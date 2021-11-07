FPL Gameweek 11 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and injuries

Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) bagged his eighth assist of the season on Sunday, as Michail Antonio (£8.2m) produced another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) blank.

Raphinha (£6.6m), Emile Smith Rowe (£5.7m), Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m), Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) all delivered attacking returns in a good day for mid-price midfielders, while Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) recorded his fourth double-digit haul of the campaign courtesy of a goal and assist.

Our usual, more detailed Scout Notes will follow for all of the day’s games but in the meantime, our resurrected Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on from the day’s Gameweek 11 fixtures.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS, PROJECTED BONUS

INJURIES AND BANS

Thomas Partey (£5.0m) was a surprise omission for Arsenal today, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£5.3m) replacing him in the starting XI.

The Gunners have since revealed that the 28-year-old midfielder missed the match due to a groin issue, though it has been suggested that the injury isn’t a serious one.

Kieran Tierney (£4.8m), meanwhile, returned to the bench after recovering from an ankle injury.

Elsewhere, Juraj Kucka (£5.5m) and Mason Holgate (£4.2m) were both sent off for Watford and Everton respectively and will now serve bans, as will Oliver Skipp (£4.5m), who picked up his fifth booking of the season at Goodison Park today.

GAMEWEEK 11 TAKEAWAYS

Antonio Conte’s first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur ended in a goalless draw against Everton. Sergio Reguilon (£5.0m) was given license to regularly join the attack in the Italian’s 3-4-3 formation (see below), and probably should have scored just before the break after an excellent Harry Kane (£12.2m) pass. As for the England captain, he was once again starved of service, and ended the match with just 18 final-third touches and a single shot in the box. Following today’s draw, Spurs have now failed to register an effort on target in consecutive Premier League games, though their immediate schedule should at least hand them an opportunity to improve in the coming weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur sit top of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture between Gameweeks 12 and 15

Tottenham Hotspur’s average position map v Everton in Gameweek 11, featuring the advanced Sergio Reguilon (no. 3)

Following today’s narrow 1-0 win over Watford, Arsenal’s unbeaten run now stretches to 10 matches in all competitions. Their goal arrived via Emile Smith Rowe, who has now scored in three consecutive Gameweeks and has four goals and two assists in his last six Premier League games. Elsewhere, it was a day to forget for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.1m), who would have bagged an assist had Bukayo Saka’s (£6.3m) early strike not been disallowed, while he also had a goal ruled out himself, missed a penalty and picked up a booking. As a result, he ended Gameweek 11 on -1 FPL points. At the other end of the pitch, Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m) recorded his fifth clean sheet of the season and picked up a bonus point despite making just one save.

With Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) missing Gameweek 12 through suspension, many FPL managers will turn to budget stopper Ben Foster (£4.1m) in goal. The veteran keeper saved a penalty and collected maximum bonus today, though Watford remain without a single clean sheet all season and have a nightmare schedule between now and Gameweek 15.

Raphinha has now scored five of Leeds United’s 11 Premier League goals this season, with his deliveries from wide areas again causing plenty of problems today. The Brazilian now embarks on a tougher schedule (see below), though it’s hard to argue against the value on offer right now. However, if FPL managers do fancy a change, there are certainly plenty of in-form alternatives around the same price, including Conor Gallagher (£5.8m), Wilfried Zaha (£6.9m) and Emile Smith Rowe.

Leeds United are bottom of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture between Gameweeks 12 and 19

After today’s loss at the London Stadium, Liverpool’s 25 game unbeaten run is now over. Despite that, Mohamed Salah’s assist means that he has now delivered five in a row, though he is without a goal in his last three appearances in all competitions, while Trent Alexander-Arnold bagged a goal and assist, and now sits second in the defender standings, despite missing two games through illness and injury respectively.

Michail Antonio has done some excellent point dodging over the last two Gameweeks, having failed to record a goal or assist despite West Ham hitting seven past Aston Villa and Liverpool combined. Meanwhile, the Hammers’ have been dangerous on set-pieces all season and showed exactly why in Gameweek 11, with two of their three goals arriving from corners. As a result, Jarrod Bowen has now provided at least a goal or assist in six of his last seven appearances, with only Salah posting a superior expected goal involvement (xGI) total during that time.

The impressive Jarrod Bowen ranks second amongst all players for xGI since Gameweek 5

It’s only Gameweek 11, but so far five Premier League managers have already lost their jobs this term: Daniel Farke, Nuno Espirito Santo, Steve Bruce, Xisco Munoz and now, Dean Smith. Notably, there had been just one sacking at the same stage of the 2020/21 season. As for Smith, the former Brentford man was appointed in October 2018, and helped Aston Villa earn promotion back to the Premier League in his first season in charge of the club. However, in his third campaign, a run of five straight losses – the last of which came at Southampton on Friday – led the hierarchy to make a change.

“After a good start to last season, this year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for. For this reason, we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact.” – Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow

STAT WATCH – GAMEWEEK 11

Daniel James (£6.0m) tops the Gameweek 11 shots count, just ahead of team-mate Rodrigo (£6.3m), Leandro Trossard (£6.4m), Demarai Gray (£5.7m) and Sergi Canos (£5.5m). However, it is worth noting that only three arrived in the box, with his 0.21 expected goals (xG) total trumped by 29 other players this weekend.

Elsewhere, only Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) could better Jarrod Bowen’s two big chances created total in Gameweek 11, though the West Ham man did come out on top for expected assists (xA), with +1.71.

