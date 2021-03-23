113
FPL March 23

Everything you ever wanted to know about the FPL Bonus Point System – part one

If you haven’t already read Neale’s excellent article on ‘the winners and losers on the FPL Bonus Points System’ read that first.

Going by position, he explains how different types of players can benefit from the Bonus Points System (BPS), who gains most in a low-scoring match, and why forwards can be completely anonymous, get one goal, and walk away with the maximum three bonus points. 

This three-part article will go into more depth: from understanding how Opta record statistics – how they ‘see’ a match, together with examples so you know what to look out for; to examining compound BPS events, and revealing the BPS trends over the last five seasons.

But to start with, let’s take a look back at how the BPS came into being.

The Evolution of Bonus Points

FPL relaunches with/without unlimited transfers for all managers

Bonus points have been an integral part of FPL since its launch in 2002.

Back then it was left to the whims of the Press Association to award three points to the player, or players, who were adjudged to have made the most significant contributions in a game.

But the subjective opinion of the ‘man in the stand’ was not the only way that bonus points used to be awarded – there were attempts to recognise excellent individual performances using objective stats long before Opta became entwined with FPL in 2013/14.

The 2005/06 season marked the first break from the Press Association with the introduction of the Actim Index bonus:

The idea of using video analysis to measure both a player’s positive and negative actions is essentially the same as it is today. There was one problem, however, with the short-lived Actim Index as you can see from the image below:

Bonus points weren’t allocated until days after the match had finished! Can you imagine the uproar if managers had to wait that long for bonus points now?

If anything, things got slightly worse the following year as the rules were tweaked to say that Actim Index bonus points would be awarded within 48 hours of the last match of the Gameweek. 

It will come as no surprise, then, that the Press Association were brought back for the 2007/08 season and bonus points were awarded an hour after the concluding match each day. 

As an aside, for those two years in which the Actim Index was used to calculate the bonus points, ‘second assists’ were also counted as an FPL assist. In other words, players who ‘assisted the assister’ were rewarded in those days.

Before we leave the Actim Index behind, it’s notable that the record bonus points tally in a season was set during its era. Cesc Fàbregas amassed a whopping 54 bonus points in 2006/07, an average of 1.8 for each of the 30 matches he started that year.

Although, curiously, Fàbregas did not finish top of the Actim Index itself, that honour went to Didier Drogba.

While Actim’s “complex mathematical formulae” (we’d probably say ‘algorithm’ nowadays) loved Drogba, the Ivorian only picked up 20 bonus points. As Neale pointed out, for a player to be awarded bonus points in a match depends as much on what his team-mates do in the game, as it does with his own underlying statistics.

The ex-professional footballers who formed the Press Association analysts, remained the bearers of bonus points until 2011/12 when the EA Sports Player Performance Index (PPI) took over.

In fact the EA Sports Index was simply the Actim Index rebranded, but this time an objective, unbiased approach was here to stay – the days of the ‘man in the stand’ were officially over.

When reporting on the change back in July 2011, Mark noted that “goalscorers on winning sides are set for regular gains”. Andy (not that Andy but Leicester City-fan Andy) backed him up a couple of weeks later observing that “clean sheets contribute towards a midfielder’s – and even a striker’s Index tally”, which led him to conclude:

All roads, perhaps unsurprisingly, lead to goals then. If a player scores a goal (or even just contributes to it) then their Index score seems likely to beat off other “top performers” across the less significant performance statistics.

Words that echo Neale’s from last March:

The Bonus Points System is, unquestionably, the forward’s friend in its current guise.

But perhaps a key factor behind the reintroduction of a stats-based approach to bonus points was that they would now be awarded “the morning after the match” rather than 48 hours later.

Another (mildly) interesting aside: 2011/12 was also the year Fantasy Football Scout took on the role of ‘The Scout’ for Fantasy Premier League.

The Opta Era

The EA Sports PPI remained in place for a couple of seasons, a period that included the second and third biggest bonus points tallies recorded: in 2012/13 Gareth Bale mustered a half century of performance-related marks and Robin van Persie notched up 49.

