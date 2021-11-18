Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 12

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Even if you’re left cursing a disastrous score in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this weekend, winning a cool £10,000 will be a nice tonic come Sunday evening.

This is all thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

And best of all, it won’t cost you a penny to be in with a chance of landing the huge cash windfall or any of the prizes, which this month includes an iPad.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family – something we’ve done this week.

On Thursday, Fantasy Football Scout unveiled a nine-week battle that pits ten staff members and Pro Pundit experts against each other. To determine who truly has the best eye for a Fantasy player, the FFS Challenge mini-league will take place between Gameweeks 12 and 20.

A small prize is up for grabs but, more importantly, so are bragging rights. Below the ‘how to’, you can see which players the Scout crew have selected for Gameweek 12.

HOW DOES FANTASY 5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is free to play and it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the five Gameweek 12 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

Watford vs Manchester United

Wolves vs West Ham United

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Manchester City vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

Anyone who manages to pick five successful outperformers will be in the money, with a £10,000 prize up for grabs!

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot – as seen in the image above.

Competition is limited to one entry per person per round. Full terms and conditions are here.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday November 20.

SCOUT’S PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 12 OF FANTASY5

Az

elFozzie

FPL_ElStatto

FPL Marc

FPL Nymfria

Geoff

Neale

Sam (FPL Family)

Ted Talks FPL

Tom

The most-selected players for each match are:

Watford v Man Utd: Ronaldo (6), Fernandes (4)

Wolves v West Ham: Antonio (3), Bowen, Fornals, Jimenez (2)

Liverpool v Arsenal: Tsimikas (4), Smith-Rowe, van Dijk (2)

Man City v Everton: Cancelo (3), Foden, Bernardo (2)

Spurs v Leeds: Son, Kane, Emerson (3)

Cristiano Ronaldo is chosen most often by the ten, as he travels to Vicarage Road to face a Watford side that is still without a clean sheet. The others have sided with Bruno Fernandes.

The other four games have a wider spread, although Spurs and Man City are heavily backed to overcome Leeds and Everton respectively.

Kostas Tsimikas has been selected four times, under the assumption that Andrew Robertson’s hamstring tear will rule him out of the Saturday evening encounter with Arsenal.

