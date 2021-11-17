243
Watchlist November 17

The FPL players on the Watchlist ahead of Gameweek 12

We pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are the best medium-term targets in each position based on fixtures, form and value.

FPL managers are approaching a period of 10 Gameweeks in the space of 40 days, so a bit of forward planning is advised after the November international break.

Seven-time top 10k finisher and Scout regular Zophar is taking the reins for this series in 2021/22, producing a fortnightly piece and discussing the rankings by position, and talks us through our latest update here.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Our regularly updated Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, ranks players in each position for the month ahead – or rather, the next four Gameweeks.

This allows site users to get a longer-term view on recommended players beyond the weekly Scout Picks.

Players are selected according to factors such as FPL’s form rating*, club injuries, club morale, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

The table displays the player name and club, along with the abbreviation for the factors that played a part in their ranking. A key for these factors can be found below the player in the table and looks like this:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

*points divided by a club’s matches played over the last 30 days

The Watchlist: Best FPL Goalkeepers

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m) retains his spot at the top despite the Gunners embarking on a tricky run of fixtures. The Arsenal number one picked up a bonus point with just one save against Watford and he will likely have to make plenty more stops against his coming opponents.

Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) is suspended for Gameweek 12 due to his red card against Newcastle United but an absence of only one week is hardly enough to see the Spaniard drop.

Speaking of Spaniards, Vicente Guaita (£4.6m) moves up to third in the goalkeeper rankings. Crystal Palace are ranked second for expected goals conceded (xGC) only to Manchester City this season and have a decent run of fixtures all the way through to Gameweek 20.

Hugo Lloris (£5.4m) is another one that sees his stock rise: the Tottenham Hotspur captain should have better clean sheet potential under Antonio Conte and has a great run of fixtures as well. 

The Watchlist: Best FPL Defenders

Not much needs to be said about the in-form quartet at the top of the defender rankings: Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m), Reece James (£5.9m), Joao Cancelo (£6.5m) and Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) have all picked up attacking returns recently and play for teams that are challenging right at the top of the table.

Sergio Reguilon (£5.0m) is a new entry. The Spaniard has gone on record to state that Conte has afforded him more freedom to create chances and take shots in a wing-back role, while Spurs’ fixtures are great over the next five Gameweeks. A big haul could be just around the corner.

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) also moves up a few spots: he has been the more creative of the Crystal Palace full-backs but it is worth mentioning that his teammate, the centre-half Marc Guehi (£4.5m), fares better for bonus points potential. 

Despite finding the back of the net against Norwich, Rico Henry’s (£4.5m) stock has dropped with all the injuries to the Brentford backline and the goalkeeper behind them.

The Watchlist: Best FPL Midfielders

Despite some poor performances of late, Son Heung-min (£10.3m) retains his spot in second amongst midfielders due to the new manager bounce expected under Conte and Spurs’ kind run. He is likely to play a more central role and is significantly cheaper than Harry Kane.

Phil Foden (£8.3m) was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet at Old Trafford and further returns look to be on the cards in the coming weeks. Rotation does seem inevitable over the busy Christmas period, however, with all the options that Manchester City have at their disposal.

With the injury to Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota (£7.5m) is a great pick in the short term. We still don’t have complete clarity about the length of Firmino’s absence but with the Gameweeks packed so close together, we could get five to six matches out of Jota before the Brazilian returns. 

The hardest bit was ordering these five in-form budget midfielders: Conor Gallagher (£5.8m), Raphinha (£6.6m), Leandro Trossard (£6.5m), Emile Smith Rowe (£5.8m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) have all been in sparkling form of late and you could really find an argument to put them in any order/ranking. Bowen has the best underlying numbers of the lot but with West Ham’s run a bit tricky, he is possibly a bit unfairly ranked bottom. 

The Watchlist: Best FPL Forwards

With seven goals over the international break, a new manager bounce, a kind run of fixtures and a penchant to do well in December, Harry Kane (£12.2m) sits at the top of the forward rankings. I really can’t give you any underlying numbers to justify this, just that Kane is a world-class player who is too good to stay out of the Fantasy periphery forever.

