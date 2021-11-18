199
Fantasy5 November 18

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 12

Even if you’re left cursing a disastrous score in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this weekend, winning a cool £10,000 will be a nice tonic come Sunday evening.

This is all thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

And best of all, it won’t cost you a penny to be in with a chance of landing the huge cash windfall or any of the prizes, which this month includes an iPad.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family – something we’ve done this week.

On Thursday, Fantasy Football Scout unveiled a nine-week battle that pits ten staff members and Pro Pundit experts against each other. To determine who truly has the best eye for a Fantasy player, the FFS Challenge mini-league will take place between Gameweeks 12 and 20.

A small prize is up for grabs but, more importantly, so are bragging rights. Below the ‘how to’, you can see which players the Scout crew have selected for Gameweek 12.

HOW DOES FANTASY 5 WORK?

Image

Fantasy5 is free to play and it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the five Gameweek 12 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

  • Watford vs Manchester United
  • Wolves vs West Ham United
  • Liverpool vs Arsenal
  • Manchester City vs Everton
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

Anyone who manages to pick five successful outperformers will be in the money, with a £10,000 prize up for grabs!

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot – as seen in the image above.

Competition is limited to one entry per person per round. Full terms and conditions are here.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday November 20.

SCOUT’S PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 12 OF FANTASY5

Az

elFozzie

FPL_ElStatto

FPL Marc

FPL Nymfria

Geoff

Neale

Sam (FPL Family)

Ted Talks FPL

Tom

The most-selected players for each match are:

  • Watford v Man Utd: Ronaldo (6), Fernandes (4)
  • Wolves v West Ham: Antonio (3), Bowen, Fornals, Jimenez (2)
  • Liverpool v Arsenal: Tsimikas (4), Smith-Rowe, van Dijk (2)
  • Man City v Everton: Cancelo (3), Foden, Bernardo (2)
  • Spurs v Leeds: Son, Kane, Emerson (3)

Cristiano Ronaldo is chosen most often by the ten, as he travels to Vicarage Road to face a Watford side that is still without a clean sheet. The others have sided with Bruno Fernandes.

The other four games have a wider spread, although Spurs and Man City are heavily backed to overcome Leeds and Everton respectively.

Kostas Tsimikas has been selected four times, under the assumption that Andrew Robertson’s hamstring tear will rule him out of the Saturday evening encounter with Arsenal.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    Had a look at the last few games for Arsenal and Everton and feel no closer to deciding whether to take a chance on Cancelo or Foden over Salah with captaincy or not.

    In favour of Salah:

    - Arsenal clearly prefer to have the ball on the right when attacking. Saka of course is a handful for defenders to deal with so they like having him on the ball a lot but Tomiyasu looks very solid and tracks back well and covers a lot of ground.
    - On the other side, whether it's Tierney or Tavares playing they concede a lot of chances, particularly if Tavares is playing. When the opposition is a team that likes to have the ball he seems to tuck in beside the CB a lot, leaving the RB with space to put in crosses and the RW to cut in or move into the box more easily. The Arsenal LB tends to break forward to make runs into space in the box when Arsenal attack on the right leaving gaps in behind if the opposition get the chance to break
    - Salah is Salah and already has an excerpt record against Arsenal

    In favour of Cancelo/Foden:

    - Everton give up a ridiculous amount of space and therefore chances on both flanks. Spurs might not have had a shot on target against them but Reguilon and Emerson got into some very forward spaces, looking at the chances I can't believe neither managed to get a return.
    - Everton are really weak at defending setpieces. They've conceded 3 in their last 4 from corners (which Foden often takes) and all of them should have been avoided.
    - They're pretty poor at defending crosses in general, the space wingbacks and wingers get to cross doesn't help I'm sure. (Yerry Mina being back may help with this, although not sure he'll start after being out for a while)
    - The gap between the defenders and midfield tends to be fairly big when defending against teams that have willing and fluid central runners. Against Wolves Jimenez, Hwang and Trincao slipped into these gaps countless times causing them issues again and again

    Open Controls
    1. doher.ty
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    2. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      Salah.
      He's incredible, great record against Arsenal. Plus if most people captain Salah, not captaining him is the equivalent of benching him.

