Scout Notes November 8

Conte’s Spurs assessed ahead of FPL Gameweek 12 fixture swing

We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 Scout Notes with analysis of Everton v Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United v Leicester City.

For a briefer summary of the weekend's Premier League action, click here for Saturday and here for Sunday, while you can read up on the matches in more detail below.

All stats and graphics in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where there is still a seven-day free trial available.

EVERTON 0-0 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

  • Red cards: Mason Holgate (£4.2m)
  • Bonus:  Cristian Romero (£4.9m) x3, Eric Dier (£4.5m) x2, Lucas Digne (£5.1m) x1

ADVANCED REGUILON

Antonio Conte’s first Premier League match as Tottenham Hotspur head coach ended in a goalless draw at Goodison Park, with both defences coming out on top.

The Italian tactician opted to stick with the 3-4-3 formation he had used against Vitesse on Thursday, with Lucas Moura (£6.4m) and Son Heung-min (£10.3m) flanking Harry Kane (£12.2m) up front.

Spurs’ average position map v Everton in Gameweek 11, featuring Lucas Moura (no. 27), Son Heung-min (no. 7), Harry Kane (no. 10) and Sergio Reguilon (no. 3)

However, the most advanced Spurs player on the day was Sergio Reguilon (£5.0m), who ended the match with team-leading totals for final-third touches, passes received in the final-third, take-ons, crosses and shots in the box.

Interestingly, he has since discussed his role under Conte, revealing that the new head coach is using video footage of his Chelsea and Inter Milan sides to get his ideas across to his players:

“The gaffer is special. He loves training hard but now we don’t have a lot of time to work on the things he wants on the pitch. So, we did a lot of meetings with videos this week.

I’ve never played five at the back before. I have to learn quickly. The gaffer has told me he wants me to be solid in defence but at the same moment I have to arrive in the box, help the strikers, score goals, give assists. Now I have more of a chance to score goals and give assists. So, let’s work.

I have to see many videos with the staff to do what they want on the pitch. I’m enjoying the position a lot because I can attack more but I have to run double!

I’ve watched a lot of videos of Chelsea and Inter Milan, and I have a friend at Inter, Achraf Hakimi who I spoke to about the gaffer. He told me I will improve a lot under him and I want to do that as soon as possible. He said I will have to work really, really hard but I will improve a lot. In one week, I can already see that.” – Sergio Reguilon

As for the attack in general, it was another Premier League match without a single shot on target, but there were some encouraging passages of play, and given their immediate schedule (see below), investing in one of their attacking assets could well pay off.

“Goodison Park is always a dangerous place for the team that comes here to play against Everton and today, I must be happy. I have seen the right will to play a game and where the spirit on the pitch was very high, and the atmosphere was very high.

I have seen many, many tactical situations that we tried in only three days (preparation). For sure, we have a great space for improvement, but you have the heart, or not. You have the passion, or not. Today, I understood that these players, when there is a situation where you have to fight, they are ready to fight, and this is very good.

Honestly, usually, I’m not happy with a draw but I know this is a big challenge for me and for us to try together to build something important.

We needed to have a start, and this is a good start – a win against Vitesse, we are in the competition with the possibility to go through, and to be an important team in this competition – and after this draw, we must be closer to fourth. We know we have to close the gap to at least the fourth team, at least, but at the same time, in time, we can improve, I’m sure of that.” – Antonio Conte

TIME TO SELL EVERTON ASSETS?

After failing to score past Tottenham, Everton have now found the back of the net just four times in their last five matches. Things don’t get any easier for the Toffees’, either, as they are about to embark on a testing schedule between Gameweeks 12 and 18, and as a result, sit bottom of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture:

Lucas Digne, who has now dropped to £5.1m, might be one to keep an eye on after, as well as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) once he returns to fitness, but for now, Everton assets are probably best avoided.

