Scout Notes November 8

Sanchez to miss Gameweek 12 as Potter confirms goalkeeper replacement

Following our round-ups of Saturday and Sunday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action, our Scout Notes cover all the Gameweek 11 matches in more depth.

We start with Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United.

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Newcastle United

  • Goals: Leandro Trossard (£6.4m) | Isaac Hayden (£4.5m)
  • Assists: None | Ciaran Clark (£4.4m)
  • Bonus: Trossard x3, Hayden x3, Clark x1

HOW LONG IS SANCHEZ OUT FOR AND WHO WILL REPLACE HIM?

Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) will miss Gameweek 12 as a result of his sending off in Saturday’s draw with Newcastle.

It’s only a one-match ban, however: the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity carries the lowest possible punishment for a red card, with foul and abusive language (two-game suspension) and serious foul play/violent conduct (three-match ban) penalised more severely.

For those FPL managers with a playing goalkeeper substitute and with fires to fight elsewhere, it’s an easy-ish hold: the following fixtures are reasonable enough and on a par with many of the alternative £4.5m shot-stoppers.

Sanchez suspended for Gameweek 12 as Potter confirms goalkeeper replacement

As for who will line up between the posts at Villa Park in a fortnight’s time, it’s good news for Fantasy bosses who backed up their Sanchez pick with understudy Jason Steele (£4.0m).

It already looked very likely that Steele would deputise for his teammate, as he had been on the bench in every league fixture this season and has played in the Carabao Cup, and Albion boss Graham Potter confirmed on Monday that the £4.0m goalkeeper would be between the posts against the currently managerless Villans.

“Jason has played in the Carabao Cup so he will be in goal and Kjell [Scherpen] will support him.

“Jason has never let us down, he’s a fantastic guy and he will take the opportunity. His distribution is fantastic, he makes saves. He knows the guys, works with us every day so no problems with Jason. That’s what he’s there for, to wait for an opportunity and to be ready and I know he will do that.” – Graham Potter

The Seagulls’ head coach also had words of encouragement for Sanchez.

“It’s the life of a goalkeeper. It’s the life of a young goalkeeper that you have to take some adversity at times, some challenging moments. It’s always about how you respond.

“A career isn’t built on success only, it’s built on moments like today, moments where confidence isn’t as high or form isn’t as good. That’s how young players develop and grow and we’ll support him and have the utmost faith and belief in him.

“We love him for what he has done with us. He has been fantastic. It’s upsetting for him at the moment but he’ll get back stronger.” – Robert Sanchez

LAMPTEY ‘OUT OF POSITION’, WEBSTER GETS FIRST MINUTES

  • FPL Gameweek 11 round-up: Saturday review, injury news and the things we learned 5

Above: Brighton’s average position map (left) and Tariq Lamptey’s touch map (right) in Gameweek 11

Isaac Hayden‘s (£4.5m) second-half strike ensured that Brighton’s clean sheet went up in smoke in a flat display against Newcastle but there was a positive to take with the first Premier League start of the season for Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m).

Effectively deployed “out of position” on the right flank for the hosts, the former Chelsea defender was a bright spark and got into some threatening positions, narrowly failing to divert a cross home midway through the first half before racing onto a Sanchez punt shortly after the interval to produce a tame shot from inside the visitors’ area.

Occasionally the most advanced player in the Albion attack (as his heatmap above indicates), his total of eight penalty box touches was only beaten by two other FPL defenders in Gameweek 11.

He’s back on the FPL radar but his injury history, coupled with the congested Christmas schedule, may well see Potter use him sensibly and sparingly over the coming two months – indeed, the Brighton boss suggested after full-time that he is still not fully fit.

“A little bit of using Tariq’s qualities to help the team as much as we can while we are in a stage where he is not 100% because we are building minutes up.

“We wanted to use his attributes and stretch the backline. We thought they [Newcastle] would be quite deep, we thought we would need runners in behind them, we thought we’d need to challenge their backline in terms of width.

