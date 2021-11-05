39
Scout Notes November 5

Armstrong ends goal drought as Livramento keeps up fine FPL form

We begin our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 Scout Notes with analysis of Southampton v Aston Villa.

SOUTHAMPTON 1-0 ASTON VILLA

  • Goals: Adam Armstrong (£5.9m)
  • Assists: none
  • Bonus (projected): Adam Armstrong x3, Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) x2, Jan Bednarek (£4.4m) x2

ARMSTRONG NETS WINNER

Armstrong ends goal drought as Livramento delivers again

Prior to Gameweek 11, Adam Armstrong (£5.9m) had failed to score since the opening day, having attempted 25 shots without finding the back of the net. However, an excellent first-time strike after just three minutes tonight got Southampton off to the perfect start, and ensured that the 24-year-old has now bagged attacking returns in back-to-back Gameweeks.

“No pressure for me, I know I can score goals, I have had chances and as a striker that is football. You cannot be too down on yourself.” – Adam Armstrong

After another two goal attempts against Aston Villa, Armstrong has now registered 29 shots this term, second only to Michail Antonio (£8.2m) amongst all forwards.

With Che Adams (£6.8m) and Adam Armstrong paired up front together again, budget forward Armando Broja (£5.0m) had to settle for a place on the bench, with a frustrating 10-minute cameo ensuring he ends the Gameweek with just one point.

After tonight’s win, Southampton have now taken 10 points from their last four matches. During that time, they have kept three clean sheets and conceded just two goals, ahead of an appealing away trip to Norwich City after the international break.

FULL-BACKS IMPRESS

Elsewhere, Southampton’s full-backs were both excellent on the night, and regularly found themselves in advanced positions.

That was enhanced after a switch to a three-at-the-back formation following the introduction of Lyanco (£4.5m), but it was encouraging all the same, and bodes well for their prospects moving forwards.

Tino Livramento (left) and Kyle Walker-Peters (right) touch heatmaps v Aston Villa in Gameweek 11

As for Livramento, the 21.7% owned defender was benched by 474,600 FPL managers in Gameweek 11, despite now returning either a goal, assist or clean sheet in seven of his last eight appearances. 

Elsewhere, In his pre-match interview Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that Nathan Redmond (£5.9m) was isolating, having tested positive for Covid.

“Nathan Redmond tested positive but is fine at home.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

ANOTHER DEFEAT FOR VILLA

After tonight’s loss, it’s now five defeats in a row for Dean Smith’s side, which has seen them drop to 15th in the table.

During that period, they have conceded 13 goals, which means only Newcastle United and Norwich City have a worse defensive record than Villa this season.

MOST PREMIER LEAGUE DEFEATS IN 2021:

Aston Villa18
Southampton18
Burnley17
Newcastle United17

As is stands, it does feel like this Villa defence is one to target in the coming weeks, especially given their ongoing issues defending set-pieces, which is something to keep in mind with Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Manchester City up next after the international break.

“They were the better team in the first half. We got them in at half-time and put it right. Bailey played down the middle and Buendia off the right and we looked a totally different team. We played with intensity in the second half. There was a response. You can’t question the character of the players. We have a few injuries. Some of our subs were academy graduates. I don’t like making excuses. We shouldn’t be losing five games on the spin. We can get some players back to fitness during the international break and come back stronger. You’d like a game in the next three or four days but we can’t.” – Dean Smith

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi (Diallo 76), S Armstrong (Lyanco 56), Adams, A Armstrong (Broja 81)

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Tuanzebe, Mings, Targett, Nakamba (J Ramsey 63), McGinn, Bailey, Buendia (Archer 71), El Ghazi (Davis 79), Watkins

39 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Shark Team
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    I prefer not owning Livra at all, than owning him and having mental problems every now and then bec of benching him

    1. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      He cost 4.0mil. Who would you get instead?

    2. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Loool right

    3. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      6 points on bench isn't an issue but a good cover imo..
      If it was 10 plus I would be bit upset.

    4. Dank Squid
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I feel almost the same (FPL should be a game - not causing mental problems). Once the xmas congestion is upon us, having a good team/bench usually pays off.