Callum Wilson (£7.3m) is another big mover. Reunited with his old manager Eddie Howe, who is known for his attacking philosophy, Wilson faces Brentford, Burnley and Norwich in three of his next four matches, all at home. His goal involvement is ridiculously high when he’s fit and the Magpies will be looking to him to win these crucial matches.

With zero shots on target over the last three Gameweeks, Jamie Vardy’s (£10.8m) stock has fallen a bit. After the Chelsea game, Leicester do have a good run of fixtures but I worry about the veteran striker’s ability to play three games a week in a congested period.

Ivan Toney (£6.7m) has fallen significantly, as well, and managers’ patience will surely be wearing thin after his blank against Norwich City. However, he is on penalties and seemingly nailed to play 90 minutes every week, which is hugely valuable over December.

Christian Benteke (£6.3m) replaces Odsonne Edouard (£6.5m), with the latter playing out wide quite often. Hwang Hee-chan (£5.8m) drops out and is replaced by Adam Armstrong (£5.9m), meanwhile: the Saints play Norwich next and Armstrong looks to have won his battle to reclaim one of the two striker spots for now.

243 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HaffNanner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Correct starters here?

    Ramsdale
    Trent Cancelo Chilwell Livramento
    Salah Gallagher Mbeumo
    Kane Antonio Toney

    Foster Dias Raphinha Brownhill

    1. Ëð
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      I'd say so

    2. Mozumbus
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Too much value on the bench. Raphinha for Mbeumo maybe.

      1. LC1
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        This. Or Dias.

    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      I’d say Foster over Ramsdale this week (even if you got burned like I did last time!). Spot on aside from that

    4. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Play Dias. Everton are going to get crushed. Bench Mbeumo/Livramento

      1. mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Actually I'd bench both of them unless Livra is definitely fit & play Raphinha also

    5. TMERC187
      • 8 Years
      57 mins ago

      5-3-2 with Dias on for Toney and Raph on for Mbuemo.

      You’re welcome in advance!

  2. Ëð
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Save FT this week or do Mbeumo -> Jota? 1FT, £2.2m ITB

    Foster, Sanchez
    TAA, Rudiger, White, Livramento, Amartey
    Salah, Foden, Raph, Mbeumo, Bissouma
    Ronaldo, Antonio, Toney

    1. Mozumbus
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I'd do it, especially if there's no news till the deadline about rest of the squad

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      That transfer can wait, but I think I’d be making another one such as a Rudi to James / Chilwell rather than rolling

    3. TMERC187
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Don’t go sideways with Chelsea D just grab Jota...

  3. Mozumbus
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    What would you do with this frontline:
    Antonio Toney Jimenez

    A. Keep
    B. Release funds from elsewhere to upgrade the frontline
    C. Any specific suggestions?

    Thanks

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Keep or do Antonio -> Wilson

      1. Mozumbus
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Jimenez - keep for next 3.
      Antonio - maybe sell for Wilson for next 4GW then bring him back. Or hold is fine if you can't spare the FTs.
      Toney - Hmm, I'm giving him one last chance then prob bringing in Benteke instead

      1. Mozumbus
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Thanks

    3. Hot Toddy
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      a

      1. Mozumbus
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Thanks

    4. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      A

  4. mr messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Wilson or A. Armstrong
    Foden or Jota or Gallagher

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Wilson
      Galla

    2. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Wilson Foden

    3. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Wilson + Jota

  5. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Bring in Jota?

    Rams
    TAA, James, Christensen, Cancelo
    Salah, Mount*, Raphina*, ESR
    Toney, Kane

    Foster, Liv, Armstrong, Brownhill

    1.7 ITB, 1FT

    *
    A) Jota for Mount
    B) Jota for Raph
    C) other

    Currently leaning towards A

    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      I’d bring him in, but not sure who for - they both have some trickier fixtures coming. Raph probably more rotation-proof over the winter so yeah, probably A

    2. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      A

    3. TMERC187
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      A

  6. Tcheco
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Surely Wenger, having managed at the top club level, doesn’t really think that adding more international football to the calendar is a good thing. I can’t wrap my head around it.

    Not sure if he’s one of many managers who’ve publicly complained about fixture congestion in press conferences & interviews while still managing. Would be interesting to find comments he’s made in the past.

