Team News November 26

FPL team news: Gameweek 13 injury updates on Chilwell, Foden and more

We’ve got all the important Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information for Gameweek 13 in our Friday press conference summary.

You can catch the headline updates from Thursday's pressers – featuring Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton, Leeds United and Southampton – via this link here.

For other help and advice, from our weekly Scout Picks to team reveals, head to our complete Gameweek 13 guide below:

And for much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page (which is being refreshed on Friday evening) and Injuries and Bans feed plus Az and Neale's video here:

CHELSEA

The much-awaited update on Ben Chilwell‘s knee injury has arrived. Thomas Tuchel has ruled out the wing-back for at least six weeks, at which point a decision will be made on whether he needs surgery.

“Ben Chilwell is out. He has a partial tear of his ACL, and the decision is to treat it conservatively. The next six weeks will tell the story if he makes it and be available, or if he will need surgery. We are very positive because the first reaction of his body is very positive, so hopefully it stays like this. Now the full focus from everybody is towards the next six weeks and bringing him back to the pitch.” – Thomas Tuchel

N’Golo Kante also departed the Juventus match with a knee problem, albeit less severe. Tuchel will not play him at the weekend but there is no decision on next midweek’s league meeting with Watford. Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) is still out, while Romelu Lukaku (ankle) was an unused substitute on Tuesday night but looks unlikely to start this weekend.

“N’Golo twisted his knee a little bit against Juventus and feels better but it seems he will be out for some days, one week maybe. It would be almost a miracle if he makes it. Romelu is in training, if you ask the player he will say, ‘Yes, I can start!’ There is a bit of a difference between ready for training and ready for games – the possibility that he starts is not very high.” – Thomas Tuchel

There was no mention on Kai Havertz‘s hamstring but the German was back in training on Friday.

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola has not said whether Phil Foden (knock) or Jack Grealish (knock) will be risked against West Ham United, having both been absent against Paris Saint-Germain.

“They are training individually, they are much better – especially Phil.

“Today is a day off, tomorrow training in the morning, we will see how they feel. We will not take risks but hopefully, they can come back soon.” – Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne has missed the past week after testing positive for Covid-19, while Ferran Torres (foot) remains injured for the rest of 2021.

“He [De Bruyne] is a little bit tired, no taste. He is feeling better now. It is around seven or eight days already so a few more days ahead of him to make a PCR test and if negative, he will be back.” – Pep Guardiola

MANCHESTER UNITED

Harry Maguire is suspended for the trip to Chelsea after his red card at Watford, joining Paul Pogba (thigh) and Raphael Varane (hamstring) on the absentees’ list.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick may also have issues with Luke Shaw (head) and Fred (ankle).

“There are one or two that we’re kind of waiting on. Luke [Shaw] took a bang on the head [against Watford], so we’re assessing him during the week and we’ll make a call on how he is. Fred took a knock the other night and twisted his ankle. He managed to carry on and see the game out, which is pretty incredible. We’ll have to see how that settles down.” – Michael Carrick

Mason Greenwood has missed the past week due to testing positive for Covid and Sunday may come too soon.

LIVERPOOL

Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Joe Gomez (calf), Harvey Elliott (ankle) and Curtis Jones (eye) are still ruled out for this weekend but there are no fresh injury concerns for the Reds.

“My phone didn’t ring this morning about any kind of issues. The players who were involved in the squad last game, against Porto, should be available again.

“A week or 10 days ago, we had pretty much two-and-a-half [central] midfielders. And now that looks different. For the first time for a while, I have to make decisions.” – Jurgen Klopp

Andy Robertson was given a midweek appearance after missing the 4-0 win over Arsenal with a hamstring injury from international duty. Kostas Tsimikas deputised well but Robertson is still Klopp’s first choice.

“[Tsimikas] is pushing but Robbo is Robbo. People forget how good he has been. Kostas is pushing him. I don’t doubt Robbo at all. We’re really happy with Kostas but Robbo is Robbo. An outstanding player.” – Jurgen Klopp

Diogo Jota was also on the bench on Wednesday having recovered from a knock.

LEICESTER CITY

Brendan Rodgers only left out Jonny Evans (thigh) as a precaution during Thursday night’s win over Legia Warsaw.