  2. masewindu
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    I benched him but have my reasons. Thought Villa offered more of a threat attacking wise than Newcastle or Burnley and Cancelo's assist haul in the week (wrong) and City being able to pass the ball around a 3-5-2 pretty much as they wish means Rudiger and James got the nod with Duffy first in line...can't be cross or gutted. Well done those that played Livra

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      We were very lucky to hold out.

      Villa looked like scoring but lack a clinical edge without Ings

    2. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Played him over Greenwood - remains to be seen how that pans out

    3. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      I benched him too, let's see how it pans out from here.

    4. Casual Player
      9 mins ago

      2/3rds of the top 10k benched him. Most players have 3-4 premium defenders. Not exactly controversial.

    5. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I benched too as I couldn't bench TAA, Cancelo, Chilly or James...
      Next week is going to be an issue as Livra play Norwich!!

    6. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Easy to say with hindsight but Villa really are poor at the moment and Ings was out injured. Plus saints defence stats very good.

      I think it’s really low chances of city clean sheet and Newcastle new manager bounce

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Everything the stats told you if you looked at them ahead of this match came true.

        Vila one of the worst in the league for xG and Southampton had one of the best xGC.

        Even I knew they and still bet against it 😆

        1. TomSaints
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          We’ve been so poor defensively last few seasons that I think it’s taking time to realise we’re legitimately quite good.

          Can’t score many, but I’m pretty comfortable with double saints defence atm

  3. SouthCoastSaint
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Any good Mbeumo news for an Armstrong first subber!

    Gutted I went for raphina. Was at the game too!!

    1. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      I’m jealous you got to the game. I’m sadly no longer in the south west.

      I 100% expected us to concede, but watching on TV we looked pretty comfortable bar that McCarthy ‘clearance’

      Hope you get Armstrong off the bench. I went rogue with a minute to go and started McCarthy, Livermento and AArmstrong

      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Wow you must be ranked number 1 tonight!

        Sadly I don’t think I’ll get them unless Mbeumo has had a bad day today but I can hope!

        Nice to see us grind it out. Romeu was immense

    2. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Do u think Armstrong will keep his place?
      Will Broja get a start next GW?

      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Surely he does (hopeful owner).

      2. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        No idea, Broja, Adams and Armstrong have all looked good in the last few.

        Think there will be a lot of rotation, but I hope Armstrong keeps his spot

      3. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        One of those where nobody is first choice and they’ll each get their turn. Good enablers but hard to rely on

  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Just got in.

    Lord Livramento I have forsaken you...

  5. waldo666
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Livramento looked like a line call for most, whichever way you went was more than likely justified, starters got a nice 6 pointer and those that put him first bench have good cover for a no show.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Second on bench in a 442. He's staying put 😆

      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh!

      2. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        just now

        First for me ahead of Benny.

    2. im1974
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      This

  6. acidicleo
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    A friend of mine sold Armstrong for Broja... Ouch..

    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Ouch indeed.

  7. Roni! Toni! Toney!
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    I was between Dias or Livra and in the end played Dias 🙁

    Lets see how it goes but… A CR7 goal will kill my rank

  8. Casual Player
    15 mins ago

    Clearly the answer to this BeNcHiNg HeAdAcHe is to downgrade your 2nd Man City or Chelsea DEF to Manquillo or something. That way you just play Livra every week.

    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      It's a fair call, I'm struggling to get him on the pitch for Norwich.

      1. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I will most probably play 5 at the back

        1. waldo666
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I just don't have anyone I'm comfortable with benching in his place.

    2. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      So what about TAA

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Did this a couple weeks back, downgraded one defender so I could start Livra every week.

    4. Dank Squid
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Capoue, Lundstram, Soucek ... starting price has such an impact on the decision. "Surely he can't get returns, again?"

    5. RedRo
      just now

      Newcastle about to have a new manager. No guarantees Manquillo keeps his place (know this isn’t your point but just in case anyone’s thinking along those lines)

  9. Wılly
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts on these moves if push comes to shove as I have the exact funds for:

    Azpilicueta & Benrahma to Reguilon & Jota

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Reguilon (Livramento Duffy)
    Salah Son Jota Raphinha (Brownhill)
    Kane Toney Hwang

