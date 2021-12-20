86
News December 20

Covid latest and how it affects FPL

86 Comments
The increase in Coronavirus cases has already seen 10 Premier League fixtures postponed, with six of those arriving in Gameweek 18.

It could have been more, too, with Chelsea seeing their request to call off Sunday’s game at Wolverhampton Wanderers rejected, which infuriated manager Thomas Tuchel, who said forcing what remained of his squad to travel to the match had put them at risk of catching Covid.

Now, all 20 top-flight managers are due to meet with the Premier League on Monday to discuss their concerns, so we may get an update soon as to what’s going to happen moving forward, but for now, here is what we know so far.

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS SET TO MEET ON MONDAY

Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss the growing crisis, with a number of issues to be tackled, including the schedule, late postponements and jab take-up.

There are also concerns over player release for next month’s African Cup of Nations, which has implications for the likes of Mohamed Salah (£13.1m), Emmanuel Dennis (£6.0m), Edouard Mendy (£6.2m) and Sadio Mane (£11.9m), all of whom are currently due to miss Premier League matches.

Managers and captains are also due to hold their own meetings, with several discussing the impact of Covid over the weekend.

“We play now on Wednesday, Sunday and Tuesday. That is impossible. We do not have the players. We could maybe have another case or two. We have to think about it, we cannot just push it all through. First of all, take away the second semi-final of the Carabao Cup. Just play once, wherever you play it I don’t care. The 26th and 28th of December is really not possible. We would prefer to play but we need some help. If we carry on we cannot carry on as usual. If we don’t play anymore and have a break I am fine. But I know the problem. When do you want to play the games? It is not that easy to fit them in. We said before Coronavirus that it was a bit busy and now it gives us a proper punch.” – Jurgen Klopp

“The regulators will make the decision over whether a game is played or not but we all need to understand the reasons behind it. We are going to have to find a way. We knew when we started the season this (Covid problems) could be a possibility and I am sure there was a Plan A, B and C. We need clarity.” – Mikel Arteta

“I think it’s probably on a knife edge would be my verdict on it. I think when you start losing players to Covid, I think then the worry for me is that the competition becomes slightly unfair. I don’t think anyone wants to see that. The biggest thing people want to see is a fair league. They don’t want to see disparity in games and players missing. We all want the product to continue, I’m desperate to continue the programme myself but I do think that the welfare of the players and supporters has to come first.” – Eddie Howe

GAMEWEEK 20 POTENTIALLY OFF?

On Sunday evening, The Athletic reported that one of the options to be discussed is to trigger a Christmas circuit-breaker, which would involve an entire round of games – Gameweek 20 – being postponed.

The fixtures impacted in this scenario would be:

Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 20 schedule

That would have huge implications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

For example, Chelsea would face successive matches against Liverpool (h), Manchester City (a) and Tottenham Hotspur (h) after facing Brighton and Hove Albion (h) in Gameweek 19, whereas the likes of Leicester City, Newcastle United, Watford and Everton would head straight into more appealing runs.

If that block of fixtures above is to be merged into a current Gameweek further down the line, it also increases the likelihood of a huge Double Gameweek involving all 20 teams, which would seem an ideal time to deploy the Bench Boost chip.

WHICH GAMEWEEK 19 FIXTURES COULD BE AT RISK?

As is stands, all Gameweek 19 fixtures are currently scheduled to go ahead, at least for now, but this handy graphic from the excellent @Legomane_FPL details those most at risk.

The purple blobs indicate a match which involves a squad with a current Covid outbreak, while the yellow ones are squads that are yet to reach the Premier League threshold for postonement.

This is a fast-moving situation, and with cases rising daily, there are likely to be more postponements in the days ahead. Because of that, holding onto those transfers till as close to deadline as possible is of course advisable.

We’ll be back with an update and reaction from today’s Premier League meeting as soon as information is released, but for now, you can read the club-by-club latest via our Covid watch page.