“He should be okay for the weekend. He’s felt it from time to time over this last few weeks and he felt it in the warm-up. The last thing I want to do is lose another player to an injury. Daniel Amartey’s been playing exceptionally well and he’s come in and done a great job. Jonny should be, hopefully, okay for the weekend” – Brendan Rodgers

Unfortunately, he’ll head into December without Youri Tielemans (calf) and Ricardo Pereira (thigh), although long-term absentees James Justin (knee) and Wesley Fofana (leg) are edging closer to a return to first-team proceedings.

CRYSTAL PALACE

After being an unused substitute during the 3-3 draw at Burnley, Eberechi Eze is edging closer to an on-pitch return having missed the last six months with an Achilles injury. Another victim of this, Nathan Ferguson, is back in training, although he hasn’t played for almost two years. Will Hughes has been backed to step in for James McArthur (hamstring), who Patrick Vieira doesn’t know how long he’ll be absent for.

“Everybody trained this morning. Eze had a really good week, a full session with the team. Nathan took part in some training this week. Players have to be ready, as we get to a time where the team needs them; they have to perform. Will [Hughes] is one of them. I’m really happy with what he is showing me in training.” – Patrick Vieira

ASTON VILLA

Trezeguet has completed his first full week of training since his April knee injury, hopefully progressing to under-23 football after a second week. It’s still not time for Bertrand Traore (thigh) to return but Steven Gerrard believes both Douglas Luiz (hamstring) and Morgan Sanson (knock) will be involved in the trip to Crystal Palace.

“Bertrand Traoré is still going to be some weeks away, so we need to be patient on that one. Sanson has trained fully. He’ll travel with us and be part of the squad. Douglas Luiz will come into the squad as well, so positive news from an injury point of view.” – Steven Gerrard

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Spurs will be desperate to recover from Thursday night’s humiliating late defeat in Slovenia to NS Mura but will still be without Cristian Romero (thigh) because of an injury sustained on Argentina duty, the same place where Giovani Lo Celso picked up a knock.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Although things are quiet on the injury front for Newcastle – with just Dwight Gayle (hamstring) joining Paul Dummett (calf) on the injury list – the major fitness news concerns new boss Eddie Howe, who has recovered from Covid and will be on the touchline for Saturday lunchtime’s match at Arsenal.

“Dwight Gayle was feeling his hamstring slightly so that’s one that will be assessed today. Other than that there’s been no new injury concerns for us with a training session still to do today.” – Assistant head coach Jason Tindall

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

There has been another good week in training for left-back Marcal (calf), although Bruno Lage may still prefer Rayan Ait Nouri.

In addition to injured Yerson Mosquera (thigh), Pedro Neto (knee) and Jonny Castro (knee), it has been confirmed that Willy Boly has a muscular problem with no timeframe set on when he’ll return.

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank has revealed that Yoane Wissa will make the squad against Everton, having recovered from the ankle injury that has kept him out for the last six weeks. Mathias Jensen (Covid) and Mads Bech Sorensen (knee) are also available but Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen is likely to miss out with a muscle problem.

David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring) and Josh Dasilva (hip) remain out.

WEST HAM UNITED

It’s another brief injury update from David Moyes, whose Hammers side continues to successfully navigate league and European football without a big injury list. Angelo Ogbonna, whose knee issue has likely ended his season, is the only absentee.

“We seem OK but we’ll assess things today – get through the training and see how everyone is. We think we’re okay though.” – David Moyes

BURNLEY

With James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood both suspended after picking up their fifth yellow cards of the season, the only other issue for Sean Dyche is Ashley Barnes‘ thigh injury.

“Barnesy [Ashley Barnes] is the only one who is going to be a bit of time because he’s got a pretty decent tear in this thigh. There’s not a time limit on it, but it’s certainly not going to be days, it’s going to be weeks. Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra, just a bit of tightness but they should be fine.”

Dale Stephens (ankle) is slowly getting back to full fitness, having played for the under-23s.

WATFORD

There is a knee problem for Ismaila Sarr that rules him out of the Leicester trip. Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) is another new injury, added to a list that includes Peter Etebo (thigh), Francisco Sierralta (hamstring) and Kwadwo Baah (ankle). However, Christian Kabasele (hamstring) has resumed training and will soon be joined by Ken Sema (knee), who has been running.