    He’s being used as some sort of middle man between fifa & European FA’s/UEFA. It stinks of typical FIFA greed, trying to get in on the obscene amounts of increasing TV rights money.

    1. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      In other words, I’ve missed FPL this past weekend

      1. stooshermadness
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Hahahahaha !! Fully agree. And, yes, we all have.

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Let’s just say the idea moved him… to a bigger house

    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Isn't the proposal for less games overall?

  7. Mozumbus
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Use WC for
    Azpi + Semedo + KDB + Allan (bench) > Cancelo + Tsimikas (bench) + Son + Gallagher

    Yes or No?

    Current team:
    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Azpi Rudiger Semedo Veltman
    Salah KDB Raphinha Allan Brownhill
    Antonio Toney Jimenez

    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      I would wildcard in your position

      1. Mozumbus
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I wouldn't, personally. KDB + Allan to Son + Gallagher is a great move. So is KDB + Azpi to Son + Cancelo

      1. Mozumbus
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Thanks

    3. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Yeah WC. More changes you could make: Rudi - James/Chilwell, Veltman - Lamptey, Toney - Broja/fodder, Sanchez - Ramsdale/Guaita

      1. Mozumbus
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Thanks

  8. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Would you rather have
    A) Hwang rotating 1 spot with Livra/Raphinha
    or
    B) Borja as 2nd sub. Jota replacing Raphinha?

    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      *Broja

    2. TheLord
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      A seems more secure. Raph will play every game, Jota won't when Firmino is back and Broja is not a starter neither

    3. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      A

    4. TMERC187
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Need more time to see if Broja can become starter with AA because Che in the way...today

  9. FPL_Pugster
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Looking to bring in Kane for sure but need some moves. So what do you think is best? All these for a -4

    A) Vardy/Havertz/Sanchez > Kane/Trossard/McCarthy
    B) Vardy/Havertz/Sanchez > Kane/Gallagher(ESR)/Ramsdale
    C) Get Son instead...

    1. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      I like B with Guaita or C for free

    2. TheLord
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      B

    3. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      B

    4. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      B/C, but I'd hold your keeper.

  10. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Wanna keep FT now and thoughts on the moves before GW13 ?

    Duffy Havertz Toney to TAA Gallagher Hwang -4

    Rambo/Foster
    Cancelo/Chilwell/James/Livra/Duffy
    Salah/Son/Havertz/Raph/Mbeumo
    Vardy/Toney/4.4

    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      I wouldn't take a hit for Hwang, his fixtures will dry up soon and Toney's stay good.

  11. TheLord
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Bench one of those 3:
    A) Emerson Royal
    B) Livra
    C) Raphinha

    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      A

    2. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      A

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      C

    4. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      A, if Livramento is fit

    5. TMERC187
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      A

  12. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Does this look ok?

    Steele
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger Reguilon
    Salah Son Gallagher Mbeumo
    Ronaldo Antonio

    Sanchez Livramento Gilmour Gelhardt

    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Looks good

    2. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Looks great

    3. TMERC187
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Livramento against NOR over Mbuemo for sure...

  13. TKC07
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    2FT, 0.3 itb. Already used WC. How to improve this team (with 2 or 3 transfers)?

    *Sanchez*
    TAA - Chilwell - Laporte - Livra
    (S)alah - Gallagher - Mbuemo
    Antonio - Ronaldo - *Auba*
    Bench: *Steer* - *Gray* - *Christensen* - *Gilmour*

    Which transfers would you suggest?
    A) Auba to Wilson
    B) Steer to Steele (don't have playing GK this week)
    C) A + Gray to Jota
    D) A + Christensen to Cancelo/James

    1. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      3 hours ago

      C. You've got enough in defence, you don't need another big boy. Steer to Guaita if you wanna -4?

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      A

    3. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      C

    4. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      C

  14. Threat Level Midnight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Kane (C) INTO THE SUNSETTTTTTTTT

    1. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      This type of post convinces me to switch captains more than any stats or XG info

      1. TMERC187
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Especially with The Office reference for a UN...

        Kane

  15. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Foster | Sanchez
    TAA | Cancelo | Livra | Coady | White
    Saka | Havertz | Foden | Salah | Benrhama
    Vardy | Antonio | Scarlett

    Have 2 FTs so can get Kane/Son in along with Gallagher/Wilson for Vardy + Havertz. But also need to get rid of Benrhama...so would doing Benhrama > Gallagher and banking the other FT make more sense? To have one more week to gauge Spurs?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Rahma to Galla

    2. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Get one of the Spurs boys asap

      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Yeah you're probably right. Missed the Chelsea defender train and points because of chasing other moves and catching up

    3. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Havertz + Benrahma to Son + fodder might be affordable

  16. dshv
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Play:

    1. Raphinha or Livra
    2. Ramsdale or Foster

    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Raphinha
      Ramsdale

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Raph
      Foster

    3. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Raph n Ramsdale for me

    4. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Raphinha Ramsdale

    5. TMERC187
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      1. Both
      2. Ramsdale

  17. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    So, I’m thinking Saka, Vardy and Azpi to Son Wilson and James -4, leaving .1 ITB.
    A. Yay
    B. Nay
    C. Any other suggestions please?

    Steele (Sanchez)

    Trent Cancelo Azpi (Livra White)

    Salah Foden Raph Saka (Luiz)

    Antonio Vardy Toney 2 FT .7 ITB

    Cheers!

    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Yay, go for it

      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Cheers for replying

    2. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Yay

    3. Grand Thibauto
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      I'd also consider Kane+Jota if possible somehow

      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Cheers!

  18. Grand Thibauto
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Up to 4.5 Mn for a sub defender to help during the winter period, other subs are Livramento and Brownhill? Who to go for?

    Mitchell
    Guehi
    Lamptey
    White (own Ramsdale if that's worth anything)
    Ben Davies
    Ben Johnson (helps fund Mbeumo to Gallagher next week)
    Anyone else?

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Mitchell for me

    2. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I'd go Mitchell or White

    3. sulldaddy
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Lamptey

  19. Hint
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Predicted points this week for:

    Mbuemo
    Raphinha
    Toney
    Antonio
    A.Armstrong

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Mbuemo - 2
      Raphinha - 2
      Toney - 7
      Antonio - 9
      A.Armstrong - 8

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      2
      2
      2
      2
      2

      1. mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Yep all 2s for me also

  20. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    These interminable international breaks are dreadful. Roll on proper football.

  21. Mikey44
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    James Chillwell Cancelo Dias
    Salah Son Foden Havertz Mbeumo
    Toney
    Subs: Foster Broja Livramento King

    I have 2 FT and 2.3 itb, any suggestions on what to do? Thanks

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Havertz to Jota and perhaps Broja to more nailed striker such as Wilson? Food for thought anyway.

      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        I agree with this move ^ You could also do one of these and save the other FT

    2. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Sell Havertz & Mbuemo. You can choose who to buy for yourself, plenty of good options

    3. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      If you fancy a punt, Havertz + King to Jota + Jesus

    4. TMERC187
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Hold Broja and upgrade King

      1. TMERC187
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        Bench Mbuemo for goodness sake

  22. 50pipsDaily
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Auba out Wilson in. Go or no go?

    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Go for it, good move

    2. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Go go go!

      1. 50pipsDaily
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Cheers!

    3. TMERC187
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      You had Auba for both PK misses?

  23. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    2.0 ITB, 2 FT.
    My priority is to sell Mount to Son, which means I need to save 0.8 from this team. What would you recommend?

    Sánchez // Foster
    Trent Cancelo James // Livramento Veltman
    Salah Mount Raphinha Mbeumo // Brownhill
    Vardy Antonio Toney

    A: Mount, Mbeumo, Vardy to Son, Jota, Wilson (–4)
    B: Mount, James to Son, Reguilón
    C: Mount, Toney to Son, King
    D: just do Mount, Vardy to Jota, Kane instead

    1. sulldaddy
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Vardy to Wilson
      Mount to Son

      Does that work for you??
      Im debating similar but Toney to Wilson.
      Ive got $$ ITB

  24. kbaby901
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    17 mins ago

    I need to bench one of my Brentford flops or livra* this week. Who do I bench?

    *if Livra is healthy.