      Rafa's Everton will do everything they can to keep the score down and hit on the break, so Foden might not get a big haul.

      Open Controls
    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      As the ancient Egyptian pharaoh's used to say - "YOLO"

      Open Controls
    4. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      but seriously, I am capping salah, not the week to take the gamble for me

      MAYBE if it was for Kane because he is capable of banging 3 in, but otherwise no

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 28 mins ago

        I think just owning Kane is enough this week honestly. having 200% EO on your team seems like an overkill

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        Interesting you say that, I've seen a few say the opposite and that this week might be the only one for a while where they felt a risk might be worth it

        Open Controls
    5. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      I think Rafa at some point have to get Everton tight at the back the way he likes. Regroup during international break could help with that

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        I keep thinking this too to be fair. But I find it hard to keep it in mind when I think that this Everton side conceded 5 at home to Watford

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 6 mins ago

          That's the hope. That Everton will crumble like they did against Watford. It could very well happen again.

          Open Controls
    6. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      You have to factor in likelihood of start though and Salah is almost 100% whereas Foden and to a lesser extent Cancelo are not, of course they start most but if this is the week they don't in the next few then you're stuffed

      Risk and reward, IF I knew all 3 were guaranteed to start I would captain Foden this week

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        Really? I think Foden is like 90%+ likely to start. I'm not worried about his minutes much at all.

        But I'm still capping Salah.

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 5 mins ago

          Yeah I agree 90+% but not Salah level, thus the risk of the cameo is higher and that then makes it not worth it for me

          Open Controls
    7. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      I don't want to bet against Salah at home much. And Arsenal although they've improved a lot have had a fairly easy run of fixtures lately.

      Going to keep on Salah.

      Open Controls
    8. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      You can start stitching together a picture pretty quickly from bookies odds & trailing XGi's (The odds on the exchanges would generally be even more accurate, and are generally longer prices/better value as a result - but you're usually talking a couple of percent at most there, nothing earth-shattering or the bookies get arbitraged to smithereens)

      Anytime goalscorer odds:
      - Salah: 1.67 (Kane is 1.73 FYI)
      - Foden: 2.38
      - Cancelo: 6.0

      - Cancelo Cleansheet odds (Man City): 1.67
      - Cancelo XA (season to date): 1.49 from 11 games (~0.13 XA per appearance)

      Respective XGi's (and per appearance):
      - Salah: 11.48 / 11 appearances = 1.04 XGi per appearance
      - Foden: 4.07 / 7 appearances = 0.58 XGi per appearance
      - Cancelo: 3.08 / 11 apps = 0.28 XGi per appearance

      Whatever way you want to cut all that data - anything other than captaining Salah is taking a punt

      Nothing to say punts can't work out, especially in a single gameweek when there's so much variance swirling around... But if you backed Salah vs. Arsenal 100 times he'd reward you a lot more than Cancelo or Foden would vs. Everton - especially when you factor in Pep's antics with his teamsheets

      Open Controls
    9. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Your point about the Spurs wingbacks getting into good areas against Everton is a good one. They had chances to score but didn't take them. Cancelo is a better wingback and city are more attacking so he should get similar opportunities.

      Open Controls
  2. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    Chilwell or Dias for the fourth defender along with James,Cancelo,Taa?

    Open Controls
    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Dias – better fixtures.

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Chilwell and it's not close imo. He's basically an extra Chelsea midfielder.

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Chillwell

      Open Controls
  3. iL PiStOlErO
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 35 mins ago

    Who would you say scores more between Kane, Toney, Cornet, Gallagher vs Vardy, Son, Gallagher?

    Open Controls
    1. doher.ty
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      The one with 4 players as opposed to 3

      Open Controls
    2. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Vardy Son Gallagher

      Open Controls
    3. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      the one with 4 players

      Open Controls
  4. CrouchDown
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 33 mins ago

    REPOST - hoping for some more opinions if possible.

