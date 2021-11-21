410
Solskjaer departs as United look to appoint interim manager

Manchester United finally confirmed on Sunday that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager of the club.

The Norwegian had been under pressure for some time, after a succession of poor performances and results, and Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Watford proved to be the final straw.

The Red Devils have announced that Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team “for forthcoming games” and that they will then look to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.” – Manchester United club statement

From a cynical perspective, the news may be well received in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) circles given how utterly toothless the performances have been going forward and how shabby United have looked at the back.

Most of their players have been off the menu for some time in FPL as a consequence but there will be hope that the appointment of a new head coach, even a short-term one, can reinvigorate the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m), Luke Shaw (£5.2m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m) and increase their appeal to us Fantasy managers – particularly with an appealing fixture swing coming up in Gameweek 15/16:

BOOKIES’ FAVOURITES FOR THE UNITED JOB

  • Zidane: 21/10
  • Carrick: 100/30
  • Rodgers: 9/2
  • Ten Hag: 10/1
  • Rangnick: 14/1
  • Fletcher: 16/1
  • Blanc/Pochettino: 20/1

  1. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    FFS where is Roy Keane? Given the sacking and Utds performance yesterday I was expecting and looking forward to seeing him on the panel today.

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Exactly what I was thinking. Robbie Keane is there though talking sense - called OGS a stop gap. Roy would really pull up Gary Neville on some of the guff he is talking.

      Neville had just said that Conte would never have been appointed if he was available.... Because he is not a Man United type manager!!??? What planet is Gary on?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        3 hours ago

        Uranus?

        1. Echoes
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Can confirm. Met him there a couple hours ago.

  2. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Choose one of:-
    A)Hwang
    B)Pukki

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      B

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      I went for Hwang because Wolves have two decent fixtures - Jimenez is on form. Also he will be on my bench after that.
      I did consider Joelinton (when I saw he was named a starter) - but I was not brave enough.

  3. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Thanks for resting Dias you bald mug.

    Hope Everton score

    1. Grounderz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      No way, I need those Cancelo points to climb the ranks. Go after someone else, you.

  4. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Which one of Cancelo or James to bring in if only one?

    Disregard the fact I own Chilwell. Dias to make way

    1. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Cancelo

      1. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        yes

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Cancelo

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Cancelo first. I find not having all four as asking for trouble.

      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Struggling to fit in both w 2FT 0.2itb

        Guiata
        Trent Dias Chilwell White
        Salah Foden Raph ESR
        Kane Antonio
        Steer Livra Gilmour Armstrong

        Overall can go with these moves
        Dias to Cancelo via Raph to Gallagher
        White to James via Armstrong to Fodder up to 4.7m

  5. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    How serious did jota’s injury look? Will he be back next week?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Clash of Knees

      Played on though, so he'll probably be fine. Wait for news

    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      A course of leeches and he'll be fine!

    3. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Proper knock Klopp said.

      Heavy come together with Ramsdale so it’s a wait & see jobby

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Ideally misses CL and will be ok for next weekend

  6. Will Kane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    I'm tempted to make early transfers tonight for the first time this season. Looking to do Dias & Mbeumo to Chilly and ESR. I have 0.2m of leeway so could absorb one drop for Dias and one rise for ESR but feeling impatient....

    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours ago

      Worth the wait, even if you lose out on .2.

      CL games midweek, might leave you with bigger problems come deadline.

      1. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Annoyingly I know you are right

      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Covid becoming a factor too. KDB, Howe, Greenwood etc. It's that time of year again.

    2. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      What’s the point of making early transfers if you can afford the moves on Friday/Saturday and there are CL games. If Chilwell picked up a knock midweek, you’d be even more angry.

      1. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        You're right too! Just overreacting to the Dias benching, I'll settle down and be sensible

  7. 272MK
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    I bought Dias for his starts

    1. Will Kane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Same. He was a real last minute addition to my WC team 4/5 weeks ago as I found myself with spare cash. Hasn't worked out at all

    2. ZeBestee
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      He is apparently not nailed anymore. Typical Pep.

    3. Grounderz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      The moment you bought Dias, you are placing your bet in the Pep roulette.

      Here... let me pass you the wig and a clown nose.

    4. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      He has a niggle and was played for Portugal because he was/is essential in that back line... he's still the sheriff

  8. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Man I dodged a bullet not going for Jesus. Cheers guys 😀

  9. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Someone on the last page said Raph sick? He just winding me up or any truth in it

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      It's a rumour.

      I need Raphinha and Jesus benching to get to Rudiger so I'm not expecting it.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Seems to be a number of rumours /tweets going about since just after deadline yesterday so no smoke without fire I guess

    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      3 hours ago

      The original tweet was from someone who is quiet reliable with Leeds info, so we'll have to wait and see. But I desperately need Raphinha to play

    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      No smoke without fire.

    5. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Undergoing a precautionary course of leeches.

  10. ZeBestee
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    I was pleased with 60 points yesterday and looking forward to Kane(C), Dias and Raph making the difference today then out of no where Dias is benched, Raph is apparently ill and Kane what? This game sometimes is not worth wasting time on.

    1. Grounderz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      60 points. I'm on 38 points now, with Kane (c), Son and Raphinha to go. How badly do you want to hurt me?

      1. ZeBestee
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Am 800k OR, trying to climb the ranks but going no where. Patience is key i reckon.