Covid watch: The club-by-club latest and how it affects FPL

  1. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Play up Pfizer

  2. Team Bobcat
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    It is beyond reason how they decide which games to call off and which not. Tuchel had a point. Guessing the fact that Che were away allowed the game proceed in the eyes of the Premier league gods as Molineux was open but there is a wider issue here and I havent heard many managers mention it.

    The risk Covid poses to the fans at this time appears not to be considered by anyone. Shame on all

    1. Pratik
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      I think Eddie Howe touches upon that in the last sentence in the quote above. In the past, other managed have mentioned it too, ultimately saying football is a game and must pause if needed for larger public safety.

      It’s just that the league and clubs tend to lose a lot of money so they are never easy decisions.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      I agree. Safest thing would be bubbles for players and no crowds. Free tv for everyone added to that. Yet, no chance imo.

      1. Team Bobcat
        • 4 Years
        43 mins ago

        I am guessing this will all happen

    3. Team Bobcat
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      I am pretty sure they will do the responsible thing today by addressing the crowd situation and hopefully they can come up with a plan to continue the schedule.

      The reality is the situation happened very fast and is more dire now than this time last year so a return to this time last years protocols (no crowds) is the least that can happen.

      We will know soon enough

    4. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Crowds are in line with the government guidelines. No way PL clubs will agree to BCD unless the guidelines change.

  3. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1472907785847418883

    "Newcastle to make formal complaint about refereeing standards following controversial decisions in defeats to Leicester, Liverpool and Man City"

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      Wouldn't expect huge success. Perhaps they'll "win" some future coin toss decisions.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      Someone had to say it...

  4. Arfaish
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Is it worth losing one if Silva or Foden to get Son in:

    A) Silva > Son
    B) Foden > Son
    C) Roll FT and do Bowen, Rudiger > Son, Davies

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      53 mins ago

      A

    2. Team Bobcat
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      I am looking to get Bowen in possibly for Mount or BSilva. But Son is a good shout

      1. Arfaish
        • 9 Years
        49 mins ago

        Not sure I’d make either of those moves unless you are after the funds for something else

    3. EL tridente
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      I would most likely do Bernardo to Son

      1. EL tridente
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Will

  5. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Poor Spurs had one chance to win a trophy this year and covid got them knocked out of the conference league 😆

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      Personally I’m delighted about it waste of time

      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        49 mins ago

        Me too. Son will be rested more now 🙂

        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          46 mins ago

          Rested in the sense that he'll be fresh not rested for matches 😛

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Micky Mouse competition the Spurs fans I know are glad they out of it.

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        46 mins ago

        Of course - only one thing that’ll get us back to where want to be and that’s finishing in the top 4 or at least the top 6 of the pl this has just given us a better chance

        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          45 mins ago

          Top 6 is guaranteed imo. It's Conte

          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            44 mins ago

            Hopefully Zim 🙂

    3. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Oooo wait wait wait. ManCity are out of the Carabao Cup. 😮 There's another chance!

  6. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    100% not making early moves with how things are, but Dennis+Bilva -> Broja+Son exact cash is so tempting.

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Decent moves

      I'm probably going to reverse my last week's moves.

      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        51 mins ago

        Which moves you reversing mate?

        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          49 mins ago

          Roanldo and D. Luiz to Foden and Lacazette.

    2. Team Bobcat
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      I dont like those moves. Losing Dennis seems too much of an ask for now

      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        This is the chance get rid of Dennis personally with possible postponements and Afcon coming. I'm doing it. 0.4m extra team value banked and been lovely but unless he's an upcoming prodigy he's not gonna be scoring this much again.

        1. Team Bobcat
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          You know as well as anyone that any move is a gamble. You could be right and now is the right time to jump on Son. Watfords bounce could be waning

  7. Bookkeeper
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Will Robbo miss just 2 games in the league?

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      yep

    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      If the League Cup match isn't postponed

    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      Should be behind bars for that tackle but yeah 2 games

    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      Depends if EFL Cup is played this week.

