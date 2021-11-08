206
Scout Notes November 8

Eight FPL returns in seven starts for Bowen and hope for Antonio despite blanks

206 Comments
Following our round-ups of Saturday and Sunday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action, our Scout Notes cover all the Gameweek 11 matches in more depth.

All stats and graphics in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where there is still a seven-day free trial available.

WEST HAM UNITED 3-2 LIVERPOOL

  • Goals: Pablo Fornals (£6.0m), Kurt Zouma (£5.4m) | Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m), Divock Origi (£4.9m)
  • Assists: Fornals, Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) x2 | Mohamed Salah (£13.0m), Alexander-Arnold
  • Own goals: Alisson (£6.0m)
  • Bonus: Alexander-Arnold x3, Fornals x2, Bowen x1

IN-FORM HAMMERS

West Ham United ended Liverpool’s 25-game unbeaten run on Sunday, with an excellent 3-2 victory that ensures they head into the international break ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side in third place.

Notably, across 2021, the Hammers have been the third-best Premier League team, with only champions Manchester City and Chelsea bagging more points. During that time, they have scored 62 goals in 33 games, a total only Pep Guardiola’s side can eclipse.

That suggests that keeping faith with Michail Antonio (£8.2m) a while longer could be a wise move, despite four blanks in his last five appearances, and a tougher immediate schedule:

In fact, the Jamaican international has now scored just two goals in his last seven league games. However, there isn’t a lot wrong with his underlying numbers over that period, despite an obvious dip in attacking returns.

Forwards ranked by xGI Gameweeks 4-11

The lack of alternatives in his category is another reason to hold. 

Over the weekend, amongst all forwards, only Teemu Pukki (£5.8m), Adam Armstrong (£5.9m), Matej Vydra (£5.2m) and Divock Origi (£4.9m) found the back of the net, with the likes of Ivan Toney (£6.7m), Jamie Vardy (£10.8m) and Harry Kane (£12.2m) extending their run of blanks to five/three/three matches respectively.

IS BOWEN THE BEST FPL MIDFIELDER UNDER £6.5M?

After his brace of assists in Gameweek 11, Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) has now produced at least one attacking return in six of his last seven appearances. 

During that time, only Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) can boast a higher expected goal involvement (xGI) total amongst all players, yet the winger is still only owned by just 1.8% of FPL managers.

The mid-price midfielder category is certainly stacked with options right now, with the likes of Conor Gallagher (£5.8m) and Emile Smith Rowe (£5.8m) also vying for our attention, but Bowen could be the best of the lot, with his share of set-pieces – and how good West Ham are at them – also worth factoring in.

Jarrod Bowen v Conor Gallagher v Emile Smith Rowe key attacking stats comparison 2021/22, via our Premium Members Area

“We spend a lot of time on set-pieces. The gaffer, Kev [Nolan], Nev [Paul Nevin], [Stuart] Pearcey, Bill [McKinlay], all the coaching staff… we put so much detail into our set-pieces and I think we’ve scored a lot of goals off of them. It’s not a fluke, the amount we’ve scored. Some games can be decided on set-pieces and we’ve had two goals from them – I’m not sure if the first one is an own-goal, or whatever happened, but it went in – and with Kurt Zouma’s first West Ham goal as well, I’m delighted for him.” – Jarrod Bowen

Elsewhere, budget defender Ben Johnson (£4.0m) was once again selected at right-back ahead of Vladimir Coufal (£4.8m), who had to settle for a place on the bench. The youngster had another excellent game, which suggests the Czech international may have to wait for his chance to prove himself once more.

DOUBLE-DIGITS FOR ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

FPL Gameweek 11 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and injuries

Despite conceding three goals, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) still managed his fourth double-digit return of the campaign, courtesy of a first-half free-kick and assist for Origi’s consolation.

The England international now ranks second amongst all defenders for FPL points, despite missing two games through illness and injury respectively, 

Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, racked up his fifth consecutive assist, though he has now failed to score in his last three matches in all competitions, while Diogo Jota (£7.5m) struggled to make an impact in the absence of Roberto Firmino (£8.9m), and was replaced by Origi when Liverpool needed a goal.