The year after those monster hauls it all changed again as Opta embedded itself in Fantasy, and FPL created its own Bonus Points System based on their metrics.

The balance of BPS points was tweaked slightly in the first two seasons but has been unchanged since 2015/16. The value of a save and a successful tackle doubled, while the importance of pass completion was reduced by a third. And successful dribbles weren’t rewarded until the second year of the BPS.

The other crucial change with Opta was a return to bonus points being allocated on the same day. At last we had the speed of the ‘man in the stand’ with the objectivity of statistics.

Opta began collecting real-time football data in 1999 with Euro 2000 the first major tournament to have live player stats available.

Nowadays, they supply an array of data feeds in the form of XML files. As an Opta customer, Fantasy Football Scout receives several of these – and they power the Members area.

But Opta aren’t just concerned with live match data. After the full-time whistle has blown their post-match team takes over, reviewing the game play-by-play. And before an XML file is marked as ‘safe to use’, a second post-match team completes their checks.

So changes in the match data can occur for some time after a game has finished. Only the early kick-offs on a weekend stand any chance of having their checks completed by the time bonus points are added.

Essentially, thorough and exact video analysis takes time. Thankfully Opta’s three-step process ensures that we, as Fantasy managers, don’t have to wait days for our bonus points or for ranks to update. But it does mean there’s the odd occasion when players are short changed.

For instance, following Man United’s victory over Newcastle in Gameweek 25, Harry Maguire narrowly missed out on a BAP.

But, by the time Opta had completed their checks, the centre-back had moved above Daniel James.

An extra CBI and two successful tackles took his BPS tally to 28. 

Before disgruntled Maguire owners start petitioning FPL for their ‘missing’ bonus point, it’s worth bearing in mind that Opta’s data collectors are human beings and the Man United v Newcastle game was the last to kick off that day.

It’s completely unrealistic to expect Opta to have reviewed the match, in full, one hour after the final whistle. Bonus points are added while that process is taking place. And, as good as the live data is, there will inevitably be a few errors.

But ultimately, occurrences like this are relatively rare. And whilst it will be frustrating to miss out on the odd point now and again, the at times lightning-quick turnaround between Gameweeks means there’s little wiggle room for FPL to delay adding bonus points and updating ranks – even if that was desirable.

Detective Work

Also, though admirably transparent on how the BPS works, FPL doesn’t give out exact details of which events from the many contained in the Opta match feed are included. The BPS numbers provided on Fantasy Football Scout are very good guesses rather than fact.

But close examination of those match XML feeds has allowed us to make a couple of improvements in the last month – and we believe we now have a perfect match.

For instance, we noticed that successful crosses from free-kicks count as successful open-play crosses. Indeed, only corners are excluded from successful crosses. As a result, ‘Open Play Crosses’ has been replaced by ‘BPS Crosses’ when calculating a player’s BPS score.

And, if comparing our BPS against the numbers reported on FPL, remember that our stats will continue to update after the bonus points have been added. So while they should now be accurate up to that point, there’s no guarantee that they will be after, as seen from the Maguire example above.

The eagle-eyed among you may have noticed that Bruno Fernandes also gained two belated BPS points against Newcastle, thanks to the addition of a successful tackle. Although this change had no impact on bonus.

Compound Events

(click on image to enlarge)

The graphic above illustrates the balance between the various elements included in the BPS. 

The single event that earns the most BPS points is a forward scoring a goal. If that goal-scoring forward also plays more than 60 minutes they would have a base of 30 BPS, putting them firmly in the mix when the bonus points are dished out.

However, compound events can allow other players to rival those up front. 

Depending on the type of goal, playmakers can earn more than just the nine BPS points for the assist: if the chance they create is deemed a big chance they will gain an additional three BPS; most assists are key passes, according to the BPS, so that’s an extra point; and if the assist came from a cross in open-play or a free-kick, that’s yet another point. 

