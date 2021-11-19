146
Team News November 19

Injury updates on Foden, Mane, De Bruyne, Auba and Lukaku for FPL Gameweek 12

146 Comments
We’ve got all the important Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information for Gameweek 12 in our Friday press conference summary.

You can catch the headline updates from Thursday’s pressers – featuring Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Leicester City, Southampton and Watford – via this link here.

MANCHESTER CITY

Kevin De Bruyne will miss the clash with Everton, having tested positive for Covid-19. FPL managers will also be nervous about the status of Jack Grealish (knock) and Phil Foden (knock), with Pep Guardiola refusing to commit.

“Jack [Grealish] is getting better after going to the national team. Phil Foden came back with a knock, a problem with his leg but is getting better. Jack, I don’t think so. Phil, we will see.”

Aymeric Laporte is back from suspension but Ferran Torres (foot) remains injured for the rest of 2021.

CHELSEA

Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (thigh) will not start against Leicester City, although the latter may make the matchday squad. Thomas Tuchel also confirmed that Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) will miss more matches.

“Romelu [Lukaku] is very close to team training so hopefully he will join the squad on Sunday. Timo [Werner] is in team training since yesterday, so let’s see. We have another training, then we will decide if it makes sense that he is maybe even in the squad or on the bench.”

Dental problems affected Mason Mount‘s game time over recent weeks but he is back and ready to start, as seemingly are Marcos Alonso (ankle) and Thiago Silva (late from international duty).

“Mason [Mount] is back in training, looking hungry and fresh and in a good spirit, but we need to evaluate. He did training sessions, looks good, but we need to see if he can start, if he can play 90 minutes.”

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp gave us a bonus lot of injury quotes in Thursday’s interview with in-house media, confirming that Sadio Mane (rib) was fine but that Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Joe Gomez (calf), Naby Keita (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (ankle) and Curtis Jones (eye) remain out.

On Friday, he offered another update on Andrew Robertson‘s (hamstring) and Jordan Henderson (knock).

“Hendo and Robbo didn’t train with the team yet, they did their recovery stuff, rehab stuff and didn’t train with the team yet. It will be a late, late, late, late decision about that.” – Jurgen Klopp

MANCHESTER UNITED

As well as the unavailable French duo of Raphael Varane (hamstring) and Paul Pogba (thigh), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed there are several knocks that could go either way.

“Paul [Pogba] is out still for a while, Raphael [Varane] is out for a while still. Apart from that, players will be coming back in the near future, some this weekend, some in the week.”

He is believed to be referring to Luke Shaw (concussion), Scott McTominay (illness) and Edinson Cavani (tendon), although Shaw and McTominay – along with Marcus Rashford, who pulled out of the England squad to work on his general fitness – have trained.

ARSENAL

Sead Kolasinac suffered a “significant ankle injury” whilst on international duty and will continue to be assessed. Granit Xhaka (knee) aims to return in January, although Mikel Arteta wasn’t able to commit to the availability of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Thomas Partey.

“It wasn’t pre-planned. We have to assess him and see how he is.” – Arteta on Aubameyang’s early return from Gabon duty

“He could not play for the national team, he really tried to do that because they had a massive game but he wasn’t close enough to do that. We have to assess today because, till today, he hasn’t done enough.” – Arteta on Partey

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Center-back Cristian Romero left Argentina’s 0-0 draw with Brazil because of a thigh injury which will keep him out for the foreseeable future.

“We have a few problems after the international break. Romero is injured. I spoke with the doctor and now it’s right to wait seven days, 10 days to have another scan and to understand the time he will need to recover” – Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte also confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso picked up a knock with Argentina and may not be available for the match against Leeds United. There is also a little bit of uncertainty over Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (knee), who has at least trained, whilst Oliver Skipp is suspended due to the accumulation of five yellow cards.

LEEDS UNITED

Marcelo Bielsa confirmed that Luke Ayling (knee), Patrick Bamford (ankle) and Robin Koch (pelvic) remain out.

Junior Firpo (match fitness) and Jamie Shackleton (knock) will be assessed.

“They are not available for the game on Sunday. [They are progressing] positively. The evolution is controlled on a daily basis & I wouldn’t want to give you a date that won’t be met.” – Marcelo Bielsa on Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling

CRYSTAL PALACE

Patrick Vieira has confirmed that Eberechi Eze will travel to Burnley with the squad, having missed the last six months with an Achilles injury.

“Eze is doing really well. He played two games and 90 minutes [in an in-house friendly] and has been training with the team. He will be part of the group that travel to Burnley. Obviously he’s a talented player but he’s still a long way to go from his best. We need to remind ourselves that he will need time to return to what he was because of the injury. He will get there.” – Patrick Vieira

Another Achilles victim, Nathan Ferguson, is now training amongst the squad. Joachim Andersen will overcome a knock to play but midfielder James McArthur (hamstring) will be out for a spell.

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Andre Gomes (calf) and Yerry Mina (hamstring) remain injured, with Mason Holgate about to start a three-match ban following his red card against Spurs.

“All of them are progressing well but not ready yet. Doucoure is a metatarsal injury, so that is something that has a timeframe. I think one week, two weeks maximum. Dominic, at least two or three weeks.” – Rafael Benitez

Tom Davies (knee) is a fresh addition to the injury list.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

The main injury update regards Marcal (calf), who is back in training but who his manager confirmed would play second fiddle to Rayan Ait Nouri at left-back. Yerson Mosquera (thigh), Pedro Neto (knee) and Jonny Castro (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Bruno Lage suggested that he won’t take any risks with Raul Jimenez, who returned from Mexico duty on Thursday afternoon. Following the last international break, Jimenez was benched for Wolves’ win at Aston Villa.

“We don’t have too many players so I cannot put anyone under risk for a game. Raul arrived yesterday afternoon so he had time to rest and recover. He trained today so now we’re going to take the best decision for tomorrow.” – Bruno Lage on Raul Jimenez

WEST HAM UNITED

The knee injury sustained by Angelo Ogbonna in Gameweek 11 against Liverpool will likely end his season but Declan Rice (illness) and Pablo Fornals (knock) should be fine for the trip to Wolves based on their manager’s comments about returning internationals coming back unscathed.

“We think surgery for Angelo will take place over the next couple of days and it’s really sad because he’s a great team player. His performances have been great.” – David Moyes

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe takes charge of the Magpies for the first time on Saturday, facing Brentford at home. He has confirmed that Paul Dummett (calf) is the only absentee but, despite playing for Slovakia last weekend, there might not yet be a start for Martin Dubravka (match fitness).

“Dubravka played in midweek. Is he 100% fit? That remains to be seen, that’s his first game in a long, long time. So I’ve got a tough call to make there. The difficulty for the international lads is that some of them have been with us for a day, two days. We’ll have to get that balance right between who’s been here the whole time and who’s coming back.” – Eddie Howe

NORWICH CITY

Ahead of his first match in charge, Dean Smith has confirmed that he has a fully-fit squad, apart from Christoph Zimmermann (ankle). Fellow center-backs Grant Hanley (groin) and Ozan Kabak (illness) are ready to return. Todd Cantwell has also been deemed match fit, whilst long-term absentee Sam Byram will play for the under-23s on Friday night.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

