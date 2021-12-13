602
Community December 13

Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 17

602 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead continues with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this year are the Scouts Joe LepperNeale RiggGeoff Dance and Tom Freeman, FPL Wire’s Zophar, from the Hall of Fame Fabio BorgesFPLMatthewYavuz Kabuk and Tom Stephenson, Blackbox’s Az and Mark Sutherns, FPL “celebrities” LTFPL AndyMagnus Carlsen and FPL General plus last year’s mini-league winner Les Caldwell.

“I don’t know where I’m goin’

But I sure know where I’ve been

Hanging on the promises in songs of yesterday

An’ I’ve made up my mind, I ain’t wasting no more time

Here I go again, here I go again”

Not again. This all feels strangely familiar, as our preparations for the weekend were once again blighted by Covid-19 cases and a match cancellation – even when the action started, it felt like we were repeating everything one more time as VAR grabbed the headlines after a raft of dubious penalty decisions.

Perhaps more alarming was that ominous feeling it is going to get much, much worse as midweek rotation and further Covid chaos beckons, no matter how many hits we take or how much we have boosted our bench strength.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

The race to be the greatest of ‘The Great and The Good’ is looking to be closer than the Formula One finale as Az regained the advantage over FPL General and Tom Stephenson, but there are still only 11 points separating the top three.

Yet, it was a little further down the table where we find this week’s top performer, as Yavuz Kabuk scored 79 points, gained a green arrow of 75k and moved off the bottom, leaving Mark Sutherns – who probably for his own sanity no longer reads these updates – cast adrift in 15th.

Conor Gallagher (£6.1m) was no doubt the hero for Yavuz with his 15-point haul but Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m) continued to prove his doubters wrong with a second double-digit return and Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m) was Saturday’s unlikely assist supreme.

Spare a thought for Zophar and Tom Stephenson, who would have been this week’s joint top scorers but for leaving Gallagher’s 15 points on their bench.

TRANSFERS

This is a summary of the transfers for this week :

Az – King, Ronaldo (Toney, Kane)

LTFPL Andy – Ronaldo (Kane)

Fabio Borges – Ronaldo, James, Sissoko, Guaita (Toney, Son, Livramento, Foster)

Joe Lepper – Ronaldo, Bowen (Kane, Raphinha)

Geoff Dance – Antonio, Rashford, King (Brownhill, Kane, Toney)

FPL General – Bowen, Bernardo Silva (Son, Brownhill)

Les Caldwell – De Gea, Dennis, Mount (Steele, Kane, Raphinha)

Magnus Carlsen – Antonio, Cancelo, King, De Gea (Toney, Sanchez, Kane, Williams)

Mark Sutherns – Dennis, Bowen (Toney, Son)

FPL Matthew – Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, King (Toney, Kane, Raphina)

Neale Rigg – Bowen, Ronaldo (Kane, Raphinha)

Tom Freeman – Ronaldo, Dalot, Guaita (Kane, Regulion, Foster)

Tom Stephenson – King, Ronaldo (Toney, Kane)

Yavuz Kabuk – Bowen, Bernardo Silva (Jota, Raphinha)

Zophar – King, Ronaldo (Kane, Toney)

Hits, hits and more hits as the Spurs postponement plunged The Great and The Good into panic, with 14 of the 15 selling Tottenham players with Magnus Carlsen and Fabio Borges taking their first transfer penalties of the season in style by spending eight points.

Les Caldwell again proved to have impeccable timing: David De Gea (£5.0m), Emmanuel Dennis (£5.8m) and Mason Mount (£7.6m) all provided immediate returns.

TEMPLATE

The template for ‘The Great and The Good’ is as follows, with the number in brackets showing how many teams each player appears in:

Foster (9), Ramsdale (6)

Alexander-Arnold (15), Cancelo (15), James (13), Livramento (11), Alonso (6)

Salah (15), Jota (13), Mbuemo (7), Brownhill (6), Gallagher/Raphinha/Bowen (5)

Antonio (13), King (12), Ronaldo (11)

Unsurprisingly, the forward line has seen an overhaul, as popular transfers of Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) and Joshua King (£5.8m) coming in for Harry Kane (£12.1m) and Ivan Toney (£6.6m) are replicated in the overall squad template.

There appears to be less consensus on the fourth midfield spot. Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m) and Gallagher have joined the debate but did they all forget James Maddison (£6.8m)?

FOLLOWING THE TEMPLATE

As we enter the festive period, I thought it’d be worth investigating ‘The Great and The Good’ squads to see how template they are by using Live FPL (built by Ragabolly) which, along with live rank updates, provides a comparison of your squad against the template. You can read how this is calculated here.

You can see below how the squads compare, plus how this compares to Gameweek 3 when I last had a look under the covers. Bear in mind that the usual guidance is a 50-70% match that allows for a balance of ownership and differential.

There is no doubt that the template is working again as our top three of Az, Tom Stephenson and FPL General have a rating of 86-87%.

If you want differentials then keep an eye on Geoff Dance, Les Caldwell and Tom Freeman, although the latter two were more successful this week, Mount and Diogo Dalot (£4.5m) are good examples of how they have made themselves stand out.

CUP UPDATE

Before I go, as always there were a couple of cup upsets to report on. Kamelista gets the headlines for dumping Mark Sutherns out of the cup, despite being ranked at over two million and having not made a transfer since Gameweek 10.

However, the biggest giant-killing was Khaled Costa, whose score of 74 was enough to see off FPL General – some 5,127,939 places ahead of Costa in the overall rankings.

CONCLUSION

There’s no time to think before we jump into our next round of chaos, with Aston Villa and Manchester United the latest clubs to make us worry about further postponements. Now is not the time to have inactive benches so boost that pine but brace yourself for some seasonal disappointment.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now and remember: don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me here on Twitter.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

602 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Might get Flappyhandski for DDG if the Utd Spurs game is off too.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Utd Bha game*

      Open Controls
  2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    mail reporting fears of the season being shut down

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      i think it will be for a month or so

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Let's hope not.

      Open Controls
    3. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      No chance. It was the same last year around Christmas. Shutting down the Prem would have little to no impact. Might aswell stop football altogether forever

      Open Controls
    4. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      They'll surely implement more stringent restrictions before putting the season on hold.

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yup. Playing to empty stadiums would be an option before outright cancelling.

        Open Controls
    5. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      With the asteroid set to hit?

      Open Controls
    6. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      mail reporting fear?!

      you don't say...

      Open Controls
  3. Ruinenlust
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Will Jota stert?

    Open Controls
    1. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      yes.

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
  4. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    What to prioritise with 1FT, 1.7m

    a) Playing 2nd GK
    b) Upgrade Brownhill (to someone like Gallagher)
    c) Vardy (if game postponed)

    DDG**
    TAA | Dias | James | Livra
    Salah | Jota | Bernardo
    Vardy* | Antonio | Dennis

    Foster | Cancelo | Gimlour | Brownhill

    Open Controls
    1. Belli2007
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      If you are going to get Gallagher then he is going up tonight....but a second keeper might help especially if Utd match at weekend also off

      Open Controls
  5. Belli2007
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Hmmm....1FT

    Ramsdale (Steer)
    James, Trent, Livra, (Williams, Cancelo)
    Foden, Jota, Salah, Bowen, Gray
    Vardy, King (ASM)

    ASM going down in price tonight and want to upgrade Gray to Gallagher, do I put in Dennis for ASM despite having King...but of a benching nightmare but Vardy could be at risk.....

    Open Controls
    1. Belli2007
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      and Dennis and Gallagher both rising

      Open Controls
  6. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Wonder how many saying keep Ronaldo have already used a transfer. 12.5m is a lot of funds to have sat on your bench and their weekend game must be at risk too.

    Open Controls
    1. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Well, for the record I've had Ronaldo since gw4 and I've been advocating the keep.

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      That’s the issue- if I knew it was only 1 game would hold

      Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I have a free up my sleeve and am definitely keeping.

      Open Controls
    4. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      He's a keep if the Brighton game goes ahead.

      Open Controls
  7. gart888
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Good to roll this with 0.2 ITB?

    Guaita
    TAA James Rudiger
    Salah Jota Bernardo Bowen
    Antonio Vardy Dennis

    Livramento Sissoko Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yep!

      2FT this weekend will be gold

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Cheers. Thanks.

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yeah looks fine.

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  8. Ibralicious
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Best move? Steele might start since Sanchez has COVID.

    Steele
     TAA - Rüdiger -  Livramento
    Salah - Bernardo - Raphinha - ESR* 
    Ronaldo* - Antonio - Dennis  

    (De Gea* - McArthur* - Reguilón* - Cancelo*) - 0.5 ITB

    A) Ronaldo —> Watkins
    B) Ronaldo + Mcarthur —> Watkins + Jota (-4)
    C) Ronaldo + Mcarthur + Steele —> Watkins + Jota + Ramsdale (-8)

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Sanchez has Covid ?, ffs that's 7 now potentially out of my team 🙁

      to answer your question B)

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  9. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Any chance Spurs vs Lei goes ahead? I can field 10 if so which isn't too bad.

    Open Controls
  10. Slurpy
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Best 4th defender 5.1 and under?

    Open Controls
    1. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Cash
      Tierney

      Open Controls
    2. Krafty Werks
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Cash, Coufal, Tomiyasu...in that order.

