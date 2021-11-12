247
Scout Reports November 12

What FPL managers can expect from new Villa boss Steven Gerrard

247 Comments
Steven Gerrard’s appointment as Aston Villa head coach was confirmed on Thursday, following the departure of Dean Smith after five straight Premier League defeats.

The former Rangers manager’s first match at Villa is set to be against Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 12, with the fixtures to follow a bit of a mixed bag right up until the New Year:

The Midlands side currently sit 16th in the table, two points above the relegation zone, but can Gerrard make their assets more appealing, and what does his appointment mean for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers?

In this, our latest Scout Report, we’ll take a closer look. 

THE HISTORY

Steven Gerrard’s last Premier League appearance as a player arrived in 2015, when he played his final match for Liverpool. 

During his 18-year playing career, which also included a short spell at MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy, Gerrard won the UEFA Champions League, two FA Cups and three EFL Cups at Liverpool, as well as earning 114 caps for England.

After retiring, Gerrard then took his first steps in coaching during the Jurgen Klopp era, by taking charge of a Liverpool under-18 side which included Curtis Jones (£5.0m) and Neco Williams (£3.9m), before then moving into senior management at Rangers. He guided the Glasgow side to two second-place finishes before delivering their first Scottish Premier League title in a decade last season, toppling Celtic in the process, and also going the entire league campaign unbeaten.

Now, Gerrard departs Rangers for a new challenge in the Premier League, leaving them four points clear at the top of the table.

RANGERS UNDER GERRARD

When analysing Gerrard’s time at Rangers, what immediately stands out is their defensive record. In the two seasons prior to his arrival, Rangers had finished third, conceding 44 and 50 goals respectively, but Gerrard tightened them up immediately, conceding 27 in his first season, followed by 19 the one after. 

However, the 2020/21 title-winning campaign is when their numbers really caught the eye, as they kept a record 26 clean sheets and conceded just 13 goals in 38 games.

It’s also worth noting that some of their best defensive performances arrived in Europe, as they shut out the likes of Villarreal, Feyenoord and Braga during his time at the club.

RANGERS’ CLEAN SHEET RECORD IN ALL COMPETITIONS UNDER GERRARD:

SeasonGames playedClean sheets
2018/196027
2019/206328
2020/215634
2021/22238

A NARROW 4-3-3

“In terms of tactics, I always try to go for Benitez as the base, especially away in Europe. The block, compact, no lines, slide at the speed of the ball. I’ve tried to keep all of that, but I also want a little bit more [in attack].” – Steven Gerrard

Gerrard, who played under Rafa Benitez and worked under Jurgen Klopp as a youth coach at Liverpool, has taken elements from both during his time at Rangers. 

Tactically, they sometimes played a 4-2-3-1 formation, but most of their successful football arrived in a narrow 4-3-3, with an attacking, possession-based approach. 

However, it’s probably worth noting that a team like Rangers were always going to be a possession-based side in the Scottish Premiership, given that they are vastly superior to most of their opponents, so we should probably expect to see a more balanced approach while at Villa.

ATTACKING FULL-BACKS

Notably, the full-backs in Gerrard’s Rangers system essentially played as wide midfielders, pushing forward relentlessly and creating a 2-3-5 shape in possession.

James Tavernier was particularly effective in this role from the right, regularly advancing high up the pitch and attacking the penalty box. In fact, during the 2020/21 campaign, he recorded 12 goals (including seven penalties, admittedly) and nine assists, while Borna Barisic on the opposite flank produced a goal and six assists. Both players ranked first and second in the division for crosses, too.

James Tavernier (left) and Borna Barisic’s (right) 2020/21 season heatmaps, via Sofa Score

INSIDE FORWARDS

In Gerrard’s 4-3-3, he likes his wingers to play narrow, similar to what we might see with Sadio Mane (£11.9m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) at Liverpool. 

Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi were particularly effective in these roles in 2020/21, ending the campaign with 13 and eight goals respectively, while this season, Kemar Roofe’s performances have impressed.

Ryan Kent (left) and Ianis Hagi’s (right) 2020/21 season heatmaps, via Sofa Score

THE PROSPECTS

“In my conversations with Nassef (Sawiris), Wes (Edens) and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.” – Steven Gerrard in an interview with the club’s official website upon his appointment

Firstly, Dean Smith’s sacking on Sunday wasn’t simply down to five successive defeats, as Villa have in fact lost 18 games in the Premier League this calendar year, more than any other side in the division barring Southampton. During that time, they have conceded 52 goals in 35 games, which suggests that fixing the defence will be a priority for Gerrard.

