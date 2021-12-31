320
Captain Sensible December 31

Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 21?

320 Comments
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face another tough captaincy decision for Double Gameweek 21, with several viable options for the armband.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Jarrod Bowen (£6.6m) is the leader of the captain poll in Double Gameweek 21, with 38.89% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Team-mate Michail Antonio (7.8m) sits in second place, backed by 34.26%.

Son Heung-min (£10.5m) occupies third-place with 8.33%, followed by Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m), with 4.63% and 3.7% respectively.

SON HEUNG-MIN AND HARRY KANE

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 9? 5

Under Antonio Conte, Spurs are clearly on an upward trajectory, having won four and drawn three of the Italian’s seven Premier League matches in charge. During that time, they have scored 13 goals, averaging just under two expected goals (xG) per game.

At Southampton on Tuesday, Harry Kane – who traditionally enjoys a New Year’s Day fixture – scored his third Premier League goal in as many Gameweeks from the spot. It could have been more, too, after his goal from a Harry Winks (£4.4m) pass in the second-half was narrowly given offside by VAR.

However, it is worth noting that Southampton performed well up until their sending off, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side pinning the visitors in their own half for large parts.

As for Son, his performance was not up to his usual standards, but having picked up the assist for Kane’s penalty, he has now produced six attacking returns across his last five starts.

Up next for Spurs is Watford, who have now lost their last five Premier League games in a row, with their latest defeat a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of West Ham United. During that period, they have conceded two or more goals in each match, in a run of form which suggests Son and Kane can both be good captaincy picks in Double Gameweek 21.

WATFORD’S DEFENSIVE STATISTICS 2021/22 – LAST FIVE MATCHES
GameweekOpponentScorexGC
20West Ham United (h)1-42.71
16Brentford (a)1-21.89
15Manchester City (h)1-33.05
14Chelsea (h)1-20.75
13Leicester City (a)2-42.05
HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?
Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 21? 2

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

