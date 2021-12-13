FPL team news: Gameweek 17 updates on City, Covid, Livramento, Toney and more

We’ve got all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information in our first press conference summary ahead of Gameweek 17.

Eight Premier League managers faced the media on Monday, while we also had fresh quotes from Ralf Rangnick – recorded after the win over Norwich City on Saturday but only released from embargo today – on the Manchester United team news situation.

We’ll cover the latest injury news from both United and Brentford below but those two teams may not even have a fixture in Gameweek 17, with the Red Devils hit by a coronavirus outbreak and in talks with the Premier League over whether Tuesday’s match in west London goes ahead.

We’ll be back tomorrow for a round-up of the outstanding team news from elsewhere in the division but with three matches being played on Thursday, there is a strong chance that we won’t get to hear from all 20 Premier League managers before the FPL deadline.

Don’t forget to check out our gradually updated Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed ahead of Tuesday’s cut-off at 18:00 GMT, while Az and Neale will also be back with their regular video round-up.

MANCHESTER CITY

Joao Cancelo will miss the visit of Leeds United after picking up his fifth booking of the season on Saturday, while Ferran Torres remains out with a foot problem.

Other than that, though, City are injury-free, with even Ilkay Gundogan (back) seemingly being given the all-clear by his manager.

“Everyone is fit except Ferran [Torres].” – Pep Guardiola

MANCHESTER UNITED

Paul Pogba (thigh) and Raphael Varane (hamstring) remain out ahead of the doomed-looking trip to Brentford but Edinson Cavani (tendon) and Anthony Martial (knee) haven’t completely been ruled out and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (knock) is expected back.

There was no word from Ralf Rangnick on Nemanja Matic (illness) and Juan Mata (illness), however.

“A few players are available again. Luke Shaw, who was in the squad today, Wan-Bissaka will be available again on Tuesday, and even Edi [Cavani] might be an option, so we have to wait and see. “After the final training session before the Palace game… [Martial] informed the doctor and the medical department that the pain on his knee is too big. We have to wait and see, maybe he can train tomorrow but I have to speak to the doctor first.” – Ralf Rangnick

“I think now [Sat night] is too early to speak about that. I would wait to see how the players have recovered tomorrow or Monday. Tomorrow they will train with the players that haven’t played or have only played a couple of minutes today. I saw the game against Brentford on Friday and it’s a very high-intensity team, more physical than Norwich played today. We need to be aware and prepared for that different level of intensity. We have to wait and see.” – Ralf Rangnick on rotation

BRENTFORD

Ivan Toney (Covid-19) is expected back after a 10-day stint in self-isolation but in what capacity remains to be seen, with Thomas Frank highlighting the damage to fitness levels that a spell in quarantine can have.

“Hopefully, Ivan [Toney] is available, we’ll find out later today. To be fair, I don’t think it’s benefitted his fitness, the last 10 days, but it’s a big boost that he’s available for the game. Let’s see tomorrow if I will start him or he will come off the bench.” – Thomas Frank

Sergi Canos is back from suspension and there are no other concerns from last Friday’s win over Watford.

SOUTHAMPTON

Che Adams (hamstring) and Stuart Armstrong (calf) will miss the trip to Crystal Palace but the news was more positive on Adam Armstrong (muscle) and Armando Broja (muscle), even if Wednesday may come too soon for the pair.

Tino Livramento has a minor cut, meanwhile.

“I think for [Adams], it’s still not 100% clear how long it will take. Definitely not available for the Wednesday game. “Tino [Livramento] had a cut on his muscle, it’s a little bit swollen but hopefully not an issue for him to play. “Arma and Broja, they are both maybe available – we don’t know it yet. We are happy that the injuries are not too serious, so it looks good. Both couldn’t train today, so we’ll have a look if it’s early enough for Wednesday. We don’t know yet but it doesn’t look that bad.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

With Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy out, Willy Caballero will continue between the posts.