Elsewhere, Mason Holgate (£4.2m) was sent off late on for the hosts and will now miss Gameweek 12, but they may be able to welcome back Yerry Mina (£4.9m), who last featured against Manchester United in Gameweek 7:

“Yerry is close. He didn’t have the time to be ready for this game. In a few days he can join the team, start training and then we will see how he progresses. I am optimistic for Yerry.” – Rafael Benitez

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Delph (Davies 60), Allan (Holgate 82), Gordon, Townsend, Gray (Gbamin 90+3), Richarlison

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Reguilon (Doherty 71), Moura (Lo Celso 71), Son (Ndombele 85), Kane

LEEDS UNITED 1-1 LEICESTER CITY

  • Goals: Raphinha (£6.6m) | Harvey Barnes (£6.5m)
  • Assists: Boubakary Soumare (£4.8m)
  • Bonus:  Raphinha x3, Barnes x3, Soumare x1

RAPHINHA DELIVERS

Raphinha (£6.6m) bagged his fifth league goal of the campaign at Elland Road on Sunday, with Leeds United now unbeaten in three games.

However, it’s the defence that has impressed most, having conceded just seven goals in their last seven games. During that time, they have only given up seven big chances, though the quality of opposition faced should of course be factored in.

Elsewhere, in the continued absence of Patrick Bamford (£7.7m), Daniel James (£6.0m) and Rodrigo (£6.3m) were the most advanced Leeds players on the day, and registered 11 goal attempts between them. However, only two were on target – both from Rodrigo – which suggests they need Bamford back leading the line as soon as possible.

Leeds United’s xG shot map v Leicester City in Gameweek 11

Post-match, Marcelo Bielsa offered an update on the fitness of Jamie Shackleton (£4.5m) and Junior Firpo (£4.8m), who are both finishing their recovery from injury, plus Joe Gelhardt (£4.5m):

“Shackleton and Firpo are finishing their recovery from their injuries. Gelhardt in the game on Tuesday, he felt some discomfort that in itself is not an injury but he didn’t feel at 100% for a high-level game” – Marcelo Bielsa

MORE TACTICAL TINKERING AT LEICESTER

In Gameweek 11, Brendan Rodgers reverted to the 4-3-3 formation that he opened the season with. That meant Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) and Ademola Lookman (£6.0m) flanked Jamie Vardy (£10.8) up front, with Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.0m) and James Maddison (£6.7m) dropping to the bench.

Discussing his approach, the manager said:

“It’s a man-marker’s game. You’ve got most of the [Leeds] outfield players who mark man-to-man. The only one spare in your game, really, is your centre-half. When you pass it and you play in midfield, they’re tight, they’re organised, and it’s all in the duel.

I thought we had good spells in the game where we played through that and got into some really good areas. We just didn’t quite have that final pass. We wanted to play 4-3-3, which is my preferred system… either that or 4-2-3-1.

We played with two wingers because the two guys are good with the ball at their feet and when they spin out, they can then exploit the space with their dribbling ability. That was the idea for that.”

This season alone, Rodgers has already used various three-at-the-back formations, along with a 4-2-3-1, 4-4-2 and 4-3-3. However, if the latter is to continue, it’s hard to see exactly where Iheanacho fits in.

Elsewhere, Barnes impressed and bagged his first goal of the season, though had to be removed after 70 minutes having picked up a knock:

“He worked really hard. He got a nasty knock on his knee, so we had to take him off, but overall I’m really pleased for him.” – Brendan Rodgers on Harvey Barnes

Youri Tielemans (£6.5m) also left the pitch late on, with Rodgers offering an update on his fitness after the match:

“We’ll just have to see – his calf was sore, so it’s a little bit of a worry, but we’ll just have to see what that looks like with a scan.”

Leeds XI: Meslier, Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw (Cresswell 90), Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison (Roberts 83), James

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans (Dewsbury-Hall 77), Soumare, Lookman (Maddison 80), Barnes (Amartey 70), Vardy

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  1. thegaffer82
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Almost 2 weeks to agonize over what transfers to make.
    Spurs being so utterly toothless, Kane in particular, has really thrown my plans into chaos. I may even just save a transfer this week & keep an eye on them v Leeds.

    Would you;
    A) Raph & Vardy > Kane & Gallagher (original plan)
    B) Vardy & Sissoko > Son & Broja (new plan)
    C) Save FT (probably the wise move)

    ………Foster (Sanchez)
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Livra
    …….Mo - Foden - Raph
    ……Vardy - Antonio - Jimi
    Bench: ESR - Sissoko - Omobamidele
    1ft & 1.3itb

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      I’m doing A. I think it’s worth a punt just because Vardy looks like he’s hitting one of his barren patches too. With Raph’s tough fixtures, it seems a low risk move, and makes for an easy switch to Ronaldo (or even Lukaku) in a few weeks if Conte doesn’t get Kane firing

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        I’ve got 2 FT though. So maybe better to save than take a -4

        Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      C

      Would’ve said B if for free

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Vardy is a good option after a 2 week rest over the IB, regardless of opponent

        Open Controls
    3. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      I like "B" and may well bring in the same but for Foden and Toney.