So it’s not inconceivable that one assist can earn the creator up to 14 BPS, such as this assist or this one from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As a defender, if Alexander-Arnold makes it past the hour mark and keeps a clean sheet, he’ll add another 18 BPS points to his tally taking him up to 32. Two better than the goal-scoring forward.

But compound events don’t always enhance BPS scores.

Sticking with an assist example, imagine a player who, when presented with a big chance, hits the post only for a team-mate to knock in the rebound.

In this scenario, the player would be awarded a Fantasy assist, worth nine BPS points, but would lose three BPS points for missing a big chance and one for a shot off target. So his total BPS gained from the assist is really only five.

Essentially, an assist isn’t always just an assist – other factors can enhance or reduce its value. And it’s not just assists that are affected by compound events, as we shall discover in part two of this article.

Key Passes v Chances Created

Assists also highlight a slight discrepancy in the BPS: Opta define a ‘Key Pass’ as:

The final pass or pass-cum-shot leading to the recipient of the ball having an attempt at goal without scoring.

– Opta definition of a Key Pass

So, being pedantic, the BPS rewards ‘Chances Created’ rather than just ‘Key Passes’.

Assists plus Key passes.

– Opta definition of Chances Created

In FPL not all ‘assists’ are ‘chances created’ because the game also includes ‘Fantasy assists’. But, considering only the narrower Opta definition of an assist, they are all chances created too.

When is a pass not a pass? When it’s a cross

Players who put in lots of crosses benefit from a quirk in the BPS.

Not only because successful crosses are rewarded, but also because unsuccessful crosses don’t count as failed passes. Which is important when it comes to pass completion.

A player can earn between two to six BPS for pass completion, depending on their success rate.

This might sound trivial (heck, this whole article might sound trivial!) but, unlike crosses, launches up field and long balls are included in total passes. So a failed long ball will reduce a player’s pass completion percentage whereas a failed cross won’t.

And a cross, as you would expect with Opta, has a specific definition:

A ball played in from wide areas into the box.

– Opta definition of a cross.

Therefore, a player can attempt as many crosses as they want without it affecting their pass completion BPS. 

Although, admittedly, the impact isn’t huge.

For a high-volume passer, like Trent Alexander-Arnold, this would only make a difference of about seven per cent. For Lucas Digne closer to nine per cent, and for midfielders such as Pedro Neto and Dwight McNeil nearly 10 per cent.

But we’re still only talking about two BPS at most. 

Coming up

1

In part two of this article we’ll pay a visit to the ‘Opta-metrist’ and learn to see a match like Opta, furthering our understanding of how the events that unfold on a football pitch affect bonus points.

We’ll also look at some of the decisions Opta have made when defining different stats – and how reality doesn’t always match the logic behind the rule. 

And, finally, we’ll break down players into more than the four positions we have in FPL to see if we can identify any trends that could help us with our transfer decisions.

TopMarx Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside.”

113 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 53 mins ago

    Place is dead

    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Tell us a joke!

      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        Cod is alive it's just the plaice that is dead.

      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        Liverpool's title defence

        1. Tcheco
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          Liverpool's defence*

          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 12 mins ago

            Liverpool :lol

            Open Controls
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Posh doesn't know what to get for Becks one Christmas so she asks her sister
        'Buy him a vacuum flask'
        What's that? 'Well it keeps hot things hot & cold things cold'
        Christmas morning: Becks asks 'What's this?'
        'It's a vacuum flask - it keeps hot things hot and cold things cold'
        Boxing day training: Fergie call's a break and the boys break out their packed lunches on the grass
        Giggs jogs past and asks Beckam - 'what's that?'
        'It's a vacuum flask - it keeps hot things hot and cold things cold'
        'What's innit?'
        .. Two cups of coffee & a choc-ice

        1. Sharkytect
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Only been waiting 20 odd years to tell this, hey?

          Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Don’t worry the “A or B” “need someone else to make my mind up for me” merchants will be back at the tail of next week.

  2. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 39 mins ago

    Really interesting read this, cheers TopMarx.