“And obviously it’s easier for Tariq to do that if he doesn’t have quite so much to do defensively, but he can do both.” – Graham Potter

The threat to popular FPL budget defender Shane Duffy‘s (£4.4m) place grows by the week, especially with Adam Webster (£4.4m) now free of injury and getting his first bit of Premier League game-time since September as a late substitute on Saturday. Webster’s ball-playing ability from the back – something that Duffy lacks – was arguably missed against Newcastle’s deep defence, while the Irishman’s shortage of pace was exposed in the incident that led to Sanchez’s dismissal. Duffy has generally been excellent this season and there is room for him and Webster in the same side but with Lamptey fit, the versatile Joel Veltman (£4.4m) adept at playing at centre-half and Dan Burn (£4.4m) set to return over the international break, Albion will soon have a full complement of defenders available for selection to give Potter a welcome headache at the back.

Duffy and Veltman are, incidentally, both a booking away from a one-match ban.

TROSSARD ON PENALTIES?

Leandro Trossard (£6.4m) is one of just three ever-present starters for Brighton this season and has completed 90 minutes in each of the last nine Gameweeks.

He moved joint-tenth among FPL midfielders for points with his goal against the Magpies and was arguably the star of the show at the Amex, again leading the line as Neal Maupay (£6.5m) was forced to make do with a place on the bench for the second week running.

The Belgian was top among the players involved in this fixture for penalty box touches, shots and chances created.

Is he now on penalties, too?

It’s too early to be drawing conclusions: Pascal Gross (£5.9m), Maupay, Danny Welbeck (£6.0m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m), who have all taken spot-kicks before him in this season or last, were all off the field at the time of Albion’s penalty award on Saturday.

HOWE IMMINENT

Newcastle will likely be under the stewardship of Eddie Howe by the time Gameweek 12 comes around, as the former Bournemouth man was in the director’s box at the Amex for the evening kick-off.

The performances have been marginally better under Graeme Jones over the last three Gameweeks but they’ve all been safety-first, with the interim Newcastle boss adopting a conservative 3-5-2/5-3-2 set-up.

Howe favoured a more attacking 4-4-2/4-4-1-1 system at Bournemouth and there may be interest rekindled in the talismanic Callum Wilson (£7.3m) – who would have scored his fifth goal in eight matches had he not been felled by Sanchez in the red card incident – as a result.

The reunited boss and player will have a very decent first four matches to look forward to after the international break, three of which are at home.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Lamptey (Webster 75), Mwepu (MacAllister 46), Bissouma, Cucurella, March (Maupay 65), Lallena, Trossard.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Murphy, Krafth (Gayle 90+4), Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Almiron (Joelinton 74), Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.

  1. fusen
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    I find the phrase "maybe I had too much information" funny in FPL, as it means something else to me than I think how others use it.

    FPL is a game of trying to determine the chances of things happening, then sitting back and seeing if you were right.

    'Too much information' is when something doesn't happen that they thought would happen, and so you try and find something to blame.

    Classic hindsight "oh, of course the other situation was going to happen, if only I hadn't burdened myself with all that information to inform my decision"

    It doesn't make sense. You either logically estimated the risk or didn't. More information should always help trying to guess the risk.

    What no amount of information can tell you is that a player you own may accidentally score an own goal or the opposition striker who hasn't scored in 10 somehow scores a wondergoal.

    It isn't "too much information", it's just plain FPL luck not going your way for that specific choice.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Sometimes extra info leads to bad luck, so it's stupid phrase.

    2. GoonerSteve
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      An example of too much information might be:

      Obvious choice is to captain a certain player due to form so you have the armband on them all week. However, detailed analysis of his returns against that particular team reveal he has never scored there before. A rumour then circulates late Friday night that player has Covid / an injury. Picked up by the press so some of the papers predict he will be missing from starting 11. With all of this info, decision is made to captain someone else.

      Vs your mate who hasn't looked st anything since last weekend when he decided to pick his captain based on form.

      The player goes on to haul.

      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Still don't think that's too much information as based on your scenario you would beat your mate who didn't change his team most of the time, just unlucky this time around.

      2. fusen
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        You've literally just described what I wrote above.

        Luck went against you so you're blaming the extra info you used to try and describe the most accurate chance % of something happening.

        If you read all the xG tables and decide on a striker who doesn't end up scoring, but a friend randomly chooses a striker who does score, that isn't "too much information". It's FPL luck, which is a big part of the game.

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      The Son - COVID thing was definitely an example of 'too much information' imo. But generally you are correct.

      1. fusen
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        But Son had factually got a positive covid result. People who worked on that used it as an increased chance he wouldn't play. Which is the logical thing.

        What are the odds the covid test was a false positive?

        That's exactly the luck I'm referring to.

