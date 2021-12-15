342
Team News December 15

FPL team news: Firmino in contention, Leicester and Spurs Covid latest

342 Comments
Share

There’s nothing we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can do with any fresh team news information for Gameweek 17 but there were some notable quotes to come out of Wednesday’s final round of pre-match press conferences.

The half-dozen teams in question – Liverpool, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur – are all in action on Thursday night, Covid-permitting.

LIVERPOOL

Divock Origi (knee) seems set to join Harvey Elliott (ankle), Adrian (calf) and Nat Phillips (cheekbone) on the sidelines for the visit of Newcastle but Curtis Jones (eye) and Roberto Firmino (hamstring) have been back in training and could come into contention this Thursday.

“I really don’t like to talk about it because always when I say something like, ‘It looks really good’, then I get a call, but it looks OK in the moment. No new injuries.

“Bobby is back in full training, Curtis yesterday in big parts of training. That leaves Harvey out obviously long term and Divock has a little issue, and Adrian obviously. So the rest should be fine.” – Jurgen Klopp

CHELSEA

Ben Chilwell (knee) and Mateo Kovacic (Covid-19) remain sidelined for the visit of Everton but N’Golo Kante (knee) and Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) have returned to training and will be in the squad on Thursday, with Thomas Tuchel confirming that the Frenchman would be on the bench against the Toffees. 

“N’Golo will be back on the bench tomorrow, he did the last two training sessions. Trevoh Chalobah did the last two training sessions, will also be back in the squad. It’s Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell out.

“Mateo is released [from self-isolation] the day after tomorrow, then we need to see. He’s been out seven or eight weeks in summary with injury and Covid. It’s one thing to have NG and Mateo back [but] is this really NG? Is this really Mateo? I doubt this. It will take a while [for them to recover their best].”

Tuchel was asked about Romelu Lukaku‘s fitness and hinted at a possible start on Thursday:

“I think he can play 70+ [minutes] but it depends on how the game goes.”

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Antonio Conte reveals that Spurs were training with only 13-14 senior players on Sunday but today that number stands at 16.

The Lilywhites boss added that even those now free of Covid-19 won’t be in the “right physical condition” to face Leicester, saying that a request for the game to be postponed was rejected by the Premier League.

“The situation has not changed so much. Players are back in training and other players are continuing to be isolated. Those players who are back in training, they need time to be fit and find again a good physical condition.

“The Covid is not only 10 days and many times brings with this virus a situation that you make your body not so strong. For this reason you have players injured after Covid.” – Antonio Conte

Cristian Romero is out with a hamstring injury but the identities of those players affected by coronavirus haven’t been officially confirmed.

LEICESTER CITY

Brendan Rodgers echoed Conte’s comments above, saying that the Foxes too had submitted a rebuffed request to the Premier League for the match to be called off.

Rodgers revealed that Jonny Evans (hamstring) and Caglar Soyuncu (hamstring) have joined Wesley Fofana (leg) and James Justin (knee) on the Leicester injury list and added that only Daniel Amartey of his illness-affected group of players would be back for Thursday’s fixture, so Ademola Lookman, Hamza Choudhury, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jannik Vestergaard, Ayoze Perez, Filip Benkovic and Vontae Daley-Campbell all look set to remain sidelined. Even Amartey, though, won’t be ready to start.

“It’s a similar group of players that have been out that will continue to be out. Daniel Amartey is back. He’s only just returned after a period of time out, so we can’t consider him to start the game, but apart from that, it will be the same squad minus Jonny and Çağs.

“[Evans] is not as bad as first feared. The scan’s come through as best as we probably could have hoped for, but of course he’ll struggle for tomorrow’s game and we’ll see where he’s at for the weekend. It’s still a possibility [for the weekend].

“We’ll see how [Soyuncu’s] recovery goes over the next few days. It could be up to a week or so, between that and seven to 11 days. It all depends on the individual and how they recover. If you watch the game back, you’ll see it’s right towards the end of the game.” – Brendan Rodgers

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh/toe), Tom Davies (knee) and Yerry Mina (calf) remain on the sidelines for Gameweek 17, while Lucas Digne (illness), Richarlison (calf) and Andros Townsend (foot) are fresh additions to the injury list and Seamus Coleman is being assessed for bone bruising and tissue damage ahead of Thursday.

“Andros [Townsend] has a broken bone, so that will take some time. We need to see what the specialists say. Seamus [Coleman] has a swollen foot but he’s pushing. We will assess him then decide about tomorrow. [Digne] was [originally] in the 11 starters and today he said that he was ill, and he’s not available for tomorrow.” – Rafael Benitez

Allan (adductor) looks set to recover, however.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Federico Fernandez (thigh) has joined Paul Dummett (calf) on the injury list ahead of the trip to Liverpool but there were no other fitness concerns reported in Eddie Howe’s pre-match presser.