    I know the BPS system gets a lot of criticism (sometimes purely because people don't understand it) but it's by far the best bonus system we've had in the game. Looking forward to the other part of the series, gives a good insight into the intricacies.

    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      I really think the bonus has to be a lot higher than just 3, 2, and 1.. I think it should be 5, 4, and 3, as the minimum..

      1. Tcheco
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        The pool of players chosen would become a lot smaller if that happens

      2. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        You think centre backs should get an 11 point haul in 0-0 games for doing sideways passes?

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yeah it's a really nice article. I remember man in the stand that's how old I am.

      I remember when Scholes was in FPL and cost 8.0m xD

      1. djman102
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Right there with you. I seem to remember Barry Ferguson (4.5 or so Birmingham mid) getting 3 bonus nearly every week. Used to claim his brother was the man in the stand.

      2. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Richard Dunne and Charlie Adam used to be favourites of the man in the stand too.

        1. michaelington
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Yep. I remember Blackpool getting stuffed and Adam walking away with 3 bps.

          1. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            The man in the stand loved his Hollywood passes!

    3. TopMarx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Thank you RAE, and nice to have comments on a main article actually relating to the article itself.

  3. Tcheco
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Too early but please bench one:

    A. Antonio (wol)

    B. JWP (BUR)

    C. Son (new)

    1. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      B as I can see Spurs and West Ham scoring but not Southampton.

  4. Silent Friend
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    BPS for a goal from Penalty should be less than an open goal, lots of games the penalty taker played rubbish but scored a late Pk goal then got 3 bonus

    I believe they applied this rule in one season before but they've not used it anymore

    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      then you should also get less points for a tap in or deflected goal.

      no point in over complicating things, a goal is a goal.

  5. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Well that Bale transfer last GW is going well...

    https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1413682/Tottenham-news-Gareth-Bale-Real-Madrid-return-transfer-news

    1. Echoes
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        If true, it could be a result of a fallout between Jose and Bale, and there's a chance Jose might bench him against Newcastle.

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          Yeah, Mou's big issue is the commitment of players and Bale comes out with this 🙁
          You could see in the Villa game he started kids - Tanganga, Rodon, Vinicius because he'd rather risk loyal lads than experienced players with questionable attitude. I need to get shot of Bale - possibly for Son.

          1. Echoes
              3 hours, 38 mins ago

              Yeah, thinking the same. But then again, Bale back to Son will cost me -8 as I have two other fires to put out first. Will give him one more week. Then he's definitely going out in GW31 for me irrespective of what happens in 30.

            • Would Ed Woodward
              • 2 Years
              2 hours ago

              Vinicius is 25.

          2. onceuponatyne
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 48 mins ago

            They could play the concept of the unborn kids of future players, and they'd beat this NUFC side.
            But yeah, he might be dropped eh. 😐

      • richarlison2348
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          Had a confusing week.
          Got killed in my mini league, went down from 3rd to 5th.
          However, I went up in every other league.
          Was 57 good or bad this week?

          1. Straight Edge
              3 hours, 52 mins ago

              57 isn't bad. Just bad luck with you mini league

            • LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 38 mins ago

              Above average

            • No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 26 mins ago

              you value the subjective opinion of other versus the hard facts of averages and rank change?

          2. Nemanja Vidic Legend
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 26 mins ago

            Anyone keeping WC for GW34?

            1 FT 1.7 ITB
            WC only available

            Martinez Forster
            Cancelo AWB Stone Digne Coufal
            Salah Son Gundo Raphinha M Pereira
            DCL Kane Watkins

          3. Is the Bonus Point System fair?
            Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 25 mins ago

            Sorry, I really don't like the baps system as it is. What I dislike is the way players are rewarded or penalised twice over for the same thing. You win points for goals and assists, penalty saves and clean sheets - why include them in baps? You lose points for cards, own goals, penalty misses - why double up? I'd rather the system totalled up the things you don't otherwise get points for - passes, tackles, dribbles, interceptions, things like that. At least defensive midfielders would get their due.

