Man City v Everton team news: Foden starts, Dias and Jesus benched

Gameweek 12 continues with Manchester City v Everton at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

Ruben Dias (£6.1m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.7m) drop to the bench for Pep Guardiola’s side, with Kevin De Bruyne (11.8m) and Jack Grealish (£7.7m) missing out completely due to Covid and a minor knock respectively.

As a result, 19-year-old Cole Palmer (£4.5m) makes his first Premier League start, and is joined in the starting XI by Aymeric Laporte (£5.5m) – who is available again after suspension – and Raheem Sterling (£10.6m).

Elsewhere, Phil Foden (£8.3m) has overcome a leg problem and could lead the line, while Joao Cancelo (£6.5m), who has been directly involved in seven goals in 17 games in all competitions for City this term, features at left-back.

Everton are unchanged from Gameweeek 11, with Andros Townsend (£5.6m), Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) and Demarai Gray (£5.7m) supporting Richarlison (£7.4m) in Rafa Benitez’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo, Palmer, Sterling, Foden

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Dias, Ake, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Jesus, Mahrez, McAtee

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Delph, Townsend, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Iwobi, Tosun, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Rondon, Simms, Onyango

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT