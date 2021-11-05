1517
Team News November 5

Injury updates, team news and predicted line-ups for FPL Gameweek 11

We’ve got all the important Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information for Gameweek 11 in our Friday press conference summary.

You can catch the headline updates from Thursday’s pressers – featuring Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley and Southampton – via this link here.

LIVERPOOL

Owners of Diogo Jota will be interested in Jurgen Klopp’s comments on Roberto Firmino‘s hamstring injury, suffered in midweek. He believes Firmino will be out for a length of time beyond the international break.

“Bobby [Firmino] is not good news with a serious hamstring injury, really unfortunate. We don’t know exactly how long he will be out but it will be not now after the international break directly. Usually when you have an injury before the international break, you think, ‘OK, after the international break they are ready’ but that is not directly the moment when Bobby will be ready again, probably.”

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are back in action, although Joe Gomez (calf), Curtis Jones (eye) and Naby Keita (hamstring) will not take part against West Ham United.

“Curtis was very unlucky in training – he got a finger that scratched the eye. He will be back after the international break, for sure. And Joey [Gomez], hopefully after the international break as well.”

Harvey Elliott (ankle) and James Milner (hamstring) are also unavailable.

CHELSEA

Alongside the recent injuries of Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (thigh) is one suffered by Marcos Alonso during Tuesday night’s trip to Malmo.

“Marcos Alonso injured himself in the very last minute during the Malmo match, he tried now to come out for training but the stress is too high on the ankle, too painful. He will not be in the squad tomorrow.” – Thomas Tuchel

This should give a clear path for Ben Chilwell to start at left wing-back against Burnley, although the status of Mason Mount isn’t entirely clear.

“A wisdom tooth is the reason, it’s a bit of an infection. He was back in training yesterday and today, he lost a bit of weight, he cannot eat properly and takes medication. Let’s see. He’s in the squad for tomorrow, can play some minutes, but we will need to wait for the reaction because it seems like a proper treatment needs to be done.”

Tuchel had nothing to add for Lukaku, Werner and Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) but at least Christian Pulisic is now back from his ankle injury. The American made a cameo in midweek.

MANCHESTER CITY

Apart from the foot injury of Ferran Torres that will keep him out until next year, Kyle Walker seems to be the only potential problem for Pep Guardiola. After the win over Club Brugge, the Spaniard said:

“We are going to review the players, especially Kyle because he has a big kick in his foot.”

However, he was unable to provide a further update ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s trip to Old Trafford.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Paul Pogba remains suspended from his red card against Liverpool. The midweek draw in Bergamo against Atalanta brought another injury to summer signing Raphael Varane, who left the field with a hamstring problem.

“With all the technology, you expect him to be out for four-to-five weeks. It’s a blow for us as he’s come in and been really influential, but Eric Bailly came in last time and was exceptional. We have a squad that can cope.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer expects Victor Lindelof (knock) to be ready to replace Varane, although he can’t say for sure. He adds that a couple of unnamed players are doubtful for the derby.

ARSENAL

Granit Xhaka (knee) is aiming to be back in full training in early 2022, with Mikel Arteta confirming that Kieran Tierney is the only other injury issue. The left-back has missed the last two matches due to an ankle problem but Arteta believes he will be available to face Watford.

“Kieran [Tierney] has been training the last two days and is feeling much better, so hopefully he will be able to be available. Let’s see in the next two training sessions how he’s feeling.”

LEICESTER CITY

James Justin (knee) and Wesley Fofana (leg) remain injured, although Wilfred Ndidi is back. Marc Albrighton is still out from an injury in Moscow. Brendan Rodgers is optimistic that a few key players will be back at the weekend to face Leeds.

“Hopefully the players who were out [on Thursday] should be back and available, Harvey [Barnes] and James Maddison. Ricardo Pereira should be fine also, so we should get a few players back for the weekend.”

EVERTON

Lucas Digne missed Monday night’s trip to Wolves with a muscle problem but manager Rafael Benitez expects him back for the weekend.

“He has been training, so hopefully, he will be available.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Andre Gomes (calf) and Yerry Mina (hamstring) remain injured.

LEEDS UNITED

Marcelo Bielsa confirmed that Luke Ayling (knee), Patrick Bamford (ankle) and Robin Koch (pelvic) remain out, adding that Bamford’s is “not a simple injury” and there is not yet a timeline for his return.

Junior Firpo (match fitness) and Jamie Shackleton (knock) will be assessed closer to their Sunday match with Leicester.

WEST HAM UNITED

There’s not much to report from David Moyes who, despite the busy schedule for his squad, only has a couple of knocks for Andriy Yarmolenko and Nikola Vlasic.

“At the moment we seem OK. Yarmolenko had a bit of an injury before we left, Vlasic as well. We’ll see how they are. It’s a quick turnaround between the games but hopefully we’ll be okay.”

CRYSTAL PALACE

Patrick Vieira has again confirmed that, apart from long-term absentee Nathan Ferguson (Achilles), everybody in his squad is training. The weekend comes too soon for Eberechi Eze (Achilles), although he did get a 60-minute run-out for the under-23s on Monday and is “feeling good”.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

No change for Wolves, with Yerson Mosquera (thigh), Pedro Neto and Jonny Castro (both knee) still long-term absentees. At left-back, Marcal won’t return from his calf strain until after the international break.

WATFORD

Francisco Sierralta (hamstring) hopes to be involved against Arsenal, having missed Watford’s last three matches. Peter Etebo (thigh) and Christian Kabasele (hamstring) remain long-term absentees but Emmanuel Dennis has returned from suspension following the arrival of his fifth yellow card against Everton.

Kiko Femenia (hip) might play but Ken Sema won’t, missing some weeks after suffering a knee injury in training.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Graeme Jones will be in the dugout for the Magpies on Saturday evening, although Eddie Howe is expected to be announced as new manager imminently. Jones confirmed that everybody is fit to face Brighton apart from Paul Dummett (calf).

NORWICH CITY

Ben Gibson‘s return from suspension is well-timed, as centre backs Grant Hanley (groin) has been ruled out of the Canaries’ trip to Brentford and and Ozan Kabak (illness) is a doubt. Christoph Zimmermann (ankle), Todd Cantwell (lack of match fitness) and Sam Byram (lack of match fitness) remain unavailable.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