    2FT - would you do Raph + Vardy > Brownhill + Kane ?

    Guaita

    TAA Cancelo James Livra

    Salah Son Mbeumo

    Antonio Hwang Vardy

    Subs: Ramsdale, Raph ESR Duffy

    Open Controls
    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      I wouldn't. Raph and Vardy are both worth holding over the next four, and two players to one is a backwards move.

      Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      Honestly I'd maybe move Antonio if you dont fancy him, but you might have to burn a FT here... Or Hwang out but his fixtures are ok

      Open Controls
  5. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    Which move would you do here? If taking the hit for Cancelo this week, would basically mean no Jota for the next 2/3 GWs

    A) Havertz --> Jota
    B) Havertz + White --> Cancelo + 7.1M (Zaha, B. Silva) -4
    C) Havertz + Omo --> Cancelo + 6.6M (ESR, Gallagher, Raphinha) -4

    Open Controls
    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      C for Raphinha would be my move, otherwise A

      Open Controls
    2. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Jota may not be the option everyone thought, seems like firminho is back sooner than expected

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        Source on that?

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 43 mins ago

          Nm just saw the tweet

          https://twitter.com/FFScout/status/1461375210989445122 for others

          Open Controls
        2. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 43 mins ago

          Jurgen Klopp: "Bobby [Firmino], getting closer but not for the weekend. We’ll see, that will take a little bit longer still."

          https://twitter.com/ffscout/status/1461375210989445122?s=21

          Open Controls
      2. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        People jumped on the he's out for a while thing to mean months for some reason, probably wishful thinking, with the international break in my mind it was always gonna be missing 1-3 games max

        Open Controls
  6. The Mighty Whites
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Bench 1:
    Liv
    Mbeumo
    Raph
    Toney
    Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      Livra or Mbeumo. I'm still oscillating between the two.

      Open Controls
    2. Super Jack Grealish
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Raph or Liv for me

      Open Controls
    3. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Raph

      Open Controls
  7. Super Jack Grealish
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    Can’t decide between Son and Kane (Looking to get Jota/Gallagher/Son + Davis -4 next week)

    A) Raphinia + Vardy > Gallagher + Kane
    B) Raphinia + Vardy > Son + Wilson
    C) Raphinia > Jota
    D) Mbembo + Vardy > Jota + Wilson
    E) Vardy + Toney > Kane + Hwang

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Cancelo, Chillwell, Jame
    Salah (C), Foden, Mbembo
    Vardy, Antonio, Toney

    Foster, Livramento, Raphinia, Brownhill

    2 FT 1.0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      I like the idea of Mbeumo + Chilwell to Jota + Reguilón, personally. Otherwise D is most likely to be an upgrade.

      Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      C out of all of those

      Dont think Vardy Toney Mbeumo are good transfers out with their fixtures

      Open Controls
  8. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    James + King or Reguilón + Toney?

    Open Controls
    1. Harvey_27
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        James + King for me. Regulion and Toney haven't shown enough yet

        Open Controls
    2. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Stupid bench problem - who should sit on the bench ready to come in?:

      a. Chilwell away against Leicester
      b. James away against Leicester
      c. Antonio away against Wolves
      c. Jiménez home against West Ham

      Open Controls
      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        A. Or Jiminez if he’s unlikely to start

        Open Controls
      2. KieranKA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Bench Jimenez, not convinced he's defrosted after the Canada game

        Open Controls
      3. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      4. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        Tough call, but possibly Jimenez of those options

        Open Controls
      5. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 4 mins ago

        Jimmy Nez

        Open Controls
      6. Harvey_27
          4 hours, 48 mins ago

          I think you have your answer, but I agree, Jimi

          Open Controls
      7. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Bench one

        A Raphinha
        B Livramento

        Open Controls
        1. KieranKA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 hours, 19 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 10 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 3 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        4. Harvey_27
            4 hours, 49 mins ago

            Benching B is the more exciting choice, bench A is probably the more sensible one. So what's it to be, are you sensible or exciting?!