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Cash Coufal Tierney

      Open Controls
  11. Adam Johnson
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Would you sell Vardy for Dennis to fund Mbeumo and Brownhill to Gallagher and Bowen for a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Maybe just Vardy to Dennis and Mbeumo to Bowen or Gallagher for free?

      Open Controls
      1. Adam Johnson
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Yeah maybe, I can also get Bernardo or Mount. Already have Foden

        Open Controls
    2. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
  12. John78
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Mbeumo to Gallagher or Bowen?
    My league rivals have Gallagher.

    Have Antonio if that matters

    Open Controls
    1. Serendipity
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Gallagher - cheaper with similar xg xa and spreads the risk with this covid flare up.

      Open Controls
  13. BrazilianGooner
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Keeping an eye on this free hit team after all this disaster…

    Martinez (Gunarsson)
    TAA, James, Dias (Konsa, Amartey)
    Salah, Jota, Foden, Gallagher (Mendy)
    Lukaku, Dennis, Watkins

    Open Controls
  14. Adam Johnson
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    What to do here?

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Alonso Livra
    Salah Jota Foden
    Antonio Vardy

    Foster Broja Cancelo Mbeumo

    0.5m in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. Adam Johnson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Brownhill also

      Open Controls
  15. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    one more cancellation then we have the perfect storm

    Open Controls
    1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Free hits galore

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Spurs probably goes...

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        yip

        Open Controls
  16. Captain Beefheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Bit of a worry about the Thursday games, plenty of time for them to be cancelled, something to consider?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Certainly if captain is Salah vice captain player tomorrow

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      if you're on a FH sure, if not then no need to stress over it since everybody is in the same boat

      Open Controls
  17. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Esr to

    A) foden (have bsilva + only 0.1 left if i want to upgrade dalot & lamptey later)
    B) mount
    C) galagher
    D) odegard/saka

    Open Controls
  18. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Man U game on Saturday must also be a risk ?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      Absolutely. Brighton cases too.

      Open Controls
  19. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Wondering now if holding is best option and go into weekend with 2 transfers? Fortune (I think!) to still have WC

    A Hold
    B Ronaldo to Antonio free
    C Ronaldo ESR to Antonio Foden -4

    Guaita
    TAA James Alonso
    Salah Jota Bowen Gallagher ESR
    Watkins Dennis

    Foster Livramento Ronaldo Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      hold probably, you will be better than most

      Open Controls
    3. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A since you have a playing first sub

      Open Controls
  20. Adam Johnson
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Think I have my moves.

    Vardy to Dennis and Mbeumo to Bernardo for free.

    Open Controls
  21. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    A lot of fires to consider but hows this for a plan for this GW?

    DDG
    TAA, Alonso, James, Liv
    Salah, Jota, Bowen, Gallagher
    Antonio, Ronaldo

    Foster, Cancelo, Normann, Davis

    Thinking do Davis and Foster to Gelhardt and Bachmann for -4. I know not the most exciting move but if both get 90 it 'should' cancel out the hit and I've at least got a better bench to help through these crazy GWs.

    I should get the likes of Normann and Cancelo back the following GW, just hope that Man U only miss 1 game

    Open Controls
    1. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Like those moves

      Open Controls
  22. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    DDG not playing, who to upgrade Foster to with a free transfer?
    Good to keep some funds ITB but Villa have great fixtures and could be good diff around this period

    a) Guaita + 1.1m
    b) Bachmann + 1.5m
    c) Emi Martinez + 0.2m
    d) Ramsdale + 0.7m
    e) Other?

    Open Controls
    1. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      have 5.7m to play with

      Open Controls
    2. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I'm tempted with Bachmann myself

      Open Controls
      1. klopptimusprime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        the most logical move

        Open Controls
  23. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Got priced out of getting ddg last gw by 0.1m. Had to go with Ramsdale. Lucky days.

    Open Controls
    1. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Very jealous

      Open Controls
  24. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Why are people selling Cancelo because of a 1 match ban?
    He's dropping tonight

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Fair few other issues going on, I suspect they need to try and get 11 out.

      Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Yeah, makes no sense. He was due a rest anyway.

      Open Controls
  25. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Must be the so called casuals that I keep hearing about (!)

    Open Controls
  26. New Article
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/14/brentford-v-man-utd-postponed-as-gameweek-17-hit-by-covid-news/

    Open Controls
  27. Ruinenlust
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Time to sell Ronaldo?

    Open Controls
  28. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Really up the creek right now with this squad. Gonna take a -8 just to field a full squad.

    DDG
    TAA/James/Dalot/Cancelo/Livra
    Salah/Jota/Bilva/ESR/Allan
    CR7/Antonio/Dennis

    Any suggestions as to what to bring in for CR7, DDG and Dakota or Livra?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.