            1. richarlison2348
                3 hours, 55 mins ago

                I completely agree with this. It leads to less variety in player choices, as the players who do the things that are normally rewarded for points are doubly rewarded for doing so.

              • mynameisq
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 51 mins ago

                Well that's exactly it, it will reward defensive midfielders who nobody picks which lowers the scores across the board

              • Blush Response
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 43 mins ago

                I'd like to see bonus points removed altogether and replaced with more ways to score points for cumulative actions.

                For instance, 1 point for every clearance, block or interception, which I believe they have in the Champions League.

                1. DeadStar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 31 mins ago

                  I used to play the Metro fantasy game and it was just like this - points were purely performance based. Players would score between 30-80 most games. Shots on target, key passes, tackles, interceptions, as well as the usual stuff. Loved it. You could actually watch a game and know if you're player was scoring well or not. FPL is just check who got the goals and assists and you pretty much know how you've done.

                  1. CravenA
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 28 mins ago

                    Spot on. Metro FF was great & bonuses reflected how the game was played. Trouble with FPL is it's set up to attract the hordes, not people with knowledge of the game.

              • pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 1 min ago

                Mostly agreed

                But it’s not cut and dried. A Kane goal gets max baps because he’s also very good elsewhere. A Mo goal doesn’t because he’s so wayward.

                Also there was some justice in Antonio missing out at the weekend given his general inaccuracy.

                But very much take your point and largely agree.

                1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  I think the point of BPS is also a security system for missclasyfing players. There was an argument at the start of the season whether Salah should be a mid of forward in FPL. Currently he is a mid and he gains additional points for goals scored, but on the other hand he losses on bonus points, because of the way bonus system is constructed (it favours creativity for mids and punishes wasting chances for strikers). Salah gains more from additional point for goal and points for CS than loses from baps, but nevertheless it's some kind of way to mitigate damage from bad classification.

              • pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 58 mins ago

                The one that irritates me more is the lack of threshold for baps. In some games you wonder what anyone has done to get 3 extra points while someone else who has had a storming match misses out because 3 other players happened to do ever so slightly better

              • Keano
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 53 mins ago

                It won't happen but I'd rather they were just binned. Never felt they added much to the game, and it's very difficult to make them reflect the performance of a player. Currently they just reflect the "fantasy performance" of a player, which doubles down on actions that already give or take fantasy points as you've said. Don't love how they're relative to a game either, a player with 25 BPS could get three points in one match, and zero in another. Much prefer how 1 clean sheet = 4 points, rather than x BPS = 0-3 points based on how a player ranks relative to other players in the same match. A lot of the fun and of FPL for me is the simplicity of the scoring system, it's fun to cheer for and celebrea

                1. Keano
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 1 min ago

                  *cheer for and celebrate goals assists and clean sheets. BPS just aren't as fun for me.

              • Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                This would require a whole points overhaul.

                Strikers are already shafted in the current system. 1 fewer point for a goal so I think they're trying to balance it out, otherwise a forward who doesn't get any touches but scores decisive goals would still be worthless in FPL.

              • Pep bites Kun
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                So more geared toward the fpl stat player rather than the fun player? I disagree on this point. It makes it more a gambling game pushed in the direction of fpl pundits to profit from. This is free fantasy fun - not a partial living-stream for some fantasy wannabes

              • RedLightning - The Last Ten…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                The current system may not be perfect, but it's far better in that respect than the EA Sports Index used to be, a system that was extremely biased towards actions that contributed towards goals and were already rewarded and was very unfair on defenders and goalkeepers, neither of whom used to receive a fair share of the bonus points.
                The BPS has been tweaked a few times since then so that, taken together with their non-bonus points and price differences, most player categories now stand a good chance of being fairly rewarded for excellent performances (apart from top defensive midfielders such as Kante).

              • Ruth_NZ
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                "At least defensive midfielders would get their due."

                This is a big deal actually because CMs in general and DMs in particular are so under-valued in FPL. If FPL is a simulation based on the real game then some way should be found to recognise the important, often vital contributions of the likes of Kanté, Rodri, Fabinho, Højbjerg & Rice. They are hugely influential for their clubs and yet pretty worthless for FPL purposes, which makes it a badly flawed simulation.

                One way would be to create 2 categories of midfielder, say DM and AM. It would then be possible to change the points-scoring mechanism for each category (including BPS allocations) to better reward the DM category. Yes, it would sometimes be awkward to categorise players but that's already the case with the likes of Aubameyang and Rashford classified as midfielders while Werner and Firmino are categorised as strikers.

                The main problem with this, however, would be that it could appear to complicate a simple game. That's the hurdle that would need to be overcome. Personally I think managers would quickly get used to it but we have to remember that FPL is essentially a global marketing tool for the PL and they have no interest in anything other than making it as popular as possible.

                I'd like to see it and think it would improve the game a lot. Just divide the mids into DMs and AMs, mandate that each team must select 2 DMs and 3 AMs and field minimum 1 of each per game. That would open up many possibilities in improving points and BPS allocations. But getting buy-in to that concept would be the tricky part.

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Agree with this; mind you, the baps system is already complicated. I suspect casuals don't look into it too much and just see them as bonuses. FPL could keep it simpler than you suggest by just allocating more bap points to DM and CM actions, thus making the examples you cite more viable to buy without altering their prices.

                2. TopMarx
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 8 Years
                  51 mins ago

                  I share your sentiment but you don't necessarily need to reclassify DMs as a different category of midfielder in order to increase their value in FPL.

                  You could simply reward the things they do on the pitch with points, both actual points and in the BPS. There are various metrics they do well in, examples coming in the next part.

                  Although perhaps one reason for adding a new category would be to give them a bigger share of clean sheet points than their attacking counterparts in midfield. That would seem fair. All midfielders used to be awarded two points for clean sheet when FPL launched.

                  But maybe there's a way of DMs benefiting from actions that contribute to clean sheets.

                  1. Ruth_NZ
                    • 6 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Yeah, TM, CSs was exactly what I had in mind. If a DM/CM had 2 points for a CS and an AM none then it would change the balance sufficiently and instantly.

                    The problem with trying to do it via the BPS is the strict 3-2-1 limit. If Kane & Son each score and assist in a 2-0 it will be hard for them to not take 3 & 2 BPs. Højbjerg would then be competing with all his defenders for 1 BP and might get none, even if he was absolutely instrumental in the win.

                    I think it would be impossible to reward DMs correctly without creating 2 categories of midfielder really. But will look forward to reading any ideas you might have in the future articles. 🙂

              • 3 A
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Agree. Give justice to CDM

            2. richarlison2348
                4 hours, 18 mins ago

                Play
                A. Areola (AVL)
                B. Martinez (FUL)

                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 50 mins ago

                  If Grealish is back, B. AVL def and attack may improve noticeably.

              • Tinfoil Deathstar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                4 hours, 17 mins ago

                I don't have my WC left.

                Looking to upgrade one of my Brighton defenders (Burn/White) for GW30 with my FT. £1.6m ITB. Other defenders are Dias, Reggy, Cresswell.

                Who to prioritise?:

                A) Shaw
                B) Alonso
                C) Azpi
                D) Rudiger

                1. richarlison2348
                    3 hours, 50 mins ago

                    One of the Chelsea defenders for me

                  • LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 44 mins ago

                    Azpi

                  • Ruth_NZ
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 3 mins ago

                    Vestergaard. 🙂

                    1. Tinfoil Deathstar
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      38 mins ago

                      Thanks, but as a Saints fan I’m not sure I want the pain.

                      1. Ruth_NZ
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        Strange, because I'm a Chelsea supporter and I do. 🙂

                2. No Professionals
                  • 3 Years
                  4 hours, 3 mins ago

                  Jesus, FPL Twitter is giving me diabetes. They should all just marry each other.

                  1. Pep bites Kun
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 59 mins ago

                    🙂 The 'You follow me and I'll follow you' bunch .. aaand if anyone else dare debate a differing opinion, we'll all jump on it and cancel the opinion out!

