downgrading Benrahma?
      Would leave you a fairly weak bench, and you'd have to choose between starting White or the Mid you bring in, but feel like you're going to want Lukaku from next week anyway...
      Or just do it for free next week and start White this week.

      Open Controls
      1. klopptimusprime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        was planning on GW8 wildcard but might need to be moved forward next, if I were to take a -4, would be Bruno + Bamford to Ronaldo + Sarr

        Open Controls
  5. Bartowski
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    What are peoples thoughts on Kovacic? I don't see him in any WC teams despite good pts and playing for Chelsea. Are we actually being put off by his price of 5.1?

    Open Controls
    1. Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Would rather a second defender

      Open Controls
    2. Jimbo-Jones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      He won't maintain his attacking output.
      He's a 3-points per week man, and there are plenty of 2-points a week for 0.6m less.
      Plus it prevents a good Chelsea triple up if you want it from GW7.

      Open Controls
    3. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I think its still uncertain that he starts every game.

      Open Controls
  6. john25
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Hey guys, which do you think is the better pick between Gallagher and Gray for the next 5-6 GWs?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I'd go Gallagher

      Open Controls
  7. TheBiffas
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    I've got gallager in my current 4-3-3- draft, but i'm concerned about having to play him week in week out. Better to switch to 4-4-2 for better flexibility?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      switch to 3-4-3***

      Open Controls
  8. Avery
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Bamford & Raphinha to Antonio & Sarr? (for a -4)

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I think just do the first one, unless you have absolutely no bench

      Open Controls
    2. ChelseaGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I'd do

      Open Controls
  9. ElliotJHP
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Think I'm committing to downgrading the Bamford spot, Toney worth it despite the fixtures?

    A) Toney (6.3)
    B) King (5.5)

    Open Controls
    1. ChelseaGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Toney doesn't have good fixtures short term. Maybe switch to a back 4 if you're not already on it?

      Open Controls
      1. ElliotJHP
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Considering it, if I commit to it is probably worth rolling then aye

        Open Controls
    2. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Pukki seems better than either of those to me.

      Open Controls
      1. ElliotJHP
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Not a bad shout

        Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
      27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  10. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Saint Max or Armstrong as a bamford replacement?

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      depends if you've got a WC booked in or not imo

      Open Controls
      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Not booked in currently

        Open Controls
      2. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        How would that affect your thinking?

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          I'm WCing in IB, so I'd go ASM and then Armstrong on WC - but if not I'd go Armstrong and hope he does something this week (great fixtures after Chelsea)

          Open Controls
          1. how now brown cow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Armstrong's fixtures are what caught my eye. Haven't seen anything of saints so far though.

            Open Controls
          2. how now brown cow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
  11. Cheeky Onion
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    How would you fill out this GW8 WC with 11.3 to spend? Don't really need a starting 3rd forward with this team but don't think I need the funds in GK. Where to upgrade?

    xxx
    TAA - Cancelo - Rudiger
    Salah - Raph - Benrhama - Sarr - Grey
    Lukaku - Antonio

    Foster - Marcal - Livermeno - xxx

    Open Controls
    1. Jimbo-Jones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Wouldn't have Benrahma on WC - prefer Alonso/Dias/Robertson for that money.
      And your bench has 2 starters, so personally would go 4.5 forward.
      Keeping money itb isn't a bad plan!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I'm thinking money ITB is probably where it's best. Is it worth spending some on a premium keeper or stick to 4.5?

        Open Controls
  12. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Used my Wildcard in gw5 because I had Antonio, DCL, Tsimikas and co to get in the likes of TAA, Reece James, Bamford and Raphinha.

    Such luck.

    Anyway, what would y'al do with this team?


    TAA* - Semedo - James*
    Raphinha* - Jota - Salah - Gray
    Ronaldo - Antonio - Bamford***

    Subs: Steele - Livramento - Williams - Sissokho.

    With 1 FT and 0.3m itb, what would you do with this team?

    Open Controls
    1. ChelseaGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I'd roll the FT

      Open Controls
    2. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      sell bamford and hope Raph is fit or only out for a week

      Trent shd be fine and James might play but u have cover for him anyway.

      Open Controls
  13. ChelseaGuy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Barnes to Sarr or roll the FT?

    Open Controls
    1. ElliotJHP
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I'd roll

      Open Controls
    2. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Do it

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Roll I think

      Open Controls
    4. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      do it.