      Open Controls
  2. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Repost sorry. Wonder if I hit this tonight? … Yay or nay? Got WC.

    Rudiger+Sarr >> Cancelo+Gallagher (-4). Will be priced out in the coming days.

    Foster
    TAA • Chilwell • Rudiger • Livra
    Salah • Jota • Raph
    Kane • Antonio • Toney
    (Sanchez, White, Sarr, Gilmour)

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      If you are going to be priced out of it go for it. No point in messing about. Even if Cancelo does get benched after the IB - at least you have more of a team you want.

      Open Controls
    2. In a Rush
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Have a look on your previous post Rafa I put my thoughts there.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Thanks mate 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. In a Rush
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 20 mins ago

          No worries

          Open Controls
    3. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      I never make transfers before IB, but I do sometimes risk it in normal GW’s. Always have loads of flags and some players coming back from South America.
      I know you have WC, but it’s annoying to have to use it because you were trigger happy before an IB.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Yeah. Although I’m happy to use it to some extend if needs must. Tricky call. Thank you

        Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      If you are priced out, what are you going to do? What us your plan B? In this game you have to take risks sometimes.

      Open Controls
      1. In a Rush
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Summed up well here by baps Hunter.

        Open Controls
      2. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Sarr to Gallagher/ESR and play Rudi. Would still somehow have to get Cancelo after that though m. WC certainly helps

        Open Controls
  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Eze going to effect Gallagers positional; play??

    Open Controls
    1. In a Rush
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Didn’t think of that I hope not just brought him in!

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
  4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    I was getting ready to do my next 6-8 gameweeks rough transfer plan.
    Had Hwang and TAA penciled in for gw13 from my last 6-8 gameweeks strategy. Hopefully price rises/drops won't scupper it TAA rise and a Duffy fall - could happen.

    Anyway I looked at Hwang's fixtures. - OK he has Norwich and Burnley gw13 and gw14.
    But after that it looks awful
    (until the Man United game at Old Trafford gw21) 😀

    Gw15 LIV (H)
    Gw 16 MCI (A)
    Gw 17 BHA (A)
    Gw 18 CHE (H)
    Gw 19 WAT (H)
    Gw 20 ARS (A)

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Hopefully, Utd will have a new manager by that stage.
      I’m keeping Jimi for now, but I may sell him for Toney once I see him bang a goal or two in… not before

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      I would be happy to start Hwang or Raul only vs Watford. Time to create new plan? I was also without TAA but his 10 pts (two weeks ago) scared me and got him in before Dias dropped in price. Duffy may lose his spot, so I would try to sell him for TAA asap.

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yeah the Hwang move does not look like a good option. Pukki at the same price could be a better bet. He starts, he is on pens etc. Norwich might have a new manager bounce.

        Open Controls
  5. Squib
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Cancelo James Chilwell Livramento
    Salah Son Gallagher Raphinha Jota
    Antonio Wilson Broja

    How stupid is this for a benching headache??

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      That could be your bench boost week right there - Sanchez > Ramsdale and hit that button

      Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      I am going with a similar strategy got stung with my bench last gw 14 Cancelo and 6 Livramento.
      But overall I think this strategy will work as more often than not you will get the bench more right than wrong.
      Plus it has the added advantage of been well covered over the notorious Christmas period - where deep fpl squads will be needed.

      Who would I bench out of that 15 -
      1) Broja may not start - so he is an easy bench
      2) Antonio v Wolves have a feeling it will be a tight game
      30 And Raphinha v Spurs - after the IB etc and even if he does start Conte will have a plan to keep him quiet.
      (I have benched Raphinha in my own side - first sub)

      Open Controls
      1. Squib
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        My worry is Antonio and Wilson area kick away from a long term injury and there are benching possible across the back 4.

        Open Controls
        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Yeah, sick notes. Antonio is an odd one. The hammers scoring all those goals. Antonio causing havoc yet no fpl points.