  8. Dogs Of War
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    36 mins ago

    Afternoon

    From GW 19 who is the better pick:

    A. Alonso
    B. Reguilon

    Cheers

    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      B

    2. Hktrader88
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      I think I would go Reguilon.

      Alonso has Villa and Brighton which are decent fixtures, but then has Liverpool, City, Spurs, blank, blank!

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        I have Alonso and he is quite good, but not long term option, selling him for Reguilon soon is on cards.

  9. GreennRed
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    https://youtu.be/W_1X2as3dgU

    Ferguson v Wenger doc. Well worth a look.

  10. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Cleansheet odds for GW19 - arsenal 48%, MU & spurs 44% & wolves 42% so which defender to get from them up to 5m? Like tierney but already got 2 arsenal.

  11. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Looks like Grealish is having his impact on the squad already

    Foden and Grealish not rotated but out due to behaviour issues

    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Did Foden not get in bother with Greenwood on an England trip? Grealish is no angel but fairly reformed his partying from his early Villa days.

  12. Team Bobcat
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Thoughts on Robbo red card. Keep it clean.

    I think there needs to be retrospective investigation of all dangerous play and punishment accorsingly.

    That asside Robertsons challenge was on the edge. Kane would be in a bit of trouble too a twi game ban the least. There was no contact only because Robertson lept out of the way studs first was too dangerous in that situation.

    But both the above tackles warranted the minimum suspensions really.

    Remember Perez tackle earlier in the season on Fornals. That to me warranted a 12 month suspension. That was a career ending challenge and got nk punishment beyond the red card. On the contrary Fornals was accousted and almost accused of getting Perez sent off.

    My view is dangerous play needs to be independently investigated whether dealt with by the match official on the day or not but the danger is the efficiating is blurred enough without this adding to it

    1. gmando2011
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      they were 2 very different tackles in my view

      Kanes was mistimed and out of control

      Robertsons was aggressive and had intent

      both were reds - however it was Kanes tackle that wouldve caused serious injury had robertsons foot been planted

      1. Team Bobcat
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        I think kanes tackle was all that but I think (hope) that he would not have followed through in the event of Robertson foot been planted as i feel Kane had the option of pulling in his legs in had that been the case as he was looking straight at it.

        1. gmando2011
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          the replays show kane wasnt even looking so theres no way we wouldve pulled out the tackle at the right time

      2. Team Bobcat
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        You could say kanes was aggressive too and had intent but we will never know as robberston managed to remove himself from the situation prior to contact

    2. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      How about trialling an Orange Card, and players goes to the bin for 10/15 mins like rugby?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        It has an issue during last minutes.

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      The club can appeal Robbos suspension.

      They cant appeal Kanes lack of suspension.

    4. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I say a lot to my friends "that should be a red!" even when the player making the tackle doesn't make content but my argument is intent. They say, but he didn't touch him, to which I reply why's it a red if they win the ball but don't touch the man and they go "because if he made contact it could've broken his leg!". No shiii dummy, that's what I just said.

      Risk v reward, IMO. You land a tackle and don't hurt them no punishment required, you miss and tackle or clatter the player, punishment. I know we don't want to see broken legs etc but people also don't like seeing builders fall off of ladders or sparky's get electrocuted, but unfortunately, it's part of the job.

  13. Champions League Varane
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts on Sterling and Laca to Ronaldo and Bowen -4?

    Sterling too much rotation and Laca was terrible the other day I thought, not the best fixtures too, Norwich isn’t “that” easy anymore! Thanks all

    1. Team Bobcat
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      I agree with you on Laca and Sterling questionable also in peps eyes with two years now

  14. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Surely makes sense for some of those GW19 games to go ahead (assuming Covid cases are clear, obviously), particularly for those teams who have missed a game or two. For example ManU v Burnley, Palace v Nor, Watford v WHU could still be played?