            Open Controls
            1. FPLMACKEM
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 25 mins ago

              Probably boring and sensible.

              Open Controls
        5. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 13 mins ago

          So hard to decide between Kane and Son:

          A) Havertz to Son maby the best option this week.
          But will stop me from getting Jota or Cancelo next week.

          B) Vardy to Kane will give cash to go Rudiger to Cancelo next week, and/or Havertz to Jota.

          But will probably want Vardy again next week for his good fixture run…

          Open Controls
          1. Cali
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 59 mins ago

            Vardy to Kane is the easy transfer but could backfire given Vardy’s fixtures. Keeping Vardy and adding Son to the team may be the more balanced option. I know Jota is pretty much nailed but maybe having Salah for Pool coverage could suffice.

            Open Controls
        6. Cali
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 8 mins ago

          Benrahma, Gray, Rudiger to Son, McArthur, Dier for a -4?

          Current team:
          Steele, Sanchez
          TAA, Rudiger, Chilwell, Cancelo, White
          Salah, Raphinha, Saka, Benrahma, Gray
          Vardy, Antonio, Scarlett

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 7 mins ago

            Can you afford Son/Dier for free?

            Open Controls
            1. Cali
              • 1 Year
              5 hours, 5 mins ago

              Unfortunately not, I need that 3rd transfer to free up funds.

              Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            5 hours ago

            No. Making 3 transfers for Son. McArthur and Dier are downgrades there.

            Open Controls
            1. Cali
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 54 mins ago

              Thanks! The alternative could be Vardy, Gray, Rudiger to Kane, Jota, Johnson.

              Just running the risk that Vardy starts firing.

              Open Controls
        7. Bishopool
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 4 mins ago

          Would you?

          Havertz, Digne -> Son, Tsimikas -4pts

          Have Vardy, no Kane.

          Open Controls
          1. Harvey_27
              4 hours, 56 mins ago

              I think that's fair once you're sure Robbo is out for Liverpool. Be prepared for Havertz to outscore Son though so it's a transfer and hit for at least medium term

              Open Controls
          2. Harvey_27
              5 hours, 2 mins ago

              Bottomed so hoping those online now might be more up for this:

              All my outfield starting players are at least 12.8% owned, and many are in the 20%s.

              My FT plan for this week is to move Mount out, and whilst I could go for Jota (12.8%) or Gallagher (16.4%), I think I want/need a differential, so Trossard (2.6%) is who I'm leaning towards.

              Any of arguments for or against would be gratefully received. Thank you in advance

              Open Controls
              1. richarlison2348
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                4 hours, 59 mins ago

                Jota is enough of a differential for your tastes I think, seems much better than Trossard

                Open Controls
                1. Harvey_27
                    4 hours, 55 mins ago

                    Hmm, fair point, though I've not been picking based on ownership till now, just suddenly realised I'm a bit templatey and want some way of moving up. Whether Trossard is the way to do it of course in another story... thank you for your thoughts though 🙂

                    Open Controls
              2. Wensink
                • 4 Years
                5 hours, 2 mins ago

                WC activated. GTG?

                Guita (Foster)
                TAA, Cancelo, Chilwell, Livramento, Duffy
                Salah, Foden, Son, Raphinha, Gallagher
                Antonio, Jiminez, Dennis

                .5m ITB

                Open Controls
                1. richarlison2348
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  4 hours, 58 mins ago

                  Is duffy better than johnson?

                  Open Controls
                  1. GreennRed
                    • 10 Years
                    4 hours, 56 mins ago

                    He's more nailed on but Johnson is ideal 5th defender enabler. Him or Omobamidele.

                    Open Controls
                2. GreennRed
                  • 10 Years
                  4 hours, 58 mins ago

                  Wilson for Jimenez. Dennis to Davis.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Wensink
                    • 4 Years
                    4 hours, 45 mins ago

                    Hmm…I have such strange loyalty to Jiminez. Not how one should play this game, I know.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Wensink
                      • 4 Years
                      4 hours, 44 mins ago

                      I looked at Johnson but Coufal is due back soon.