“We have Paul Dummett out long-term – he’s making good progress, so we’re hopeful of getting him back at some stage soon, although he’s not trained with the group yet.

“We’ve lost Federico Fernández due to an injury – we’re not sure as to the extent of that injury yet but he’ll certainly miss this game and probably the majority of the games over the festive period, I think.” – Eddie Howe

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

342 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Depending on MU fixtures next week I have some thoughts…

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Cancelo, James, Alonso
    Salah, Jota, Foden, Gallagher
    Vardy, Antonio

    Foster, Dennis, Livramento, Brownhill
    2ft, 1.4itb

    a/ Vardy + Alonso > Ronaldo + 5.0 (Cash, Dier, Tierney)
    b/ Vardy > Jesus / Lacazette
    c/ Vardy + Brownhill > KDB + 4.5

    KDB one seems most fun and ambitious.
    Ronaldo most logical if MU play.
    Rolling a transfer seems the most responsible.

    Open Controls
    1. Clay Davis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      I would do Vardy to Watkins and roll the other. Your team is in great shape!

      Open Controls
  2. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Anyone know if Duffy is still nailed, I know he has been injured for a bit.

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      He’s suspended this week.
      Think that the other injuries in the defense will make him a starter again - but I think he lost the role on form originally (well not injury at least).

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Think he's only suspended for tonight. With Dunk & Webster injuries he should be a starter.

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Thanks, basically looking for a playing defender up to 4.1M.

        Same question regarding Goode (Brentford) not sure if he will continue to be a regular or not?

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 10 mins ago

          Williams, but prob no more than 2 points from your bench.

          Open Controls
          1. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            Yeah Williams could be an option.

            Thanks

            Open Controls
        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          Playing due to injuries as well afaik. Their keeper is a bit crap too, wouldn't go there.

          Manquillo at Newcastle or maybe Williams at Norwich, very slim pickings.

          Open Controls
  3. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    "The European Club Association has written to inform CAF through FIFA that they currently have no intention to release their African players for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon."

    https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1471147770165829643?t=lF2UrGBxFAGB_qN51e0Pqw&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      As a liverpool fan, this is great news. As a King owner,.......not so much

      Open Controls
    2. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Interesting. So Omicron could see (all?) players staying at home then?

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Oh dear. I can understand the reasoning behind it, but it does seem a bit ignorant as I'm sure if this was next year this wouldn't be said for the World Cup.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        I wrote something below, but I think you captured it better +1

        Open Controls
    4. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Valid concern(s) and you would hope some common sense will come to prevail. I don't know what the answer is, as all football bodies have their own legitimate mandate and programme.

      Open Controls
  4. pundit of punts
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Kane hatty this game week after everyone has sold him considering all the defensive injuries Leicester have

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Maybe if Amartey plays, he's not far off San Marino level.

      Open Controls
    2. jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      I've captained him for his 2 pointers, now that I've sold him, it wouldn't surprise me.

      Open Controls
  5. MagicMessi
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Keep Ronaldo or sell ?

    Open Controls
    1. MagicMessi
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Manunited game is on or be postponed ?

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Keep if BHA is on

      Open Controls
      1. MagicMessi
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        We should know before deadline ?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          Think so

          Open Controls
        2. Limbo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          I think so, if they're calling it off they'll want to sooner rather than later for fans / media.

          Open Controls
        3. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          Wait until up to deadline. 12:30 kickoff so should definitely know early on Saturday morning.

          https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-utd-training-carrington-news-22466323#comments-wrapper

          Open Controls
  6. GreennRed
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Did Man Utd train today or just drive their cars around a carpark?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      They were doing the Nakamura bus challenge but in cars

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Why couldn't they get a tester to go round to their houses for tests? Surely reduces chances of possible infection?

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          I read earlier in the week that despite having no positive cases that Arsenal reverted to doing the same thing to try to stay ahead of the game, it was a policy that was taken up either by the PL as a whole or by most clubs after the first covid break, as well as a bunch of other emergency measures.

          Open Controls
        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          Would you like your company coming into your house giving you a test, deeming if you're fit to work? I wouldn't.

          I'd go to the car park. That way, I get my day-rate

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            Good point.

            Open Controls
  7. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    White header from a corner would be nice...

    Open Controls
    1. Dsmythy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      1 header on goal all season. I admire your optimism

      Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      White owner myself. More chance of a long ball over the top resulting in an assist.

      Open Controls
  8. MagicMessi
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Jota to Foden / Gundogan ? Also have grealesh)

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Foden is brilliant when he comes more central. For a few games he did most of his work on the leftwing.

      Guess Leeds opened up a bit like a can of worms for them!

