FPL team news: Gameweek 17 injury updates ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

We’ve got all the important Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information for Gameweek 17 in our Wednesday press conference summary.

You can catch the headline updates from Tuesday’s pressers – featuring Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Leeds United, Manchester City, Manchester United, Norwich City and Southampton – via this link here.

We’ve yet to hear from the six managers whose teams play on Thursday, so we’ll instead round up what we know at the bottom of this piece.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

Az and Neale’s video round-up can be viewed below:

ARSENAL

The club released a statement on Tuesday confirming that, following a disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be their club captain and will not take part in Wednesday’s match against West Ham United. The forward sat out the win over Southampton, playing just five minutes of the previous game at Everton.

Elsewhere, Sead Kolasinac (ankle) is still out and Bernd Leno has been suffering with a groin injury but the rest of the squad is fine, including Emile Smith Rowe (groin) – an unused substitute at the weekend.

“The rest is always good, hopefully we had all the negative tests of the players and regarding that it is obviously a big concern with everything that is happening in the league and in the country but hopefully everybody will be available and fit.” – Mikel Arteta

WEST HAM UNITED

David Moyes believes Aaron Cresswell could make the Arsenal match, having missed the last three matches with a lower back injury.

“I think we’ve got people who’ve got injuries. We’re hoping Cresswell [has] got a chance and we’re pushing hard. At the moment we have no Covid in the camp. It’s a real tough shift to play three games in six days – it’s not easy.”

Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Ben Johnson (hamstring) and Kurt Zouma (hamstring) remain on the sidelines, as does Ryan Fredericks (groin).

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Raul Jimenez‘s red card at Manchester City sees him suspended for the trip to Brighton, although Bruno Lage has no additions problems alongside long-term absentees Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (muscle) and Pedro Neto (knee).

CRYSTAL PALACE

The only news from Patrick Vieira is that Joachim Andersen (hamstring) is “fit and available” for their Wednesday match. The squad appears to be clear of Covid and Tyrick Mitchell’s exit against Everton was just a “precautionary substitution”, so it’s only James McArthur (hamstring) and Nathan Ferguson (match fitness) who are unavailable.

WATFORD

Adam Masina (thigh) and Francisco Sierralta (hamstring) will be assessed after rejoining training, although Christian Kabasele has picked up a further knock to keep him away from first-team action. Ben Foster (groin), Ismaila Sarr (knee), Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring), Peter Etebo (thigh) and Kwadwo Baah (ankle) remain out for the foreseeable.

The following teams have a post-deadline press conference, so previous information is used:

LIVERPOOL

Diogo Jota made an appearance from the bench against Aston Villa, while Divock Origi (knee) and Roberto Firmino (hamstring) are possibly set to feature against Newcastle United on Thursday.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita made appearances in Milan after calf and hamstring problems, meaning Nathaniel Phillips (cheekbone), Curtis Jones (eye) and Harvey Elliott (ankle) are the main absentees.

CHELSEA

Ben Chilwell (knee) and Mateo Kovacic (Covid) are expected to miss out again, with Saturday’s 3-2 win over Leeds seemingly providing no new worries.

N’Golo Kante (knee) and Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) are back in training.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

With Sunday’s match at Brighton postponed, there have been no recent quotes on Spurs’ situation. Names were rumoured but never confirmed for positive Covid-19 tests yet, as it stands, their game against Leicester City on Thursday is set to proceed.

Away from the virus, Cristian Romero (hamstring) is out until early 2022 with a hamstring injury, although Sergio Reguilon (muscle) and Giovani Lo Celso (knock) should now be ready to play – providing they aren’t among the players struck down by coronavirus.

LEICESTER CITY

Although Covid had heavily impacted the Foxes’ squad before their Napoli clash, they made light work of Newcastle on Sunday.

The 4-0 win came without James Justin (knee/match fitness) and Wesley Fofana (leg) as well as the ill Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman, Jannik Vestergaard, Ayoze Perez, Daniel Amartey and Hamza Choudhury. Of those, Rodgers said he was only expecting back Amartey.

Jonny Evans left the match after five minutes because of a hamstring problem.

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh/toe), Tom Davies (knee) and Yerry Mina (calf) remain out, while Allan (muscle) and Richarlison (calf) are doubts.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Until Eddie Howe speaks pre-match, Paul Dummett (calf) is the only known injury among Newcastle’s senior squad.

For other help and advice, from our weekly Scout Picks to team reveals, head to our complete Gameweek 17 guide below:

