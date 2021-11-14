48
Pro Pundit Teams November 14

Budget FPL options for the festive period – and why I’m favouring Kane over Son

The festive fixture crunch is upon us and this part of the season will pass a lot faster than you know. Much ground can be made or lost in this 40-day period spanning 10 Gameweeks; that’s a lot of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action.

First up, I just want to talk about a few factors to keep in mind during this period.

BUDGET OPTIONS TO ENABLE A BIG FPL SQUAD

A big squad is going to be very useful in this period. The clubs involved in European competition are pretty much playing twice a week right until the New Year. Even the teams not in Europe are going to have three rounds of midweek Premier League games until January. Keeping this in mind and to protect yourself from inevitable rotation, I think it is very important to have a big squad to pick from.

BUDGET DEFENDERS

This is very much possible given the flurry of good defenders available to pick from. The good attacking premium options from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have been spoken about and very well documented. But due to inevitable rotation, it might not be a bad idea to have one or two nailed budget options as insurance. Crystal Palace are fourth for ease of fixture difficulty on the Season Ticker until Gameweek 21 and only Manchester City have a better expected goals conceded (xGC) tally than the Eagles. The likes of Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) and Marc Guehi (£4.5m) will be great enablers in this period. While Mitchell has some assist threat, Guehi looks good for bonus points. Only six defenders have a higher Baseline BPS score than Guehi and both these Palace defenders look like solid ‘big squad’ enablers that will be very useful in the festive fixture crunch. The schedule below is very convincing:

We obviously have Tino Livramento (£4.5m) in that price bracket and for the more risk-friendly managers, our favorite Mr. Lively, Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m), is back in the fray after a good outing against Newcastle United. He supplied seven crosses in the draw with the Magpies, shooting twice inside the box and clocking eight penalty area touches.  Keeping the above factors in mind, I think having five playing defenders from this great pool of value options is going to be very helpful in the festive fixture period. It doesn’t just insure against rotation but also against taking hits if your team is suddenly having a lot of injury issues.

CHEAP MIDFIELDERS

Another pool of players enabling a bigger squad is the sheer number of options in the £5.5m to £6.5m midfield bracket. My current favorite in this price rung is Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m), who has a really good run of matches from Gameweek 16 onwards. Not that fixture difficulty seems to matter at the moment: West Ham have scored 3+ goals on four occasions already in 2021/22 and have failed to find the net in only one game, as shown by this chart from Andrew Gower below.

In the last six Gameweeks, only Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) has a higher expected goal involvement (xGI) figure than Bowen.

There are a bunch of midfielders in this bracket who can give you five playable options across the middle of the park. The likes of Conor Gallagher (£5.8m) who has a good run of fixtures until Gameweek 21, Emile Smith-Rowe (£5.8m), Raphinha (£6.6m), Maxwel Cornet (£6.0m), Bryan Mbeumo (£5.6m) and Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) are all good picks in this bracket – and that is without considering the Aston Villa midfielders, as Steven Gerrard seems to like his inside forwards.

An injury to Roberto Firmino (£8.8m) along with the upcoming unavailability of Salah and Sadio Mane (£11.9m) in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) also makes Diogo Jota (£7.5m) too much of a gift not to accept for this upcoming run of games. Jota clocked 0.49 expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes last season (only Gareth Bale and Salah had more) and is averaging the same xG/90 figure in the current campaign, as well. His expected minutes for the upcoming period look encouraging, although we admittedly don’t have clarity on the length of Firmino’s injury at the moment.

Having at least 12 playable outfielders looks like it will be very useful in the festive period and given the names I mentioned above, it’s very doable.

GAMEWEEK 12 TRANSFER PLANS

I am currently debating what to do with my own team and there is a big decision to be made. I am looking to sell Kai Havertz (£8.1m) and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang (£10.1m) to fund at least one Spurs premium attacker in my team. If I get Son Heung-min (£10.3m), I will transfer in Callum Wilson (£7.3m) alongside him. If I go for Harry Kane (£12.2m), I will bring in one of the mid-priced midfielders mentioned above.

