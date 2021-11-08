Conte’s Spurs assessed ahead of FPL Gameweek 12 fixture swing

We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 Scout Notes with analysis of Everton v Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United v Leicester City.

For a briefer summary of the weekend’s Premier League action, click here for Saturday and here for Sunday, while you can read up on the matches in more detail below.

All stats and graphics in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where there is still a seven-day free trial available.

EVERTON 0-0 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Red cards: Mason Holgate (£4.2m)

Mason Holgate (£4.2m) Bonus: Cristian Romero (£4.9m) x3, Eric Dier (£4.5m) x2, Lucas Digne (£5.1m) x1

ADVANCED REGUILON

Antonio Conte’s first Premier League match as Tottenham Hotspur head coach ended in a goalless draw at Goodison Park, with both defences coming out on top.

The Italian tactician opted to stick with the 3-4-3 formation he had used against Vitesse on Thursday, with Lucas Moura (£6.4m) and Son Heung-min (£10.3m) flanking Harry Kane (£12.2m) up front.

Spurs’ average position map v Everton in Gameweek 11, featuring Lucas Moura (no. 27), Son Heung-min (no. 7), Harry Kane (no. 10) and Sergio Reguilon (no. 3)

However, the most advanced Spurs player on the day was Sergio Reguilon (£5.0m), who ended the match with team-leading totals for final-third touches, passes received in the final-third, take-ons, crosses and shots in the box.

Interestingly, he has since discussed his role under Conte, revealing that the new head coach is using video footage of his Chelsea and Inter Milan sides to get his ideas across to his players:

“The gaffer is special. He loves training hard but now we don’t have a lot of time to work on the things he wants on the pitch. So, we did a lot of meetings with videos this week. I’ve never played five at the back before. I have to learn quickly. The gaffer has told me he wants me to be solid in defence but at the same moment I have to arrive in the box, help the strikers, score goals, give assists. Now I have more of a chance to score goals and give assists. So, let’s work. I have to see many videos with the staff to do what they want on the pitch. I’m enjoying the position a lot because I can attack more but I have to run double! I’ve watched a lot of videos of Chelsea and Inter Milan, and I have a friend at Inter, Achraf Hakimi who I spoke to about the gaffer. He told me I will improve a lot under him and I want to do that as soon as possible. He said I will have to work really, really hard but I will improve a lot. In one week, I can already see that.” – Sergio Reguilon

As for the attack in general, it was another Premier League match without a single shot on target, but there were some encouraging passages of play, and given their immediate schedule (see below), investing in one of their attacking assets could well pay off.

“Goodison Park is always a dangerous place for the team that comes here to play against Everton and today, I must be happy. I have seen the right will to play a game and where the spirit on the pitch was very high, and the atmosphere was very high. I have seen many, many tactical situations that we tried in only three days (preparation). For sure, we have a great space for improvement, but you have the heart, or not. You have the passion, or not. Today, I understood that these players, when there is a situation where you have to fight, they are ready to fight, and this is very good. Honestly, usually, I’m not happy with a draw but I know this is a big challenge for me and for us to try together to build something important. We needed to have a start, and this is a good start – a win against Vitesse, we are in the competition with the possibility to go through, and to be an important team in this competition – and after this draw, we must be closer to fourth. We know we have to close the gap to at least the fourth team, at least, but at the same time, in time, we can improve, I’m sure of that.” – Antonio Conte

TIME TO SELL EVERTON ASSETS?

After failing to score past Tottenham, Everton have now found the back of the net just four times in their last five matches. Things don’t get any easier for the Toffees’, either, as they are about to embark on a testing schedule between Gameweeks 12 and 18, and as a result, sit bottom of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture:

Lucas Digne, who has now dropped to £5.1m, might be one to keep an eye on after, as well as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) once he returns to fitness, but for now, Everton assets are probably best avoided.