  2. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Ofc won't pull the trigger till Friday next week, but plan right now is to do Vardy -> Wilson to fund Foden. Issue is ,who I lose of these two to fund the move?

    A: Mbeumo(have Toney)
    B: Raphinha

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Mbeumo has to go, Raphinha has become a question mark. He was in last chance saloon for many, but has scored twice in a row now.

      1. Warblers Fear Satan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Not sure why a question mark. He certainly passes the eye test.

    2. Igz08
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Would lean to Mbeumo

    3. beerhockeyrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      2 FT Considering Vardy to Wilson as well with second
      I moved Mbueno to Gallagher keeping Raph (have Foden)
      Mbueno results were issue for me (5 points in 4 weeks) He looked good before his injury, but he doesnt look as sharp afterward.
      Raph has tough fixtures but his results the last two push me to hold as well as the eye test, he was the best player on the pitch on Sunday.

  3. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    I've been benching points galore in recent weeks, so please help me out here

    Bench two?

    A. Livramento (nor)
    B. Dias (EVE)
    C. Gallagher (bur)
    D. Raphinha (tot)
    E. Toney (new)
    F. Vardy (CHE)

    Of course it can't be both E and F

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Che is tight, so I would bench Vardy. Livra has to start vs Nor, he may get baps. I don't trust Spurs defense, so that leaves B and C. B safer, C has higher ceiling.

      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Thanks pal

    2. Jackie Moon
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      I’ve got all those players and currently have Vardy and Raphinha on the bench.

      Is Raphinha meant to have any issues coming back from South America this time around?

  4. Cok3y5murf
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Bench 2ney (new) or ESR (liv)?

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Normally I wouldnt bench a PK taker but its not like they are getting penalties plus Liverpool are conceding goals, so Smith Rowe.

    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      ESR. If you've carried Toney this far, you have to give him this game now.

      1. Cok3y5murf
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        I've only carried him since last week and already done 😆

    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Is that Wayne Tooney?

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      I will bench ESR, haven't even thought that there is something to consider.

    5. McGazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      ESR - regressing fast - 13,9,8

      1. thegaffer82
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Lol 🙂

      2. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Only 7 next gameweek

  5. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    The absolute state of some people ripping up their teams to get a 12.1m striker who has returned in 1! of the 11 gameweeks so far.

    If my 4.5 defender did that I would be binning them.

    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Chill man. It’s just a game.
      Harry Kane is one of the best strikers to ever grace the Prem.
      You think he’ll continue being this poor for the rest of the season?
      If the answer to that is no - then there must be a turning point coming soon…
      Could it be v Leeds? Or maybe Norwich?
      It’s a punt at the end of the day. Playing the fixtures and relying on a guy who’s scored 20+ goals almost every season to find his form against poor defenses and under an elite coach.
      Not that ridiculous I think (although I think I’m getting Son personally)

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        "You think he’ll continue being this poor for the rest of the season?"
        ...
        Yes?

        1. thegaffer82
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Well, erm… okay.

          Harry Kane is finished, dead and buried as a professional footballer at the tender age of 28.

          RIP Harry. Twas a pleasure watching you play 🙁

          1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            This is an FPL site, I said he's finished as an FPL asset.
            Are you Charlie Kane? Seem to be pushing a sad agenda.

  6. Igz08
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Really want Gallagher in my team.

    Mbeumo Salah Foden Son Raph
    Toney Vardy Broja

    Got 2FT 0.1 itb

    1) Broja, Mbeumo -> Davis, Gallagher
    2) Raph -> Gallagher
    3) Vardy, Mbeumo -> Aub, Gallagher
    4) Toney, Mbeumo -> Gallagher, Hwang
    Or
    5) Toney -> Edouarde

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      He had only two shots. When I saw him playing, he got lucky fantasy assist, but didn't do much or anything else. Is he really that good?

      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        I think he's a brilliant pick in Sky FF, but in FPL I think he's still an enabler rather than a target personally.

    2. JBG
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      4

  7. ResultatFar
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    1) Cancelo + Gallagher + Lukaku
    2) Reguilon + Son + Wilson

    Which combo to go for?

    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      The one with Cancelo

  8. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Current team

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Chilwell Livramento
    Mbuemo Salah Son
    Toney Antonio
    Foster. Vardy ESR Brownhill

    Going forward I'm considering flipping a striker and with 0 itb it looks like Vardy funds could be better elsewhere - but how does it stack up against the alternatives.

    A. Vardy+Mbuemo* to Foden+Jota (-4 over 2 weeks, would include Brownhill to 4.5 fwd).
    B. Vardy+Mbuemo to Jesus+Jota (free over 2 weeks)
    C. As above to Jimenez+Foden (free over 2 weeks)
    Or D. Hold Vardy, ignore Jota/Foden etc.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Wow. Almost similar to my team. You have Mbeumo, Vardy and Brownhill, I have Raph, Saka and Jesus.

      Both Jesus and Foden are risks to start after itb, since MCI has important CL game 3 days after. Have you considered Vardy to Wilson?

      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        No I haven't - I'll check it out. I appreciate the city point but it doesn't especially matter for A (ie. Jota could come in for gw12, Foden later for example).

  9. Finding Timo
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Pukki has 36% chance of scoring v SOU but livra has 36% chance of cleansheet so who to play/bench? Thanks

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Livra. He can also score/assist.

      1. Finding Timo
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Yeh good point

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours ago

      I might actually start both and bench ESR for example.

      1. Finding Timo
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Thanks I was already benching ESR but agree be good to pick both pukki and livra but that would mean benching hwang or Antonio

    3. ZTF
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      I would really want to play both. Norwich will have a new manager in charge, one that you can seemingly expect to play very aggressive & attacking football, and the stadium should be electric.

      1. Finding Timo
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Yeh agree can see Norwich being really up for this

  10. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Seeing as a lot of people are considering jettisoning a striker, who is the best bet of the bargain bin to get the odd cameo?

    Gerhardt had his nice cameo and assist recently for Leeds. Archer had a few 1 pointers. Davis and Locadia were on the bench this weekend at 4.4.

    If funds allow I'll try for the Watford gang around 5, but might be tricky.

    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I think I’m going to go for Borja and move to a 3-5-2.
      The emergence of Armstrong the last few weeks has muddied the waters - but I think he’ll be 2nd on my bench most weeks behind ESR or Livra. So I’m not too worried. Won’t need him most weeks

  11. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    2FT - 0.2m ITB - Still have WC

    Sanchez
    TAA - Cancelo - Rudiger
    Salah - Havertz - Raph - Sarr
    Vardy - Antonio - Toney

    Foster - Veltman - Livra - Brownhill

    What to do with this lot?

    Tempted to do Sarr > ESR, but his fixtures aren't great and it feels like I already missed the boat

    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Sarr to Gallagher? Rudiger to Chilwell?

    2. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Sarr > ESR looks like a good move to me.
      I was worried I missed the boat with ESR too, but I brought him in and he scored again. Pretty happy having him to rotate with Livra for the 11th spot in my team.
      You may have to remove Havertz this week too. Depends on Lukaku situation…
      Havertz > Foden could be another move…

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Lukaku should be back after itb? Havertz (+Sarr) to Jota (/ Foden)?

  12. Silecro
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Which one would you rather have going forward?

    A) Vardy
    B) Kane
    C) Ronaldo

    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      B

    2. JBG
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      C

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      C

  13. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Early days but would you play Livramento over Mbeumo Gallagher and Raphinha this week?

    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Over Mbuemo maybe..

  14. Hits dont lie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    In the odd situation where I have 2FT (0.1itb), but can't see anything obvious that I can do.

    So I'm reluctantly holding for now, although there just be something I can do, as a few players are doing nothing.

    I don't have enough to go from Mbuemo to Gallagher or ESR without another 0.1m

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancelo James Chilwell Livramento
    Salah Son Foden Mbeumo Brownhill
    Vardy Toney Hwang

    Any thoughts?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Vardy to Wilson gives you money?

  15. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    When will the Trossard and Bowen bandwagons take off? How is no one getting them?

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      I am considering Bowen

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        The issue with Bowen for me is that he is difficult to predict. I am not absolutely certain about this, but imo he gets a lot of points from "not open play".

    2. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Bowen has had 36 points in the last 5 gameweeks and not even one price rise. Most likely because he hasn't been hyped on podcasts, YouTube or Twitter.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Steady returns don't draw owners. Get 15 points and people suddenly will want you.

      2. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        sssssshhhhh!

    3. Jackie Moon
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      I’m definitely tempted by Trossard, but would mean taking Raphinha out. It’s my strikers I need to replace for now.

  16. thegaffer82
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    New article posted…