I quite liked Kane’s positioning in the Everton game, where I thought he was playing more as a number 9 under Antonio Conte than under his previous managers, and seemed to show a lot more intent than what we’ve seen so far in 2021/22. I know he only faced Albania but the quality of Kane’s finishes was encouraging on Friday, too. Given his propensity to haul against promoted teams, I do like the idea of chancing upon him. Simply put, he’s a world-class player and Conte is a world-class manager, so I want to put myself in a position to get lucky given the fixtures Spurs have.

What I said about Kane also applies to Son and arguably Wilson is a better asset compared to the midfielders, especially for the next four weeks. One thing playing on my mind, however, is squad structure and I do feel that there are outs I’m more comfortable with if I go with Kane. Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m) has a great run of fixtures from Gameweek 16 onwards and it looks like Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) is going to be back in the conversation very soon. These outs, plus the wide variety of players in the mid-price midfield bracket, have me currently leaning towards Kane. I am also generally more comfortable captaining the Spurs forward and I like having that option should I want to go there in Gameweeks 14 and 15, when he plays Brentford and Norwich City at home. My mind could change before the deadline as it is a very close call but I thought it might be useful to let you know about my thought process.

Enjoy this little bit of a break because things are going to get very chaotic very soon. See you on the other side.

48 Comments
  1. dshv
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Ramsdale (foster)
    Taa james livra cancelo (duffy)
    Salah foden gallagher (esr raphinha)
    Kane antonio hwang

    Am I ready for battle?? Should go into 10k..

    Open Controls
    1. cheese XL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Gtg

      Open Controls
  2. Kaptenen
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    0,1mil off of doing Vardy & Mbeumo to Wilson & Son. What do you think is the best way to shave off the 0,1? Perhaps downgrade Toney for a hit? (2FT)

    Ramsdale - Foster
    TAA - Cancelo - Chilwell - James - Livra
    Salah - Foden - Raphinha - Mbeumo - Bhill
    Vardy - Antonio - Toney

    Open Controls
    1. cheese XL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Toney➡️ fodder and stick with 442 with Livra 1st sub

      Open Controls
    2. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      30 mins ago

      Sell Raphinha instead of Mbeumo & deal with Brentford next week?

      Open Controls
    3. Mr Ozil
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'd take the him

      Open Controls
    4. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Just get a cheaper forward, like Hwang, Armstrong etc

      Open Controls
    5. Kaptenen
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
  3. iL PiStOlErO
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    This is the team, still have WC. Also have 2ft so should I use WC now or hold?

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Rudi Cancelo White Livra
    Salah Grealish Raph Saka Bisso
    Vardy Antonio Toney

    0.1 itb, 2 ft

    Open Controls
    1. cheese XL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Could easily change 6/7 so I would wc

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      i would

      Open Controls
    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Use now

      Open Controls
  4. cheese XL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Thoughts please.

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Cancelo Chilwell (Livra)
    Salah Foden Raphinha (ESR Brownhill)
    Vardy Antonio Toney

    2ft,1.4itb

    A) Vardy, ESR ➡️ Wilson, Son
    B) Vardy, Toney ➡️ Kane, Hwang
    C) Vardy, Toney & Brownhill ➡️ Wilson, 4.4fwd & Son (-4)
    D) Vardy, Toney & ESR ➡️ Kane, 4.4fwd, Jota (-4)

    Thanks in advance.

    Open Controls
    1. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      C since I'm in the Son camp & don't really like selling ESR

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Mr Ozil
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Need some help in the below team please

    With 2FTs and 0.9 itb, what to do with the below team?

    Sa'
    TAA Cancelo Livra* Chilwell
    Salah Raphinha Mount Mbeumo
    Ronaldo Antonio

    subs: Steer King Sissoko White

    Was thinking Ronaldo + Mount > Kane + Foden for free or Ronaldo + Mount > Wilson + Son for free.