          Open Controls
  6. gogs67
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    Swore after last season I'd not fall into the Regulion trap again, but after reading that article tempted to swap him out Rudiger for him

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    2. In a Rush
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Had him last season too I think he could come good but it’s a wait and see for a week at least.

      Open Controls
      1. gogs67
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Had both him and Digne last season twice each and both were absolutely useless lol, waste of 4 transfers

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          Reguilon could be worth getting. But not for Rudiger.

          Open Controls
          1. gogs67
            4 hours, 14 mins ago

            Other 4 are template Trent, James, Cancelo and Livra.
            I do like Rudiger though, folk are selling him but he's nailed and is well capable of a haul.
            Reguilon was just one of these dodgy tempters after reading something good about a player.

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 11 mins ago

              I had Reguilon before WC last GW. Might get him back sometime, he did alright even before Conte.

              Open Controls
    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      It amused me because there was zero mention of his colleague on the opposite flank!

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Yeah, bit of an oversight that, it’s not like they’re the same exact price either

        Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Vitesse scored two against them. Easy trap to avoid imo.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        First game, Conte's seat wasn't even warm. Building a solid defence is part of Conte's DNA. As with Tuchel start at the back and build from there.

        Open Controls
  7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Evening all!! What’s my best option here…..

    A- Raphinha to Gallagher and Rudiger to Cancelo(exact money)

    B- Toney to Broja And Rudiger to Cancelo

    C- Toney to 4.4/4.5 forward and White to Cancelo and keep Rudiger will play 4-4-2 or 3-5-2

    Cheer everyone!!!

    Open Controls
    1. In a Rush
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      I wouldn’t get a dud forward with the inevitable rotation that’s to come and unsure on broja so A for me.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        That’s a good point mate, shame to lose Raphinha tho but I really need to get Cancelo in, I could do Mbeumo to Brownhill or McCarthy and play 3-4-3

        Open Controls
        1. In a Rush
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          It is a shame to lose him but palace are playing better anyway and have great fixtures.I wouldn’t want brownhill personally.

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 12 mins ago

            Very true mate they are, yeah I don’t fancy brownhill to be fair!! Haha, another option of I wanted to keep Raphinha is Toney to Hwang and Rudiger to Cancelo just looked have the exact money for that but would mean I cannot do Mbeumo to Gallagher the week after, If I went to Broja that allows that move

            Open Controls
            1. In a Rush
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 6 mins ago

              I like that if broja was nailed it’s a shame it doesn’t work with hwang.

              Open Controls
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                4 hours, 3 mins ago

                Yea it is mate, Broja would be on my bench most weeks anyway and if I’d imagine he comes on as sub atleast most games

                Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Looks like A - easy choice, or at a push C.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! I like both of those moves, annoying that Cancelo is going up tonight probably so not sure whether to make one of the moves and risk it or not

        Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Easy C for me

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        I like C too mate!! Decisions decisions!!!!

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          Toney and White without attacking threat are players whom I wouldn't like to start. Never had White and Toney is leaving myt team, but I'll give him Newcastle, since I have zero money and have already sorted my defense. If I had two ft:s, I would downgrade him to get Jota in, but not going to take now -4 that could easily backfire.

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 51 mins ago

            Yeah White is a great bench option tho although Arsenal have some tricky fixtures coming up, just noticed Toney and Mbeumo can go to Jota and a 4.5 forward… more food for thought!!! Haha

            Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Toney is not worth the money, He has only 1 pt more than Pukki and costs much more. Bamford will be back one day and I trust Raphinha more than Gallagher. Having Rudiger (who will get attacking pts also) and option to play 3-5-2 / 4-4-2 sounds decent plan.

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          That’s true mate!! Toney has done nothing for me the 2 occasions I’ve had him this season, the option to keep Rudiger is with the view to move him to James at some point too, I’m 0.1 short of doing Toney, White and Rudiger to Cancelo, James and a 4.4 forward haha typical!!!

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            Yea, I hate thise 0.1 short off situations and try take care of my tv with early transfers, so that I don't have to blame the man in the mirror for not having that money.

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 50 mins ago

              Haha yeah I usually do my transfers early but this year have tried to be more patient but it’s not working hahA

              Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            Is there no other way to sort the problem? What is your team?