    1. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Sorry - meant GW20 games

    2. Ruth_NZ
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      No, it makes sense for them all to go ahead unless there's good reason. Klopp was saying that general postponements weren't necessary only a week or so ago. The reason he wants them now is he doesn't like Liverpool having to play Sunday-Tuesday and he doesn't like missing a key player or two. Suck it up.

      Burnley have had the shortest straw so far, 3 games lost, 2 very late, none caused by themselves. For once they have a small advantage because the sequence after Xmas is a reasonable Sunday-Thursday-Sunday for them. Why should they lose that simply to satisfy Klopp's sense of entitlement? If Liverpool choose to have a squad with insufficient depth they should expect to pay the price. Don't see Bielsa bleating, do you?

  15. squ1rrel
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Have been really lost with all the COVID stuff going on, what should I do here?

    Sa - Steele
    TAA - Cancelo - Alonso - Williams - Goode
    Salah - KDB - Foden - Jota - Gallager
    Watkins - King - Dennis

    0.5 ITB, 1 FT

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Do nothing yet

    2. squ1rrel
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      I can do Gallagher + Foden -> Son + Gilmour (-4)

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        That'd leave your bench dangerously thin imo

  16. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is anybody thinking of reversing the Antonio>Watkins abomination of a transfer?

    1. mcpoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Best to be objective and forget the past. Objectively it's a good transfer.

      1. sovietrockettes
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        which is a good transfer? Watkins>Antonio?

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Nope. Happy to keep Watkins medium-term as long as Villa are playing. Not sure how long I want Lacazette though... that was a real short-term fix

  17. dshv
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Play ..
    1. Gallagher
    2. Reguilon

  18. mcpoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Anyone else get Watkins on the day of the game only for it to be postponed an hour later?

    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Day before deadline :(. My fault.

    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Many did, around 1m I think

    3. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Got Targett in 1 min before the deadline (-4)

    4. Craicer
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Jokes on me. For a -12, I did:

      Livramento > Cash
      Bissouma > Ramsey
      Antonio > Watkins

    5. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Watkins had over 1m transfers in last week, were a lot that made that mistake

  19. GW18 Mini-League Leaders
    RedLightning - Jan to May L…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    GW18 Mini-League Leaders:

    This reports on the leaders of various Fantasy Football Scout FPL mini-leagues and community competitions after Gameweek 18. Many hits were taken and some Free Hits played because of six matches being postponed, but the matches involving the top three all survived and some surprisingly decent scores were achieved.

    ** FFS OPEN MINI-LEAGUE

    Srecko Kurtovic leads for a tenth week in the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/68048/standings/c, league code gsnskx) and is now fourth overall.

    ** FFS COMMUNITY MEMBERS MINI-LEAGUE

    Daniel Masson-Abraham leads for a twelfth week in the Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/361/standings/c) but has slipped to fifth overall.
    This league is also open to all and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in, but only those with a registered FFS account (paid or free) will be eligible for prizes.

    ** FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

    Martin Stubbs still leads League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues (https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/head-to-head-leagues/) by eight points from Cak Juris.

    Rohan Chatarjee in League 8 Division 114 is the only manager to have won all 18 of his matches so far.

    **FFS CUPS

    Gameweek 18 was the fifth round of the FFS Open Cup (see https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/cup/26/rounds/5/ for the round 5 pairings).
    donnellyc, the only previous winner to reach round 5, was beaten by Restored, but elfortu won again and is still the highest ranked player (now 101st).

    It was also the fourth round of the FFS Members Cup, but unfortunately the link for the round 4 pairings (https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/cup/27/rounds/4/) is not working so I don’t know whether or not ZIKOFLY (the highest ranked player to reach round 4) is still in.

