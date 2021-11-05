Armstrong ends goal drought as Livramento keeps up fine FPL form

We begin our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 Scout Notes with analysis of Southampton v Aston Villa.

SOUTHAMPTON 1-0 ASTON VILLA

Goals: Adam Armstrong (£5.9m)

Adam Armstrong (£5.9m) Assists: none

none Bonus (projected): Adam Armstrong x3, Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) x2, Jan Bednarek (£4.4m) x2

ARMSTRONG NETS WINNER

Prior to Gameweek 11, Adam Armstrong (£5.9m) had failed to score since the opening day, having attempted 25 shots without finding the back of the net. However, an excellent first-time strike after just three minutes tonight got Southampton off to the perfect start, and ensured that the 24-year-old has now bagged attacking returns in back-to-back Gameweeks.

“No pressure for me, I know I can score goals, I have had chances and as a striker that is football. You cannot be too down on yourself.” – Adam Armstrong

After another two goal attempts against Aston Villa, Armstrong has now registered 29 shots this term, second only to Michail Antonio (£8.2m) amongst all forwards.

With Che Adams (£6.8m) and Adam Armstrong paired up front together again, budget forward Armando Broja (£5.0m) had to settle for a place on the bench, with a frustrating 10-minute cameo ensuring he ends the Gameweek with just one point.

After tonight’s win, Southampton have now taken 10 points from their last four matches. During that time, they have kept three clean sheets and conceded just two goals, ahead of an appealing away trip to Norwich City after the international break.

FULL-BACKS IMPRESS

Elsewhere, Southampton’s full-backs were both excellent on the night, and regularly found themselves in advanced positions.

That was enhanced after a switch to a three-at-the-back formation following the introduction of Lyanco (£4.5m), but it was encouraging all the same, and bodes well for their prospects moving forwards.

Tino Livramento (left) and Kyle Walker-Peters (right) touch heatmaps v Aston Villa in Gameweek 11

As for Livramento, the 21.7% owned defender was benched by 474,600 FPL managers in Gameweek 11, despite now returning either a goal, assist or clean sheet in seven of his last eight appearances.

Elsewhere, In his pre-match interview Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that Nathan Redmond (£5.9m) was isolating, having tested positive for Covid.

“Nathan Redmond tested positive but is fine at home.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

ANOTHER DEFEAT FOR VILLA

After tonight’s loss, it’s now five defeats in a row for Dean Smith’s side, which has seen them drop to 15th in the table.

During that period, they have conceded 13 goals, which means only Newcastle United and Norwich City have a worse defensive record than Villa this season.

MOST PREMIER LEAGUE DEFEATS IN 2021:

Aston Villa 18 Southampton 18 Burnley 17 Newcastle United 17

As is stands, it does feel like this Villa defence is one to target in the coming weeks, especially given their ongoing issues defending set-pieces, which is something to keep in mind with Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Manchester City up next after the international break.

“They were the better team in the first half. We got them in at half-time and put it right. Bailey played down the middle and Buendia off the right and we looked a totally different team. We played with intensity in the second half. There was a response. You can’t question the character of the players. We have a few injuries. Some of our subs were academy graduates. I don’t like making excuses. We shouldn’t be losing five games on the spin. We can get some players back to fitness during the international break and come back stronger. You’d like a game in the next three or four days but we can’t.” – Dean Smith

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi (Diallo 76), S Armstrong (Lyanco 56), Adams, A Armstrong (Broja 81)

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Tuanzebe, Mings, Targett, Nakamba (J Ramsey 63), McGinn, Bailey, Buendia (Archer 71), El Ghazi (Davis 79), Watkins