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 49 mins ago

              My team is…

              Guaita Foster
              TAA Chilwell Rudiger White Livramento
              Salah Foden Raphinha Mbeumo ESR
              Ronaldo Antonio Toney

              Open Controls
    4. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      You'll be priced out of A by tomorrow, but there's no sense making early transfers during the international break. I'd say B

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        That’s very true mate!!! B was my initial thoughts from yesterday too

        Open Controls
  8. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Azpi, Chilwell, James, Cancelo, Livra
    Salah, Foden
    Antonio, Vardy, Toney
    Foster, Raphinha, Saka, D.Luiz
    ITB 1.5 2FT

    I was thinking
    a) Azpi+Saka+Vardy -> TAA+Son+A.Armstrong/Hwang (-4)
    or I can go without TAA but its kinda crazy right?
    b) Azpi+Saka+Vardy -> Reguilon+Son+Jesus (-4)

    any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. In a Rush
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Everyone needs Trent imo

      Open Controls
    2. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. GoonerSteve
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    What to do here?

    Ramsdale
    Trent, Rudiger*, Cancelo, Chilwell, Livramento
    Gallagher, Salah (c)
    Antonio, Toney, Ronaldo

    Subs: (Foster), Raphina, Sarr*, Douglas L
    2fts, 0.4itb.

    I'm thinking Rudiger to James but is that too sideways?
    Also considering Sarr to ESR.

    Any advice folks?

    Open Controls
    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      I'd consider Sarr and Rudiger → Jota and Reguilon. Rudiger won't get many clean sheets with Leicester, United, West Ham in the next four.

      Open Controls
  10. STONEROSES
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Is Callum Wilson worth looking at, at all?
    3 of his next 4 fixtures looking promising and Howe’s appointment hopefully helps further

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yes. International striker, Toon's main attacking threat when he's fit.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Absolutely, look at the points he has even though he's been out for so many games and is in such a poor team. He's also now under a manager that got the best out of him before, although I don't think Newcastle by any means have the same attacking talent around him that Howe's Bournemouth had

      Open Controls
    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      In the unknown and always gets injured bucket

      Open Controls
    4. Dammit_182
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Yes. Re United with his old manager, he’s a great striker, play him for 3 plum home games then ship him out if you want too.

      Open Controls
  11. dshv
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Mbeumo vardy to

    1. Kane Galagher
    2. Son Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  12. GreennRed
    • 10 Years
    4 hours ago

    Hear ye, hear ye!

    Consider Isaac Hayden whenst thou transact a midfielder of fodder level 😉

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      I goal involvement and 11 cards in the last 2 seasons, consider me sold

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Essential

        Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Agreed, under Bruce and expect nothing for 4.5m. But sporadic returns under Rafa, Howe might get a bit more from him.

        Open Controls
    2. Dammit_182
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      No…but only because I want my fodder to be a striker.

      Open Controls
  13. Hits dont lie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    3.5 m to upgrade one of these:

    Mbuemo Toney Hwang.

    What would you do?

    Open Controls
    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Forwards are so unpredictable right now, I'd consider Mbeumo → Jota.

      Open Controls
  14. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Pukki is 1 point behind CR7.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      He's started 4 games more than him

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Don't let details get in the way of a headline.

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      And much hyped Toney, who costs almost million more.

      Open Controls
  15. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Trying to decide how to fund Mount → Son.

    A: Toney → Dennis
    B: James → Reguilon
    C: Vardy → Jesus
    D: Something else

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Def not B. D is hard to comment on without seeing the full team. So C.

      Open Controls
      1. KieranKA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        full team:
        Sanchez // Foster
        Trent Cancelo James // Livramento Veltman
        Salah Mount Raphinha Mbeumo // Brownhill
        Vardy Antonio Toney

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          A leaves you playing 4 atb if thats good with you. Still C for me.

          Open Controls
    2. Dammit_182
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      C is a decent one. Jesus has been in good form, looks a different player playing RW and Pep seems like he trusts him in that spot. B I absolutely wouldn't do, and after watching Watford at the weekend I'd never want to put myself in the position of relying on one of their assets any time soon.

      Open Controls
  16. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Think I may have landed on a good WC......