      Open Controls
      1. MagicMessi
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Yes agree ... I also hope he stays center not shift to left wing

        Open Controls
      2. MagicMessi
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Him or Gundo?

        Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Any news around Jota?

        Open Controls
        1. MagicMessi
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          No bad news i jist want to double up on city bcuz i expect him to frustrate me with firminho around and him missing chances

          Open Controls
      • Echoes
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Why selling Jota?

        Open Controls
        1. MagicMessi
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          My midfield : Gallager Jota Salah Grealesh Bowen. Want Foden or Gundo so bad and cant find one to sacrifice

          Open Controls
          1. Echoes
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 7 mins ago

            Personally, I'd do Grealish -> Foden if you must. Jota will become vital soon once Salah+Mane leave for AfCoN.

            Open Controls
            1. MagicMessi
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              Cant do it without a -4 but thanks cheers!

              Open Controls
    3. pundit of punts
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Regarding ESR and Martinelli on last page

      ESR has been fantastic this season and would never have been dropped if not for the injury

      But now that he has been out of the team due to injury and the replacement comes in and plays brilliantly, it’s his shirt to lose now.

      ESR has to wait on the bench for a dip in form elsewhere to get a Start again.

      Always the case in football.

      Mind you, different thing for star players like Salah, Ronaldo etc though.

      Arteta may think otherwise but that’s how I look at it.

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Was wondering if ESR was starting tonight, cheers.

        Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        They lost to Everton without him. His form makes him undroppable.

        Open Controls
        1. pundit of punts
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          How does form come into the equation when he has missed 2 games in a row?

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            Because he's probably the best player on the team. Not just as an attacking threat but as a creative player and leads by example. Not like FF, Arteta can't pick from his Arsenal mids to start from 266 mids like us, has maybe 10 to choose his mids from and Smith Rowe is quality. More than that though, he rates ESR very highly. If he played last game it might have been 6-0.

            Open Controls
            1. pundit of punts
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              So, you consider the great ‘form’ the others are in before dropping them?

              Open Controls
              1. pundit of punts
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 7 mins ago

                *you won’t

                Open Controls
              2. GreennRed
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 2 mins ago

                From here. Which is probably looking at Opta stats for form. But if one or two were ripping it up in training they might get in for me, not sure what Arteta's is though. A form player is confident and probably picks himself. I watched them against United when they played some lovely football but deserved to lose because they were naive. Not surprising as they have a young team, many learning their craft.

                Open Controls
        2. pundit of punts
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Also, if form is the most important pararmeter, then how does Arteta drop any of Ode, Saka or Martinelli?

          They have all been in great form

          Open Controls
      3. jason_ni
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        If I was a betting man, I'd say he's back in the 11 if fit.

        Open Controls
      4. JUNITED
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        They can still play ESR Odegaard Saka behind Laca.

        Open Controls
        1. pundit of punts
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          Martinelli has been great

          Does he get dropped?

          Open Controls
          1. Dthinger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            yes, he does

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 10 mins ago

              I'd drop Lacazette. Never been consistent enough for me. Martinelli's brilliant. Would have Odergaard, ESR, Martinelli and Saka starting. Great to watch, skilful and fearless.

              Open Controls
              1. Pep bites Kun
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 40 mins ago

                Yes, I'd drop lacazette for those 4 in a consistent starting 11

                Open Controls
          2. JUNITED
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            I think Arteta doesn’t fancy him over Saka and ESR imo (based on last season and this season).

            Open Controls
      5. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        I maybe wrong but if he's fit ESR will play

        Open Controls
        1. Hiiler
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Hoping same if he is fit , as I have him in my team( so a little bias here). He is good in Arsenal, as are others too. But he has been rested others not, so maybe this will tilt the scales in his favor. Or the fact that he is still their best midfielder.in FPL at least. 🙂

          Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Record number of Covid cases recorded in the UK today (78,610). That's not good for the PL hopefully we are not returning to empty stadiums again or worse.

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        If it comes to it, hopefully 50%, 25% capacity etc.

        Watched Bayern/Barca last midweek and forgot how awful it was.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          It's not just the atmosphere, the fans keep the referees on their toes a bit.

          It just becomes a bit like an exhibition game with players falling over for nothing, screaming out.

          45,000 people can keep 23 on the pitch 'honest'

          Open Controls
          1. Danno - Emre Canada
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            And away wins

            Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Inevitable I would have thought. Unfortunately.

        Open Controls
      3. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Ramp up testing and tell everyone to take a test before they go to anywhere with other people and cases will go up

        Imagine my shock… of course people will lose their heads over it - pathetic

        Open Controls
      4. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Think with everything coming back to "normal", cases are bound to go up, especially with the new Omicron variant. But you can't keep shutting down everything all the time either. That ain't no solution.
        Think the smartness of humans really comes into play now, to be sensible and do their part in stopping the spread as much as possible.
        Re: football, I think there's a chance games behind closes doors could be a possibility once again.

