FPL team and injury news for Gameweek 14: Quotes on Vardy, Livramento and more

It’s a swift turnaround from Gameweek 13 to Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) but we’ve got all the team news so far in our first injury round-up of the pre-match press conferences.

Monday saw eight Premier League managers facing reporters and we’ve got updates on players from Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Norwich City and Southampton in the article below.

Eight more head coaches will talk to the media tomorrow ahead of their Wednesday fixtures; it remains to be seen whether or not we’ll get to hear from the managers of Manchester United, Arsenal, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur, all of whom are in action on Thursday.

Don’t forget to keep checking our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans tab, which will be refreshed on Tuesday ahead of the FPL deadline at 18:00 GMT.

LEICESTER CITY

Youri Tielemans (calf), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and Wesley Fofana (leg) remain out for Leicester’s clash with Southampton but Tielemans is a possibility to return in Gameweek 15.

“The squad will pretty much be similar to yesterday. “Youri [Tielemans], we’ll see where he is at at the back-end of the week but he’s progressing really well. I’ve seen him back out on the pitch with the rehabilitation team today, so he looked very strong. We’ll just assess that as the week goes through, but it’s probably going to be more towards the end of the week.” – Brendan Rodgers

Jamie Vardy came in for more praise from his manager after his two-goal heroics at the weekend.

“It’s all him. He has the talent, he has the will. What we’ve tried to do is just manage him to maximize what we can get out of him. “There’s no sign of it stopping soon, either, because he is looking after himself. He has everything here to help in his recovery and recuperation after games. He’s also invested a lot of money into items to have at home to help him recover.” – Brendan Rodgers on Jamie Vardy’s longevity

But there was an equally pertinent quote to share from Rodgers’ interview with BBC Radio Leicester after full-time on Sunday.

“That’s the juggling act with him at the age that he’s at: if he plays in midweek, it’s tough for him because then he’s maybe not quite got the energy.” – Brendan Rodgers on Jamie Vardy

LEEDS UNITED

Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford are in action for Leeds under-23s this evening as they build up match fitness following their recoveries from knee and ankle injuries respectively, leaving just Robin Koch (pubis) in the treatment room.

Marcelo Bielsa also revealed that Kalvin Phillips wasn’t injured despite a half-time substitution at the Amex and was asked whether the recently returned Adam Forshaw could be able to manage two games in four days.

“With respect to Kalvin [Phillips], he is available for the game tomorrow. Shackleton and Pascal coming on were all to do with improving how the team was playing. I don’t link it to his individual performance, whether it was high or low.” – Marcelo Bielsa

“I can’t say for certain as he hasn’t played two games in four days in a very long time.” – Marcelo Bielsa on whether Adam Forshaw can string together starts in GW13 and GW14

SOUTHAMPTON

“It’s not normal that you, as a young player, play 38 games at the highest level. This is not a problem for me; it’s also not a reason to rest him. He’s still a very important player in our team.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl when asked about Tino Livramento’s form

Stuart Armstrong (calf) remains sidelined but Southampton have no other fitness concerns heading into the clash with Leicester.

Moi Elyounoussi and Moussa Djenepo are in contention to return after missing Gameweek 13 for personal reasons, while Ibrahima Diallo has recovered from an ankle knock and the newly fit-again Jack Stephens is hoping for his first game-time in three months.

“It was only Stuey [Armstrong] who was not part of the squad today. The rest was with us.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Graham Potter confirmed that Albion have no fresh injury concerns heading into the weekend.

Steven Alzate (ankle) and Danny Welbeck (hamstring) are still a couple of weeks away from being integrated back into full team training.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Patrick Vieira confirmed that Joachim Andersen (hamstring) is not “100%” and won’t be involved in Crystal Palace’s clash with Leeds United on Tuesday.

“[Andersen] is not going to travel with the team,” he explained. “He is still not 100 percent. We have to evaluate the injury every day and to see how he is feeling, but for the game tomorrow it will be too short [a turnaround]” – Patrick Vieira

James McArthur (hamstring) and Nathan Ferguson (match fitness) remain out.

“We want to perform because we were disappointed with the way we played against Aston Villa. The momentum is important, and the rotation of the players will be really important. We’re going through a period where there is a lot of games, so we need to find the right balance for the players to perform and the team to perform.” – Patrick Vieira

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe reported no fresh injuries from the weekend.

Paul Dummett (calf) remains out while Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie will be suspended after picking up their fifth bookings of the season.

Dwight Gayle is a possibility to return after missing Gameweek 13 with a hamstring strain, however.

NORWICH CITY

Dean Smith confirmed that Mathias Normann won’t be available on Tuesday due to a recurring pelvic injury.

“He’ll see a specialist to get the best advice. We’ll wait and see, but hopefully it’s not a long one.” – Dean Smith on Mathias Normann

Christoph Zimmermann is continuing his recovery from an ankle injury, while Sam Byram is featuring for Norwich’s under-23s tonight as he slowly builds up match fitness after almost two years out.

BURNLEY

James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood will both miss the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers after picking up their fifth bookings of the season in Gameweek 12. The pair would have served their bans on Sunday but for the postponement of Burnley’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Also unavailable is Ashley Barnes, who is set for “weeks” out with a thigh tear but Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriguez should be available having complained of muscle tightness last week.

Dale Stephens is up for selection, having originally been named among the substitutes for the ill-fated Gameweek 13 clash at Turf Moor.