                3. Pep bites Kun
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 58 mins ago

                  Good article: in-depth & well written - look forward to part 2

                  I'm sure there'll be much debate: 'Man in the stand' was so subjective. Observers were obviously subjective to crowd during elated periods.

                4. Sgt Frank Drebin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 55 mins ago

                  Thoughts on Iheanacho? His numbers were always quite good to be honest. It was the playing time that was more of the issue. Do you think he will start in the next couple of fixtures?

                  1. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    3 hours, 8 mins ago

                    I think his starts will be secure until Barnes is back. But when Maddy returns, will he takes some of the chances? I suspect we've just seen prime Nacho.

                  2. Pep bites Kun
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours ago

                    Good at least for 4 weeks with nice fixtures and a better choice than Watkins. His playing time is dependant on Barnes return.

                  3. Blush Response
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 29 mins ago

                    I’m so glad he’s finally got a run and some form. Great player, FPL
                    aside.

                5. Labile
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 22 mins ago

                  Oh no. GW32 like 8 teams blank? Why??

                  1. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Wait until TV schedule is out, it's likely not going to be blanks.

                    1. Labile
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 46 mins ago

                      Phew thanks pal

                6. fc_skrald
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 22 mins ago

                  One of my Pereira's need to go:
                  a. Pereira -> Shaw
                  b. Pereira -> Lingard

                  Martínez
                  Cancelo, Digne, Lowton
                  Salah, Fernandes, Gündogan, Mount
                  Antonio, Kane, Bamford

                  McGill, Pereira, Struijk, Pereira
                  1 free transfer, 1.1 million in the bank

                  1. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 47 mins ago

                    Pereira > Cresswell or Rudiger/Azpi

                    1. fc_skrald
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 44 mins ago

                      Thanks. Yes, a few good options there. Any hope Alonso will be the fpl gold he used to be?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Magic Zico
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        2 hours, 42 mins ago

                        If you're fine with patchy appearance i.e. having a good back-up

                  2. Jordan.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 11 mins ago

                    pereira to coady will be my move this gw

                7. DeadStar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 14 mins ago

                  Good article. I like the idea of bps but as others have said I don't think it should include anything you already get/lose points for. Also, it's always bothered me why it has to be a maximum/minimum of 3 players per match. Bonus points should be awarded at certain bps levels. Crazy that the 4th best player in a game can be "out bonused" by a poorer player in another match.

                8. CoracAld2831
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 25 mins ago

                  FPL mix algorithm offers this move:

                  Kane --> Vardy
                  Fernandes (c), Raphinha (vc)

                  To this team:

                  Areola
                  Digne-Dallas-Mings-Cresswell
                  Raphinha-DeBruyne-Fernandes
                  Kane-Antonio-Watkins

                  Johnstone-Gündogan-Soucek-Dunk

                  Thoughts?

                  1. CoracAld2831
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 hour, 57 mins ago

                    To me, unless Kane is injured, it would not be a move to make.

                    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 48 mins ago

                      Sorry are you saying lose Kane for Vardy? That would be mental.

                      1. CoracAld2831
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                        It would.

                        Still that is what FPL Fix suggested.

                  2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 57 mins ago

                    Looks decent enough

                  3. DK_13
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 53 mins ago

                    Kane doesn't have Europe anymore. Chelsea Liverpool have Europe. Leicester has so many injuries. Spurs are just 3 points off top 4 and kane is in the golden boot race. I wouldn't take him off

                9. DK_13
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 22 mins ago

                  Got a real benching headache next week. Which gk and 2 outfield players should I bench?

                  Ederson Martinez
                  TAA dias alonso Shaw Rudiger
                  Salah gundo havertz raphina (reed)
                  Kane DCL Antonio

                  Liverpool (ars) City (lei) are the only 2 tough fixtures on paper

                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 47 mins ago

                    Ederson, Dias and Gundo

                10. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 16 mins ago

                  This look any good?