However, until we see proof of that, investing in any of their defensive assets feels like an unnecessary risk, especially given the immediate schedule, but on a more positive note, this is a defence that produced 15 clean sheets last season. That total was only bettered by Manchester City and Chelsea, so there is potential, and it does feel like Gerrard has a solid core of players he can turn to at the back, including Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m), Ezri Konsa (£4.9m) and England regular Tyrone Mings (£4.9m). The latter two may also benefit from set-pieces, as Rangers were consistently dangerous from dead-ball situations under Gerrard.

Given the attacking instincts of Gerrard’s full-backs at Rangers, Matty Cash (£5.1m) – who has performed well this season and leads all defenders for penalty box touches – is surely the defender with the most potential, having impressed in a more advanced role all season, while Matt Targett (£4.7m) offers a cheaper alternative on the opposite flank.

Top 10 defenders for penalty box touches 2021/22, including Aston Villa’s Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings

Tactically, we probably shouldn’t expect to see a dramatic shift away from Dean Smith’s 4-3-3 shape, which could mean further starts for academy product Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m) alongside Douglas Luiz (£4.5m) and John McGinn (£5.8m).

Further forward, if Gerrard’s time at Rangers is anything to go by, the inside forwards could be key. Emiliano Buendia (£6.2m), who naturally drifts into more central areas from the right, seems perfect for one of these roles, as does Leon Bailey (£6.4m).

However, it’s Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) and Danny Ings (£7.7m) who are perhaps more exciting, especially given the lack of in-form forwards currently available in FPL. The former in particular feels like the perfect Gerrard-type player, either leading the line or as the left-sided narrow winger, with his ability to press from the front talked up by Jurgen Klopp himself last season.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Encouragingly, Steven Gerrard – with the help of his assistants Michael Beale and Gary McAllister – made gradual improvements year on year during his time at Rangers. 

Whether or not that success can translate to the Premier League remains to be seen, but his team’s performances in Europe, which saw them go undefeated home and away against Benfica, Feyenoord, Braga, Porto, Midtjylland and Villarreal, does offer hope that he can be a success against tougher opposition.

At Villa, Gerrard is inheriting a solid core of players, and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the likes of Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings become Fantasy options once the manager has settled in.

However, with so many unanswered questions, the fixture list has perhaps done FPL managers a favour, as it gives us time to assess their set-up and prospects before their schedule takes a turn for the good between Gameweeks 17 and 21, when they sit fifth on our Season Ticker for ease of fixture.

What FPL managers can expect from new Villa boss Steven Gerrard 7

247 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Whew! After a year trapped on dry land, I'm finally relaxing on a tropical island, totally not thinking about FPL.

    What do you mean, 'Why are you here?'.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Just in time for IB

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        That's how I timed it!

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          I did the same. Booked a cabin in the woods this weekend because it’s the IB.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Much smarter logic than holidaying around school hols. Got the beach to ourselves. Mind you the schools reopen soon, dammit. Then again, this is the last IB

            Open Controls
  2. Kloppage Time
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Would ideally like Son over Kane but which is best? (2.8 ITB)

    A) Vardy + Brownhill > Son + Wilson -4
    B) Vardy > Kane

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancelo James Chilwell Livramento
    Salah Foden ESR Raphina Brownhill
    Vardy Armstrong Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I might try A, it's at least more fun. Whether it's wiser, I don't know.

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I’m still not sold on Kane. He’s not getting shots on goal. I guess things might change though.

      Open Controls
  3. LC1
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Afternoon all!

    Any advice on the below team would be much appreciated!

    Steele
    TAA Cancelo Livra Chilwell
    Salah Raphinha Havertz
    Vardy Jimenes Toney

    Sanchez Saka Williams Sissoko

    1.9 ITB and 1 FT.

    Im tempted to actually save my FT and then do Saka and Havertz to ESR and Son next GW for free.

    I'm keen to keep Vardy for his fixture run after the Chelsea game and would prefer to bring in Son over Kane.

    Any feedback is much appreciated!