Back from suspension is midfielder Juraj Kucka.

NORWICH CITY

The continued absence of Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) is the only main injury for Dean Smith, as the Canaries seek a third successive win. Long-term absentee Sam Byram will continue to build match fitness by playing for the under-23s, whilst Kieran Dowell has returned from a knock.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

595 Comments Post a Comment
  1. sandman58
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Please advise
    A) Alonso in a 442
    B) Raphinha in a 352
    Have James already

    Open Controls
    1. Unbelievable_jeff
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      B for this GW

      Open Controls
      1. sandman58
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        But what do u reckon for the long term?

        Open Controls
        1. mcsteely
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Long term 3 at the back

          Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A for sure, higher ceiling

      Open Controls
  2. Unbelievable_jeff
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Who to bench this week please?

    A) ESR

    B) Antonio

    C) Toney

    D) Gallagher

    Thanks In advance

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
    3. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  3. Eeny meeny minamino
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Anyone else think we may see some prem games called off tomorrow due to the weather?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Doubt it

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Where is it bad?

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Going to defo be rough!

      Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      No. Weather looks fine.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Aberdeen…

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          Oh right. North Pole yoo

          Open Controls
  4. FPLBRAH
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    2FT, 0.4 ITB, WC still intact

    Antonio --> Jiminez (NOR, WOL) for two nice fixtures? Not sure what else to do...

    Team is;

    Sanchez
    James TAA Cancelo Reguilon
    Salah Son ESR Raphina
    Antonio Vardy

    Subs: Foster Mbeumo Tsimikas Scarlett

    Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
    1. BIG TONES
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Great team! I would say the move you stated is a good one.

      Open Controls
  5. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Any Chelsea fans on here who can give an insight into CHO and whether he'd be worth a transfer. Nearly had 90mins in the last 3 games and looks a decent threat..

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      I think Pulisic and Werner being back hurts his chances(not a Chelsea fan).

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He is fairly risky no doubt..

        Open Controls
    2. Carefree Crew
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Steer clear of CHO. He is 1 of 6 players for the 2 positions behind the striker. (Mount, Havertz, Werner, Pulisic, Ziyech)
      Because Lukaku has been injured Havertz has played in the 9.
      With Werner & Pulisic injured, Mount international & wisdom teeth, has increased CHO game time as he was 1/3 for 2 positions.

      Regular substitution has been 1 of 2 players behind the striker.

      (Chelsea fan)

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
  6. EmreCan Hustle
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    First sub:

    A) Mbuemo
    B) King

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Id try to play Mbeumo if you can

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Who would you switch?

        Ramsdale
        TAA Cancelo James Alonso
        Salah Son Foden ESR
        Jimenez Toney

        Foster Mbeumo King Duffy

        Open Controls
        1. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Bench foden

          Open Controls
          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers. He is a tricky one. I'll sleep on it and make a last minute decision on him.

            Open Controls
          2. acidicleo
            • 5 Years
            just now

            this

            Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
  7. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    How many hits have we taken this week?

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Zero, for now.

      Open Controls
    2. JoeTweaks
        just now

        Zero...hoping it stays that way

        Open Controls
    3. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Narrowing it down now:

      A) Chilwell + Omo + Havertz --> Cancelo + James + ESR (-4)
      B) Chilwell + White + Havertz --> Cancelo + Alonso + Bernardo (-4)
      C) Chilwell + Omo + Havertz + Foden + --> Cancelo + Alonso + Bernardo + Jota (-8)

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Boly Would
        • 5 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    4. RWB_1991
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Semedo to Cancelo for a 4 point hit, or hold Semedo for this gw (v Norwich)?

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I'd hold

        Open Controls
      2. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        just now

        wait and do the move next week.

        Open Controls
    5. prawin27
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Bottomed last page.
      1FT and 0.3 itb. Still have WC intact.
      What would you do with this team?

      Sanchez
      TAA Rudiger Cancelo
      Salah Jota Mbeumo Raphinha Foden*
      Antonio Kane

      Foster | Livra | Omabamidele | Obafemi

      Open Controls
    6. Steve McCroskey
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Rudiger & Foden > TAA & ESR for free?