                  Friedel
                  Terry / VVD / Robertson
                  Salah / Lampard / Sanchez / Ronaldo
                  RVP / Suarez / Henry

                  1. Blush Response
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 45 mins ago

                    Lack of Shearer.

                  2. Aster
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      Lack of Vidic

                    • Little Red Lacazette
                      • 4 Years
                      45 mins ago

                      Alan Shearer?

                    • Fulchester's New Centr…
                      • 3 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Thanks all. No such thing as prefection I suppose.

                    • Ruth_NZ
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Lack of Ivanovic, lack of Baines, lack of Yaya. Otherwise pretty good, though Martinez is on track to be the top-scoring GK ever if he isn't already.

                  3. Blush Response
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 13 mins ago

                    I have to say having played the Telegraph game this year that while bonus points are annoying in some ways, I’d much rather have them than not. They make things a lot more fun in my opinion.

                  4. Nemanja Vidic Legend
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 53 mins ago

                    When is best GW for WC?

                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 7 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Gw 2 or 3

                  5. Finding Timo
                      1 hour, 46 mins ago

                      All, help appreciated Please for best transfer To sort team out due to rotation risks (Although WC31) Martínez, stones, Cancelo, Dallas, Fernandes, Lingard, Gündogan, Raphinha, Calvert-Lewin, Bamford, Kane
                      Subs: McCarthy, Bale, Holding, Dunk

                      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                        • 3 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Holding out to Chelsea def to start

                        1. Finding Timo
                            just now

                            Ok cheers sounds like I need to sort my defence out as the priority

                      2. Aster
                          1 hour, 31 mins ago

                          I somehow had 90 this week

                          1. The Knights Template
                            • 7 Years
                            34 mins ago

                            Cigarettes?

                          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                            • 3 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            12 or 13 a day. Pretty hardcore.

                        • wulfrunian
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 5 mins ago

                          Amazing!
                          https://youtu.be/IGSlxEoJEkc

                          1. The Knights Template
                            • 7 Years
                            15 mins ago

                            I don't want to click.

                            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              Youtube so should be SFW

                        • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          53 mins ago

                          Good evening one and all!! Just out of interest what do you think to the two questions below???....
                          Bale will start agains Newcastle??
                          A- Yes
                          B-No
                          Sell Bale this week??
                          1- Yes
                          2- No
                          Many thanks!!

                          1. rnrd
                            • 6 Years
                            18 mins ago

                            monitor his game time with wales

                          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                            • 3 Years
                            13 mins ago

                            I'd have said yes and no before today, but now... probably worth holding if you have nothing else on.

                            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Cheers mate, do you you think? I’m in two minds for sure, will obviously wait until next week and will highly likely keep for the Newcastle game and reassess after that, but quite equally get rid haha

                        • rnrd
                          • 6 Years
                          48 mins ago

                          If spurs get a DGW32 and knowing that they play the efl cup final on the WE of GW33 does this totally cancel a spurs TC option for DGW32 for you ?

                          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            So long as he has the use of his legs, Kane will start

                        • Gemma817
                            13 mins ago

                            Kinda loss here, a roll right?

                            Pope
                            Digne, Dallas, Konsa
                            Salah, Son, Raph, Gundo
                            DCL, Kane, Bamford

                            Martinez, Stones, Saka, Veltman

                            1 FT 3.2m ITB

                            1. Gemma817
                                13 mins ago

                                lost*

                              • The Ilfordian
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                9 mins ago

                                Yes I think so. There’s a few people moving Gundo and Salah to players like Lingard and Havertz and everyone is going for a Chelsea defender but you’ve got a good team there so probably more useful to add the free transfer.

                                I’d’ve probably gone Martinez over Pope but can see the logic

                                1. Gemma817
                                    just now

                                    Cheers, mate! I would like to see Salah as more of a differential now. Gundo to Lingard is a move worth considering especially with City blanking on 32. A Chelsea def is recommended but I think my backline have decent games for this week.

                                    And I might eventually play Martinez over Pope

