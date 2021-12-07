The best players to own and captain for UEFA Champions League Fantasy Matchday 6

UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 (MD6) concludes the group stages, providing a mix of dead rubber matches and dramatic winner-takes-all scenarios.

Here’s a run-through of what you need to know for your UCL Fantasy captains and the player picks ahead of MD6.

There are some incredible prizes on offer in this free-to-play Fantasy game even for late entrants, from Champions League final tickets to Playstation 5s and replica shirts.

If you’re new to the game or just need a reminder of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below.

And don’t forget to join the official FFScout UCL League (pin code: 33TKWHOD07), where there will be additional prizes on offer.

TEAMS TO BACK

BENFICA

Benfica know that if the result in the other game goes their way, then a win will see them through to the UCL knockout rounds. They host Dynamo Kyiv and, despite their 3-1 weekend loss to Sporting, Benfica should have too much quality for their Ukrainian opponents who have nothing to play for. Jorge Jesus’ side came within a whisker of beating Barcelona on Matchday 5 (MD5) and the likes of Darwin Nunez (7.6m) and Rafa Silva (7.4m) are fit and firing.

JUVENTUS

This is not a vintage Juventus side but they still have some brilliant players and newly-crowned Allsvenskan champions Malmo have been very poor so far throughout the competition. Juventus know that a win will see them top the group if Chelsea slip up and Paulo Dybala (9.2m) is in the sort of form to help them do that.

MANCHESTER CITY

RB Leizpig are managerless and this Man City side are just getting better and better. Pep Guardiola’s men have now won their last seven games in all competitions, whereas Leipzig have won just one of their last four. Floundering defensively and only saved going forward by Christopher Nkunku (8.2m) being in the form of his life, Jesse Marsch has now received his marching orders. This could be a rout for City, as the obscene quality of their squad means that – even with heavy rotation – they’re still star-studded.

LILLE

Lille are quietly on an impressive run of form, unbeaten in their last seven. Star attacking players Jonathan David (7.8m), Burak Yilmaz (8.2m) and Renato Sanches (6.0m) are all back to full fitness. They visit a Wolfsburg side who are on a four-game winless run after Florian Kohfeldt’s brief new manager bounce. They were dire in their 3-0 loss to Mainz at the weekend and Lille should pick up all three points on Wednesday evening.

PSG

PSG have drawn their last two league games but fundamentally they’re still PSG against a Club Brugge opponent whose domestic and European form has been very poor. Mauricio Pochettino’s team have nothing to play for but pride, which might actually help a side clearly feeling the weight of expectation on their shoulders. Brugge have conceded 14 in their last three UCL games and whichever of PSG’s attackers start may well feast.

CAPTAINCY

TUESDAY 7 DECEMBER

Captain Sensible: Kylian Mbappe (10.8m)

22 goal contributions in 20 starts this season almost seems disappointing but, after a benching at the weekend, Mbappe should be fresh to start against Club Brugge and be at the heart of everything PSG do. As mentioned above, Club Brugge are poor at the back and PSG could purr through the gears to a big win here.

Captain Differential (less than 10% owned): Zlatan Ibrahimovic (7.8m)

Big players play their best football in big moments and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of football’s biggest. Milan know that they need a win to have any hope of going through to the knockout stages and face a Liverpool side who will heavily rotate, although they have won all of their first five games in scintillating style. Ibrahimovic is averaging more than one goal contribution per 90 in Serie A for Milan and will be on penalties for this key game.

WEDNESDAY 8 DECEMBER

Captain Sensible: Cristiano Ronaldo (11.3m)

Ralf Rangnick is here and Manchester United might just be on the right track. Cristiano Ronaldo has been phenomenal in this season’s UCL, with six goals in five games. The Red Devils face Young Boys looking to exorcise their demons from the shocking Matchday 1 (MD1) loss and Ronaldo scores goals. He’s likely on penalties and is the focal point of everything that goes through this team, for better or worse.

Captain Differential (less than 10% owned): Paulo Dybala (9.2m)

Two goals in his last two league games and three goals and an assist in two UCL starts shows what Paulo Dybala can do when fit. The Argentine forward is against Malmo and facing such a generous opponent could lead to a repeat of his Matchday 4 (MD4) haul against Zenit.

SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL

A selection of five players with less than 5% ownership to give your team a boost up the rankings.

Kevin de Bruyne (11.0m, 4%) : Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kevin de Bruyne will start against Leipzig and, whilst he’s struggled for form and fitness this season, we all know what he can do when given the opportunity.

: Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kevin de Bruyne will start against Leipzig and, whilst he’s struggled for form and fitness this season, we all know what he can do when given the opportunity. Jonathan David (7.8m, 0%) : 11 goals from 13 Ligue 1 starts and two goals in his last two UCL games highlights the Lille man’s form this season. Opponents Wolfsburg just can’t get things right and, if they get the win, David may well be at the heart of it.

: 11 goals from 13 Ligue 1 starts and two goals in his last two UCL games highlights the Lille man’s form this season. Opponents Wolfsburg just can’t get things right and, if they get the win, David may well be at the heart of it. Mario Pasalic (7.9m, 0%) : Pasalic has six goals and five assists throughout his last seven league starts for Atalanta, making the left attacking midfield slot in Gasperini’s side his own. Atalanta know that beating Villarreal will take them to the UCL knockouts yet again and Pasalic has the form to make that happen.

: Pasalic has six goals and five assists throughout his last seven league starts for Atalanta, making the left attacking midfield slot in Gasperini’s side his own. Atalanta know that beating Villarreal will take them to the UCL knockouts yet again and Pasalic has the form to make that happen. Darwin Nunez (7.6m, 1%) : The second-highest scorer domestically, this Uruguayan striker also has three goals in the UCL and should have scored against Barcelona last time out. With Benfica knowing a win might take them to the next stage, Nunez should have plenty of opportunities to rack up points against Dynamo Kyiv.

: The second-highest scorer domestically, this Uruguayan striker also has three goals in the UCL and should have scored against Barcelona last time out. With Benfica knowing a win might take them to the next stage, Nunez should have plenty of opportunities to rack up points against Dynamo Kyiv. Rafa Mir (6.5m, 0%): Mir seems to have nailed down the starting striker spot at Sevilla, who face an out-of-form RB Salzburg that have won just one of their last four games. The Spanish striker scored against Real Madrid two weeks ago and scored off the bench against Wolfsburg on MD5.