        Open Controls
    5. BOATIES FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours ago

      Bench one.
      A) Alonso (wol)
      B) Dalot (BHA)
      C) Odegaard (Lee)

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Alonso

        Open Controls
    6. EL tridente
      • 4 Years
      4 hours ago

      Which transfer would you make? 6.2 in the bank

      Sanchez, (Steele)
      Taa, Cancelo, James, Reguilon, Williams
      Salah, Bernardo, Smith Rowe, Gallagher, Allan
      Antonio, Watkins, King

      A) Allan to Foden - will leave me with money to do Sanchez to Ramsdale/De Gea
      B) Allan to Son
      C) Get Ronaldo back

      Open Controls
      1. BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        I don't like B much. A and C sound reasonable though

        Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        What about KDB if Bernardo is out?

        Open Controls
        1. EL tridente
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Dont Think KDB is worth the money

          Open Controls
    7. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Based on the latest info, would try to save FT here. Save, Y or N?

      Ramsdale
      TAA James Cancelo
      Salah Foden Bernardo Jota ESR
      Watkins Antonio

      Raya* Dalot Livramento Hwang

      Open Controls
      1. jason_ni
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Yeah I'd save ft.
        I fancy dalot, but not sure who he would replace!

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          If Bernardo is out he's in 😛

          Open Controls
      2. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Save FT, pretty much perfect team. Did you WC recently?

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          Thx, not really. Save 2 FT few weeks ago. No hits since GW7 until this week bringing in Foden & Watkins. Luck is needed in this game, rank is still awful.

          Open Controls
    8. jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Only have ramsdale, tomiyasu and antonio tonight.

      Too much to ask for a pen save for ramsdale from bowen, antonio knocking in rebound, and a ramsdale assist for tomiyasu?!

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Wish harder to Santa 😛

        Open Controls
      2. Aeu96197
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Why not a Tomiyasu assist for Ramsdale?

        Open Controls
    9. JUNITED
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Sanchez, (Gunn)
      Taa, Cancelo, James, Alonso, White
      Salah, Bernardo, Jota, ESR, Bowen
      Antonio, Watkins, Broja

      Assuming everyone are available to play except Gunn, should I do bench boost with this team in GW 18? Yes or No? (I’m planning to do Antonio & Watkins -> 4.4 & Ronaldo in GW 19.)

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        No BB, too risky with this COVID saga

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Definitely do not bench boost.

        There are so many postponements and other shenanigans that will happen that will result in huge double even triple gameweeks coming up. You will find a time to use it. Trust me.

        Open Controls
      3. Mozumbus
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
      4. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Who to sell for Foden:

        A: ESR
        B: Raphina
        C: Gallagher

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          Raph, so far relying on pens

          Open Controls
        2. Mozumbus
            3 hours, 9 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          • Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            A/B
            See how A plays tonight

            Open Controls
          • Gooner97
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 59 mins ago

            Raphina

            Open Controls
        3. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          How can afcon seriously go ahead? If I was a better man I’d say it’s almost sure to be cancelled as it will probably coincide with the ‘peak’ of this Covid wave

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            Betting man, I won’t be a better man until tomorrow morning

            Open Controls
            1. MagicMessi
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 24 mins ago

              Oh you mean that airports are closed ? 😀 i really dont get it sorry mate but cheers stay safe ! AFCON is the best championship : D

              Open Controls
          2. MagicMessi
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Really?!! You realize that afcon is in Africa right?

            Open Controls
            1. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 41 mins ago

              How many of the players will be travelling from the uk and Europe?

              Open Controls
              1. MagicMessi
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 30 mins ago

                Many

                Open Controls
              2. MagicMessi
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 28 mins ago

                Ao you want to cancel afcon why again u i dont get you what has covid in UK to do with Cameroon ?

                Open Controls
          3. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            At least you can say that AFCON is due to go ahead when vaccines (at least in our parts of the world) are fairly readily available. The Euros went ahead when a lot of nations in Europe were only beginning to vaccinate their citizens

            Open Controls
        4. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          NEW ARTICLE POSTED

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/15/test-your-fantasy-football-skills-in-the-free-to-play-sorare-academy-tournament-7/

          Open Controls
        5. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          FPL is turning into a complete farce because people are getting cold's. Utterly pointless game right now.

          Open Controls
        6. themaindanger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          Burnley v Watford is off due to Covid outbreak in Watford team.

          Open Controls
        7. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Livra clean sheet gone already. lol.

          Open Controls
        8. Mr Ozil
          • 7 Years
          34 mins ago

          Broja Goal

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.