    Both options look good, but losing Ronaldo ahead of Watford's game is not an easy decision

    Open Controls
    1. cheese XL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keep Ronaldo this week

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      i’d find some other way to get to spuds and keep CR

      Open Controls
    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Would not get rid of CR7 this week.

      Open Controls
  6. Cojones of Destiny
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    would you sell Vardy to facilitate gettin TAA? Y/N surely TAA will outscore him in next 4/5 gws

    Open Controls
    1. cheese XL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  7. Cornholi0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Need some advice (Got 1FT):

    A) Havertz to Son
    B) Havertz and Antonio to Jota and Kane for -4

    Will propably captain Kane if i do B, if I do Havertz to Son I will proably captain Salah.

    What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  8. yoges
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    51 mins ago

    Hi All,

    Looking some help! My current team with 0ft and 1.8m itb:

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    Cancelo James Chilwell Livra (Pinnock)
    Gallagher Raphina Foden Salah (Douglas-Luiz)
    Antonio Kane (Jimenez)

    Really want to bring TAA in. Would ideally keep Chilwell but TAA ownership in my mini-league is high and could hurt if TAA outscores Chilwell in the next 3 weeks. Which option do you think is best:

    1) Chilwell -> TAA (have exact money) for a -4 and bring Chilwell back in 3 GWs or so if no other fire to put out. Could also mean I could bring in a spurs defender for Pinnock if they start firing
    2) Save and do Pinnock -> TAA and Jimenez -> sub 6.3m forward in 3 weeks.
    3) A different option?

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      2 for a hit next week.

      Open Controls
      1. yoges
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Thanks! My thinking behind holding Jimi for 3 weeks is so he can hopefully deliver returns against Norwich and Burnley.

        Open Controls
  9. Tcheco
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Cornet or Ghallagher?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Gallagher

      Open Controls
  10. TKC07
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    2FTs.

    A) Auba & Antonio to Kane & Armstrong
    B) Auba & Gray to Wilson & Jota
    C) None.

    Open Controls
  11. Hits dont lie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Anyone considering the spurs double up?

    Kane and Bilva in for Wilson and Foden would allow me to do this.

    Would you do it? Or hold until Wilson gets injured?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bilva plays for City.

      Open Controls
      1. Hits dont lie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah, I meant I already have son

        Open Controls
  12. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    29 mins ago

    Morning

    Stuck on Son or Kane, what do you think of the below options?

    1.
    Bowen | Jota | Salah | Foden

    Kane | Antonio

    2.
    Son | Jota | Salah | Foden | Gallagher

    Jimenez | Antonio

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      1 imo is 4atb?

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Excellent team in bot sceanrios, you have great TV then.

        Open Controls
    2. cheese XL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      That is some serious fire power right there…would love to know what does your defence looks like in both scenarios?

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        Defence is

        Cancelo | TAA | Chilwell White | Liv

        Open Controls
        1. iL PiStOlErO
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Excellent team in both scenarios, you have a great TV then….

          Open Controls
    4. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      1st Option would require a -4

      Open Controls
  13. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Better combo?

    A. Kane Gallagher
    B. Antonio Son

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  14. HenryPham13
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    A) son, kane, duffy
    B) raphinha, kane, trent

    Open Controls
    1. Ephurion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I like the second option.
      Gives more flexibility going forward. Also, I think TAA can match Sons output

      Open Controls
  15. iL PiStOlErO
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is this any good for WC? Trying to fit CR, Son along with that defence…Cancelo and Antonio were the biggest sacrifices…

    Guaita 3.9
    TAA Walker James Regulion Livra
    Salah Son Raph Gallagher Bisso
    CR7 Edouard 4.4

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      I wouldn't lose either of those players. Antonio has good fixtures after GW15 and you probably have value in Antonio already?

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I know and I agree but since I am already doing wc I want to go with spurs and utd and Son and CR seem like best choices…want to keep Antonio and Cancelo but dont know for who. Have very poor TV and that is the problem here

        Open Controls