“[Fraser Forster] is out still for Wednesday, maybe Saturday back. Stuey [Armstrong] is still not in the team sessions.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Mohammed Salisu and Oriol Romeu both return from suspension.

ASTON VILLA

Steven Gerrard confirmed that two Villa players have tested positive for Covid-19 but, respecting medical confidentiality, didn’t identify the squad members affected.

“I made a decision [to cancel training] yesterday because it was a recovery day and we are on the back of receiving a couple of positive Covid cases, I thought common sense was to just cancel the session until we were all retested. “We’ve got a couple of staff and a couple of players missing for the foreseeable future but the vast majority have come through a testing process this morning. “I think I’ll stick to the medical confidentiality [and not name names].” – Steven Gerrard

Bertrand Traore (thigh) and Leon Bailey (thigh) remain out, while Marvelous Nakamba (knee) has joined them on the sidelines.

“Marvelous Nakamba will miss the game through injury. He’s recently had an MRI scan which has confirmed a knee issue. He’ll be missing this side of Christmas for sure. He’ll go and see a specialist on Tuesday, and we’ll have a further update for you then. He’ll certainly be missing tomorrow night on the back of the game at Anfield.” – Steven Gerrard

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Graham Potter reported “three or four” positive Covid cases among the Brighton squad but, as Gerrard above, didn’t name names when facing the media on Monday.

Steven Alzate (ankle), Danny Welbeck (hamstring), Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring), Lewis Dunk (knee) and Adam Webster (calf) all remain out, while Shane Duffy is suspended.

Adam Lallana could be back on the bench after a recent calf problem, however, and Leandro Trossard (elbow) is fit.

“It’s around [eight or nine players out] with the combination of injury and a bit of Covid. Lewis Dunk, we’ll miss, we won’t see him until January. Adam Webster is getting close, outside chance for the weekend but not this game. Jeremy Sarmiento has had his operation, that’s gone well, but obviously not available for the game. Shane [Duffy] is suspended and a bit of illness as well. “We are at around three/four [positive cases] and that is something we have to deal with. We are just checking to make sure it is at that number. “We’ve not talked about [postponing the game]. We have had some tests today and then make a decision as to whether we do another one tomorrow. We just want to make sure it does not get too serious. “[Leo Trossard] is fine, one of the bits of good news! “Adam [Lallana] has got a chance of making the bench on Wednesday, so that’s really positive. Danny Welbeck has made good progresss but the game on Wednesday comes too soon for him.” – Graham Potter

LEEDS UNITED

It’s as you were for Leeds, with Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Patrick Bamford (hamstring), Robin Koch (illness), Rodrigo (heel) and Pascal Struijk (knee) all remaining on the sidelines but no further bodies joining them.

“No new injuries from the last game, no new players returning. At the moment, there’s no news on whether [Kalvin Phillips] going to be operated on.” – Marcelo Bielsa

BURNLEY

Ashley Barnes (thigh) remains a medium-term absentee, while the money will be on Maxwel Cornet missing out again as he hadn’t trained as of Monday.

Connor Roberts and Dale Stephens are recovering from an infection and Covid-19 respectively.

“Touch and go with Maxwel [Cornet] so we’ll have to wait on that one. The challenge if he can’t make Wednesday, is can he make Saturday? We’ll have to wait and see. “Barnesy is still a bit longer term. Dale Stephens is back out of Covid but needs to catch up now. Connor [Roberts] has come out of hospital and is gradually getting better from a serious infection, so we hope that settles down.” – Sean Dyche

NORWICH CITY

Dean Smith revealed that Norwich only have one confirmed COVID case so far, Christos Tzolis.

The Norwich boss added that Milot Rashica (groin), Christoph Zimmermann (ankle), Grant Hanley (shoulder) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) all remain out, while Mathias Normann (pelvic) is not quite ready for a return.

Brandon Williams is available again after being ineligible to face Manchester United in Gameweek 16, while Ben Gibson (groin) will train today.