    Guaita – Foster
    TAA – Cancelo – James – Livra – Regi
    Salah – Jota – Bowen – Gallagher – ESR
    CR7 – Antonio – Broja

    Want 15 playing squad to cover the upcoming festive season. Thoughts on it?

    Open Controls
    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      I'd have Raphinha for GW12-15, then switch to Bowen when fixtures change

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Good shout that

        Open Controls
    2. No end product
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Like it

      Open Controls
    3. No end product
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Actually quite affordable with all the mid mids

      Open Controls
    4. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      It’s nice outside of Spurs IF they hit some form

      I’d prefer Foden to Jota and west ham fixtures are quite mixed, perhaps Cornet an option and can rotate more as this team is constant benching headache

      Open Controls
  17. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    what was the LMS minimum score?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      46

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        He must not of eliminated me yet

        Open Controls
  18. ZAWAd25
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Don’t have any, who to get first?

    A) Foden
    B) Jota

    Open Controls
    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Foden
      He’s just a better player imo

      Open Controls
  19. CrouchDown
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Assuming no injuries

    Mbeumo + Vardy > Foden + Wilson ?

    Open Controls
  20. No end product
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Can do Benny + Rudiger > Jota+Regi
    Exact money. Could be worth a go.

    Open Controls
    1. Dammit_182
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      I am wondering whether Regi is the right spurs play right now but know deep down I’ll just get son in and let him and foden battle it out to partner a United mid once the fixtures turn.

      They look like sound moves, but I wouldn’t rush them in for price changes this early on the break.

      Open Controls
    2. No end product
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Thanks yep wait and see who gets injured indeed

      Open Controls
  21. Concrete
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Is Sanchez a...

    A keep
    B Ramsdale
    C Guita

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours ago

      A if you have a playing second keeper as not worth a transfer if you have other fires. For a luxury transfer I would go C.

      Open Controls
      1. Concrete
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  22. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Gutted I was 0.1m short of getting Cancelo in gw8 so went Dias. I'm still 0.1 short of making the switch.
    Any suggestions on moves to this team, don't mind taking a -4 if needed
    Initial thoughts barring injuries is to roll ft post IB but of course missing some price rises
    No obvious switch from Armstrong, Raph seems the likely cash cow

    Guiata
    Trent Dias Chilwell Livra
    Salah Foden Raph
    Kane Antonio Armstrong
    Steer ESR White Gilmour

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Armstrong & Dias to Hwang/Broja & Cancelo.

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Looks decent, wonder if Broja gets his starting gig back.
        Also tempted to get the cheapest 3rd striker and upgrade Gilmour to 5 playing mids

        Open Controls
    2. Dammit_182
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      If it’s Raphinia out then Gallagher, cornet or Bowen in to make up some money? Cornet would be my pick given Burnley’s fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Good options. You expect Cornet to keep starting?
        Gut feel is I trust Gallagher more than Cornet but that could change. Raphinha is good but just doesn’t get double digit returns and fixtures medium term do not look good.
        Maybe best to ignore price changes during IB and know that I can downgrade to fund Cancelo and it’s not pressing right now

        Open Controls
        1. Dammit_182
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          I’m no Burnley defender cower but he’s had his minute managed to get his fitness up and after the break and with their fixtures i think he’s a fantastic option. My route to son was vardy or I would have got him in. He is then an easy swop to Bowen in 4/5 weeks.

          I have Gallagher and have held since gw5 and he is also a great choice.

          But yea - don’t panic just now. Plenty can happen over the IB

          Open Controls
          1. Dammit_182
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            ‘Defender cower’ was a massive fail - meant to be ‘expert’. Way off!!!

            Open Controls
  23. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Worth doing rudiger to cancelo? Have chilly, the double up is awesome when it works but stings when it doesn't. City's fixtures look slightly better than Chelseas.....

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  24. Champions League Varane
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Vardy Mbuemo to C.Wilson and Son -4?

    Open Controls
  25. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Bidstrup at -98.7. Do we think he'll drop?

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Would be mads if he did.

      Open Controls
  26. bigdip
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    What changes shall I make guys? 1 ft, 1.5mn

    Foster
    Azpi - Cancelo - James - Livra
    Raphinha - Salah(c) - Foden
    Jimenez - Vardy - Antonio
    _______________________________
    Ramsdale: ESR : Rudiger: Brownhill

    Open Controls