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Havertz > jota would be my move here I think

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      And good afternoon

      Open Controls
      1. LC1
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        😀
        Thanks for that.

        Havertz to Jota is a good idea but just makes bringing Son in practically impossible and would mean I'd have to go for Kane and remove Vardy..

        So basically its Kane & Jota or Vardy and Son..

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Kane and jota wins that for me

          Open Controls
    3. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Think I would roll the transfer and re-assess next GW, the first 11 looks good for this week.

      Open Controls
  4. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Anyone else wake up and first thing they do is come on here and read comments?

    Or just me?

    I actually think it’s not to bad, way better than logging on social media right away

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      No! Haha

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      I do visit the site to check price changes, not much interested in comments at that time 😀

      Open Controls
    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      I check the price rises during my morning dump. I may have a look at the recent comments quickly if there isn't a long line of gravs of the "undesirables" on the recent comments summary.

      Open Controls
      1. doher.ty
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        n3rd

        Open Controls
  5. cheese XL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Vardy, Toney & Brownhill ➡️ Wilson, 4.4fwd & Son (-4).?

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Cancelo Chilwell (Livra)
    Salah Foden Raphinha (ESR Brownhill)
    Vardy Antonio Toney

    2ft,1.4itb

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Seems good to me

      Open Controls
  6. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Early thought on this, look ok as it stands? Tempted to play Livra over Toney…

    Foster
    TAA. Cancelo. Chilwell
    Salah. Jota. Raph. Gallagher
    Kane. Antonio. Toney
    (Sanchez. Livra. White. Gilmour)

    Open Controls
    1. cheese XL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Gtg

      Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      looks good

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I’d start Livramento over Raphinha because I don’t think Leeds will score against Spurs.

      Open Controls
  7. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    It's so dead I'm gonna repost at top of page.

    There are just 4 slots I'm looking to change and I have 2 FTs.
    Raph, Toney, Mbeumo, Brownhill with 0.4m to spare.

    Options I've considered:

    A) Mbeumo > Gallagher - Save 1 FT
    B) Raph + Toney > Jota + Hwang
    C) Mbeumo + Toney > Jota + Davis
    D) Mbeumo, Toney, Raph > Jota + Davis + Zaha -4

    Open Controls
    1. Hobo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Reposting my reply: Don't see many other options, maybe Raph & Toney to Bailey & Wilson but its a bit punty and Jota has the higher ceiling I suppose

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Cheers. So you think B is the best option of the 4? I'm not sure tbh. I'm not worried about bench depth since Livra is currently first sub.

        Open Controls
        1. dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          I dont like the Hwang pick, maybe do B with Broja and save the cash

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            Hwang's next 3 games are WHU nor BUR. I think I either get him or just scrap the forward slot entirely and buy Davis.

            Open Controls
        2. Hobo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          If it has to be one of them then yes, does seem a bit unnecessary though

          Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      I’d keep Raph personally. Scoring even when they aren’t playing well. I think he’s a great pick still. I’d be tempted by either A or C depending on the rest of your team.

      Open Controls
      1. Tic Tacs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Downgrade Toney to free up some funds, re-assess next week?

        Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      C looks best, Raphonha might be be worth keeping and Davis saves money for formation change supposing your bench can handle having him.

      Open Controls
    4. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      A easily

      Open Controls
    5. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      C is a good long term move but maybe not for this week

      Open Controls
    6. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I think Raph is worth hanging onto for his value, which leave A and C.

      I'd go A, as you might not wanna clear out both Brentfords just yet.

      Open Controls
  8. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Re. The Gerrard's Villa article - Cash looks like the best prospect, but many like me will be unwilling to break a 4 Premium set for a punt. Conversely, many are scratching around for a viable forward right now, and Watkins could be just the ticket. I'll be monitoring before making a move, but a Vardy replacement is very much in my thoughts.

    Open Controls
    1. Hobo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      works out nicely with 4-5 weeks to assess before their fixtures turn

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      I think the play is to leave forwards entirely. They're just not worth the money. It's costly to even have a player like Toney/Wilson vs dumping the slot entirely with Davis.

      Among the top 7 teams in the PL, only WHU and MUN play with a traditional CF classed as a forward in FPL.

      I want to go to 4-4-2 or 3-5-2. And with the insane value of the defenders this year, it seems easy to do. Just more value for money and also opens up some midfield differential slots.

      I can now fit in a Trossard, Gundogan or Zaha who I think are lower owned and have higher potential than the budget forwards.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        What do you think about the strategy to keep money back for Ronaldo GW16 or have Kane as a placeholder until then?
        It's not for me, but I will be vulnerable if CR7 does suddenly start firing as I won't be able to get him in.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          I am planning to try to make that move possible to do by downgrading Toney to Davis and having Son and keeping one more expensive fwd, Jesus perhaps.

          Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          I have Kane so the decision is easy.

          Open Controls
        3. Hobo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours ago

          I have Kane and was planning to move to Ronnie in 16 but the more I look at it the more I prefer Bruno for that United run over xmas, but that would mean changing structure so perhaps not

          Open Controls
      2. Tic Tacs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        I like the 442 option, thinking about doubling up on the City midfield with either Bernardo/Gundogan in the next few weeks

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          If Livramento wasn't such a good pick, I might be tempted to get Stones should he be able to keep Laporte off the pitch.

          Open Controls
      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        I do agree. I have basically strange rotating 5-5-3 where TAA, Cancelo, Chilly and James are basically nailed at the moment. My forward line Antonio, Jesus and Toney is becoming an issue. Even though Jesus has been unlucky just like Foden. Toney needs to go first, but I'll give him Newcastle. Antonio looks like a sell with those fixtures also.

        Open Controls
    3. Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      If it's not bounded by the rules, I want to play 5-5-0 this year.

      Currently I am playing 4-5-1 with Antonio upfront, it looks great and smooth enough. Play 4 not 5 at the back coz of the potential rotation of defenders, e.g., James, Cancelo.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        I'm like Baps Hunter - with a strong bench I can play any formation depending on the fixtures, also feeling chill if a first choice is rested or picks up a short term injury. Also important for the upcoming hectic schedule.
        I'll bench Vardy this week, no need to sell in a hurry, but I will buy a cheaper asset to upgrade Sarr.

        Open Controls
        1. Salan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Using Pukki and Hwang as bench these two weeks.

          Open Controls
    4. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      FWIW, Tavernier was banging them in for Rangers from RB long before Gerrard came in. He hasn't yet demonstrated he can coach players to do this who aren't already doing it

      Open Controls
    5. Reacher
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Not convinced or tempted by this article/villa at all, with respect the SPL is mickey mouse compared to the Prem, ill wait and see before considering any Villa players

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        I do agree Stevie simply doesn't have the requisite experience for the job. As I say, I'll be monitoring, not jumping.

        Open Controls
    6. TheBiffas
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Sold Watkins this week, he's hopeless

      Open Controls
  9. Igz08
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Right-o, how would you go about getting Gallagher in here?

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell Liv Duffy
    Mbeumo Salah Foden Son Raph
    Toney Vardy Broja

    2FT 0.1 itb

    1) Broja, Mbeumo -> Davis, Gallagher
    2) Raph -> Gallagher
    3) Vardy, Mbeumo -> Aub, Gallagher
    4) Toney, Mbeumo -> Gallagher, Hwang

    Or forgot about Gallagher and do
    5) Toney -> Edouarde

    Open Controls
    1. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      I'd go with 1 to free up some funds

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        I think I agree, but might do also Toney Mbeumo > Gallagher Davis

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Haven't calculated if that extra money would make for example getting Jota possible / easier.

          Open Controls
        2. Tic Tacs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Brentford's fixture this week I feel warrants keeping Mbeumo, and it never hurts keeping a bit in the bank for a rainy day lol

          Open Controls
        3. Tic Tacs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Toney to Davis is a good shout, although that then guarantees a Toney haul vs Newcastle!

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            I am not recommending gambling, but I have won money when betting my bench player to score 😉 Last week I started Cancelo over Raphinha and it was pure jam.

            Open Controls
  10. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    2ft but only 0.1, can i get some advice on where i can improve here, dont think i need to spend 2ft but open to ideas

    Foster
    Cancelo Trent Chillwell
    Salah Son Jota Foden Mbeumo
    Toney Antonio

    Sanchez Livramento Jansson Hwang

    Open Controls
    1. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Downgrade Jansson to a 4.4, maybe Lowton with good form and fixtures?

      Open Controls
      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        nice and like LC1 shout of Mithcell.