      Open Controls
    5. artvandelay316
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Go for it

      Open Controls
    6. Mozumbus
      48 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
  14. Chilli Heatwave
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    For one week only would you rather

    Jota vs Brentford

    Or

    Gallagher vs Brighton

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Jots

      Open Controls
    2. ChelseaGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Jota

      Open Controls
  15. CAVEAT KING
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    For all those going for Antonio C. I can see Bielsa changing his ways for the first time and playing a low block. (I said it first) smile.)

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Yeah it's super easy to shift your team's style week to week... And without any of your usual CBs as well.

      Open Controls
      1. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        It is a "caveat" my dear

        Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      hoping for a Phillips CB masterclass - he's probably better than their usual CBs anyway

      Open Controls
      1. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        good point

        Open Controls
  16. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Isn't Auba looking like the most underwhelming pick this season?

    Open Controls
    1. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      And last season

      Open Controls
    2. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      he's pretty cheap though, considering his historical output

      Open Controls
    3. ElliotJHP
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      That would imply people have picked him

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        58 mins ago

        Nope

        Open Controls
  17. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Raphinha to Sarr or roll?

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      do it

      Open Controls
    2. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      I think Im doing it since Ayling Tsimikas Brownhill on bench, potential zero points

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I have a weak bench too. Sarr tempting.

        Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
      4 mins ago

      I'll wait

      Open Controls
  18. john25
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Repost.

    Hey guys, which do you think is the better pick between Gallagher and Gray for the next 5-6 GWs?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Gray, probably

      Open Controls
  19. jia you (The No BS League -…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Bamford + Raphina to Antonio + Fornals is tempting!

    Open Controls
  20. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Which plan sounds best?

    1)
    GW6: Bam Bruno to Ronaldo (c) Benrahma -4
    GW7: Ayling to Rudi
    GW8: Shaw to Dias
    GW9: Ronaldo to Kaku

    2)
    GW6: Bam to ASM
    GW7: Bruno Scarlet to Kaku (c) Kovacic -4
    GW8: Shaw Ayling to Rudi Dias -4
    GW9: Greenwood out

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Thanks for any help as I'm pretty lost with that Bam injury

      Open Controls
    2. artvandelay316
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  21. artvandelay316
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Need to lose Bamford now.

    A) Bamford to St Maxim and save extra cash
    B) VVD to Manquillo and Bamford to Vardy
    C) Do A, then spend cash on upgrading Fornals to Torres/Bernardo/Raph

    TAA, Rudiger, Alonso, VVD, Livra is my current defence.

    Lukaku, Antonio, Bamford current forwards.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      1 hour ago

      B

      Open Controls
  22. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Guys does coady have any attacking threat?

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        1 goal in three years

        Open Controls
        1. OLEgend
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          So he is due

          Open Controls
          1. Mozumbus
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Sounds like overdue, or maybe a bad debt

            Open Controls
  23. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Which plan sounds best ?

    1)
    GW6: Bam Bruno to Ronaldo (c) Benrahma -4
    GW7: Ayling to Rudi
    GW8: Shaw to Dias
    GW9: Ronaldo to Kaku

    2)
    GW6: Bam to ASM
    GW7: Bruno Scarlet to Kaku (c) Kovacic -4
    GW8: Shaw Ayling to Rudi Dias -4
    GW9: Greenwood out

    Thanks for any help as I'm pretty lost with that Bam injury.

    Open Controls
    1. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I like #1's organization better, but I'd be clenching those cheeks tight without Lukaku in GW7 & GW8

      Open Controls
  24. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    GTG for GW6?
    Hate benching Rudiger, but obviously he'd come in if Raphinha can't pass fit.

    Sa
    TAA Shaw Pereira
    Salah Raphinha Benrahma Gray
    Ronaldo Antonio Jimenez

    Gunn; Rudiger, Livramento, Sissoko

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Very much g2g.

      Open Controls
  25. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Coufal
    Salah Jota Greenwood Benrahma Raphinha
    Ronaldo Antonio

    (Steele Coady Amartey Perica)

    With TAA and Raphinha injury concerns, it makes sense to make a transfer doesn't it?

    I could do Amartey to Livramento? Or Coufal to Thiago Silva?

    Open Controls
  26. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Bottomed
    Already did Traore to Sarr, now thinking what to do with Bamford

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Livra, Duffy
    Salah Sarr Jota Raphinia
    Ronaldo (C) Antonio

    Steele, Allan, Tierney, Bamford
    0FT 0.2 ITB

    A) Play Duffy
    B) Play Tierney
    C) Play Allan
    D) Sell Bamford for -4 (for whom)?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.