    These FFS Cups are organised by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with any similarly named League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

    ** MODS & CONS AND FFS FAMILY

    Chaz Phillips (Az) has regained the lead in the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/366/standings/c). He previously led from Gameweek 10 to Gameweek 13 but has now risen to 7,524th overall and to 461st in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.
    Chris Atkinson (MTM’s Professor) and Lee Cowan (Granville) both played their Free Hits, scoring 82 and 70 respectively.

    J Martin (Pilot Flame) has regained the lead from long-time leader Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) in the FFS Family mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/342/standings/c) and has risen to 259th overall. He also led after Gameweek 13, but Obay had led for the other sixteen.

    ** LAST MAN STANDING

    See https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/07/24/the-last-man-standing-competition-2021-2022/ for details of TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/26234/standings/c, league code 6dcode).

    The highest scorer after hits was Cancelo-captainer Abdiqani Ahmed with 95(-4) points.

    The safety score was 47, with 115 teams to be removed and 884 going through to Gameweek 19. It will remain open till Gameweek 22, but new entrants must pass all the previous safety scores (https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm) to qualify.

    ** TOPS AND VETS

    Aidan O’Boyle, who finished 412th in 2007/08, is the new leader in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/1378/standings/c, league code kgmryk) and has risen to 207th overall.

    Timothy Leichtfried has regained the lead from Joe Vaughan after playing his Free Hit for 81 points in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/1386/standings/c, league code 03t1fd), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, and has risen to 1,223rd overall and to 54th in the FFS Live Hall of Fame. Timothy has led three times since Gameweek 12 and Joe four.

    Scott Freemann leads for a fourth week in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/10031/standings/c, league code 01ef8y) and has risen to 621st overall.

    Julian Hancock leads for a thirteenth week in Jed Alexander (Livinginapool)’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/194472/standings/c, league code pztxjt) and is now 1,362nd overall.

    2009/10 FPL champion Jon Reeson (Westfield Irons) leads for a fourteenth week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/2594/standings/c).

    James Stewart leads for a third week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/39527/standings/c, league code 1zpaad) and is now 7,038th overall.

    And finally, Gerry Kerley leads for an eighth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/25315/standings/c, league code hz9bz2) and is now 9,026th overall.

    Merry Christmas, everyone!

  20. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    17 mins ago

    who would you bench this week out of this lineup:

    ramsdale, steele (obviously steele)

    taa, cancelo, james, reguilon, tomiyasu

    salah, bernardo, jota, bowen, esr

    antonio, watkins, dennis

    considering a bench boost honestly, but assuming I dont use it which 3 would you bench and in what order?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wouldn't bother to worry about that, getting starting XI is more likely your problem.

      1. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 mins ago

        obviously if a game is postponed it changes things, but as of now everyone of the games is one. just saying out of that roster who would you bench? pretty solid from top to bottom and with the scrambling the past few weeks its weird to have options (as of now of course)

    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Watkins, Dennis, Reguilion

    3. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      ESR isn’t starting, Dennis has a tight Wolves. That can be 2 of them.

  21. The Mandalorian
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    The lower leagues and the foreign leagues only test for Covid when a player shows symptoms. Games are being played not postponed.

    The Premier League is over testing players. Unless players feel too sick to play something must change or the league is over.

    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Not testing the players would probably make a few of those not vaccinated get the vaccine now too. Such a mess to postpone games because a few symtomless pro footballers have tested positive when the audience of 30000 people could go to the game without a test.

  22. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    I have started to wonder if I should admit my mistake with Bernardo and ditch him. Foden has probably served his time and could start next one. Lacazette has Nor next and selling now isn't ideal. Would you do A or B?

    A) CR7 for Lacazette
    B) CR7 for Dennis, Bernardo to 4.5 (-4)

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Supposing postponements won't decide this for me. Not going to make any early transfers though 😉

  23. JBG
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    So apparently Grealish and Foden weren't picked or played against Newcastle because of behavior issues. From Pep himself.