        1. Grounderz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Salah's goal had me slid down to 1.2 million from 900K. God bless my soul...

    2. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      You're way ahead of the game this week and still moaning.

    3. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Apparently Raph has travelled with the squad, guess we’ll see.

  11. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Is week 20 (28 December) last opportunity to use first wildcard?

  12. davies
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    Tsimikas worth it as a 5th defender?

    1. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      depends on your formation
      if you play 4 at the back, you need someone who is first choice as sub

      1. davies
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Livramento > Tsimikas means I can afford Dennis as 1st sub

        1. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Can you afford Johnson from WH instead? he seems more nailed.

          1. davies
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Yeah but feel will be dropped for Coufal after that Wolves defeat

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      No. Robbo will play most games and Tsimikas takes up a valuable Liverpool spot in the team

    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      No. Tsimi blocks a 3rd LIV.

  13. fusen
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Every single City player will be rotated except MAYBE Ederson.

    We all know this, especially as Christmas comes up. To buy a City player, in ANY position and think they won't have a benching every now or then is silly.

  14. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Where are the rumours of raph being ill coming from? My rival will get Rudiger off the bench if he’s out, whereas I’m depending on Jesus not to make an appearance to get rudigers points

    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      This would be brutal 😆

      1. Hryszko
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Honestly I’m about ready to quit FPL at this point, I’ve never been so unlucky

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Do you have Raphinha too?

    3. gera.bostock
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Relax, he is ok. No reliable source against that.

  15. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Is Chilwell & Dennis in for Duffy & Armstrong worth a -4?

    Only having James as a Chelsea defender doesn't seem enough.

    Ramsdale, Foster
    TAA, James, Cancelo, Livramento, Duffy
    Salah, Foden, Gallagher, Raphinha, Luiz
    Kane, Antonio, Armstrong

    1FT, 1.0itb

  16. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Do that many people still actually own Dias? Thought everyone had switched to Chelsea defenders already or downgraded for Spurs.

    1. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      i moved him for chilwell
      cancelo my city defender
      spurs i need to see more from first, villa as well

    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I'm starting to doubt that's you in the grav.

      1. Grounderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Trust me, Camzy's uglier in real life.

  17. Oggle22
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Jesus benched and if Raph being ill rumours are true that's two of my three mini league differentials out the window yet again!

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Annoying to own Jesus and to have Raphinha on the bench before ESR and Saka. ESR has been on my bench twice when he has gotten unexpected away returns. Would be classic fpl for him to get out of there now.

  18. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    What to do with dias?

    A.....keep and save ft. Assume he starts vast majority from next week

    B.....dias to Chilwell

    Thanks

    Ramsdale
    Taa James cancelo dias (livra)
    Salah foden raphinha mbeumo (normann)
    Kane King (antonio)

    1. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      b
      more attacking potential

    2. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I'd do the move to Chilwell.

    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      B, Dias is not worth it as chances of any attacking returns are low

      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        2 hours ago

        Thanks

    4. Will Kane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      My initial (over)reaction to his benching was to sell. Going to take some time to think about it though. Have been struggling to see enough upside in him as it is with no attacking threat, if he's potentially more open to rotation than he was last year then he is just simply too expensive. Move to Chilly seems good. I've got 0.4m in the bank so can take my time deciding

      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Cheers.....I have 0.1m so need to be careful....dias to drop tonight maybe

        Hope I can make the move after euro games.....

    5. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      2 hours ago

      B

  19. Shark
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Sterling has not been setting the world alight recently. I would not be surprised to see Jesus coming on for him at around the 60 min mark.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      He's likely in the transfer shop window if you believe the rumours?

    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      What are the chances of Palmer playing 90? Not high I'd wager. One of Jesus or Mahrez certain to come on at some point, I'd say

  20. Oggle22
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Jesus and Manquillo to Trent and non playing forward -4?

    Ramsdale
    James Chilwell Livra
    Salah Raph ESR Son
    Jesus CR7 Toney

    Foster Tsimikas Manquillo Luiz

    Cheers

    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Can you get Jimi?

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Not having TAA is suicidal. So yes, at any cost, only Salah is more important.

  21. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/21/man-city-v-everton-team-news-foden-starts-dias-and-jesus-benched/

  22. Totti
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    is raphinha really ill?

    Any confirmed news?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      It's just a whole load of Tweets asking this question.

      1. Totti
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        who said so?
        is this rumor a hope from people to get rudiger points 🙂 ?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Apparently the original was from a fairly reliable Leeds account.

          Some saying he's on the team coach so who knows for now.

  23. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Didn't do Mbeumo -> Foden because of Pep's vague pressers. Hattrick incoming now.

    1. Grounderz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      You mean Pep roulette.

      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Was fixed on the move all week until I heard Pep say that Foden has a disturbance in his leg.

        1. Grounderz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Pep is trying to prank his competitors. You ate all that BS instead.

  24. Terrier71
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Is Antonio to benteke and bardy to Kane worth a minus 4

  25. Terrier71
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Vardy

  26. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Jesus coming off the bench is very likely if they are behind, Dias probably if they need to defend one goal lead. At least I don't have Dias, Jesus at least is capable to get an assist or something even in 25-30 minutes.

  27. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Cant be a pen. No contact at all.

  28. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Up to 58 for the week with that Cancelo assist!

