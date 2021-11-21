1125
Dugout Discussion November 21

Man City v Everton team news: Foden starts, Dias and Jesus benched

1,125 Comments
Share

Gameweek 12 continues with Manchester City v Everton at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

Ruben Dias (£6.1m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.7m) drop to the bench for Pep Guardiola’s side, with Kevin De Bruyne (11.8m) and Jack Grealish (£7.7m) missing out completely due to Covid and a minor knock respectively.

As a result, 19-year-old Cole Palmer (£4.5m) makes his first Premier League start, and is joined in the starting XI by Aymeric Laporte (£5.5m) – who is available again after suspension – and Raheem Sterling (£10.6m).

Elsewhere, Phil Foden (£8.3m) has overcome a leg problem and could lead the line, while Joao Cancelo (£6.5m), who has been directly involved in seven goals in 17 games in all competitions for City this term, features at left-back.

Everton are unchanged from Gameweeek 11, with Andros Townsend (£5.6m), Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) and Demarai Gray (£5.7m) supporting Richarlison (£7.4m) in Rafa Benitez’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo, Palmer, Sterling, Foden

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Dias, Ake, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Jesus, Mahrez, McAtee

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Delph, Townsend, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Iwobi, Tosun, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Rondon, Simms, Onyango

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

1,125 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SouthCoastSaint
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Not quite Rudiger levels of points but getting Jimenez and semedo both off the bench for raph and Dias feels most excellent.

    Cannot remember getting such jamminess with bench points

    Open Controls
  2. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Early thoughts on Foden to Jota with 1ft? Obv will wait till Friday before making the moves

    Open Controls
    1. Podge
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks decent

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yup

      Open Controls
  3. G B
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Do you think any of these players could come into your thinking soon?

    DCL, Rashford/Sancho, Lukaku.

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lukaku and dcl could easily be options when fit.

      Open Controls
    2. Podge
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      DCL maybe

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      maybe Rashford, DCL's injury must be really bad, would be surprised if he turned up before 2022

      Open Controls
      1. G B
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah, good point. The likes of DCL and Bamford have been out a while. Will be probably need a settling in period...

        Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      DCL the one but Everton flat on their face...

      Open Controls
      1. G B
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Missing Doucouré and DCL I think. If they're back before the GW18 fixture swing, I think I could be interested...

        A few weeks away yet, but does affect how I want to structure my team in the next couple of weeks...

        Open Controls
    5. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      DCL in GW19. I think Everton's spine will be back by then, including him

      Lukaku is a ways away: GW28 for CR7

      Rashford and Sancho: prefer talisman theory, so Ronaldo for me in GW16

      Open Controls
  4. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Could do with reguilon and Kane saving my gw

    Open Controls
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      +1.

      Open Controls
  5. DF
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Chilwell's single digits stinking up my defence.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hard Times on planet earth

      Open Controls
  6. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Wow. In an almost unbelievable twist of fate, my bench points curse is lifted by Jesus and Raphinha no-shows, bringing Jimenez on from second on my bench.

    That's 61pts with a tasty S(c)one in Leeds to spread my jam on.

    In a cruel twist of fate, it seems I've been stood up by a date for the second day in a row. But at least I have some cream to spare for my scone.

    Open Controls
    1. ALI_G
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      why do you have two dates in two days - are you Craig David?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'm looking for the ones

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      You got turned down Saturday and Sunday...

      Time for a substitution maybe?

      Open Controls
      1. ALI_G
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        On my way to see my friends who lived a couple blocks away from me (oh)
        As I walked through the subway
        It must have been about quarter past three
        In front of me, stood a beautiful honey with a beautiful body
        She asked me for the time
        I said it'd cost her name, a six digit number and a date with me tomorrow at nine
        Did she decline? No
        Didn't she mind? I don't think so
        Was it for real? Damn sure
        What was the deal? A pretty girl aged twenty-four
        So was she keen? She couldn't wait
        Cinnamon queen? Let me update
        What did she say? She said she'd love to rendezvous
        She asked me what we were gonna do
        Said we'd start with a bottle of Moët for two

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        These two dates at already substitutions! I'm going to have to dip into the reserves.

        (Because a joke about the U23s wouldn't go down well)

        Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
        10 mins ago

        Haha

        Open Controls
    4. Jet5605
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      So I guess Foden will haul again after I sell him before next weekend?

