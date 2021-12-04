33
Spot the Differential December 4

Budget FPL defender Davies offers cheaper route into Spurs backline

Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Arsenal, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

BEN DAVIES

  • FPL ownership: 0.3%
  • Price: £4.4m
  • GW15-19 fixtures: NOR | bha | lei | LIV | CRY

Budget defender Ben Davies (£4.4m) could be set for a new lease of life at Tottenham Hotspur under Antonio Conte.

The 28-year-old started the season as back-up at Spurs, which limited him to just one league start up until the Italian’s arrival in Gameweek 11. However, the Welshman has since completed 90 minutes in each of Conte’s three league matches in charge, which has coincided with his side keeping two clean sheets.

During that time, Davies’s role on the left of Spurs’ three-man defence has seen him regularly burst forward and contribute in the final third, linking excellently with wing-back Sergio Reguilon (£5.2m). That was evident against Brentford on Thursday, when he forced the own goal that put his team ahead, before later sending another header at goal that was saved by Alvaro Fernandez (£4.5m). His defensive work was notable, too, with two interceptions, four recoveries and a couple of successful clearances.

Up next for Tottenham is Norwich City, who rank bottom for non-penalty expected goals (non-pen xG) and who have found the net just eight times across their 14 outings this term, while appealing fixtures against Brighton and Hove Albion (a), Crystal Palace (h), Southampton (a) and Watford (a) follow prior to the January break.

Davies has had an up and down career at Tottenham to date, but there is hope Conte can coax the best out of him, and if he does, FPL managers will be handed a budget route into Spurs’ backline.

MARCUS RASHFORD

  • FPL ownership: 0.8%
  • Price: £9.4m
  • GW15-19 fixtures: CRY | nor | bre | BHA | new

Following the inclusion of Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) in last week’s column, this time it’s the turn of team-mate Marcus Rashford (£9.4m).

The England international has had a frustrating campaign so far, mainly due to injury, but has scored two goals and provided an assist in his six Premier League appearances since returning from shoulder surgery, despite featuring for over 60 minutes just three times.

Against Arsenal in midweek, he appeared a little isolated but did deliver at a crucial moment, when he produced the cross for Cristiano Ronaldo’s (£12.3m) strike, while prior to that, his pressing ability was key to his team’s performance at Stamford Bridge.

Now, with Ralf Rangnick installed, he will surely be handed further opportunities to kick on, with his manager’s comments about wanting to control games and play on the front foot hugely encouraging for Manchester United’s attacking assets.

The Red Devils’ forthcoming schedule offers further encouragement that Rashford can deliver, with games against Crystal Palace (h), Norwich City (a), Brentford (a), Brighton and Hove Albion (h), Newcastle United (a) and Burnley (h) before the end of the year. In fact, the next time they face one of the ‘traditional’ big six is in March, against rivals Manchester City.

Rashford has all the attributes to thrive in a Rangnick system, and could be a nice pickup for those on the lookout for a real midfield differential.

TAKEHIRO TOMIYASU

  • FPL ownership: 4.1%
  • Price: £4.6m
  • GW15-19 fixtures: eve | SOU | WHU | lee | nor

With six clean sheets, an assist and three bonus points in his 11 Premier League appearances since joining Arsenal, plus an appealing set of forthcoming fixtures, Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.6m) could be a solid under the radar pick in December.

Unlike Nuno Tavares (£4.3m) and Kieran Tierney (£4.7m) on the opposite flank, the Japan international has established himself as first-choice under Mikel Arteta, and was arguably the best player on the pitch during their 3-2 loss at Manchester United on Thursday, when he almost won a penalty after Harry Maguire (£5.4m) pulled him down.

The 23-year-old’s creativity is on the up, too. Having started the season slowly in an attacking sense, he has recently started to contribute more in the final third. In fact, over the last four Gameweeks, Tomiyasu has posted team-leading totals for successful crosses and chances created, while his 0.68 expected assists (xA) total ranks eighth amongst all defenders.

However, the real appeal lies in the Gunners’ clean sheet potential, and with home games against Southampton, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers before the end of the year, plus away trips to Everton, Leeds United and Norwich City, further shut-outs could be on the way.

Priced at just £4.6m, Tomiyasu is a cheap route into Arsenal’s defence, and could be a nice set-and-forget option given his security of starts and increased attacking potential.

  1. Aubamewho
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Repost: Your thoughts are appreciated

    Ramsdale
    Cancello TAA James Alonso
    Raph Salah Jota
    Antonio Kane Hwang

    Foster, Mbeumo, Brownhill, Livra
    0.8 itb

    A) Mbeumo, Hwang > ESR, Dennis
    B) Mbeumo, Hwang > Madison, 4.5F to save up to move Raph out next GW

    Open Controls
    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      A.

      Open Controls
    2. Guru Mediation
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Are these moves for free? A if so

      Open Controls
      1. Aubamewho
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes. 2FT

        Open Controls
  2. 007 [RoboKlopp]
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Play Antonio or Livra?
    Good luck all.

    Open Controls
    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      I’d play Livra

      Open Controls
    2. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Antonio

      Open Controls
    3. Guru Mediation
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Antonio - I've kept him throughout too. I just know that benching him will end in tears after all those blanks. Southampton aren't as solid as they were either

      Open Controls
    4. Mozumbus
        just now

        Antonio

        Open Controls
    5. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Bench one of:-
      A)Pukki
      B)livramento
      I’m leaning towards A atm.

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      2. Jimbo-Jones
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        2ft.
        A. Gallagher to 4.7
        (Allowing Kane, Davis > Ronaldo, King next week)

        B. Foden > Bilva/Gundo

        Guaita
        TAA Cancelo Reguilon James Livra
        Salah Jota Foden
        Kane Antonio

        Gallagher Gilmour Davis

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
            just now

            B if Foden is confirmed benched

            Open Controls
        2. TheYogaDaddy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          29 mins ago

          Play 2:

          a. Pukki (TOT)
          b. Livramento (BHA)
          c. Mbuemo (LEE)

          Open Controls
          1. Lord of Ings
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Bench A

            Open Controls
          2. Mozumbus
              just now

              I'll bench B

              Open Controls
          3. Mozumbus
              22 mins ago

              Thoughts on early GW16 WC:
              Guita* Bachman*
              TAA Cancelo Dias Rudiger Tomiyasu*
              Salah Jota* Bilva* Gallagher* Brownhill
              Antonio Toney Dennis*
              *are changes
              1.6ITB

              Open Controls
              1. yanky
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                no manutd with those fixtures?

                Open Controls
                1. Mozumbus
                    3 mins ago

                    Thanks. How about Sancho in place of B.Silva? already have two manc defenders.

                    Open Controls
                    1. yanky
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      def a sexier pick, and sancho is on my watchlist, could work out and pep you know will rotate more over xmas

                      Open Controls
                      1. Mozumbus
                          just now

                          Makes sense, thanks again

                          Open Controls
                2. yanky
                  • 11 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  whats the best option THIS WEEK ONLY

                  a) James + Saka + Toney
                  b) Rudiger + Saka + Emerson Royal
                  c) Rudiger + LucasMoura + Toney
                  d) Rudiger + Bilva/Gundo + Toney (-4 pt hit).

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mozumbus
                      just now

                      a

                      Open Controls
                  2. Cok3y5murf
                    • 5 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Is Cornet safe from AFCON until the end of December?

                    Open Controls
                  3. Bishopool
                    • 10 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    a) Son
                    b) Jota

                    Open Controls
                    1. BrazilianGooner
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      B for next couple of weeks (and lot of GWs).

                      Open Controls
                  4. Bishopool
                    • 10 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Start one (other 3 benched)

                    a) Jimi
                    b) Gall
                    c) Amartey
                    d) Duffy

                    Open Controls
                  5. SMOOTH
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    What are these Foden comments?? Does he play or not?

                    Open Controls
                  6. The Riders of Mohan
                    • 7 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Gtg?

                    Sanchez
                    James TAA Cancelo Dias
                    Salah Foden Jota Raph ESR
                    ASM

                    Foster, Livra, Toney, Antonio

                    Open Controls
                  7. Nightf0x
                    • 6 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    WC team

                    X 3.9
                    taa rudi X X X
                    bowen esr salah jota X
                    ronaldo denis X

                    which?

                    a) rams laporte/walker davies lamptey gundo/bernardo benteke
                    b) ddg laporte/walker white dufy gundo/bernardo benteke (-0.1 for dufy to lamptey)
                    c) rams dias dufy johnson benteke

                    Open Controls
                  8. yanky
                    • 11 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    start toney or saka?

                    Open Controls
                  9. AK_FC
                    • 7 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Bench one:

                    A) Antonio
                    B) Mbeumo
                    C) Livramento

                    Open Controls
                    1. BrazilianGooner
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Tonio.

                      Open Controls
                  10. internal error
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Man those embargoed Foden quotes have really annoyed me. I really wanted to get Foden this week but it seems too risky now

                    Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.