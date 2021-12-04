Budget FPL defender Davies offers cheaper route into Spurs backline

Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Arsenal, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

BEN DAVIES

FPL ownership : 0.3%

: 0.3% Price : £4.4m

: £4.4m GW15-19 fixtures: NOR | bha | lei | LIV | CRY

Budget defender Ben Davies (£4.4m) could be set for a new lease of life at Tottenham Hotspur under Antonio Conte.

The 28-year-old started the season as back-up at Spurs, which limited him to just one league start up until the Italian’s arrival in Gameweek 11. However, the Welshman has since completed 90 minutes in each of Conte’s three league matches in charge, which has coincided with his side keeping two clean sheets.

During that time, Davies’s role on the left of Spurs’ three-man defence has seen him regularly burst forward and contribute in the final third, linking excellently with wing-back Sergio Reguilon (£5.2m). That was evident against Brentford on Thursday, when he forced the own goal that put his team ahead, before later sending another header at goal that was saved by Alvaro Fernandez (£4.5m). His defensive work was notable, too, with two interceptions, four recoveries and a couple of successful clearances.

Up next for Tottenham is Norwich City, who rank bottom for non-penalty expected goals (non-pen xG) and who have found the net just eight times across their 14 outings this term, while appealing fixtures against Brighton and Hove Albion (a), Crystal Palace (h), Southampton (a) and Watford (a) follow prior to the January break.

Davies has had an up and down career at Tottenham to date, but there is hope Conte can coax the best out of him, and if he does, FPL managers will be handed a budget route into Spurs’ backline.

MARCUS RASHFORD

FPL ownership : 0.8%

: 0.8% Price : £9.4m

: £9.4m GW15-19 fixtures: CRY | nor | bre | BHA | new

Following the inclusion of Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) in last week’s column, this time it’s the turn of team-mate Marcus Rashford (£9.4m).

The England international has had a frustrating campaign so far, mainly due to injury, but has scored two goals and provided an assist in his six Premier League appearances since returning from shoulder surgery, despite featuring for over 60 minutes just three times.

Against Arsenal in midweek, he appeared a little isolated but did deliver at a crucial moment, when he produced the cross for Cristiano Ronaldo’s (£12.3m) strike, while prior to that, his pressing ability was key to his team’s performance at Stamford Bridge.

Now, with Ralf Rangnick installed, he will surely be handed further opportunities to kick on, with his manager’s comments about wanting to control games and play on the front foot hugely encouraging for Manchester United’s attacking assets.

The Red Devils’ forthcoming schedule offers further encouragement that Rashford can deliver, with games against Crystal Palace (h), Norwich City (a), Brentford (a), Brighton and Hove Albion (h), Newcastle United (a) and Burnley (h) before the end of the year. In fact, the next time they face one of the ‘traditional’ big six is in March, against rivals Manchester City.

Rashford has all the attributes to thrive in a Rangnick system, and could be a nice pickup for those on the lookout for a real midfield differential.

TAKEHIRO TOMIYASU

FPL ownership : 4.1%

: 4.1% Price : £4.6m

: £4.6m GW15-19 fixtures: eve | SOU | WHU | lee | nor

With six clean sheets, an assist and three bonus points in his 11 Premier League appearances since joining Arsenal, plus an appealing set of forthcoming fixtures, Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.6m) could be a solid under the radar pick in December.

Unlike Nuno Tavares (£4.3m) and Kieran Tierney (£4.7m) on the opposite flank, the Japan international has established himself as first-choice under Mikel Arteta, and was arguably the best player on the pitch during their 3-2 loss at Manchester United on Thursday, when he almost won a penalty after Harry Maguire (£5.4m) pulled him down.

The 23-year-old’s creativity is on the up, too. Having started the season slowly in an attacking sense, he has recently started to contribute more in the final third. In fact, over the last four Gameweeks, Tomiyasu has posted team-leading totals for successful crosses and chances created, while his 0.68 expected assists (xA) total ranks eighth amongst all defenders.

However, the real appeal lies in the Gunners’ clean sheet potential, and with home games against Southampton, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers before the end of the year, plus away trips to Everton, Leeds United and Norwich City, further shut-outs could be on the way.

Priced at just £4.6m, Tomiyasu is a cheap route into Arsenal’s defence, and could be a nice set-and-forget option given his security of starts and increased attacking potential.