“So, yeah, first half completely in control of the game, anyway 1-0 down because of a set-piece. We scored the equaliser – a wonderful goal – and were really in control and in charge of the game. Obviously West Ham play really good stuff this season but today it was a bit more like the old West Ham – sitting deep, going for set-pieces and counter-attacks. In the first half we didn’t let that happen apart from one, I think, set-piece, if I’m 100 per cent right, at least where they scored the goal. Then second half we lost balls in general, we lost more balls than in the first half. They scored from a counter-attack and from a set-piece; the second one was exceptionally well taken and a great, fantastic finish from Zouma. But that all shouldn’t have happened because we should have controlled the game still in the second half. For whatever reason, it looked for me a little bit like we lost patience, it was like we didn’t have enough clear-cut chances so we wanted to change the wrong things. Actually, our passing changed too early, we had to do that higher up the pitch, then you are better protected. Then we were in the situations where we lost the balls. That’s it, pretty much” – Jurgen Klopp

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna (Dawson 22), Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen (Coufal 84), Fornals, Benrahma (Masuaku 86), Antonio

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho (Minamino 80), Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Thiago 68), Salah, Mane, Jota (Origi 76)

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

206 Comments Post a Comment
  1. putana
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    thoughts on these moves:

    -rudiger to cancelo this week
    -next week veltman to james/chilwell

    Open Controls
    1. Klip Klopp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Good moves

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Veltman to Cancelo not an option ? Giving you Chelsea and City coverage this GW, and the option to use next GW's FT on something more urgent if necessary.

      Open Controls
      1. putana
        • 3 Years
        just now

        dont have the money for that straight swap. have 2 ft's but want to wait for vardy to DCL

        Open Controls
  2. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Foster (sanchez)
    Matip taa rudi (christ white)
    Raph salah mbeumo town (sisoko)
    Vardy antonio jimi

    Which ?

    A) WC to Rams/guaita foster - Davies/dier lamptey taa cancelo james - Foden/jota salah son galagher/zaha raph -Puki/armstrong/broja antonio hwang
    B) matip/christensen town -4 to cancelo/james/reglion
    moura/jota/galagher/zaha/bsilva
    C) jimi town -4 to son puki/armstrong/hwang
    D) town sisoko -4 to 2 mids. 13.6

    Open Controls
  3. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Can I get some advice on moves to make?

    I have 1FT and 0 itb

    Ramsdale
    Livramento, Cancelo, Duffy
    Gallagher, Salah (c), Saka, Foden,
    Ronaldo, Antonio, Vardy

    Bench: Foster, Semedo, Manquillo, Allan

    A. Ronaldo + Semedo --> 9.6 striker + Trent for -4
    B. Semedo + Vardy --> Trent + Hwang
    C. Any other suggestions? I'm willing to take a hit

    Open Controls
    1. Bobjonesjnr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I like B. CR7 you might want back soon, and given you’ve held this long I’d just keep.

      Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Manchester Evening News reckons Pep's cracked his own roulette for the main matches this season.

    Ederson.
    Waker. Dias. Cancelo.
    Rodri. KDB. Silva.
    Jesus. Foden.

    ... Leaving another centre back and false 9 for the remaining 10 contenders to be playing for.

    https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-guardiola-united-fixtures-22093542

    Fwiw i think Mahrez gets the nod in Champions League games this season in place of Jesus.

    Does this make sense and make it easier to select Man City players?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I don't really agree. There are going to be matches every 3 days in December for a time. There is no way that team will play all of them.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        I don't think they claim all by any means, with Champions League... But the bigger games and this is the core of the team that is now more settled.

        Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Nope. I have Cancelo and Foden. Fully expect both to get their share of rests.

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Don't agree with this at all, think a lot of his player selection is form based and how players perform/look in training sessions.. this might be the core right now, a month from now this could be different

      Open Controls
  5. zeslinguer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    What are people thinking about the Man U fixture swing? I’m still not looking at the defence, but who’s worth considering in attack? Ronaldo obviously but is he worth the price and the struggle to fit him in? Greenwood an option? Rash?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I'd wait for a new manager first.

      Open Controls
      1. zeslinguer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        What’s the chances of that happening soon though, it looked likes he’s there to stay. Definitely for the good run of fixtures he’ll be tbere

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Ronaldo or nothing imo.

      Open Controls
  6. dshv
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    What do you think about Vardy to Kane?

    Mbeumo to galagher??

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      I'm strongly considering Vardy to Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        U;m open to dumping Vardy, but Kane was in his usual funk even with a new manager assessing.

        Open Controls
    2. Pegboy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't rush with Kane (or Son). The pick at the moment looks like Reguilon or Royal.

      Open Controls
  7. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    how likely is james goin to go up in price again this week? want to go rudiger to james but a little hesitant to do it this early on the break. current lineup is:

    sanchez/steele

    taa, cancelo, rudiger, livra, semedo

    salah, son, jota, raphina, gray

    antonio, toney, pukki

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      I'd say James going up is fairly likely. He was the most transferred in player of last week and then didn't blank.

      Open Controls
      1. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        worth it though to save the .1 and risk the potential injuries of the break?