      Open Controls
      1. HellasLEAF
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Exactly right. High risk high reward with City prospects

        Open Controls
      2. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yessir. If u get a city asset prepare to stick to the end or it'll just feck with u

        Open Controls
      3. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        He came into this game recovering from a knock, so got subbed early as City were cruising. He's been unlucky while doing well in previous games: post, ruled out for marginal stuff, etc. I like the prospects of such assets. And he's nailed

        I see absolutely wrong with keeping him until he gets injured or subbed

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          *injured or dropped, sorry

          Open Controls
    5. b91jh
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Non-fpl but wonder if Sessegnon could get a shout in a wingback system.

      Open Controls
    6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      I have 2 FTs.

      Ramsdale Foster
      TAA Cancelo Rudi Duffy Livra
      Mo Gallagher Raphinha Foden Mbuemo
      Vardy Jimenez Antonio

      A) Duffy, Mbuemo, Vardy > James, Son, Locadia for -4
      B) Mbuemo, Vardy > Brownhill, Kane for free

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Vardy worth keeping with Watford next? What about downgrading Antonio to get James in for Duffy

        Open Controls
    7. lordkippe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Kane(C) & Reguillon please save my gw! Go on lads!!

      Open Controls
      1. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    8. JariL
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Who's the most important one to get first:

      A) Cancelo
      B) James
      C) Chillwell

      Somehow still doing pretty well without having any of these, but need to fix it.

      Open Controls
      1. HellasLEAF
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Ideally, you want all 3. As a priority, Cancelo due to upcoming fixtures. But I'd want the Chelsea two ASAP

        Open Controls
      3. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Umm all of them

        Open Controls
      4. F4L
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        wait to see if B+C play midweek

        Open Controls
      5. JariL
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks for the replies guys. Seems like Cancelo should be the first to target.

        Open Controls
    9. HellasLEAF
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Why was Gray subbed. Injured?

      Open Controls
      1. ALI_G
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        yep

        Open Controls
        1. HellasLEAF
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          Can't believe I still have this bum. Wanted out for hit pre-City should have went for it..

          Open Controls
          1. ALI_G
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            yeah me too. Too many other fires to fight. I have Gray, Sarr and Marcal all of whom I want out

            Open Controls
    10. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Kane possibly destroying this Leeds team today?

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Hopefully

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        This is the kind of quality he's been scoring hat tricks against recently

        This could get ugly

        Open Controls
      3. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Would be nice

        Open Controls
      4. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Son. Hopefully

        Open Controls
      5. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        He's not in an England shirt.

        But got to turn soon...

        Open Controls
    11. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Who to get first?

      A) Gallagher
      B) ESR

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        A or Cornet

        Open Controls
    12. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      How was Townsend today?

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        Probably the most dangerous player for Everton. But not saying much as they were awful

        Open Controls
        1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Interesting, might be worth be keeping possibly for Brentford next?

          Open Controls
      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        Not a game to judge him. Brentford next helps.

        Open Controls
    13. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Another Haller goal, by the way

      Open Controls
      1. b91jh
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Found his level.

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Been banging it in in the UCL as well.

          Open Controls
        2. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Seen his UCL performance? Near the top of points in UCL Fantasy, which includes many greats 🙂

          Open Controls
    14. The Reptile
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Are Foden owners keeping? Looks likely to be rested next week after playing in CL

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Foden to son

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        most likely yeah, happy to take the odd benching

        Open Controls
      3. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Definitely keeping, like Jesus, until they're dropped from the nailed XI or injured

        Jesus was a post-IB rest today, Foden an early sub after an earlier IB knock, and then 2 of City's 3 goals came late

        Open Controls
      4. mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 mins ago

        Havent seen the game yet but not panicking about the substitution given knock earlier in week. Doubt I'll take him out unless e.g. dropped 2 games in a row. Although if I could switch for free I'd prob prefer Bernardo atm

        Open Controls
      5. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        I’ve got other fires and he’ll haul a few times over Christmas period so trying to be patient

        Open Controls
    15. HellasLEAF
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Best 6.0 and under forward to own for the next stretch or so??

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Armstrong or , pukki,

        Open Controls
    16. Bun Rab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      New one.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/21/spurs-v-leeds-team-news-gelhardt-starts-as-raphinha-and-rodrigo-miss-out/

      Open Controls
    17. Podge
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Thanks for the replies;
      If I take out Mbeumo Mount and Vardy I have 23.9 to replace them so
      1 Son Jota Armstrong
      2 Son ESR Jimenez
      3 Kane ESR Gallagher

      Which would you pick ?

      Open Controls
      1. mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        I wouldnt pick before watching the Spurs game

        Open Controls
        1. Podge
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Ah yeh I just want opinions now in case it’s not obvious after

          Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.