                      Open Controls
                      1. GreennRed
                        • 10 Years
                        4 hours, 40 mins ago

                        He's just an enabler. Omobamidele could get more gametime, albeit fir Norwich. I'm not a fan of spending muchly on 2nd keeper, 5th defender and 5th mid and/or 3rd forward if I can have a stronger 11 with a cheap bench.

                        Open Controls
                  2. Reacher
                    • 11 Years
                    4 hours, 39 mins ago

                    Do not do this

                    Open Controls
              3. ShaunGoater123
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                5 hours, 1 min ago

                Ronnie captain this week instead of Salah.

                Anyone else with Ronnie doing the same?

                Open Controls
                1. Oggle22
                  • 4 Years
                  5 hours ago

                  I own him but don't feel confident captaining him

                  Open Controls
                  1. ShaunGoater123
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    4 hours, 54 mins ago

                    playing watford though, feels like now or never for me. Obviously risky going against Salah but think the upside is there

                    Open Controls
              4. richarlison2348
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                5 hours, 1 min ago

                Sanchez Foster
                Cancelo TAA Rudiger Chilwell Livramento
                Salah Sarr Raphinha Son Mbuemo
                Toney Vardy 4.5

                1FT, 0.1 ITB

                A) Sarr to Gallagher
                B) Roll, do Rudiger and Sarr to Johnson and Jota next week
                C) Any other ideas?

                Open Controls
              5. Colonel Shoe 肝池
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 57 mins ago

                on a wc, current forwards

                kane, wilson, jimi

                would you keep jimi?

                Open Controls
                1. Harvey_27
                    4 hours, 53 mins ago

                    I'm not sure. Strikers really not doing it currently, far far better value and hauls in midfield and defence. So I'd say no, if you're going Kane and Wilson you can surely spend cash elsewhere and turn Jimi into Broja or 4.5er

                    Open Controls
                2. Tronity
                  • 8 Years
                  4 hours, 57 mins ago

                  With 2FTs and £1.3m ITB, any suggestions on my move for this week? Other than my front line, I'm very happy. Do I just roll the transfer?

                  Ramsdale
                  James, Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo
                  ESR, Raphinha, Salah, Foden
                  Vardy, Antonio, Jiménez

                  Foster, Livramento, Allan, Duffy

                  Open Controls
                  1. Harvey_27
                      4 hours, 52 mins ago

                      I think you can roll with that team, see how Spurs, Newcastle, Villa look and then do something more significant with two FTs in a week or three

                      Open Controls
                    • drughi
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      4 hours, 52 mins ago

                      Raphinha >Jota

                      Open Controls
                  2. Legohair
                    • 5 Years
                    4 hours, 56 mins ago

                    Rudiger to James good move?i guess James is rising tonight...

                    Open Controls
                    1. Harvey_27
                        4 hours, 51 mins ago

                        It's an exciting move for sure and the fact that you've not shared rest of your team/squad makes me think you just want validation for this move, and you have mine 😉

                        Open Controls
                      • More Cowbell
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        4 hours, 51 mins ago

                        If for free and you can’t make better use of the transfer then yeah go for it

                        Open Controls
                      • Legohair
                        • 5 Years
                        4 hours, 27 mins ago

                        Thanks guys.i do have idea of selling Sanchez for foster...

                        Open Controls
                    2. Oggle22
                      • 4 Years
                      4 hours, 56 mins ago

                      G2G?
                      Ramsdale
                      James Chilwell Livra Tsimikas
                      Salah Raph Son
                      Toney Jesus CR7

                      Foster ESR Manquillo Luiz

                      Cheers

                      Open Controls
                      1. More Cowbell
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        4 hours, 52 mins ago

                        Yep, Nice team

                        Open Controls
                      2. Harvey_27
                          4 hours, 50 mins ago

                          Certainly is

                          Open Controls
                      3. More Cowbell
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        4 hours, 53 mins ago

                        Hey all,
                        Got 1.3m it’s, what do think is the better upgrade?
                        Shaw > Cancelo
                        Or
                        Raph > Jota

                        Open Controls
                        1. SALVA
                          • 7 Years
                          4 hours, 52 mins ago

                          A

                          Open Controls
                        2. richarlison2348
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          4 hours, 52 mins ago

                          A

                          Open Controls
                        3. Harvey_27
                            4 hours, 50 mins ago

                            A forever and a day

                            Open Controls
                          • GreennRed
                            • 10 Years
                            4 hours, 48 mins ago

                            Cancelo.