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      He will go up this week. Is he worth the risk to save 0.1? I'm not so sure. If you had the exact amount and really want him then it's worth considering but if you have a bit of flexibility with your budget, I would hold off. England have 2 games before GW12.

      Open Controls
      1. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        thanks for the advice. if i do it now i'd have .2 left over

        Open Controls
  8. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Newcastle United FC
    @NUFC
    ·
    6m
    Handshake

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Eddie had decent defenders at Bournemouth. He couldn't organise them into a resilient unit. Toon will continue to be a target for FPL players to attack.

      Open Controls
      1. zeslinguer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        58 mins ago

        The Newcastle defence has looked good at times over the last year or two. Fernandez, Schar and Dubravaka all coming back into the team and Shelvey getting know where near it should help too

        Open Controls
      2. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        57 mins ago

        will he try to sign King? re-create that Wilson/King/Fraser triangle?

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          54 mins ago

          Might even spend millions more on Jordan Ibe. Maybe raid Liverpool again for their unwanted. Seriously, his record in the transfer market is atrocious. Imagine entrusting him with 200M!!

          Open Controls
          1. Dthinger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            I'm not even sure I would know where to start with transfers at Newcastle! They are so bad in every position!

            Open Controls
  9. Bielsa's Bucket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    How often are the player projections in the members area updated?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      A few times a week, should be updated later today.

      Open Controls
      1. Bielsa's Bucket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
  10. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    255k>7k in 3 weeks, not too shabby.......and I need advice - play 2 out of these 4:

    Raphinha (tot)
    Gallagher (bur)
    Mbeumo (new)
    Livramento (nor)

    Leaning towards Gallagher and Mbeumo but I'm not sure at all........

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      Lean towards Gallagher and Raphinha

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Livra and Mbeumo imo. I personally will will bench Raph and start Toney and Livra. ((I don't have Gallagher or Mbeumo). Yet even though I usually consider each asset as their own, if you have Toney, I would bench Mbeumo in your shoes.

      Open Controls
  11. mazzington☘
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    what's the story with johnson at west ham? will continue to start?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      He kept out a fit Coufal this GW. No telling how far he'll go, that lad.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      Interesting cheap option if you need funds. I still expect Coufal to come back in though at some point

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        They have Europe also, so they need to manage minutes a lot and avoid getting too fatigued.

        Open Controls
  12. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Think I'm set om getting jota in for townsend but need to scrape 1,4 mil somewhere from this squad. Best option ?

    Foster
    TAA Rudiger Chilwell Cancelo Livramento
    Foden Salah
    Jimenez Vardy Antonio

    Sanchez ESR Townsend Gilmour

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Rudiger down to a cheap defender.

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Yep looking att rudiger>4.3 defender

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Rudiger or Vardy the standout options to downgrade

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        49 mins ago

        I sold Rudi for James; otherwise I'd have kept him. Great value.
        Flog Vardy for sure though.

        Open Controls
        1. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          47 mins ago

          Yeah that looks easy on paper but if I wanna move to Kane/Ronaldo in a couple of weeks it gets tricky

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            29 mins ago

            I'd still ditch Vardy now and start to prepare for Ronaldo after that.

            Open Controls
  13. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Howe at Newcastle, Wilson-Fraser double up anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      Is this the same Fraser who refused to play for Howe in case he got injured before his free transfer?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        Was about to post this. His attitude got Bournemouth relegated. Doubt Howe will be forgiving.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          33 mins ago

          Thx to both of you. But what can they do now even if they don't like each other. Is Howe going to revenge and not give game time? Will he want to sell Fraser in January? Or are they going to act professionally and shake hands?

          Open Controls
    2. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      49 mins ago

      Wanna Keep Vardy so the switch >kane/Ronaldo is easier

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        To tonyawesome 69

        Open Controls
  14. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    For anyone who has poor OR and has thought that season is already over, it isn't. GW8 my rank was barely inside top 1.5 million (1,446,257) and is now 406,682. So in only three weeks I have been able to overtake over million managers. This post is not supposed to brag, my OR is still poor. But I had basically given up hope to be able to even try to get into top 10k and had basically downgraded my realistic target to top 100k after horrible start with Harrison and Barnes. So for everyone with poor OR, there is still a lot of time to change things and it's not impossible. Good luck and may The Force be with you!

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      Look at AZ for instance, i was 15 points ahead of him 4 gameweeks ago, now 50 behind crazy How fast it can go

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        Yea, "the great and the good" is good comparison. Just like legendary managers on livefpl. Having fallen behind them all had made me wonder my judgement (and I actually had made some desperate mistakes, but I do also blame some bad luck.)

        Open Controls
  15. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/08/gallagher-the-most-bought-fpl-player-of-gameweek-12-after-latest-haul/

    Open Controls