Elsewhere, Mason Holgate (£4.2m) was sent off late on for the hosts and will now miss Gameweek 12, but they may be able to welcome back Yerry Mina (£4.9m), who last featured against Manchester United in Gameweek 7:

“Yerry is close. He didn’t have the time to be ready for this game. In a few days he can join the team, start training and then we will see how he progresses. I am optimistic for Yerry.” – Rafael Benitez

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Delph (Davies 60), Allan (Holgate 82), Gordon, Townsend, Gray (Gbamin 90+3), Richarlison

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Reguilon (Doherty 71), Moura (Lo Celso 71), Son (Ndombele 85), Kane

LEEDS UNITED 1-1 LEICESTER CITY

Goals: Raphinha (£6.6m) | Harvey Barnes (£6.5m)

Raphinha (£6.6m) | Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) Assists: Boubakary Soumare (£4.8m)

Boubakary Soumare (£4.8m) Bonus: Raphinha x3, Barnes x3, Soumare x1

RAPHINHA DELIVERS

Raphinha (£6.6m) bagged his fifth league goal of the campaign at Elland Road on Sunday, with Leeds United now unbeaten in three games.

However, it’s the defence that has impressed most, having conceded just seven goals in their last seven games. During that time, they have only given up seven big chances, though the quality of opposition faced should of course be factored in.

Elsewhere, in the continued absence of Patrick Bamford (£7.7m), Daniel James (£6.0m) and Rodrigo (£6.3m) were the most advanced Leeds players on the day, and registered 11 goal attempts between them. However, only two were on target – both from Rodrigo – which suggests they need Bamford back leading the line as soon as possible.

Leeds United’s xG shot map v Leicester City in Gameweek 11

Post-match, Marcelo Bielsa offered an update on the fitness of Jamie Shackleton (£4.5m) and Junior Firpo (£4.8m), who are both finishing their recovery from injury, plus Joe Gelhardt (£4.5m):

“Shackleton and Firpo are finishing their recovery from their injuries. Gelhardt in the game on Tuesday, he felt some discomfort that in itself is not an injury but he didn’t feel at 100% for a high-level game” – Marcelo Bielsa

MORE TACTICAL TINKERING AT LEICESTER

In Gameweek 11, Brendan Rodgers reverted to the 4-3-3 formation that he opened the season with. That meant Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) and Ademola Lookman (£6.0m) flanked Jamie Vardy (£10.8) up front, with Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.0m) and James Maddison (£6.7m) dropping to the bench.

Discussing his approach, the manager said:

“It’s a man-marker’s game. You’ve got most of the [Leeds] outfield players who mark man-to-man. The only one spare in your game, really, is your centre-half. When you pass it and you play in midfield, they’re tight, they’re organised, and it’s all in the duel. I thought we had good spells in the game where we played through that and got into some really good areas. We just didn’t quite have that final pass. We wanted to play 4-3-3, which is my preferred system… either that or 4-2-3-1. We played with two wingers because the two guys are good with the ball at their feet and when they spin out, they can then exploit the space with their dribbling ability. That was the idea for that.”

This season alone, Rodgers has already used various three-at-the-back formations, along with a 4-2-3-1, 4-4-2 and 4-3-3. However, if the latter is to continue, it’s hard to see exactly where Iheanacho fits in.

Elsewhere, Barnes impressed and bagged his first goal of the season, though had to be removed after 70 minutes having picked up a knock:

“He worked really hard. He got a nasty knock on his knee, so we had to take him off, but overall I’m really pleased for him.” – Brendan Rodgers on Harvey Barnes

Youri Tielemans (£6.5m) also left the pitch late on, with Rodgers offering an update on his fitness after the match:

“We’ll just have to see – his calf was sore, so it’s a little bit of a worry, but we’ll just have to see what that looks like with a scan.”

Leeds XI: Meslier, Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw (Cresswell 90), Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison (Roberts 83), James

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans (Dewsbury-Hall 77), Soumare, Lookman (Maddison 80), Barnes (Amartey 70), Vardy