      Worried about not owning Trent

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        I would…

        Open Controls
      2. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        100%

        Open Controls
      3. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Maybe Gallagher.

        Open Controls
      4. BIG TONES
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Trent most essential player after Salah imo, so yes

        Open Controls
      5. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Not sure but you probably need Trent

        Open Controls
    7. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Point predictions, please..

      A) Raphinha
      B) Jota
      C) Alonso
      D) Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. BIG TONES
        • 7 Years
        just now

        D will blank imo. Others anywhere from 6 to 9 points.

        Open Controls
    8. Gentle_Turks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Good luck this week. G2G or play Antonio over Mbeumo?

      Ramsdale
      TAA James Cancelo Alonso
      Salah(c) Jota Raphina Mbeumo
      Tony Kane
      (Antonio Livra Brownhill)

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Can’t help thinking that 2 or 3 weeks ago, a lot of people’s teams were quite varied, but it seems this week a lot of teams are very similar, certainly regarding back 4/5, miss Salah Raph Foden ESR, Jota. The only thing managers can’t make their mind up are their strikers…

        Open Controls
        1. Gentle_Turks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          So is that G2G? 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Gazwaz80
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            I would 😀

            Open Controls
            1. Gentle_Turks
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              What, play Antonio?

              Open Controls
              1. Gazwaz80
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Sorry, crossed wires, I’d keep Antonio on bench…

                Open Controls
        2. Gazwaz80
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Forget the miss 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. Shark
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        I think despite recent lack of attacking returns, I would still go Mbeueno over Antonio for this one. Easier for me as I have to play both.

        Open Controls
      3. The_FF_King
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Keep as is

        Open Controls
    9. lekalatch
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Would you do:
      A) Dias —> Alonso
      B) Foden —> Bernardo
      C) Both
      2ft
      Already have James and Cancelo

      Open Controls
      1. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I like A but Foden might not start this week.

        What's your thinking on my question above?

        Open Controls
    10. gomez123
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      A) Saka or B) ESR

      Open Controls
      1. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        B) or C) Gallagher

        Open Controls
        1. Gentle_Turks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          What's your thinking on my question above?

          Open Controls
    11. The_FF_King
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Chillwell to Rudiger or James?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Well, erm, James.

        Open Controls
      2. BIG TONES
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        James unless you really need the £££

        Open Controls
      3. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        james.

        What's your thinking on my question above?

        Open Controls
    12. GoonerSteve
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Best move here? 2fts 0.2 bank.

      Ramsdale Foster
      TAA, Cancelo, James, Chilwell*, Livramento
      Salah, Gallagher, Raphina, Sarr*, Douglas L
      Toney, Antonio, Ronaldo

      A) Sarr to ESR, Chilwell to Alonso - bench Antonio
      B) same as above but Rudiger - again bench Antonio probably
      C) Sarr to ESR, play Antonio and have 2fts next week.
      D) Chilwell to Lamptey / White, Sarr to Jota.

      Open Controls
    13. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Chilwell and Foden to Alonso and Jota worth a hit? Antonio 1st on bench currently

      Open Controls
    14. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Chilwell to Alonso/Reguilon for a hit?
      Or play Antonio?
      I have Foden(doubt) and James.
      My bench is Livra, Chilwell and D. Luiz

      Open Controls
    15. BIG TONES
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      A) Antonio & Livra > Benteke & Alonso (-4)
      B) Roll FT and play Antonio and Wilson (who I would bench in scenario A)

      Open Controls
    16. Iain Dowies Love Child
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Rudiger, Raphina, Ronaldo > Cancelo, Mane, Benteke for -4

      Open Controls
      1. Iain Dowies Love Child
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Not Rudiger!!!! Chilwell

        Open Controls
    17. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      All, captaining salah but wary about the weather so which VC (non Liverpool) to pick a) Cancello b) ESR c) James d) Jesus e) benteke?

      Open Controls
    18. West Hammered
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      TAA Cancelo James (Laporte, Livra)
      Salah Son Foden Raph Saka
      Antonio Wilson

      1FT, which move
      A) Foden to Jota
      B) Antonio to Jiminez
      C) Laporte to Alonso (bench Ant/Foden)

      Open Controls
    19. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      If you could have one player, which would you choose:
      a) Alonso
      b) Jota

      Open Controls