        I can downgrade Hwang to Broja/4.5 fooder, i can get that spot to regi or James. Or even Toney to Wilson

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Oh if Broja gets you James then that looks an easy call for me. Only other option I see is Chilwell to James (no way that's going to backfire 🙂 ) and having two FTs to shuffle Brentford after Newcastle fixture.

          Open Controls
          1. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            For James it would have to be fodder in that spot, non playing guy. Broja and Regi works

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Not seeing a major issue with non playing forward as at now.

              My guess is that we will get a good option up top to sit alongside Antonio and that the current set and forget power backline and minimal attack will not be permanent but hard to argue against it right now.

              Just a double move of course from switching out a mid to a forward to get the playing 4.4/4.5 in any event.

              Open Controls
    2. LC1
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Wish I had that team lol

      The only two that jumped out at me were Mbeumo to Gallagher to Toney to Wilson but you can't afford either (and they're not necessarily great transfers either)..

      Jansson to Mitchell frees up a bit of cash and Palace are looking decent atm?

      Open Controls
      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        the team looks good on paper but its two red arrows since WC while james, raphina, gallgher, smith rowe hurt each week.

        Its a point dodging team

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          This game is annoying sometimes. My beching headache team below has gotten pts during last two weeks, but a lot of bench points also.

          Open Controls
  11. lets talk about 6
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    do Wilson and Son get 4 or more points than vardy and havertz in gw12?

    Open Controls
    1. lets talk about 6
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      sorry vardy and foden not havertz

      Open Controls
    2. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Hopefully, cos i'm getting them both in for a hit too.

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      They should do.

      Open Controls
  12. PortisRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    If you had TAA, James, Cancello, Livra.
    And wanted to offload Semedo & Mbuemo,
    Would you rather have:-
    A) Chilwell + Brownhill (442)
    Or
    B) Lamptey/ Mitchel/ White + Gallagher (352).

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I don't think you need any more in defence with those 3 big hitters, so B for me (M or W).

      Open Controls
  13. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Since nothing happening here I guess it's time discuss about my team long term plans, without injuries there is probably nothing to do but save, since I have no money itb and only 1 ft.

    Ramsdale / Foster
    TAA, Cancelo, Chilly, James, Livra
    Salah, Son, Raphinha, ESR, Saka
    Toney, Antonio, Jesus

    Plan is to play 5-2-3 this week, then get rid of Toney and give Saka his last chance at home and get Jota at some point. The only worry is that if I do Toney to Davis, is my team too big rotation risk with 2 MCI and 2 Che assets.

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      You want me to comment on this? Really?

      ESR Saka looks overload but it's great for next week so an easy hold. Only issue I can see is where you go with two FTs then. Could be a long range punt on Edouard from Toney is the call but that may be stone cold frying pan into a non existent fire.

      The mids I have on my radar are

      Zaha (worse value perhaps but rate him higher for points than Gallagher)
      Cornet (good fixtures coming up and should get v high GI and looks dynamite)
      ? West Ham - it was all about Benny now it's Bowen but watching them think that's possibly variance and trickier to pick the right one midterm.

      Don't see a major problem with 2 City and Chelsea. One of the largest greens so far was with 10 men and Cancelo is next to nailed and you'd be v unlucky to lose 3 defenders in a week and that's the main risk no? The non appearance of an attacker isn't causing much harm so far.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        Well, we both have been complaining about being bored 😉 Zaha has been okayish pick when playing for transfer with good fixtures. But new more attacking coach now, so could be better. Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio etc, points are spread with Whu and guessing the right in form player is like rolling dice, I agree. The biggest problem for Cornet is that he plays for Burnley. I expect him to get some attacking returns, but trust ESR who plays for Arsenal more, even with more challenging fixtures. Jota and Foden might be interesting targets, but having both Jesus and Foden is serious Pep roulette risk and if Firmino is back sooner than later, then Jota becomes an issue again.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Oh yeah ESR over Cornet - I was wondering where you might go from Saka.

          Forgot Jota and also City mids come to that. Slightly annoyed now I went Foden over Bilva - but much more annoyed I ducked Jota.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Foden and City mids with Jesus are perhaps overkill when roulette starts. Foden over Bilva was correct transfer imo, but outcome has been unlucky.

            Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        If no injuries, I could downgrade Toney to Davis next week and roll the other transfer. Raphinha to Jota is one possibility. Still not certain about selling Raphinha when it's Saka who I want to ditch after two weeks. But I have a feeling, that we may see injuries during this itb that change things. I am also considering Antonio to Wilson next week, but is getting Wilson in and out for 3 weeks worth it? Yes he will get a goal or perhaps two, but he hasn't been explosive.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          18 mins ago

          Not a fan of selling Raph here. Did it myself on basis of Leeds in strife but overlooked his probable GI. Mistake.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Me neither, but his fixtures after Brentford aren't fun:
            First gw 16 CHE (A)
            Tue 14 Dec 22:00 17 MCI (A)
            Sat 18 Dec 19:30 18 ARS (H)
            Sun 26 Dec 14:30 19 LIV (A)

            Open Controls
  14. TKC07
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Which GK would you pick for long term (end of season)?
    A) Ramsdale
    B) Sanchez
    C) McCarthy
    D) Guaita

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Ramsdale.

      Open Controls
  15. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    For GW16 -

    Vardy to Ronaldo
    Chilwell to Johnson (Have James)

    Worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Too early to guess. Selling Chilly sounds scary, but a lot will happen before that.

      Open Controls
      1. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        WIll have to get the funds from somewhere. Just thinking ahead.

        Open Controls
    2. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      i think we can assume Johnson will share minutes with Coufal moving forward

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes, cannot see Coufal being totally dropped and they have Europe also.

        Open Controls
    3. masewindu
      • 6 Years
      just now

      If u only have 2 Chelsea defenders then no i wouldn't

      Open Controls
  16. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Still bored

    Looking at possible non Mo captaincies. It's been a couple of weeks after all 🙂

    Thinking Newcastle with Howe, Norwich possibly with Lampard and Watford are the ones to target - using an old-fashioned premium striker (very 4 weeks ago thinking of course).

    12 - Ron vs Watford (Mo vs Arsenal)
    13 - Auba vs Newcastle (Mo vs Southampton)
    (14 - Lukaku vs Watford) (Kane vs Brentford) (Mo vs Everton)
    15 - Kane vs Norwich (Mo vs Wolves)
    16 - Vardy vs Newcastle/ Ron vs Norwich (Mo vs Villa)

    Mo fixtures before 17 are okay but don't scream captaincy on fixtures alone.

    IB thinking partly but even without captaincy a case for a premium forward spot. Weakest week would be 14 as Watford aren't always rubbish and Lukaku is an unknown at Chelsea still as a hauler. Still too early to write off Brentford defence imo as one to target - doing that only works on a tiny sample size)

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      So am I. So I challenge you to make a comment about my team above 😉

      GW12 Ron looks tempting for owners. But affording him is another story.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Have Ron and he has the armband right now and the Auba one in 13 could happen as well for me depending on what happens between now and then.

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Gw 15 Son vs Norwich is one possibility, if it's home match, didn't check.

        Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Mo next 5…

      Open Controls
  17. TheTinman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    How's she looking?

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Cancelo - Chilwell - James
    Salah - Raph - Mbeumo
    Kane - Wilson - Armstrong

    Foster Mount Duffy Brownhill

    1FT 0.7m itb

    I think I will roll and attack the week after with 2FT and funds.

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Will be looking at Mbeumo/Armstrong/Mount out

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Rolling looks like the best option now. But if there are going to be a lot of injuries, things may change.

      Open Controls
    3. masewindu
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'd have Mount in

      Open Controls
  18. rnrd
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Leeds and Spurs fixtures to come are juicy but is it that much of a rush to bring Son (or Kane) in?

    I plan to sell havertz and have the option to either bring Son (and lose Antonio for a 5M) or just bring Jota in which looks less fun on paper but a great move overall because of Fimrinos injury.

    I have two FT, what do you prefere

    A- Antonio & Havertz out for Son and Origi/borja in
    B- Only Havertz to Jota

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. masewindu
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not sure if Origi will play tbh. Be a great shout if he did.

      Open Controls
  19. 1zverGGadeM
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Rate current from forwards as priority to have from 1 to 5 for the next 5GWs, please:
    1. Vardy
    2. Ronaldo
    3. Kane
    4. Aubameyang
    5. Lukaku

    Thx!

    Open Controls
    1. jimmyharte
      • 3 Years
      55 mins ago

      Strange question if you've seen the fixtures. Kane.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        49 mins ago

        Not strange at all. I have no doubt Conte will sort Spurs out, but it might take time and he might start with the defence. I don't see them being prolific though these matches, and I m happy to forego Kane myself.
        I personally would be happy to have none of the above, actually.

        Open Controls
        1. Salan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Same here. No much love in any premium forwards now.

          Open Controls
    2. masewindu
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      1.Vardy
      2. Aubameyang
      3. Ronaldo
      4. Kane
      5. Lukaku

      Open Controls
      1. 1zverGGadeM
        • 4 Years
        just now

        cheers, mate!

        Open Controls
  20. jimmyharte
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Anyone going Kane and Son?

    Open Controls
    1. Hobo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      yeh, after about 5 red arrows in a row and a little tantrum

      Open Controls
  21. Silecro
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Vardy > Kane or Vardy > Ronaldo?

    Open Controls
    1. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I prefer B but I also want to hold Vardy.

      Open Controls
  22. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    If Wilson goes up and Vardy goes down, I think a -4 might be sufficient as my Ronaldo G16 plans only allows 0.2 itb..

    Is it silly way to look at it? Or go with my gut instinct, the only worry are their next fixtures, where Wilson has Arsenal aw and Vardy Wat h

    Open Controls
  23. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    What combo would you prefer over the next few gw's

    A: Son Jota Toney Wilson
    B: Son Jota Raph Toney......Toney > Wilson in gw13 maybe
    C: Kane Raph Mbeumo Toney....Toney > Wilson/Jota in gw13 maybe
    D: Son Raph Wilson Jimmy

    Open Controls
    1. masewindu
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I like A and then see how Wilson does before his fixtures get hairy. I see Jota as a must given the news Firmino is out for a month. B is a cloee second and Raf gets points regularly.

      Open Controls
  24. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Anymore on Mane injury?

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      I read that it was precautionary and nothing serious.

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Read the tweets at the top of the page. Any confirmed news of relevance is there.

      Open Controls
  25. masewindu
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Hi everyone on this dull Friday without FPL footy.

    So i would like to know the order from the following or just who you would play if nothing else? Thanks a lot.

    ESR v Liv
    Duffy v Villa
    Rudiger v Lei (have Mendy and James)
    Vardy v Chelsea

    Open Controls
  26. TheBiffas
    57 mins ago

    Lost patience with Watkins and rage transferred him out before Smith was sacked... anyway, how's the team looking?

    Ramsdale

    TAA - James - Cancelo - Livra

    Salah - Son - Raphinha

    Jesus - Antonio - Vardy

    (Foster - Lamptey - 4.5 - 4.5)

    Open Controls
  27. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    Someone tell me if this is a good or bad idea, got 2FT and debating playing my bench boost for the upcoming game week, would be making 3 transfers (below) and playing this bench boost team, thoughts?

    1. Vardy > Jesus
    2. Gray > Jota
    3. Sanchez > Guaita

    Guaita
    Rudiger - Chilwell - Cancelo - TAA
    Salah - Son - Jota
    Antonio - Toney - Jesus

    Bench: Steele - Livra - ESR - Sissoko

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I will save my BB for dgw. I could have played it last or previous week and gotten over 20 pts, but I prefer 8 matches over 4.

      Open Controls
  28. cigan
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    Brought in Mbeumo over ESR/Gallagher last week 🙁
    Played Antonio over White 🙁
    Brought in Vardy after Lukaku injury 🙁
    Sanchez 🙁

    A) Mbeumo > Gallagher
    B) Semedo > James
    C) both for -4
    D) Semedo & Vardy > Cancelo & Broja (-4) + cash for future upgrades
    E) WC time?

    Steele (Sanchez)
    Trent Rudiger Livra (Semedo White)
    Salah Foden Jota Raph Mbeumo
    Vardy Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      i feel for ya, i did post many times to say i didnt understand the Mbeumo bandwagon though.

      team doesn't look bad mate

      Open Controls
    2. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I brought in Gallagher, benched him in favour of Mount (very stupid yes) and subsequently have hit the Wildcard button!

      Open Controls
  29. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    I'm really coming round to Cornet being a differential in my Wildcard team, along with the forward pairing of Kane and Wilson...

    Open Controls