                            Open Controls
                          • More Cowbell
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            4 hours, 45 mins ago

                            Cheers all! I thought it’d be closer than that, but I trust you dudes

                            Open Controls
                        4. DavvaMC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          4 hours, 48 mins ago

                          Any word on Douglas Luiz fitness still red flagged?

                          Open Controls
                        5. Reacher
                          • 11 Years
                          4 hours, 47 mins ago

                          Mbeumo owners (that don’t own Toney) are you keeping for one more week and if he blanks v the awful Newcastle is he then gone?

                          Open Controls
                          1. GreennRed
                            • 10 Years
                            4 hours, 44 mins ago

                            Newcastle won't be awful after two weeks prep with Howe.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Reacher
                              • 11 Years
                              4 hours, 44 mins ago

                              Ha ha great joke

                              Open Controls
                        6. richarlison2348
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          4 hours, 45 mins ago

                          Bottomed.
                          Sanchez Foster
                          Cancelo TAA Rudiger Chilwell Livramento
                          Salah Sarr Raphinha Son Mbuemo
                          Toney Vardy 4.5

                          1FT, 0.1 ITB

                          A) Sarr to Gallagher
                          B) Roll, do Rudiger and Sarr to Johnson and Jota next week
                          C) Any other ideas?

                          Open Controls
                        7. Bishopool
                          • 9 Years
                          4 hours, 44 mins ago

                          Why do I have feeling that Vardy and Havertz will outscore Kane and Son?

                          Maybe because Leicester and Chelsea can be show in both ends. Both with attacking quality but defenders who might not get back when counterattacks.

                          Also Leeds can be solid in defence.

                          What do you think?

                          Open Controls
                        8. FantasyFooty01
                          • 4 Years
                          4 hours, 39 mins ago

                          Into Week 9 of last man standing, only 5 remaining. Just wanted opinions on who I should go with this weekend. I’ve listed who I’ve picked below. Who do you think?
                          United
                          Liverpool
                          West Ham
                          Leeds
                          City
                          Chelsea
                          Burnley
                          Arsenal

                          Open Controls
                          1. GreennRed
                            • 10 Years
                            4 hours, 26 mins ago

                            United.

                            Open Controls
                            1. FantasyFooty01
                              • 4 Years
                              4 hours, 24 mins ago

                              Already picked. Can only pick the one team once.

                              Open Controls
                              1. GreennRed
                                • 10 Years
                                4 hours, 20 mins ago

                                Ah right! Didn't read all, I thought you were listing prospects. Pick City. Will ye split the pot if there's a tie in 5 weeks or go on goals scored for a winner? Good craic the LMS.

                                Open Controls
                                1. FantasyFooty01
                                  • 4 Years
                                  4 hours, 18 mins ago

                                  Already picked city as well and probs split the pot

                                  Open Controls
                          2. AC/DC AFC
                            • 6 Years
                            4 hours, 16 mins ago

                            Spurs
                            Southampton
                            Newcastle

                            .... Wouldn't rule out Palace. Can you pick a draw?
                            I'd say Villa v Brighton could be close too.

                            Open Controls
                        9. AC/DC AFC
                          • 6 Years
                          4 hours, 19 mins ago

                          Would you get Gallagher or Raphinha back in for Tielemans?

                          2 ft's.

                          Open Controls
                        10. More Cowbell
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          4 hours, 6 mins ago

                          Need to bench one here:
                          a) Livra (nor)
                          b) Toney (new)
                          c) Raph (tot)
                          d) Shaw (wat)

                          Any suggestions?

                          Open Controls

