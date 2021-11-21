Solskjaer departs as United look to appoint interim manager

Manchester United finally confirmed on Sunday that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager of the club.

The Norwegian had been under pressure for some time, after a succession of poor performances and results, and Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Watford proved to be the final straw.

The Red Devils have announced that Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team “for forthcoming games” and that they will then look to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success. “Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.” – Manchester United club statement

From a cynical perspective, the news may be well received in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) circles given how utterly toothless the performances have been going forward and how shabby United have looked at the back.

Most of their players have been off the menu for some time in FPL as a consequence but there will be hope that the appointment of a new head coach, even a short-term one, can reinvigorate the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m), Luke Shaw (£5.2m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m) and increase their appeal to us Fantasy managers – particularly with an appealing fixture swing coming up in Gameweek 15/16:

BOOKIES’ FAVOURITES FOR THE UNITED JOB

Zidane: 21/10

Carrick: 100/30

Rodgers: 9/2

Ten Hag: 10/1

Rangnick: 14/1

Fletcher: 16/1

Blanc/Pochettino: 20/1

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT