98
Scout Notes December 10

Mbeumo delivers as Dennis maintains fine form: FPL notes from Brentford v Watford

98 Comments
Share

BRENTFORD 2-1 WATFORD

  • Goals: Pontus Jansson (£4.6m), Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) | Emmanuel Dennis (£5.7m)
  • Assists: Marcus Forss (£5.3m), Saman Ghoddos (£5.3m) | Tom Cleverley (£4.8m)
  • Bonus: Dennis x3, Mbeumo x2, Jansson x1

BACK-TO-BACK RETURNS FOR MBEUMO

He left it late, but Bryan Mbeumo’s (£5.5m) dramatic last-minute penalty means that he has now produced attacking returns in back-to-back Gameweeks, with tonight’s nine-point haul – courtesy of a goal and two bonus points – his best of the season so far.

In the absence of Ivan Toney (£6.6m), the out-of-position Frenchman was Brentford’s brightest spark on the night, running the channels effectively and, in addition to his winner, forcing a good first-half save from Daniel Bachmann (£4.2m). He ended the match with three goal attempts, while his positioning meant that he was once again the Bees’ most advanced player.

“Mbuemo deserves a lot of praise. I think he was unplayable today. I’ve said before I have the world’s best penalty taker in Ivan Toney and now maybe I have number two as well.” – Thomas Frank

Brentford’s average position map v Watford in Gameweek 16

It was a much-needed three points for Thomas Frank’s side, who went into tonight’s clash with just one win from eight games. However, they now sit in the top-half, though it is worth noting that their fixtures from this point onwards do toughen considerably:

DENNIS ON TARGET AGAIN

Following tonight’s opener, Emmanuel Dennis (£5.7m) is now Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) top-scoring forward on 84 points. The 24-year-old arrived at Vicarage Road in the summer as a relative unknown, but has since been directly involved in 13 Watford goals, a total only Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) can trump.

For the majority of tonight’s tie, it was surprisingly Dennis who took up more of a central role, with King operating off the left. They did sometimes switch, but it was notable just how much wider King was for large periods.

Josh King’s touch heatmap v Brentford in Gameweek 16

Dennis is now surely set for further price rises, with over 20k FPL managers already transferring him in tonight, though it is worth noting that he could be set to miss games in the New Year due to his involvement in the Nigeria AFCON squad.

WATFORD DENIED FIRST CLEAN SHEET LATE ON

It’s now seven defeats in nine matches for Watford under Claudio Ranieri, a period which has seen them concede a league-high 21 goals since he took charge.

The schedule, which has been particularly testing of late, has of course played a part, but the fact they are the only Premier League side yet to keep a single clean sheet all season is a huge cause for concern.

FEWEST PREMIER LEAGUE CLEAN SHEETS 2021/22
TeamClean sheets
Watford0
Leicester City, Newcastle United1
Burnley2
Everton, Leeds United, Manchester United, Norwich City, West Ham United3

“I was very happy (in the first half), we weren’t playing how we usually play but we were winning the match. Then, in the second half, slowly we went too deep. We gave some chances to them.

My frustration has passed, now my mind is on the next match. There are other battles and we are stronger than tonight. That was my message to the players: it’s very important to react immediately.” – Claudio Ranieri

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Goode, Jansson, Janelt, Roerslev, Baptiste, Norgaard, Jensen (Ghoddos 69), Henry (Onyeka 77), Mbeumo, Wissa (Forss 69)

Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Ngakia, Kucka, Sissoko, Cucho (Sema 77), Cleverley (Joao Pedro 58), King, Dennis (Tufan 90+1)

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

98 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Fellow King transferers in unite to comfort one another.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      If it is just a pat on the shoulder, sure

      Open Controls
  2. Going Home
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Thanks to Dennis, I’ve only given up one point to King owners in my league, even after the -8. Now for CR7, Foden and Bowen to justify the rest of it *crosses fingers*

    Open Controls
  3. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    9 points fo Dennis is a joke.
    The guy did nothing even the ball landed on his head

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      if you believe that then you should be delighted that he has 30% ownership and after tonight it will be 50% in about a weeks time.

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        51 mins ago

        He wont be lucky forever

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 8 Years
          45 mins ago

          There there

          Open Controls
        2. Dr Mantis Toboggan
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          You havent watched Dennis play much have you?

          Open Controls
    2. Costa Nostra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Found another King owner

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        No King here mate, just salty

        Open Controls
        1. Costa Nostra
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Haha..well congratulations are in order!! Carry on then. Cheers!

          Open Controls
          1. Peter Ouch
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            you enjoying it?
            Thanks mate

            Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      He did a lot. He fought hard for Watford.

      Also, set up a peach of a pass for King who fluffed it.

      Open Controls
      1. BDA Shadow
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        2 shots and that was his only chance created: xG 0.15 and xA 0.05. 8 completed passes. Ya he did a lot... Completely unmarked header from 6 yards.

        Open Controls
  4. BrazilianGooner
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Dennis owners: please enjoy well one more week of rises.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      Thx. Bought him when he was 5.2. No regrets. I'd be happy to get some of his points also, so hopefully Jota can rest his muscles.

      Open Controls
      1. BrazilianGooner
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I was just patient. Kept him on my bench since the first few price moves – GW4 wildcard.

        Open Controls
    2. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      Dennis deals in double rises per GW...

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        At least he is good to have on bench and gains tv nicely before afcon. I am okay with that. Yet now I fear benching him vs Burnley, because his ownership scares me as owner. Should I really start Alonso or Dalot; ver him?!?

        Open Controls
        1. BrazilianGooner
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Def play the nigerian man.

          Open Controls
    3. 1314
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      his performance against ManUnited made me buy him without hesitation, luckily before claims stating King is better stat wise came out..one of the best transfers so far..

      Open Controls
    4. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Ta. Another 0.2 coming this week I expect 😉

      Open Controls
  5. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Was planning to do Raphinha >> Bowen tonight as I will lose 0.1m on Raphinha when he drops in price. Worth making the move or suffer the drop? have 1ft and 0.3m.

    Ramsdale
    Taa Cancelo James Alonson --- Livramento
    Salah Jota Gundog Raphinha Mbeumo
    Ronaldo Toney

    Gw17: Raph >> Bowen
    Gw18: Mbeumo + Davis >> King + Brownhill (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Similar position and am tempted to do it tonight

      Open Controls
      1. unitednations
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        What did you decide?

        Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Seems not worth the risk. Have still to play this week. 0.1 is tiny

      Open Controls
  6. Bobby_Baggio
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Evening all. Is this too soon to do now?

    Livra + Raph > Dalot + Bowen -4

    DDG
    TAA - James - Rudiger - Livra.
    Mount - Salah - Gallagher - BSilva
    Vardy - Dennis

    (Steele) - Raphinha - Hwang - Johnson

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Yes. But I already did Reguillon to Dalot.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Lol so maybe I'll do B.Johnson > Dalot?

        Open Controls
    2. 1314
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      yes, games are not played yet apart from Dennis..

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Maybe just B.Johnson > Dalot?

        Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      You should have ditched them both long ago imo. Be faster in future, it has helped me.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Other issues take over I'm afraid. Sanchez & Son this week

        Open Controls
      2. Going Home
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Livra solid to sit as fourth/fifth defender. Will never be a priority to move on

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby_Baggio
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Ok cheers. B.Johnson > Dalot then?

          Open Controls
          1. Going Home
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            I’d say so. Then maybe raph to Bowen next week for free

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby_Baggio
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Cheers

              Open Controls
    4. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Never swap a bench player for a hit, unless it’s an absolute requirement to raise the funds.

      Open Controls
  7. acidicleo
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Dennis. What a legend!!
    Ticks all the right boxes - points and team value boost.
    Good that xGI doesn't have any points .

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      xG Delta negative points aren't measured properly either. King owners haven't got any other than bpss minuses.

      Open Controls
  8. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Any updates on Jota? Trained today?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Hope not. Dennis 1st sub.

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Ditto.

        I can't wait for both Jota and Vardy to play 20 mins each and keep Dennis on my bench. 🙁

        Open Controls
  9. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    As a Dennis owner it was always 50-50 with the him having the form and King having the stats and penalties.

    Open Controls
    1. Going Home
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Stats don’t get points. Neither do hypothetical penalties. Dennis scores goals (and creates chances for King to fluff). He’s the one

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        35 mins ago

        13 goal involvements, 15 bonus points

        30 points in 4 games for me. Just seen how high his ownership is now.

        Open Controls
        1. FCSB
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I wish I followed you instead of the stats 🙁

          Open Controls
  10. davies
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    King > Dennis worth a transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
    2. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Definitely not if you're playing XFPL.

      Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    5. BrazilianGooner
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Need to be honest, I would certainly be thinking about it if I were in this situation.

      Open Controls
    6. Clintymints
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes 🙂

      Open Controls
    7. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      No. Way to lateral and King is on pens.. if they ever get one.

      Open Controls
    8. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I might go the other way GW20

      Open Controls
  11. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Ranieri made a mistake taking Cleverley off. Watford were on top until that.

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      He was tired. Watford needed that second goal, they always do

      Open Controls
  12. Clintymints
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Dennis is my hero

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/28/fpl-gameweek-13-round-up-sunday-review-injury-news-and-the-things-we-learned/?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_24406604

    Open Controls
  13. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Has there been any press on which Spurs players have Covid? The rumor mill has been oddly quiet on that front.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      The rumour mill was actually in full force. Names were mentioned so many times I logged off.

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      no, not that it matters much now anyway as i presume those that don't have it are isolating, and for those that do have it there will be a staggered return for them as there is a delay between the first and last cases, so Spurs won't be full strength for a couple of weeks at least

      Open Controls
    3. Bleh
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’m prepared to give Son a go against a leaky Leicester defence if the game goes ahead. Then he’s out.

      Open Controls
  14. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Risers: Bernardo (7.7) James (6.3) Dennis (5.8) Gray (5.6) Broja (5.1) Sá (5.1) Fred (5.0) Dalot (4.5)

    Fallers: Son (10.3) Jesus (8.6) Raphinha (6.6) Smith Rowe (6.0) Townsend (5.3) Milivojevic (5.3) Lallana (5.3) Dallas (5.0) McCarthy (4.5) Kabak (4.4)

    Open Controls
    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Xxx

      2-1

      Open Controls
    3. lugs
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      3-0, Broja rise is a nice surprise, cheers

      Open Controls
    4. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Cheers Ragabolly.

      Open Controls
  15. davies
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    ESR > Bernardo for free a no brainer this week right?

    Open Controls
  16. Ruth_NZ
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    You don't get the points he already scored. 😕

    I'd prefer Grealish. Or Mount.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Mbeumo?

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Finally delivering on them underlying stats… maybe King will do the same in 5 weeks time

        Open Controls
      2. Ruth_NZ
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        No, was a reply fail to post above.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Fair enough, hopefully he dries up soon or may get him for Leeds.

          Open Controls
  17. Bleh
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Ugh Friday deadline caught me out again! Expecting a big fat red arrow come the end of the week.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Bleh

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Nicely summed up!

        Open Controls
    2. Costa Nostra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      You need to have a serious look in the mirror and evaluate your poor life decisions....FPL should always be first and foremost. Otherwise you're nothing but a stinking casual! LOL........

      kidding of course

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Lol definitely feeling like a casual this week. Still have Son and Duffy on my bench xD

        Open Controls
  18. Fabreghastly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Dennis is the perfect bencher. Scores goals, Gains TV, and when you do get his points, all of your expert rivals have King 😉

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      not gonna lie, i only got him this week because i had exact funds to get him along with another move that i did, it was just meant to be 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeh, I got him 2 weeks back, purely cos I couldn't afford King, and he was supposed to be sat on my bench. I'll take that!

        Open Controls
      2. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I got Dennis in as a way to get Jota. Jota got 14 and Dennis 10 that gameweek. It was so lovely 🙂

        Open Controls
  19. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Alonso
    Salah Jota Bilva Gallagher
    Antonio King

    Foster Raphinha Livramento Davis

    1FT, 5.0itb

    Early thoughts on what to do here please?

    Raph >> ??, and play over who?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just relax with 9 games left.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Sorry 8.

        Open Controls
      2. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have ADHD

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          You'll be doing well if all the starting 11 play next GW.
          Closer to deadline gets better answers.

          Open Controls
  20. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    England doing the rain dance.

    Open Controls
    1. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Hopefully improve our tactics for the next test.

      Open Controls
  21. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Selling Mbeumo for ESR in 15 has hurt, hoping for some ESR luck. Probably selling if he does nothing.

    Open Controls
  22. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    King had shot off the post & wasted big chance. At his price he is still good value. Would it really surprise if he burns his sellers vs Burnley or Palace?

    Open Controls
  23. noquarternt
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Didn’t realise Dennis/King was such a bizarre rivalry on here.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.